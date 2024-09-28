Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Superboost, Podcast tips, match previews and free bets

Kick off Saturday with Man City Bet Builder at 8/5 2.60

Erling Haaland has been in sensational form this season, scoring an incredible 10 goals in his first five Premier League games. The Norwegian striker has also registered 19 shots on target in that period.

Newcastle have conceded the third highest amount of shots on target this season (29 in five league games) so it seems inevitable that Haaland - who has had at least two shots on target in each of his last five games - will get some shots away on Saturday.

Premier League Tips and Predictions

Kevin Hatchard: "While Erling Haaland understandably writes the majority of Manchester City's headlines, there's an argument to say that Rodri is the champions' most valuable player. He has led them to Premier League and Champions League success, and he was a key cog in the Spanish machine that deservedly claimed the summer's European Championship. A knee injury will now keep him out for most (if not all) of the season, and there's no getting away from the fact that Arsenal and Liverpool have seen their title prospects enhanced as a result.

"Indeed, City's dramatic 2-2 draw with Arsenal - the game that saw Rodri injured - seems to have emboldened backers of the Gunners. Arsenal are 2.72 on the Exchange to win the Premier League, with City narrowly ahead on 2.56.

"City can at least take solace from their terrific record against Newcastle. Opta tell us that they have lost just one of their last 33 Premier League meetings with the Magpies, and that was back in 2019. City have won 27 of those 33 clashes, and they have scored in the last 31, the longest scoring streak for one club against another in Premier League history.

"Thanks to John Stones' last-gasp leveller against Arsenal last weekend, City are now unbeaten in 28 Premier League matches, with 24 of those coming in 2024. It's the best unbeaten start to a calendar year in the PL since Chelsea went 26 unbeaten from the start of 2008.

"City are also without Nathan Ake and Oscar Bobb, and Pep Guardiola is likely to make plenty of changes, after changing nine starters for the midweek League Cup win over Watford. Ederson should return in goal, with Erling Haaland up front."

Stephen Tudor: "Five games in, Forest remain unbeaten but they're due a home win, last triumphing at the City Ground in April. To that end, being deprived of the suspended Morgan Gibbs-White is far from ideal, the midfielder instrumental in most of his team's enterprising football.

"The newly-capped England star is not the only in-form player thriving under Nuno Espirito Santo, however. Chris Wood has bagged 14 in 21 since the manager's arrival, while Callum Hudson-Odoi is averaging 1.6 key passes per 90 and 1.6 attempts on goal. Both players joined Gibbs-White on the scoresheet when Forest won out 3-1 in this fixture last season.

"Fulham too have a plethora of offensive players in decent shape who can hurt the hosts, most notably Adama Traore who has three goal involvements in four games. It's also worth noting that the winger has been cautioned in two of his last three away games.

"Early goals could feature on the Trent. Forest have converted early in both their home games while Fulham have scored inside 25 minutes in three of their last four outings."

The Opta Stat: "Brentford have won four of their last five home league games against West Ham (D1), winning all three against them in the Premier League. Brentford have scored at least twice in all six of their Premier League meetings with West Ham. The Hammers have conceded more goals in 2024 than any other current Premier League side (53), shipping 3+ goals in eight different games so far this calendar year."

15:00 - Arsenal v Leicester

Alan Shearer: "I can't see Arsenal being as defensive in this one as they were for the second half at the Etihad! It'd be a huge surprise if Leicester took a point back. I can't see it happening with the form that Arsenal are in and the confidence and belief they'll take from last week's result. I won't go with anything crazy, I just see a convincing home win."

15:00 - Chelsea v Brighton

Alan Shearer: "Brighton are unbeaten. I watched the game against Nottingham Forest and they play a really, really high line and have conceded four goals this season and all four have been because of that high line. If they can get it right and make decisions in terms of when and how to do it then I see them continuing to concede goals.

"Chelsea are in really good form, Nicolas Jackson is really enjoying himself of late and given the form they're in, I'll go for a Chelsea win."

Mark O'Haire: "Wolves have lost more Premier League games against Liverpool than they have versus any other side (16). The Old Gold's recent run against the Reds causes plenty of concern with the Molineux club beaten in 14 of their last 15 matches against the Merseysiders, with the exception being a 3-0 home win in February 2023.

"Wolves 9.00 have won just once in their past 15 Premier League outings and are without a top-flight clean sheet in 17. Underlying data suggests the Black Country boys have deserved more from their opening six encounters, although Gary O'Neil's men have now shipped multiple goals in four of five fixtures and are coming up against the division's best defence.

"Liverpool 1.39 have made an eye-catching start to Arne Slot's tenure, taking top honours in four of their opening five (W4-D0-L1). The Reds have kept a clean sheet alongside each success and have shipped just one goal across almost eight hours of league action - the visitors are second to Man City in terms of Expected Points (xP) and Expected Goals (xG).

"Fresh from scoring five goals and assisting another in his last four Premier League appearances, Luis Diaz is a tasty 15/8 to strike at Molineux. The Colombian has bagged a brace in two of his last three for the Merseysiders and can be backed at a chunky [11/1] to score twice or more in Saturday evening's showdown."

EFL Tips and Predictions

Ryan Deeney: "Derby wouldn't be the first Championship club to enjoy a takeover this season with Norwich having seen change at the top. They've also seen change in the dugout with Johannes Hoff Thorup replacing David Wagner to mixed results so far - two wins, two draws and two losses from the opening six.

"The Canaries are embarking on a brave new style, typical of the modern game involving a short passing game, looking to draw the opposition and be flexible tactically.

"While they are unbeaten at home, it hasn't quite got going on the road so far with losses at Oxford United and Swansea City and a victory against Coventry City. The three games have seen four goals scored from a combined 5xG - hardly open affairs.

"That, alongside Derby being stubborn defensively and the remarkable record of every live on Sky 12:30 kick-off seeing two or fewer goals scored is why I'm backing under 2.5 goals."

Jack Critchley: "Watford have made a decent start under Tom Cleverley and have made a mockery of those who predicted them to struggle this season. Nevertheless, they head into this contest without a win in their last three outings and are yet to record a success in September. They have some outstanding players with Giorgi Chakvetadze having been the standout performer so far.

"Concentration at the back is an area of concern for Hornets fans with Cleverley's side having conceded inside the first five minutes in each of their last four matches. They were easily picked apart by Norwich last time out and although they are generally stronger at home, they may struggle to keep one of the division's in-form sides off the scoresheet here.

"Regis Le Bris has transformed Sunderland and they managed to bounce back from their blip last weekend. They have an extremely young and inexperienced side and although performance levels are likely to dip at some stage, there is a fearlessness about this squad and they will attack the hosts with gusto. The visitors have netted 2+ in four of their first six matches and in each of their three away games. Expect that pattern to continue."

Alan Dudman: "Steve Bruce is flying - almost as quick out of the blocks as the famous clip of him celebrating a goal for Newcastle in EA's FIFA game. A clip that still makes me chuckle to this day. The wily Bruce has notched three wins from three since taking charge at Bloomfield Road and they've beaten good sides too with Charlton and Huddersfield both defeated.

"Blackpool had a bit of swagger about them recently against the Addicks and took advantage of Charlton's back-three sitting way too deep, plus Bruce's team were decent in the transition. It's a short price on the hosts, but 4/9 reflects the upturn in form and have lost just one of their last 15 home league games (W9 D5), scoring 2+ goals in eight of those matches.

"Blackpool have lost just one of their last five league games against Burton Albion (W2 D2), though that defeat did come in the last meeting between these two sides (0-1)."

Andy Robson: "Port Vale are well-placed to beat Swindon this weekend after a solid start to the campaign. Both of their two defeats came in unfortunate circumstances, at home to Doncaster, Vale won the xG battle 2.48 vs 2.42, creating more chances and shots on target. Their other loss was away to leaders Barrow, where they conceded four goals despite Barrow generating just 0.75 xG.

"Currently fifth on xPts and xGD, Vale have a strong foundation with Darren Moore now in charge and his experience will be key this season. Although relegated from League One last season, the signing of Jayden Stockley has paid off, with him scoring three goals in six games. Defensively, only four sides have conceded fewer shots.

"Swindon have struggled this season, with a record of W1-D3-L3 and just two wins from their last 20 away games, conceding an average of 1.95 goals per game. Their only win came at home against Newport, and on the road, they have failed to win, scoring just twice.

"Although they secured a 1-1 draw with Barrow, they benefited from playing against a team with an outfield player in goal. Given Swindon's away struggles and Port Vale's strong form, I am happy to back the hosts to win this game."

European Football Tips and Predictions

Kevin Hatchard: "England captain Harry Kane continues to be extraordinary. He has delivered 54 goals in his first 51 appearances for Bayern, is already the highest-scoring Englishman in Bundesliga history, and has ten goals already this season.

"However, it's worth considering that the Bavarian giants haven't really had an exacting test yet under Kompany, and this is by far their hardest game so far. Opta tell us that Xabi Alonso hasn't lost any of his three clashes with Bayern, and could become only the third coach in history to avoid defeat in his first four meetings with the rekordmeister.

"Last season, Bayer grabbed a stoppage-time equaliser in a 2-2 draw in Munich, before Xabi Alonso produced a tactical masterclass to deliver a 3-0 victory. That result broke Bayern, and turned a title race into a procession.

"I'm not willing to call a winner here, but I will predict goals, given that both attacks are in formidable form. I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Over 3.5 Goals, Both Teams To Score and Granit Xhaka to commit a foul at 2.88. Xhaka committed five fouls across two games against Bayern last term, and in games when Bayer aren't able to dominate possession in the way they want to, he becomes more aggressive. In the Bundesliga last term, he committed 30 fouls in 33 league matches."

Jamie Kemp: "If you're looking for a fixture when Barcelona might suffer their first hiccup, then away to Osasuna at El Sadar looks a worthy candidate. Vicente Moreno's side haven't particularly wowed with the quality of their football so far, but when they play on their home patch there's an effectiveness to their approach that is producing results. Osasuna are more ambitious, more aggressive, and more able to channel their directness when they play there.

"Despite that, I won't fully lean in to dropped points for Barcelona here. Flick's side may be stretched, and they won't keep winning forever, but there's a positivity surrounding them that dissuades me from backing an Osasuna result (maybe you'll be braver).

"Instead, I'll go with Raphinha to score anytime in this one. The Brazilian has racked up 27 shots in eight games across all competitions this season, and really should have got himself on the scoresheet against Getafe in midweek. Between his defence-splitting runs and shots from range, he should be a likely route to goal for Barcelona in this one."