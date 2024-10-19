Saturday Football Tips: The Premier League is back and its time for goals and to oppose the Favs

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Fulham v Aston Villa (Sat, 15:00)

So far this season Fulham's matches have seen 18 goals in seven games at an average of 2.57 per-game, with Aston Villa's having 21 goals at an average of 3.0 per-game. Including last season, Fulham's matches have seen 134 goals at a rate of 2.98 per-game with Aston Villa's seeing 158 goals at an average of 3.51 per-game.

With 15 of Fulham's last 23 matches (65%) seeing over 2.5 goals, including 12 of their last 17 at Craven Cottage (71%), and 18 of Aston Villa's last 24 matches having over 2.5 goals, including 12 of their last 16 away games (75%), it is a no brainer to back over 2.5 goals.

Last season saw Villa win at Fulham with three goals (2-1) and four goals at Villa park in another win for the Midlands side (3-1). Fresh off scoring a free-kick for Mexico, Raul Jimenez is a man in form with six goals in his last seven starts for club and country for the home side and Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran have four goals a piece for the visitors.

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 goals in Fulham v Aston Villa EXC 1.79

Man Utd v Brentford (Sat, 15:00)

Fourteenth placed Manchester United look far too short at 1.758/11 to win at home to Brentford. Utd have just three wins in 11 games this season across all competitions and last time out at Old Trafford were humiliated 3-0 by Tottenham. They've scored just five goals in the Premier League so far - the joint second lowest in the division.

It's not something that should come as a surprise having won just six of their last 20 league games and despite a mediocre eighth place finish last season, expected points actually had them ranked 15th.

Brentford are unbeaten in 10 of their last 15 games and have scored more than twice the amount of goals as Utd and the same as leaders Liverpool with 13. Backing Brentford +1.0 on the Asian Handicap means we will get our money back if Man Utd win by one goal.

Recommended Bet Back Brentford +1.0 Asian Handicap EXC 1.77

Newcastle v Brighton (Sat, 15:00)

New 31-year-old Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler has got off to a terrific start losing just one of his first seven games including victories over Tottenham and Man Utd as well as avoiding defeat at the Emirates against Arsenal. Newcastle look too short here at 2.0621/20. Sven Botman continues to look a huge miss defensively and both lone striker options in Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson are rated 50-50.

Throw in the fact that expected points actually ranks them 14th in the table as the second most overachieving side in the division due to their defensive figures, and they can easily be opposed.

They are conceding the fourth most shots in the league at 16.1 per-game resulting in conceding almost six more expected goals than they actually have, with a combination of Nick Pope heroics and poor opposition finishing keeping them in games.

Brighton meanwhile are averaging the joint sixth most shots per-game at 15.3 per-game as a result of monopolising the ball with the 4th most possession in the league at 58.5%. They could dominate the ball here too, with Newcastle averaging under 50% at 48.1%. At worst, it feels like this is a 50-50 match, which would mean Newcastle are much closer to the 2.4529/20 mark with home advantage yet they are closer to Evens.