This has potential to be a belter on Saturday night with Newcastle badly needing to get something after suffering three straight defeats.

The big caveat of course being they've played Man City, Liverpool and Brighton, but even so they'd have expected something and with the Champions League starting on Tuesday they'll want to go into that on the back of a win.

Brentford are surprisingly still unbeaten this season and even more surprisingly are the draw specialists with three stalemates so far - but they have at least still been scoring plenty.

The hosts can't seem to buy a clean sheet so Eddie Howe will want to tighten that up - but the Bees being so good on the break may not be the best side for that. This smells like goals.

Back goals in & Toon to pinch

Newcastle are 8/151.52 with Brentford 11/26.40 and the draw coming in at 10/34.33.

The Bees have only lost one of their last 12 but there'll be a sense of desperation at St James' Park, which will be bouncing on a Saturday night making it as difficult as you could want for the visitors.

Newcastle have only had one clean sheet in 15 and none this season in the league so both teams to score at 8/111.72 looks almost guaranteed.

Both teams have also been guilty of missing chances in recent games so if they've sharpened up over the international break then the floodgates could open.

There's a lot to like about Brentford and Newcastle don't see quite so sharp as last season, but with the home crowd behind them they can pinch it in a game with a few goals.

Back Newcastle to win & both teams to score @ 9/43.25 Bet now

Back Magpies to have more cards

It's a really simple equation here as Brentford have picked up just four cards in the league so far, while Newcastle have been handed 14.

Yes, Newcastle are at home and we all know how that works with the crowd on the referee's back constantly, but the Brentford card stats are so low it's well worth backing.

The Bees also like to play their possession game and that'll lead to plenty of Newcastle pressing and with the likes of Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton about there's always the possibility of a card or two.

Back Newcastle most cards @ 11/82.32 Bet now

Bruno Guimaraes is second for fouls in the Newcastle team with nine so far, while also having two games with multiple fouls.

He's fresh off a two-foul outing for Brazil on international duty and a lively Brentford side could catch him out a bit. He's 10/111.88 for another two fouls.

Yoane Wissa leads Brentford in terms of shots on target with seven and has had twice as many efforts on goal as anyone else in the squad.

So 10/111.88 on Wissa for just one shot on target looks a nice price.

And Brentford forward Kevin Schade is also worth including at 4/61.65 for 2+ fouls as he again tries to lead from the front.

The German has seven fouls in four league games - with all seven of those coming in his three starts, where he's twice had multiple foul games.

Back Guimaraes & Schade 2+ fouls & Wissa 1+ shot on target @ 5/15.80 Bet now

