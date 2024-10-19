Tottenham v West Ham: Back success for Spurs & 5/1 player double Bet Builder

Tottenham v West Ham

Saturday 12:30 BST kick-off

Live on TNT Sports

The Premier League returns from the latest international break with West Ham visiting Tottenham for a London derby where you fancy there could be a few goals.

They're always tricky the early kick-offs after the interntional break, with players returning for the all four corners of the globe you're never really sure what sort of shape they'll be in.

It can lead for drab lunchtime contests but Ange Postecoglu's Spurs should make this entertaining one way or another - as they ended a five-match winning run with an ultra 'Spursy' defeat at Brighton having been 2-0 up.

West Ham meanwhile beat Ipswich 4-1 so there's plenty of firepower involved and leads to both teams to score to being an obvious choice to back even at 40/851.47.

Both teams have found the net in seven of the last nine meetings and it's also seven from nine in terms of both teams to score landing in West Ham's recent Premier League away games.

The Hammers are unbeaten on the road this season so it could be a tough afternoon for the hosts, but Spurs are the better side, have generally been in better form and after the break to stew over that Brighton performance, Big Ange will leave his side in no doubt of what is expected.

And you really don't want to upset Big Ange, so as long as Brighton was just a blip then Spurs should really be winning this one.

Recommended Bet Back Tottenham to beat West Ham & both teams to score SBK 7/5

Back main men in 5/1 Bet Builder

I'm taking inspiration from the Betfair Sportsbook here as there's a featured OddsBoost that caught my eye - a 13/27.50 special on James Maddison to have 2+ shots on target & be fouled 3+ times.

That's an enticing one for by far the most fouled player in either squad and also Spurs' joint-leader in shots on target in the league this season, but I'm afraid it may be a little out of reach.

So, instead, I've modified it for my own picks using Bet Builder and will back Maddison for a more conservative output of 1+ shot on target and to be fouled 2+ times.

He's had a shot on target in six games, albeit with three of those multiple shots on target - but dropping it down to one certainly helps our chances. As does dropping his fouled number down one which has the same effect by doubling the games that's landed from three to six.

And because West Ham seem to have found some attacking form and Spurs always give you a chance, we'll double Maddison up with Mohammed Kudus for the visitors and back him to have exactly the same sort of day.

Kudus leads West Ham with 11 fouls against him and seven shots on target this season, and with most of his best performances coming recently, Spurs being open on the break and his ball carrying style means conditions here really suit.