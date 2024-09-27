Saturday League One and League Two Tips: Dream of Tangerine led 11/2 treble

Blues and Blackpool look to have strong claims

Friday night bet with Under 2.5 at Tranmere

Alan Dudman has two trebles for this weekend in the EFL

Claim your completely FREE Acca or Bet Builder here!

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

League One

Peterborough's home loss last month to big-hitting Wrexham has to be a worry for those pondering a wager for this weekend as the performance was criticised by Darren Ferguson as they were far too passive and allowed the Welsh team to completely dominate.

Wrexham of course were subsequently outplayed by Blues on TV recently with a 3-1 win at St Andrews and two goals for Jay Stansfield. A strict reading of form is always dangerous, but Birmingham are scoring plenty and even turned over Rotherham with ease last weekend with a 0-2 win.

Expect Blues to have all the ball here, and while Posh have recently switched formation to three centre-backs, although it was changed to a 4-2-3-1 (like nearly every team) in the midweek 2-2 with Orient - a game they struggled to get to grips with Orient's high press.

The 4/91.44 is a pretty obvious one but I would be amazed if Brum couldn't get on the scoresheet here, and with the visitors scoring eight on the road this term with four at home, I do like the Birmingham win and BTTS bet - which pays a decent 7/42.75 on the Sportsbook.

KEY OPTA STAT: Peterborough are one of three League One sides yet to keep a clean sheet this season (along with Mansfield and Cambridge). However, the Posh have gained more points from losing positions than any other side so far (8).

Recommended Bet Back Birmingham to win and BTTS SBK 7/4

Steve Bruce is flying - almost as quick out of the blocks as the famous clip of him celebrating a goal for Newcastle in EA's FIFA game. A clip that still makes me chuckle to this day.

The wily Bruce has notched three wins from three since taking charge at Bloomfield Road and they've beaten good sides too with Charlton and Huddersfield both defeated.

Blackpool had a bit of swagger about them recently against the Addicks and took advantage of Charlton's back-three sitting way too deep, plus Bruce's team were decent in the transition.

It's a short price on the hosts, but 4/91.44 reflects the upturn in form and have lost just one of their last 15 home league games (W9 D5), scoring 2+ goals in eight of those matches.

KEY OPTA STAT: Blackpool have lost just one of their last five league games against Burton Albion (W2 D2), though that defeat did come in the last meeting between these two sides (0-1).

Recommended Bet Back Blackpool SBK 4/9

Barnsley are unbeaten across their last five league games against Stockport County (W2 D3) since a 4-1 loss at Edgeley Park in September 2002, and tapping into the middle part with the draws in that run edges me towards playing the double chance bet on the visitors here.

The Hatters imploded last weekend against Orient, losing 1-4 at home, only their second away defeat since February.

They were so poor in the opening part of the game, and once they started chasing, they were far too exposed. And conceded some poor second-half goals - Dave Challinor called them "shocking".

Barnsley are third in the table with 13 points but they haven't totally convinced me thus far, although they have won four of their last six league games (D1 L1), scoring 2+ goals in five of those matches. Stockport would be a shorter price had it not been for that heavy Orient loss, and they are far better than that, and I give them a chance to bounce back here.

KEY OPTA STAT: Stockport County have won just one of their last eight away league games against Barnsley (D5 L2), though each of their last two visits to Oakwell have finished 3-3.

Recommended Bet Back Stockport Double Chance SBK 8/13

Recommended Bet Back the League One treble in one click SBK 11/2

League Two

Colchester United have failed to win any of their last six away league games against Walsall (D3 L3), since a 1-0 in May 2014, and it's not a good stat to go into battle on Saturday with for the game on Sky.

Walsall have been one of the surprise packages in the division so far; a team looking very strong defensively and a big threat from set-pieces. Hopefully the midweek exploits and exertions in the penalty shoot-out defeat to Leicester haven't taken their toll, as Colchester have failed to win on the road this season.

Karl Robinson was scathing in Salford's 0-2 loss to Walsall last weekend by saying: "We got giddy with the way we were playing, we have won two games on the trot and all of a sudden, we have become this passing team looking to build through thirds [playing] tippy tappy rubbish."

Walsall apply pressure and don't mind teams playing meaningless back and sideways passes all day. Walsall have won nine of their last 12 home league games (D1 L2), scoring 2+ goals in nine of those matches overall, and they ought to justify their short price this Saturday for the early kick-off.

KEY OPTA STAT: Colchester United have won just one of their last 11 away league games (D6 L4), whilst they've kept one clean sheet in 18 attempts on the road.

Recommended Bet Back Walsall in 90 mins payout SBK 8/11

As one of Notts County's chief cheerleaders this term, they let me down last weekend and were nullified by Gillingham in a 0-1 home loss. It really was a game they created enough chances to win with a superior xG on the day and 70% possession. The goal was in controversial circumstances and we go again with the Magpies.

Morecambe have failed to win any of their last six Football League games against Notts County (D3 L3), losing the last meeting between these two sides 5-0 in December.

The hosts have also conceded five goals from their last two matches, and Notts County are not a team to face when you are shipping quite big numbers on the xG.

With just two points from seven games, Morecambe will struggle to get their first win of the season here and arguably I would have the visitors a bit shorter than the 4/51.80 on offer, which doesn't look a bad price.

KEY OPTA STAT: Notts County will be looking to win three away games in the Football League for the first time since September 2017.

Recommended Bet Back Notts County SBK 4/5

Tranmere Rovers have lost just one of their prior eight Football League games against Salford City (W4 D3), keeping four clean sheets during that time, and a game of few goals is how I am playing the Friday night game.

The hosts are far from cavalier in their approach under Nigel Adkins this season; and have been found out recently in two heavy 3-0 defeats on the road to Colchester and Gillingham. There's no shame in losing to the Gills, but conceding three against Colchester is not encouraging.

Salford City are unbeaten across their last three away league games (W1 D2) and will be looking to record four in a row for the second time in 2024 and both of their away matches this term both hit the Under 2.5 Goals target.

I can see Tranmere being happy to defend here with Salford's possible tippy-tappy game, and with Tranmere very moderate on the xG front - just 0.76 last weekend, the Under 2.5 Goals appeals with two teams in mid-table.

KEY OPTA STAT: Tranmere Rovers are unbeaten across their last three home league games (W2 D1), keeping a clean sheet in both such matches so far this season. They last kept three clean sheets in succession at Prenton Park in January 2022.

Recommended Bet Back Under 2.5 Goals SBK 4/5