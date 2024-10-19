Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Podcast tips, match previews and free bets

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Premier League Tips and Predictions

Paul Higham: "I'm taking inspiration from the Betfair Sportsbook here as there's a featured OddsBoost that caught my eye - a 13/2 special on James Maddison to have 2+ shots on target & be fouled 3+ times.

"That's an enticing one for by far the most fouled player in either squad and also Spurs' joint-leader in shots on target in the league this season, but I'm afraid it may be a little out of reach.

"So, instead, I've modified it for my own picks using Bet Builder and will back Maddison for a more conservative output of 1+ shot on target and to be fouled 2+ times.

"He's had a shot on target in six games, albeit with three of those multiple shots on target - but dropping it down to one certainly helps our chances. As does dropping his fouled number down one which has the same effect by doubling the games that's landed from three to six.

"And because West Ham seem to have found some attacking form and Spurs always give you a chance, we'll double Maddison up with Mohammed Kudus for the visitors and back him to have exactly the same sort of day.

"Kudus leads West Ham with 11 fouls against him and seven shots on target this season, and with most of his best performances coming recently, Spurs being open on the break and his ball carrying style means conditions here really suit."

Recommended Bet Back Maddison & Kudus 1+ shot on target & fouled 2+ times each SBK 5/1

Alan Shearer: "Brighton always represents a tough game for Newcastle, and this is another difficult one to call.

"If reports are to be true, that Newcastle have at least one of Callum Wilson or Aleksandar Isak back, then the chances they create combined with the way Brighton play with a high-line, means I will predict a home win at St James' Park."

Alan's prediction: Newcastle to Win

Mark Stinchcombe: "Fourteenth placed Manchester United look far too short at 1.75 to win at home to Brentford. Utd have just three wins in 11 games this season across all competitions and last time out at Old Trafford were humiliated 3-0 by Tottenham. They've scored just five goals in the Premier League so far - the joint second lowest in the division.

"It's not something that should come as a surprise having won just six of their last 20 league games and despite a mediocre eighth place finish last season, expected points actually had them ranked 15th.

"Brentford are unbeaten in 10 of their last 15 games and have scored more than twice the amount of goals as Utd and the same as leaders Liverpool with 13. Backing Brentford +1.0 on the Asian Handicap means we will get our money back if Man Utd win by one goal."

Recommended Bet Back Brentford +1.0 Asian Handicap EXC 1.77

Alex Boyes: "No team has scored more goals from crosses than Aston Villa in the Premier League this season (5). No player has scored more such goals than Ollie Watkins (2), while Lucas Digne and Youri Tielemans have two such assists each - only Bukayo Saka (4) has more."

Recommended Bet Back Youri Tielemans to assist anytime SBK 8/1

Stephen Tudor: "Arsenal routinely dismissed the Cherries twice-over last season, both times to nil, but they face a tougher test this time out. Granted, Bournemouth have yet to keep a clean sheet while the unbeaten Gunners have been imperiously good from the get-go, scoring 2+ goals in five of their seven fixtures.

"Andoni Iraola's men, however, have been much better than their league placing suggests, racking up the third most shots in the top-flight and always on the cusp of putting in a season-changing performance.

"Will that happen here? Perhaps, but even then the visitors will arguably have too much for them, especially if both Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka are passed fit. Remarkably, the latter has only failed to conjure up a goal involvement in one league game in 2024/25.

"Bournemouth incidentally have played top six sides twice this season, averaging five yellow cards per 90."

Recommended Bet Back Arsenal to score 1+ goals, Arsenal 5+ corners, and Bournemouth 2+ cards SBK 13/10

EFL Tips and Predictions

Ryan Deeney: "Carlos Corberan will be hoping his side can exploit those gaps having seen his side fail to score in their last two outings.

"His team normally plays with an air of control so the 3-2 loss at Sheffield Wednesday was something of a surprise. Their response was to play out two matches in which one goal was scored - a fantastic strike from the edge of the box.

"Despite difficulties in the final week before the international break, the Baggies have proven to be one of the strongest sides in the division, sitting in the top six for xG and xGA. They have conceded more than 1xG in just three of their nine outings.

"Yet it's getting back on the goal trail that will be important and Josh Maja is the man to do it. He has scored in all four away outings this season and his seven goals overall have come from 6.7xG. He hasn't taken a penalty to bolster those numbers, he's simply averaging over three shots and a shot on target per 90 minutes."

Recommended Bet Back Josh Maja to score anytime SBK 2/1

Jack Critchley: "Sheffield Wednesday took a few weeks to hit their stride and come into this contest unbeaten in three. Danny Rohl is a superb tactician and his recent tweaks have significantly improved his side's attacking output. Shea Charles has been deployed alongside Barry Bannan and that has given them more fluidity. Djeidi Gassama was excellent against Coventry and Anthony Musaba made a notable contribution from the bench. Despite their patchy start to the campaign, Wednesday have suffered just a single defeat in front of their own fans and that came against Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.

"Burnley sit third in the Championship table, yet they have been far from convincing. They've netted just five goals in their last seven matches and have struggled to break down the opposition. Scott Parker's sides generally tend to lift their performances when they take on superior opposition and having dropped points against Oxford and Preston recently, it may be yet another disappointing away day for the Lancastrians. Lyle Foster is also ruled out of this contest for the visitors."

Recommended Bet Back Sheffield Wednesday Draw No Bet SBK 10/11

Alan Dudman: "Lincoln's late goal in the 1-1 at Bloomfield Road was a hammer blow for the column to greet in the month of October, with the Imps scoring on seven and 90 minutes (in Victorian parlance) to earn a point.

"Surprisingly Steve Bruce's side were turned over at Mansfield the following weekend, but it's not a time to abandon Bruce just yet and I expect them to bounce back at home this weekend.

"They rarely give anything away in open play, which was why the Mansfield result was all the more puzzling, but Mansfield are difficult to play against with their well-drilled organisation and the Stags are now third in the league.

"Blackpool have lost just one of their last eight league games (W4 D3), though that sole defeat did come last time out against Mansfield Town (0-2)."

Recommended Bet Back Blackpool 90 mins payout SBK 10/11

European Football Tips and Predictions

Kevin Hatchard: "It was perhaps unrealistic to expect Bayer Leverkusen to maintain their incredibly high standards from last season, and they are well placed in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League, but there's certainly been a decline in the solidity of Xabi Alonso's team. Their collapse against struggling Holstein Kiel - Die Werkself were 2-0 up inside eight minutes but still drew 2-2 - was indicative of the kind of displays they have been putting on. Midfield general Granit Xhaka has been critical of his teammates' defensive displays, insisting it's about basics like desire and positioning.

"Given those issues, the visit of high-flying Eintracht Frankfurt suggests we are in for a goalfest here. Frankfurt drew 3-3 with Bayern before the international break, as strike duo Omar Marmoush and Hugo Ekitike continued their stellar start to the season. Ekitike has produced two league goals and two assists, while Egyptian international Marmoush has been unplayable, with eight goals and four assists in his last five Bundesliga appearances. Frankfurt are third in the standings, and deservedly so.

"Leverkusen only conceded 24 goals across the entire league season last term, and they have already leaked half that tally. Five of their six Bundesliga matches have featured at least four goals, and four of those have seen an Over 4.5 Goals bet land. Over 3.5 Goals is trading at 2.04 on the Exchange, and given how explosive the two teams have been so far, I think that's actually an attractive price. That said, I'll be a touch more greedy and back Over 4.5 Goals at 3.45, as I think we are in for a treat."

Recommended Bet Back Over 4.5 Goals in Leverkusen v Frankfurt EXC 3.45

Dan Fitch: "AC Milan need to get back to winning ways when they host Udinese on Saturday. It looked as if the Rossoneri's season was very much on-track when they won three Serie A games in a row in September, which included a derby victory against Inter. Yet in the week prior to the international break, Milan were beaten by Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League and then lost away to Fiorentina.

"The hosts are now sixth in Serie A, with Udinese a place and two points above them in fifth, having beaten Lecce 1-0 in their most recent outing. Udinese had lost their previous two league games to Roma and Inter, but have scored in eight of their nine games across all competitions. Combine both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 1/1."

Recommended Bet Back both AC Milan and Udinese to score and over 2.5 goals SBK 1/1

Jamie Kemp: "The Galician side come into the weekend in 9th position in La Liga, and have been one of the division's big entertainers so far this season. One only need to look at the goals scored and conceded column in the table to see as much. Celta have scored the fourth-most goals in the division (16), while only three sides have conceded more than them (15).

"While they're a team still very much in the early stages of what could be something special further down the line, the one thing Celta do particularly well is keep the ball. If their opponents aren't dialled in with their pressing or get caught between pressing sporadically, Giraldez's side know how to make them suffer. And against a Real Madrid side whose biggest weak point this season has been precisely that, the home side should get some joy.

"Celta Vigo rank fourth in La Liga for 10+ pass sequences in open play this term (143), and they've made a habit of making their possession craft count too. Of the seven goals scored after the longest passing sequences in La Liga this season, three of those have been achieved by Celta. They've also scored the most goals (4) from moves featuring at least 10 passes.

"There are obvious risks to backing against a Real Madrid win given their unbelievable league form, but I'm going to go with Celta to get themselves a result here. Between their quality on the ball, the positive atmosphere surrounding the club, and Real Madrid having plenty of players coming back off international duty, the ingredients are there for Celta to take something.

"I'll also throw in a card for Eder Militao, to earn us a chunky 15/2 double. The Brazilian has made the joint-most fouls for Real Madrid in La Liga this season (13) and there's some talk he could be forced to right back due to Dani Carvajal's injury, where he'd be up against the tricky Hugo Alvarez."