Premier League Opta Stats: Back Watkins to shine at 6/1 and 11/4 best bet at Brentford
Another superb week for Alex Boyes last week as his two main bets both obliged at 9/1 and 3/1, taking his ROI for the season to a staggering 500% on his best bets. Sadly, Alex is away this week but that's no reason not to still provide a bet for each of this weekend's Premier Leauge games using the Opta stats...
-
Haaland to continue his hot streak
-
Leaky Hammers at the mercy of Bees in 11/43.75 best bet
-
Back in form strikers at 13/27.50 at the Bridge
-
Shots bets a big part of this week's tips
-
Claim your completely FREE Acca or Bet Builder here!
Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.
Newcastle v Manchester City
Hungry Haaland to help continue City's Magpies dominance
The Opta Stat:
"Manchester City have scored in each of their last 31 Premier League games against Newcastle, the longest scoring streak one team has against another in the competition's history. Erling Haaland has scored 10 goals in five Premier League games this season, the earliest a player has ever reached double figures from the start of a campaign in the competition. The Norwegian could become only the second player ever to score in each of a team's first six matches of a Premier League season, after Sergio Agüero did so for the Citizens in 2019-20."
The Betfair Bet:
Back Man City to Win & Erling Haaland to Score (anytime) @ 5/42.25
Arsenal v Leicester
Saka the assist king
The Opta Stat:
"Arsenal's Bukayo Saka has more assists than any other player in the Premier League so far this season (5) and could become the first ever player to assist a goal in each of his side's first six games of a campaign in the competition."
The Betfair Bet:
Back Arsenal to Win & Bukayo Saka to Assist (anytime) @ 13/82.63
Brentford v West Ham
Bee sting more likely than a hammer blow
The Opta Stat:
"Brentford have won four of their last five home league games against West Ham (D1), winning all three against them in the Premier League. Brentford have scored at least twice in all six of their Premier League meetings with West Ham. The Hammers have conceded more goals in 2024 than any other current Premier League side (53), shipping 3+ goals in eight different games so far this calendar year."
The Betfair Bet:
Chelsea v Brighton
Strikers can continue hot streak
The Opta Stat:
"Nicolas Jackson has been involved in 13 goals in his last 13 Premier League games for Chelsea (9 goals, 4
assists), one more than he'd managed in his first 27 appearances (9 goals, 3 assists). Brighton's Danny Welbeck - who already has three goals and one assist to his name in the Premier League this season - has scored three goals in his last four league games against Chelsea."
The Betfair Bet:
Back Nicolas Jackson to Score or Assist & Danny Welbeck to Score (anytime) @ 13/27.50
Everton v Crystal Palace
Eze does it Eberechi
The Opta Stat:
"No player has been involved in more of their team's shots this season than Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze
(30 - 10 chances created + 20 shots)."
The Betfair Bet:
Back Eberechi Eze to have 5+ shots @ 3/14.00
Nottingham Forest v Fulham
No home comforts agains the Cottagers
The Opta Stat:
"Fulham have won more league games against Nottingham Forest than they have vs any other opponent in their league history (42). They've won eight of their last 11 against the Tricky Trees (L3). Each of Nottingham Forest's last four league wins have all come away from home - Forest are winless in five at the City Ground (D3 L2)."
The Betfair Bet:
Wolves v Liverpool
Goals and shots galore at Molineux
The Opta Stat:
""Liverpool have won five of their last six Premier League games (L1), keeping a clean sheet in each victory.
The Reds had conceded in each of their previous 10 games before this run (16 goals conceded in total). No current Premier League side is on a longer run without a clean sheet than Wolves, who have conceded in each of their last 17 top-flight matches (same as Southampton). It's Wolves' longest run without a shutout in the competition since a run of 30 in 2011-12."
The Betfair Bet:
Back Liverpool to Win, Over 3.5 Goals & BTTS - Yes @ 9/43.25
Ipswich v Aston Villa
Watkins starting to get up to speed
The Opta Stat:
"Since Unai Emery's first Aston Villa game in November 2022, only Erling Haaland (66) and Mohamed Salah (59) have been involved in more Premier League goals than Ollie Watkins (53 - 35 goals, 18 assists)."
The Betfair Bet:
Manchester United v Tottenham
Bruno still searching for that knockout blow
The Opta Stat:
"Man Utd's Bruno Fernandes has had more shots without scoring than any other Premier League player this season (17). Meanwhile, only Cameron Archer (2.3) and Evanilson (2) have amassed a higher xG without finding the net so far than Fernandes (1.9)."
The Betfair Bet:
Back Bruno Fernandes to have 4+ Shots @ 15/82.88
Bournemouth v Southampton
Cherries still popping shots away
The Opta Stat:
"Although Bournemouth suffered a 3-0 defeat at Liverpool last time out, they had 19 shots; that was the joint most by an away team in a Premier League game at Anfield that Opta has on record since 2003-04."
The Betfair Bet:
Back Bournemouth to have 20+ Shots @ around 3/14.00
(correct price will be added once market is priced up)
Opta Stats P/L 2024-25
Recommended bet(s) of the week
Stake: 8pts
Return: 48
P/L: +40
ROI: +500%
Overall Column
Stake: 47pts
Return: 95.68
P/L: +48,68
ROI: +103.6%
Now read more weekend Premier League tips here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Opta Stats: Back Watkins to shine at 6/1 and 11/4 best bet at Brentford
-
Football Betting Tips
Plymouth v Luton: Keep Hatters onside at Home Park
-
Football Betting Tips
La Liga Tips: Back spirited Atletico to end Real Madrid's unbeaten streak
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship Betting Tips: The best bets for MD7
-
Football Betting Tips
Bundesliga Tips: Back goals galore in early title race clash