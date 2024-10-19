Saturday League One and League Two Tips: Stags can help us to massive 47/1 treble

League One

Lincoln's late goal in the 1-1 at Bloomfield Road was a hammer blow for the column to greet in the month of October, with the Imps scoring on seven and 90 minutes (in Victorian parlance) to earn a point.

Surprisingly Steve Bruce's side were turned over at Mansfield the following weekend, but it's not a time to abandon Bruce just yet and I expect them to bounce back at home this weekend.

They rarely give anything away in open play, which was why the Mansfield result was all the more puzzling, but Mansfield are difficult to play against with their well-drilled organisation and the Stags are now third in the league.

KEY OPTA STAT: Blackpool have lost just one of their last eight league games (W4 D3), though that sole defeat did come last time out against Mansfield Town (0-2).

Recommended Bet Back Blackpool 90 mins payout SBK 10/11

The previously mentioned Mansfield are now the form team in League One with five straight wins and there's an argument to say they should be odds-on for this weekend.

They've been churning out 2-0 wins like water of late with Crawley, Blackpool and Northampton all defeated. Stevenage have won just two of their nine away Football League games against Mansfield Town (D2 L5), both wins coming via a 2-1 scoreline in 2016 and 2019 and this looks fairly straightforward doesn't it?

Indeed, while the 6/52.20 on the hosts is more than fair, I am going brave here with a 10/111.00 pick on Mansfield -2. Can they score three? Well they need to better the brace of games scoring two, but they certainly can keep a clean sheet as they have conceded just one in their last four.

KEY OPTA STAT: Stevenage are winless in their last 13 away league games (D7 L6), having won 11 of 17 on the road before this run.

Recommended Bet Back Mansfield -2 SBK 10/1

Orient are without a win in four, but their better performances have come on the road this season and Northampton are understandably the outsiders here and are conceding too many goals (12 in their last three).

The Londoners have won just two of their 10 league games this season (D2 L6), though both of those victories came away from home and they showed enough at Lincoln in terms of possession and chances to keep them onside.

Richie Wellens is cutting a frustrated figure these days on the sidelines and his verdict on the 2-1 loss at Sincil Bank was symptomatic of their season. He said: "We've had 10 games now and that was a mirror image of probably nine of them. We should have got something out of the game.

"We dominated the first half, we've hit the crossbar, but the amount of areas we get into and we don't get a shot, it's happening too often."

Lincoln, who tend to play on the counter-attack, created just 1.15 xG against the O's and they can pull away from the Cobblers at the foot of the table.

KEY OPTA STAT: Northampton have lost each of their last three league games in a row and will be looking to avoid losing four EFL matches in succession for the first time since December 2020.

Recommended Bet Back Orient to win SBK 13/10

Recommended Bet Back the League Two treble SBK 47/1

League Two

I am not in a mad dash to back either to win here as Colchester are drawing too many games and Cheltenham have already lost four on the road.

However we can negate the match odds and take a circuitous route to profit with backing Lyle Taylor here to score anytime. He's 4/15.00 for the first goalscorer, but the 13/82.63 will do for the acca.

He didn't get a look-in at Walsall recently, but he surely will get opportunities here against Cheltenham - who have conceded ten away from home and even conceded twice at Swindon in their latest fixture.

Taylor scored twice recently against Tranmere in a 3-0 home win, a game where the Us created 1.82xG and three big chances.

KEY OPTA STAT: Cheltenham have failed to win any of their last six away league games (D1 L5), with each of those matches seeing both sides score at least once. The Robins haven't kept a clean sheet on the road for nine league matches.

Recommended Bet Back Lyle Taylor Anytime Scorer SBK 13/8

We opposed Salford last weekend at home and they didn't disappoint - losing 1-2 to Grimsby and Karl Robinson was left furious with a decision not to award a penalty to his team. It was a match littered with some hefty challenges, but the worrying aspect and a continuing theme was the fact that Salford's defending was appalling.

Salford gave up quite a high xG figure last weekend and their away record doesn't scream either a win or goals - as they've failed to land three points so far away and have scored just twice. They have won just one of their last seven away league games (D3 L3), failing to score 2+ goals in any of those matches in the process.

I'd be surprised if Robinson sees out the month. Crewe are not the most fluent either in attack but Lee Bell's more pragmatic approach since the August heavy defeat to Chesterfield has worked better, and Crewe have won three at home.

KEY OPTA STAT: Crewe have won each of their last three home league games without conceding a goal in the process, they haven't managed that feat across four successive such matches since October 1977.

Recommended Bet Back Crewe SBK 13/10

AFC Wimbledon have some good defensive numbers this term and have kept four clean sheets in their last five - their only goal conceded was a solitary one at Salford recently and their work out of possession is one of the best in the division.

Johnnie Jackson's defensive nous will be put to the test here as any game with Notts County usually involves goals.

County have scored 19 in 11 so far although 11 of those have been on the road and the couldn't get the three points against Fleetwood earlier in the season despite having an astonishing 80% possession stat. AFC Wimbledon have won just one of their last eight away league games (D2 L5), failing to score in each of their last two such matches and I think they can get something out of this.

KEY OPTA STAT: Notts County have lost each of their last two home league games 1-0 and could lose three in succession without scoring for the first time in the Football League since December 2016.

Recommended Bet Back the draw SBK 5/2