Premier League Opta Stats: Back Watkins to shine at 6/1 and 11/4 best bet at Brentford

Newcastle v Manchester City

Hungry Haaland to help continue City's Magpies dominance

The Opta Stat:

"Manchester City have scored in each of their last 31 Premier League games against Newcastle, the longest scoring streak one team has against another in the competition's history. Erling Haaland has scored 10 goals in five Premier League games this season, the earliest a player has ever reached double figures from the start of a campaign in the competition. The Norwegian could become only the second player ever to score in each of a team's first six matches of a Premier League season, after Sergio Agüero did so for the Citizens in 2019-20."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Man City to Win & Erling Haaland to Score (anytime) @ 5/42.25

Arsenal v Leicester

Saka the assist king

The Opta Stat:

"Arsenal's Bukayo Saka has more assists than any other player in the Premier League so far this season (5) and could become the first ever player to assist a goal in each of his side's first six games of a campaign in the competition."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Arsenal to Win & Bukayo Saka to Assist (anytime) @ 13/82.63

Brentford v West Ham

Bee sting more likely than a hammer blow

The Opta Stat:

"Brentford have won four of their last five home league games against West Ham (D1), winning all three against them in the Premier League. Brentford have scored at least twice in all six of their Premier League meetings with West Ham. The Hammers have conceded more goals in 2024 than any other current Premier League side (53), shipping 3+ goals in eight different games so far this calendar year."

The Betfair Bet:

Recommended Bet Back Brentford to Score Over 2.5 Goals SBK 11/4

Chelsea v Brighton

Strikers can continue hot streak

The Opta Stat:

"Nicolas Jackson has been involved in 13 goals in his last 13 Premier League games for Chelsea (9 goals, 4

assists), one more than he'd managed in his first 27 appearances (9 goals, 3 assists). Brighton's Danny Welbeck - who already has three goals and one assist to his name in the Premier League this season - has scored three goals in his last four league games against Chelsea."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Nicolas Jackson to Score or Assist & Danny Welbeck to Score (anytime) @ 13/27.50

Everton v Crystal Palace

Eze does it Eberechi

The Opta Stat:

"No player has been involved in more of their team's shots this season than Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze

(30 - 10 chances created + 20 shots)."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Eberechi Eze to have 5+ shots @ 3/14.00

Nottingham Forest v Fulham

No home comforts agains the Cottagers

The Opta Stat:

"Fulham have won more league games against Nottingham Forest than they have vs any other opponent in their league history (42). They've won eight of their last 11 against the Tricky Trees (L3). Each of Nottingham Forest's last four league wins have all come away from home - Forest are winless in five at the City Ground (D3 L2)."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Fulhan to Win @ 21/10

Wolves v Liverpool

Goals and shots galore at Molineux

The Opta Stat:

""Liverpool have won five of their last six Premier League games (L1), keeping a clean sheet in each victory.

The Reds had conceded in each of their previous 10 games before this run (16 goals conceded in total). No current Premier League side is on a longer run without a clean sheet than Wolves, who have conceded in each of their last 17 top-flight matches (same as Southampton). It's Wolves' longest run without a shutout in the competition since a run of 30 in 2011-12."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Liverpool to Win, Over 3.5 Goals & BTTS - Yes @ 9/43.25

Ipswich v Aston Villa

Watkins starting to get up to speed

The Opta Stat:

"Since Unai Emery's first Aston Villa game in November 2022, only Erling Haaland (66) and Mohamed Salah (59) have been involved in more Premier League goals than Ollie Watkins (53 - 35 goals, 18 assists)."

The Betfair Bet:

Recommended Bet Back Ollie Watkins to both Score & Assist SBK 6/1

Manchester United v Tottenham

Bruno still searching for that knockout blow

The Opta Stat:

"Man Utd's Bruno Fernandes has had more shots without scoring than any other Premier League player this season (17). Meanwhile, only Cameron Archer (2.3) and Evanilson (2) have amassed a higher xG without finding the net so far than Fernandes (1.9)."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Bruno Fernandes to have 4+ Shots @ 15/82.88

Bournemouth v Southampton

Cherries still popping shots away

The Opta Stat:

"Although Bournemouth suffered a 3-0 defeat at Liverpool last time out, they had 19 shots; that was the joint most by an away team in a Premier League game at Anfield that Opta has on record since 2003-04."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Bournemouth to have 20+ Shots @ around 3/14.00

