Serie A Tips: Back Thuram to add to seven goal haul for Inter at 15/8

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

AC Milan need to get back to winning ways when they host Udinese on Saturday.

It looked as if the Rossoneri's season was very much on-track when they won three Serie A games in a row in September, which included a derby victory against Inter. Yet in the week prior to the international break, Milan were beaten by Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League and then lost away to Fiorentina.

The hosts are now sixth in Serie A, with Udinese a place and two points above them in fifth, having beaten Lecce 1-0 in their most recent outing. Udinese had lost their previous two league games to Roma and Inter, but have scored in eight of their nine games across all competitions. Combine both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back both AC Milan and Udinese to score and over 2.5 goals SBK 1/1

On Saturday night, unbeaten Juventus host a Lazio side that are level with them on goal difference.

Though Juve have not lost in seven Serie A games, they have drawn four of them (W3). Their latest stalemate came before the international break, when the Old Lady conceded an 88th minute equaliser at home to Cagliari, to eventually draw 1-1. It was the first goal that Juventus have let in domestically, though they did concede in their Champions League victories over PSV and RB Leipzig.

Lazio have won their last two games, beating decent opposition in Torino and Empoli. Everything points to them being only the second Italian team to break the Juve defence, with the capital club having scored in all nine of their games across all competitions this season, finding the net 21 times, at an average of 2.3 goals-per-match. Juventus double chance and both teams to score is priced at 6/52.20.

Recommended Bet Back Juventus double chance against Lazio and both teams to score SBK 6/5

The Serie A leaders Napoli will be aiming to end the weekend still on top, when they travel to Empoli on Sunday.

Since losing their first league game of the season, Antonio Conte's team are unbeaten in the Italian top flight (P6 W5 D1), conceding only two goals in those fixtures. Napoli's hopes of keeping this form up will be helped by the fact that they are not involved in European competition this season.

Empoli's 2-1 loss at Lazio before the international break, was their first defeat in Serie A this season (P7 W2 D4 L1). They have drawn 0-0 in all three of their home games, which includes matches against Juventus and Fiorentina. Napoli can win, but it is likely to be a low-scoring affair if they do, with an away victory and under 2.5 goals priced at 5/23.50.

Recommended Bet Back Napoli to beat Empoli and under 2.5 goals SBK 5/2

On Sunday night, Roma host their most difficult opponents since Ivan Juric took charge, with Inter visiting the Stadio Olimpico.

After a bright start to under their new coach, in which Roma won two of their first three games (D1), they have lost to Elfsborg in the Europa League and then drawn 1-1 with Monza. Roma are now ninth in the table.

Inter are in second place. After losing their derby to Milan, they bounced back with wins against Udinese, Crvena Zvezda in the Champions League and Torino. Marcus Thuram scored a hat-trick in that last match and with the French striker having found the net seven times in as many league appearances this season, he looks overpriced to find the net at 15/82.88.