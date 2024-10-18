Championship Tips: The best bets for Saturday afternoon
The Championship makes its return following the international break and Jack Critchley has run the rule over the six 3pm matches and picked out his favourite bets for Betfair...
Unconvincing Clarets to falter at Hillsborough
Conway to upset his former employers
Potters and Canaries to deliver plenty of entertainment
Sheffield Wednesday vs Burnley
In-form Owls to maintain their unbeaten streak
Sheffield Wednesday took a few weeks to hit their stride and come into this contest unbeaten in three. Danny Rohl is a superb tactician and his recent tweaks have significantly improved his side's attacking output. Shea Charles has been deployed alongside Barry Bannan and that has given them more fluidity. Djeidi Gassama was excellent against Coventry and Anthony Musaba made a notable contribution from the bench. Despite their patchy start to the campaign, Wednesday have suffered just a single defeat in front of their own fans and that came against Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.
Burnley sit third in the Championship table, yet they have been far from convincing. They've netted just five goals in their last seven matches and have struggled to break down the opposition. Scott Parker's sides generally tend to lift their performances when they take on superior opposition and having dropped points against Oxford and Preston recently, it may be yet another disappointing away day for the Lancastrians. Lyle Foster is also ruled out of this contest for the visitors.
Blackburn vs Swansea
Rovers to squeak past stubborn Swans
Blackburn will be hoping to maintain their perfect home record on Saturday afternoon. The hosts went into the international break off the back of consecutive away defeats, yet their record at Ewood Park is imperious and they have managed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last two at this venue. John Eustace's side are tough to beat and they have numerous threats going forward including Yuki Ohashi, who travelled with Japan during the international break, yet didn't make it onto the pitch.
Swansea have been fairly dogged this season and have been breached on just six occasions so far. Their matches have contained an average of just 1.56 goals, the lowest in the division. Three of their first four away games have ended in a 1-0 defeat and we could see a similar outcome here. With just four goals in their last six, Luke Williams needs to improve his side's conversion rate although the injury to Eom Ji-Sung is a sizeable blow.
Middlesbrough vs Bristol City
Boro to finally set to enjoy some luck in front of goal
If you take a look at any of the metrics, you're likely to see that Middlesbrough sat towards the top of the list. The Teessiders have the highest xG of any Championship side and have taken more shots than any of their peers. Unfortunately, Michael Carrick's men have wasted numerous opportunities and also struggled to find a way past in-form goalkeepers. At the Riverside, they've attempted almost 90 shots across their first four matches and they are likely to start this game on the front foot. Carrick has had some time to work with his players on the training ground and it is surely only a matter of time until they start converting some of their opportunities.
Liam Manning has decided to take some time away from the game for personal reasons and everyone at the club will be hoping to produce a performance which will please their manager. The Robins have been a little inconsistent so far, yet they've suffered just two defeats, both of which came away from home. They've managed just a single clean sheet so far and could struggle to contain former striker Tommy Conway.
Stoke vs Norwich
Entertaining affair in Staffordshire
It's been a complete mixed bag under Narcis Pelach so far. Having collapsed against Hull, the Potters have responded by taking four points from a possible six and have looked slicker going forward. Despite their struggles, the hosts have managed to find the net in each of their four home games so far, yet the fact they've kept just a single clean sheet here highlights the main area of concern.
Norwich have gradually improved under Johannes Hoff Thorup and fans seem pleased with the small steps that their side have taken over the last few weeks. They're unbeaten in seven of their last eight and look much slicker going forward. They've netted 12 times in their last four outings and have several in-form players in their squad. They've created more big chances than any other side and have been indebted to Borja Sainz for converting the majority of them. This looks set to be another high-scoring encounter.
Millwall vs Derby
Rams to slip up on the road yet again
Millwall's attack-minded approach has potentially been underestimated so far this season. The Lions can boast impressive xG numbers going forward with only Norwich and Leeds creating more big chances than Neil Harris' side. Although they haven't caught the eye on their travels, they have two of their four matches at the Den and were fairly unlucky to lose against Watford on the opening weekend. Romain Esse, who has been away with the Young Lions this week, has turned in several impressive performances and is likely to cause a few headaches for Paul Warne's side this weekend.
Derby appear to using the Rotherham United template. They are incredibly effective at home, yet they are struggling to recreate those displays on the road. The Rams have lost all four away games and have failed to net in their last two. They are averaging just 0.75 goals per game on the road and although they will pick up an away maximum at some stage, it is unlikely to arrive in Bermondsey.
QPR vs Portsmouth
Chances at both ends at Loftus Road
QPR have endured a tough start to the Championship season and Marti Cifuentes will be looking to put that right this weekend. They've picked up just a single victory so far, yet their xG numbers haven't been slightly above average, particularly at home. The West Londoners have managed to find the net in each of their games here, yet they've developed a habit of conceding goals from range. They've conceded the first goal in six of their opening nine games, giving them an unwanted uphill task.
Portsmouth's schedule is set to get a little easier. Pompey have faced each of the top five sides as well as ninth-placed Middlesbrough. Although they've picked up a couple of points on the road, they have been breached 13 times away from Fratton Park and it's hard to envisage them keeping a clean sheet here.
Recommended bets
