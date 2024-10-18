Championship Tips: The best bets for Saturday afternoon

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Burnley

In-form Owls to maintain their unbeaten streak

Sheffield Wednesday took a few weeks to hit their stride and come into this contest unbeaten in three. Danny Rohl is a superb tactician and his recent tweaks have significantly improved his side's attacking output. Shea Charles has been deployed alongside Barry Bannan and that has given them more fluidity. Djeidi Gassama was excellent against Coventry and Anthony Musaba made a notable contribution from the bench. Despite their patchy start to the campaign, Wednesday have suffered just a single defeat in front of their own fans and that came against Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.

Burnley sit third in the Championship table, yet they have been far from convincing. They've netted just five goals in their last seven matches and have struggled to break down the opposition. Scott Parker's sides generally tend to lift their performances when they take on superior opposition and having dropped points against Oxford and Preston recently, it may be yet another disappointing away day for the Lancastrians. Lyle Foster is also ruled out of this contest for the visitors.

Recommended Bet Back Sheffield Wednesday Draw No Bet SBK 10/11

Blackburn vs Swansea Rovers to squeak past stubborn Swans Blackburn will be hoping to maintain their perfect home record on Saturday afternoon. The hosts went into the international break off the back of consecutive away defeats, yet their record at Ewood Park is imperious and they have managed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last two at this venue. John Eustace's side are tough to beat and they have numerous threats going forward including Yuki Ohashi, who travelled with Japan during the international break, yet didn't make it onto the pitch. Swansea have been fairly dogged this season and have been breached on just six occasions so far. Their matches have contained an average of just 1.56 goals, the lowest in the division. Three of their first four away games have ended in a 1-0 defeat and we could see a similar outcome here. With just four goals in their last six, Luke Williams needs to improve his side's conversion rate although the injury to Eom Ji-Sung is a sizeable blow. Recommended Bet Back Blackburn to Win or Draw and Under 2.5 Goals SBK 13/10