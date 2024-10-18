Oxford United v West Brom: Back Maja to score anytime at 2/1

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Oxford United vs West Bromwich Albion

Oxford United host West Bromwich Albion looking to continue their unbeaten start at home in the EFL Championship and also end a four-match winless run.

The hosts beat Norwich City on opening day and it has given them confidence at the Kassam Stadium, following it up with victories against Preston North End and Stoke City.

However, a loss at Bristol City was followed by draws against Burnley, Luton Town and Portsmouth, leaving Des Buckingham's side without a victory.

Their opponents are also looking to get over a spell without victory, West Bromwich Albion's unbeaten start ending at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday before picking up a sole point at home against Middlesbrough and Millwall.

How good are Oxford United?

Oxford United are proving a tough side to judge at this early stage.

Their form at home is backed up by victories against Norwich City and a draw with Burnley. However, the former came on opening day with their visitors under new management and the latter saw them create just 0.1xG and take three shots at goal.

Of their other seven matches, six have taken place against sides currently 16th or lower, suggesting it hasn't been the toughest start on paper. They are winless on the road to date.

They sit in the top half of the table, no mean feat for a newly promoted outfit, and their underlying numbers are around mid-table. Yet they have conceded 6.7xG across their last four matches, suggesting the back door is beginning to creep open.

Josh a Maja problem

Carlos Corberan will be hoping his side can exploit those gaps having seen his side fail to score in their last two outings.

His team normally plays with an air of control so the 3-2 loss at Sheffield Wednesday was something of a surprise. Their response was to play out two matches in which one goal was scored - a fantastic strike from the edge of the box.

Despite difficulties in the final week before the international break, the Baggies have proven to be one of the strongest sides in the division, sitting in the top six for xG and xGA. They have conceded more than 1xG in just three of their nine outings.

Yet it's getting back on the goal trail that will be important and Josh Maja is the man to do it. He has scored in all four away outings this season and his seven goals overall have come from 6.7xG. He hasn't taken a penalty to bolster those numbers, he's simply averaging over three shots and a shot on target per 90 minutes.

