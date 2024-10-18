EFL Championship

Oxford United v West Brom: Back Maja to score anytime at 2/1

West Brom manager Carlos Corberan
Ryan Deeney previews Oxford United v West Brom in the EFL Championship

Oxford United have the unique position of looking to extend an unbeaten run and end a winless run as they host promotion-chasing West Bromwich Albion in the EFL Championship this Saturday...

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Oxford United vs West Bromwich Albion

Oxford United host West Bromwich Albion looking to continue their unbeaten start at home in the EFL Championship and also end a four-match winless run.

The hosts beat Norwich City on opening day and it has given them confidence at the Kassam Stadium, following it up with victories against Preston North End and Stoke City.

However, a loss at Bristol City was followed by draws against Burnley, Luton Town and Portsmouth, leaving Des Buckingham's side without a victory.

Their opponents are also looking to get over a spell without victory, West Bromwich Albion's unbeaten start ending at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday before picking up a sole point at home against Middlesbrough and Millwall.

How good are Oxford United?

Oxford United are proving a tough side to judge at this early stage.

Their form at home is backed up by victories against Norwich City and a draw with Burnley. However, the former came on opening day with their visitors under new management and the latter saw them create just 0.1xG and take three shots at goal.

Of their other seven matches, six have taken place against sides currently 16th or lower, suggesting it hasn't been the toughest start on paper. They are winless on the road to date.

They sit in the top half of the table, no mean feat for a newly promoted outfit, and their underlying numbers are around mid-table. Yet they have conceded 6.7xG across their last four matches, suggesting the back door is beginning to creep open.

Josh a Maja problem

Carlos Corberan will be hoping his side can exploit those gaps having seen his side fail to score in their last two outings.

His team normally plays with an air of control so the 3-2 loss at Sheffield Wednesday was something of a surprise. Their response was to play out two matches in which one goal was scored - a fantastic strike from the edge of the box.

Despite difficulties in the final week before the international break, the Baggies have proven to be one of the strongest sides in the division, sitting in the top six for xG and xGA. They have conceded more than 1xG in just three of their nine outings.

Yet it's getting back on the goal trail that will be important and Josh Maja is the man to do it. He has scored in all four away outings this season and his seven goals overall have come from 6.7xG. He hasn't taken a penalty to bolster those numbers, he's simply averaging over three shots and a shot on target per 90 minutes.

Recommended Bet

Back Josh Maja to score anytime

SBK2/1

Now read more Football tips and previews here.

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

UEFA Champions League

Barcelona v Inter: European football expert Kevin Hatchard with an 11/2 first leg bet

  • Kevin Hatchard
Inter coach Simone Inzaghi
UEFA Champions League

Barcelona v Inter: Spanish football expert Jamie Kemp expects Yamal to unpick Inter

  • Jamie Kemp
Hansi Flick applauds Barcelona crowd
Bet of the Day

Barcelona v Inter Milan: Shoot for profit in semi-final

  • Andy Schooler
Barcelona and Brazil forward Raphinha

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Barcelona v Inter: European football expert Kevin Hatchard with an 11/2 first leg bet

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Barcelona v Inter: Spanish football expert Jamie Kemp expects Yamal to unpick Inter

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Barcelona v Inter Milan: Shoot for profit in semi-final

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Player Stats Sheet: Barnes' goal threat grows and Colwill racks up fouls

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Tottenham v Bodo/Glimt: Both teams to score is a huge runner at a juicy price

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

European semi-final best bets

  • Joe Dyer
Football...Only Bettor

Liverpool's Crowning Moment

  • Max Liu