Premier League Opta Stats Betting: Back 8/1 assist tip and 23/1 correct score at Anfield

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

Back with a (big) bang

The Opta Stat:

"West Ham's Michail Antonio has scored more Premier League goals against Tottenham than he has vs any other opponent (6). Five of his six goals against them have been the opening goal of the match, with only Ryan Giggs (6) netting the opener more often against Spurs in Premier League history. However, Tottenham have only won more Premier League games against Everton (31) and Manchester City (28) than they have vs West Ham (26)."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Michail Antonio to score first but Spurs to win @ 34/1

Fulham v Aston Villa Tielemans is not priced up like the rest The Opta Stat: "No team has scored more goals from crosses than Aston Villa in the Premier League this season (5). No player has scored more such goals than Ollie Watkins (2), while Lucas Digne and Youri Tielemans have two such assists each - only Bukayo Saka (4) has more." The Betfair Bet: Recommended Bet Back Youri Tielemans to assist anytime SBK 8/1 Ipswich Town v Everton McKenna is getting the best out of Delap The Opta Stat: "Liam Delap has scored four goals in his last five Premier League games for Ipswich, including three in his last two. He could become the fifth different player to score in three in a row for the club in the competition, while at the age of 21 he would be the youngest to do so. Indeed, he's had seven shots on target in his last five games, including 2+ in three of those." The Betfair Bet: Back Liam Delap to have 2 or more shots on target @ 23/103.30

Manchester United v Brentford It will be one of Mbeumo's biggest prices of the season The Opta Stat: "Bryan Mbeumo has scored six goals in his seven Premier League games this season, netting in each of his last three appearances. His next goal or assist will see him become the first Brentford player to register 50 Premier League goal involvements (currently 28 goals, 21 assists)." The Betfair Bet: Back Bryan Mbeumo to score anytime @ 13/53.60

Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion Can we find a bet in the quirk? The Opta Stat: "No team has conceded fewer second half goals than Brighton in the Premier League this season (2), with their latest goal against coming in the 70th minute (vs Nottingham Forest). However, opponents Newcastle have also shipped a joint-low two goals after half time." The Betfair Bet: Back the first half to have the most goals of either half 9/43.25

Southampton v Leicester City They hate Vardy at St Mary's The Opta Stat: "Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has been involved in 12 goals against Southampton in his English league career (8 goals, 4 assists) - against no side has he had a hand in more. Six of these eight goals have come at St Mary's Stadium, including a hat-trick in October 2019. Indeed, Leicester captain Jamie Vardy has scored two goals from five shots in the Premier League this season - no player to have had at least five attempts has a better conversion rate than Vardy (40%)." The Betfair Bet: Back Jamie Vardy to score 2 or more goals @ 14/115.00

Bournemouth v Arsenal Short Arsenal can be boosted to score goals The Opta Stat: "Since Bournemouth returned to the Premier League in 2022, Arsenal have won all four of their meetings with the Cherries by an aggregate score 13-2, netting 3+ goals each time. Indeed, the Gunners have netted 3+ goals in three of their last four games." The Betfair Bet: Back Over 2.5 Arsenal goals @ 2/13.00

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City At odds-against, sounds like a Bet Builder leg if i've ever seen one The Opta Stat: "Matheus Cunha has won 15 fouls in the Premier League this season, while he's won at least two in seven of his last nine league appearances for Wolves." The Betfair Bet: Back Matheus Cunha to be fouled 2 or more times at 7/52.40



Liverpool v Chelsea The Opta Stat: "Eight of the last nine meetings between Liverpool and Chelsea have finished level, with five of the last six all ending 0-0 (after 90 minutes). Indeed, Liverpool have conceded the fewest goals (2), kept the most clean sheets (5), and have the lowest expected goals against figure (5.2) of any side in the Premier League this season." The Betfair Bet: Recommended Bet Back the 0-0 correct scoreline on the Exchange EXC 24.0

