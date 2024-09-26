La Liga Tips: Back spirited Atletico to end Real Madrid's unbeaten streak
The new season in La Liga is moving swiftly on, and Jamie Kemp returns to preview three fixtures across MD8, including Sunday night's crucial Madrid derby...
-
Real Sociedad and Valencia pits together struggling attacks
-
In-form Raphinha to get back in the goals for Barcelona
-
Valiant Atletico to snap Real Madrid's unbeaten streak
-
Real Sociedad v Valencia - Sat, 17:30
Real Sociedad find themselves in one of the toughest periods of the Imanol Alguacil era at present. Granted, he's set the bar very high throughout his years in San Sebastian, but their season is really straining to get off the ground here. They've only won one of their last eight games in La Liga (D2 L5), and come into this one after playing in the Europa League in midweek.
While they go about assimilating new players and having to change the way they play to an extent (owing to some key departures), Real Sociedad's struggles in front of goal are really at a notable low for the Alguacil era. La Real have failed to score in each of their last four matches in La Liga, and even extending back into last season they've only netted more than one goal in one of their previous 11 league fixtures (2-0 v Real Betis in May).
In this clash against Valencia, what we have are two teams built on the foundations of a reliable defence. Whether they execute well or poorly, the idea is always to go after points from the starting point of a strong defensive base.
Not to mention, this game pits together two of the top goalkeepers in La Liga, in the form of Alex Remiro and Giorgi Mamardashvili. While Remiro has the most clean sheets (18) since the start of last season, Mamardashvili has been the best shot-stopper in that time based on xG of shots on target faced (+11.6 goals prevented).
Along with Real Sociedad's goal drought, Valencia have the second-lowest xG (1.15 in three games) away from home in La Liga so far this season. All signs point towards this being a struggle on the attacking end, and so I'll pair under 2.5 goals along with Takefusa Kubo to be fouled 3+ times.
When Real Sociedad lack ideas, they turn to their Japanese winger for inspiration. He never shies away from taking initiative and trying to make things happen, and has been fouled 16 times in 458 minutes in La Liga this term (3.1 per 90).
Osasuna v Barcelona - Sat, 20:00
Barcelona's perfect start remains intact in La Liga, following a 1-0 win over Getafe in midweek. It wasn't quite as dominant as we've come to expect from them so far, but as Hansi Flick said himself, you get three points per win no matter how much you win by. Besides, what the German coach is doing in difficult circumstances is nothing short of outstanding.
As good as his team have been, there's a certain feeling of unsustainability lurking in the background, through no fault of his own. Flick is working with a stretched squad at the moment, and playing well with a young group and in spite of numerous absences is not the same as playing well and continuing to gap Real Madrid in the title race at the same time. Though they look similar in the table, Flick's working environment is not the same as Carlo Ancelotti's.
If you're looking for a fixture when Barcelona might suffer their first hiccup, then away to Osasuna at El Sadar looks a worthy candidate. Vicente Moreno's side haven't particularly wowed with the quality of their football so far, but when they play on their home patch there's an effectiveness to their approach that is producing results. Osasuna are more ambitious, more aggressive, and more able to channel their directness when they play there.
Despite that, I won't fully lean in to dropped points for Barcelona here. Flick's side may be stretched, and they won't keep winning forever, but there's a positivity surrounding them that dissuades me from backing an Osasuna result (maybe you'll be braver).
Spanish La Liga - Top 5 Shots
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Shots
|Shots/90*
|Endrick
|Real Madrid
|6
|8
|19.5
|Sergi Canós
|Valencia
|4
|5
|12.5
|Alberto Risco
|Getafe
|4
|4
|7.3
|Gabriel Misehouy
|Girona
|3
|5
|7.1
|Toni Martínez
|Alavés
|4
|10
|6.1
|Cristhian Stuani
|Girona
|5
|6
|5.9
|Kylian Mbappé
|Real Madrid
|7
|39
|5.8
|Marc Cardona
|Las Palmas
|2
|1
|5.6
|Borja Mayoral
|Getafe
|3
|4
|5.5
|Benito Ramírez
|Las Palmas
|3
|3
|5
|Diego García
|Leganés
|4
|6
|4.9
|Alfon González
|Celta Vigo
|2
|6
|4.9
|Dani Olmo
|Barcelona
|3
|10
|4.8
|Pau Víctor
|Barcelona
|5
|3
|4.7
|Fábio Silva
|Las Palmas
|2
|6
|4.6
|Vitor Roque
|Betis
|4
|11
|4.6
|James Rodríguez
|Vallecano
|2
|1
|4.5
|Robert Lewandowski
|Barcelona
|7
|28
|4.4
|Alexander Sørloth
|Atlético
|6
|14
|4.3
|Nicolas Pépé
|Villarreal
|5
|10
|4.3
|Germán Valera
|Valencia
|2
|1
|4.1
|Abde Ezzalzouli
|Betis
|6
|18
|4.1
|Abdón Prats
|Mallorca
|4
|4
|4
|Fabio González
|Las Palmas
|1
|2
|4
|Ángel Correa
|Atlético
|6
|7
|4
|Johnny Cardoso
|Betis
|2
|2
|3.9
|Gerard Moreno
|Villarreal
|2
|5
|3.9
|Arda Güler
|Real Madrid
|6
|10
|3.8
|Raphinha
|Barcelona
|7
|26
|3.7
|Isaac Romero
|Sevilla
|6
|15
|3.5
|Nabil Fekir
|Betis
|2
|7
|3.5
|Luka Sucic
|Real Sociedad
|4
|9
|3.5
|Williot Swedberg
|Celta Vigo
|6
|8
|3.4
|Vinícius Júnior
|Real Madrid
|7
|21
|3.4
|Antoniu Roca
|Espanyol
|2
|1
|3.3
|Fran Pérez
|Valencia
|1
|1
|3.2
|Ayoze Pérez
|Villarreal
|6
|12
|3.2
|Suso
|Sevilla
|1
|1
|3.1
|Valentín Barco
|Sevilla
|4
|7
|3.1
|Thierno Barry
|Villarreal
|5
|9
|3.1
|Saúl Ñíguez
|Sevilla
|4
|11
|3.1
|Samuel Lino
|Atlético
|6
|13
|3
|Lamine Yamal
|Barcelona
|7
|21
|3
|Tomás Conechny
|Alavés
|5
|12
|3
|Hugo Duro
|Valencia
|5
|12
|3
|Dodi Lukébakio
|Sevilla
|7
|16
|3
|Kelechi Iheanacho
|Sevilla
|4
|7
|3
|Juanmi Latasa
|Valladolid
|5
|9
|2.9
|Asier Villalibre
|Alavés
|4
|5
|2.9
|Kike García
|Alavés
|7
|11
|2.9
|Sandro Ramírez
|Las Palmas
|6
|11
|2.8
|Alberto Moleiro
|Las Palmas
|6
|13
|2.8
|Stoichkov
|Alavés
|6
|11
|2.8
|Giovani Lo Celso
|Betis
|3
|6
|2.7
|Borja Iglesias
|Celta Vigo
|6
|8
|2.7
|Álvaro García
|Vallecano
|5
|8
|2.6
|Raúl Moro
|Valladolid
|7
|13
|2.6
|Nico Williams
|Athletic Club
|6
|10
|2.6
|Dani Raba
|Leganés
|4
|4
|2.6
|Carles Pérez
|Getafe
|7
|12
|2.6
|Juanmi
|Betis
|5
|4
|2.5
|Takuma Asano
|Mallorca
|6
|9
|2.5
|Aitor Ruibal
|Betis
|6
|6
|2.5
|Ante Budimir
|Osasuna
|7
|12
|2.5
|Isi Palazón
|Vallecano
|7
|11
|2.5
|Bryan Gil
|Girona
|7
|13
|2.5
|Álex Baena
|Villarreal
|5
|11
|2.5
|Javi Puado
|Espanyol
|6
|14
|2.5
|Pablo Ibáñez
|Osasuna
|6
|3
|2.5
|Dário Essugo
|Las Palmas
|1
|2
|2.4
|Mamadou Sylla
|Valladolid
|5
|5
|2.4
|Marc Domenech
|Mallorca
|3
|3
|2.3
|Iago Aspas
|Celta Vigo
|6
|12
|2.3
|Vedat Muriqi
|Mallorca
|6
|12
|2.3
|Tasos Douvikas
|Celta Vigo
|6
|7
|2.3
|Chidera Ejuke
|Sevilla
|6
|8
|2.3
|Sheraldo Becker
|Real Sociedad
|7
|11
|2.3
|Javi Guerra
|Valencia
|7
|9
|2.3
|Assane Diao
|Betis
|2
|2
|2.3
|Héctor Fort
|Barcelona
|3
|1
|2.3
|Sergio Camello
|Vallecano
|7
|9
|2.2
|Julián Alvarez
|Atlético
|6
|8
|2.2
|Donny van de Beek
|Girona
|3
|1
|2.2
|Alejo Véliz
|Espanyol
|6
|10
|2.2
|Bojan Miovski
|Girona
|3
|4
|2.1
|Yeremy Pino
|Villarreal
|6
|7
|2.1
|Juan Cruz
|Leganés
|7
|8
|2.1
|Lucas Ocampos
|Sevilla
|2
|4
|2
|Brais Méndez
|Real Sociedad
|4
|6
|2
|Álvaro Aguado
|Espanyol
|6
|5
|2
|Arnaut Danjuma
|Villarreal
|7
|9
|2
|Jon Martín
|Real Sociedad
|2
|2
|2
|Martín Tejón
|Valencia
|4
|1
|2
|Abel Ruiz
|Girona
|7
|11
|2
|Bryan Zaragoza
|Osasuna
|7
|9
|2
|Iker Almena
|Girona
|2
|1
|2
|Umar Sadiq
|Real Sociedad
|5
|4
|1.9
|Gorka Guruzeta
|Athletic Club
|7
|9
|1.9
|Rodrygo
|Real Madrid
|7
|11
|1.9
|Adri Embarba
|Vallecano
|7
|10
|1.9
|Ferran Torres
|Barcelona
|6
|5
|1.9
|Rodrigo Riquelme
|Atlético
|4
|4
|1.9
|Peque
|Sevilla
|5
|6
|1.9
|Aimar Oroz
|Osasuna
|7
|11
|1.9
|Omar Alderete
|Getafe
|6
|11
|1.8
|Sergi Altimira
|Betis
|4
|5
|1.8
|Miguel de la Fuente
|Leganés
|6
|9
|1.8
|Raúl García
|Osasuna
|7
|4
|1.8
|Roberto López
|Leganés
|4
|3
|1.8
|Álvaro Djaló
|Athletic Club
|4
|3
|1.8
|Rubén Peña
|Osasuna
|5
|3
|1.7
|Víctor Meseguer
|Valladolid
|7
|5
|1.7
|Pablo Barrios
|Atlético
|4
|6
|1.7
|Luka Modric
|Real Madrid
|7
|6
|1.7
|Jofre Carreras
|Espanyol
|6
|6
|1.7
|Mikel Oyarzabal
|Real Sociedad
|5
|5
|1.7
|Andrei Ratiu
|Vallecano
|5
|8
|1.6
|Abde Rebbach
|Alavés
|3
|2
|1.6
|Fermín López
|Barcelona
|3
|1
|1.6
|Kirian Rodríguez
|Las Palmas
|6
|9
|1.6
|Joan Jordán
|Alavés
|2
|2
|1.6
|Pablo Fornals
|Betis
|6
|7
|1.6
|Oliver McBurnie
|Las Palmas
|6
|8
|1.5
|Rodri
|Betis
|3
|2
|1.5
|Darwin Machís
|Valladolid
|3
|3
|1.5
|Dani Rodríguez
|Mallorca
|7
|7
|1.5
|Óscar Rodríguez
|Leganés
|5
|5
|1.5
|Álex Sola
|Getafe
|7
|8
|1.5
|Óscar Trejo
|Vallecano
|2
|2
|1.5
|Rafa Mir
|Valencia
|4
|4
|1.5
|Iñaki Williams
|Athletic Club
|7
|9
|1.5
|Marc Casadó
|Barcelona
|5
|6
|1.5
|Rubén García
|Osasuna
|7
|7
|1.5
|Adrià Pedrosa
|Sevilla
|5
|7
|1.5
|Valery Fernández
|Mallorca
|3
|1
|1.5
|Walid Cheddira
|Espanyol
|4
|2
|1.5
|Jon Olasagasti
|Real Sociedad
|3
|1
|1.5
|Oihan Sancet
|Athletic Club
|7
|8
|1.4
|Jonathan Bamba
|Celta Vigo
|4
|4
|1.4
|Copete
|Mallorca
|5
|2
|1.4
|Selim Amallah
|Valladolid
|6
|6
|1.4
|Fran García
|Real Madrid
|5
|4
|1.4
|Samú Costa
|Mallorca
|7
|10
|1.4
|Ander Barrenetxea
|Real Sociedad
|4
|3
|1.4
|Romain Perraud
|Betis
|6
|6
|1.4
|Fran Beltrán
|Celta Vigo
|5
|5
|1.4
|Jude Bellingham
|Real Madrid
|3
|4
|1.4
|Christantus Uche
|Getafe
|7
|9
|1.4
|Mikel Jauregizar
|Athletic Club
|5
|4
|1.4
|Carlos Vicente
|Alavés
|6
|8
|1.4
|Robert Navarro
|Mallorca
|4
|3
|1.3
|Ander Herrera
|Athletic Club
|4
|2
|1.3
|Luis Milla
|Getafe
|7
|9
|1.3
|Peter Federico
|Getafe
|5
|2
|1.3
|Antonio Blanco
|Alavés
|7
|6
|1.3
|Dani Gómez
|Valencia
|6
|4
|1.3
|Viktor Tsyhankov
|Girona
|5
|5
|1.3
|Ilias Akhomach
|Villarreal
|5
|3
|1.3
|Alejandro Francés
|Girona
|4
|5
|1.3
|Pape Gueye
|Villarreal
|5
|3
|1.3
|Mauro Arambarri
|Getafe
|7
|4
|1.3
|Carlos Romero
|Espanyol
|6
|7
|1.2
|Mario Martín
|Valladolid
|4
|3
|1.2
|Amath Ndiaye
|Valladolid
|5
|3
|1.2
|Carles Aleñá
|Getafe
|6
|4
|1.2
|Pathé Ciss
|Vallecano
|5
|3
|1.2
|Federico Valverde
|Real Madrid
|7
|8
|1.2
|Yangel Herrera
|Girona
|6
|5
|1.2
|Éder Militão
|Real Madrid
|7
|8
|1.2
|Luka Romero
|Alavés
|4
|2
|1.2
|Manu Fuster
|Las Palmas
|4
|1
|1.2
|Antonio Rüdiger
|Real Madrid
|7
|7
|1.2
|Carlos Benavídez
|Alavés
|4
|2
|1.1
|Pablo Durán
|Celta Vigo
|2
|1
|1.1
|Alex Král
|Espanyol
|6
|6
|1.1
|Álvaro Tejero
|Espanyol
|6
|4
|1.1
|Pedri
|Barcelona
|7
|5
|1.1
|Antoine Griezmann
|Atlético
|6
|5
|1.1
|Jon Moncayola
|Osasuna
|7
|6
|1.1
|Yáser Asprilla
|Girona
|5
|3
|1.1
|William Carvalho
|Betis
|4
|3
|1.1
|Antonio Sánchez
|Mallorca
|7
|5
|1.1
|Nahuel Molina
|Atlético
|3
|2
|1.1
|Alex Berenguer
|Athletic Club
|6
|4
|1
|Jorge de Frutos
|Vallecano
|7
|5
|1
|Eric García
|Barcelona
|6
|3
|1
|Sergi Cardona
|Villarreal
|6
|6
|1
|Jaime Mata
|Las Palmas
|6
|2
|1
|Florian Lejeune
|Vallecano
|7
|7
|1
|Unai Gómez
|Athletic Club
|7
|2
|1
|Gerard Gumbau
|Vallecano
|4
|2
|1
|Unai Núñez
|Athletic Club
|1
|1
|1
|Chimy Ávila
|Betis
|5
|2
|1
|Djibril Sow
|Sevilla
|6
|4
|1
|Hugo Álvarez
|Celta Vigo
|6
|5
|1
|Kike Salas
|Sevilla
|5
|2
|1
|Kike Pérez
|Valladolid
|7
|5
|1
|Sébastien Haller
|Leganés
|3
|2
|1
|Carl Starfelt
|Celta Vigo
|6
|4
|1
|Yvan Neyou
|Leganés
|5
|4
|1
|Álex Muñoz
|Las Palmas
|4
|3
|1
|Conor Gallagher
|Atlético
|4
|3
|1
|Luis Rioja
|Alavés
|7
|5
|1
|Loïc Badé
|Sevilla
|5
|4
|0.9
|Irvin Cardona
|Espanyol
|5
|2
|0.9
|Jesús Navas
|Sevilla
|6
|2
|0.9
|Martín Zubimendi
|Real Sociedad
|7
|6
|0.9
|Ander Guevara
|Alavés
|7
|4
|0.9
|Ladislav Krejcí
|Girona
|2
|1
|0.9
|Beñat Turrientes
|Real Sociedad
|7
|4
|0.9
|Marcos Alonso
|Celta Vigo
|2
|1
|0.9
|Alfonso Espino
|Vallecano
|4
|3
|0.9
|Óscar Mingueza
|Celta Vigo
|6
|4
|0.9
|Javi Muñoz
|Las Palmas
|6
|5
|0.9
|Sergio Carreira
|Celta Vigo
|2
|1
|0.9
|Marcos André
|Valladolid
|4
|2
|0.9
|Juan Iglesias
|Getafe
|7
|6
|0.9
|Antonio Raíllo
|Mallorca
|7
|6
|0.9
|Javi Hernández
|Leganés
|5
|4
|0.8
|Adrián Pica
|Alavés
|2
|1
|0.8
|Unai López
|Vallecano
|7
|3
|0.8
|Bertug Yildirim
|Getafe
|5
|3
|0.8
|Youssouf Sabaly
|Betis
|4
|3
|0.8
|Alejandro Balde
|Barcelona
|6
|4
|0.8
|Nabil Aberdin
|Getafe
|3
|2
|0.8
|Marcos Llorente
|Atlético
|6
|4
|0.8
|Koke
|Atlético
|6
|4
|0.8
|Darko Brasanac
|Leganés
|7
|4
|0.8
|Takefusa Kubo
|Real Sociedad
|7
|4
|0.8
|Sergi Darder
|Mallorca
|7
|4
|0.8
|Brahim Díaz
|Real Madrid
|5
|1
|0.8
|Santiago Mouriño
|Alavés
|3
|1
|0.8
|Enric Franquesa
|Leganés
|7
|3
|0.8
|Marc Bernal
|Barcelona
|3
|2
|0.7
|Dimitri Foulquier
|Valencia
|7
|2
|0.7
|Nayef Aguerd
|Real Sociedad
|3
|2
|0.7
|José Ángel Carmona
|Sevilla
|7
|5
|0.7
|Tanguy Nianzou
|Sevilla
|3
|2
|0.7
|Thierry Correia
|Valencia
|7
|4
|0.7
|Jules Koundé
|Barcelona
|7
|5
|0.7
|Santi Comesaña
|Villarreal
|6
|4
|0.7
|Sergio Gómez
|Real Sociedad
|7
|4
|0.7
|Aurélien Tchouaméni
|Real Madrid
|6
|4
|0.7
|Dani Parejo
|Villarreal
|6
|3
|0.7
|Pablo Torre
|Barcelona
|3
|1
|0.7
|Jon Aramburu
|Real Sociedad
|5
|2
|0.7
|César Azpilicueta
|Atlético
|5
|3
|0.7
|Marc Roca
|Betis
|6
|4
|0.7
|Sergi Gómez
|Espanyol
|4
|1
|0.7
|Carlos Martín
|Alavés
|3
|1
|0.7
|Juanlu Sánchez
|Sevilla
|5
|2
|0.7
|Diego Rico
|Getafe
|7
|4
|0.7
|Miguel Gutiérrez
|Girona
|6
|4
|0.7
|Alejandro Catena
|Osasuna
|6
|4
|0.7
|Dani Vivian
|Athletic Club
|7
|4
|0.7
|Beñat Prados
|Athletic Club
|7
|3
|0.6
|Orri Óskarsson
|Real Sociedad
|4
|1
|0.6
|Diego López
|Valencia
|7
|4
|0.6
|Eray Cömert
|Valladolid
|6
|3
|0.6
|Portu
|Girona
|5
|1
|0.6
|Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta
|Athletic Club
|3
|1
|0.6
|Yuri Berchiche
|Athletic Club
|5
|3
|0.6
|Logan Costa
|Villarreal
|4
|2
|0.6
|Albert Sambi Lokonga
|Sevilla
|2
|1
|0.6
|Iñigo Martínez
|Barcelona
|7
|4
|0.6
|Pepelu
|Valencia
|7
|4
|0.6
|Lucas Torró
|Osasuna
|7
|4
|0.6
|Pau Cubarsí
|Barcelona
|7
|3
|0.6
|Mika Mármol
|Las Palmas
|6
|3
|0.5
|Yellu Santiago
|Getafe
|7
|1
|0.5
|André Almeida
|Valencia
|6
|2
|0.5
|David Torres
|Valladolid
|3
|1
|0.5
|Jesús Vázquez
|Valencia
|7
|3
|0.5
|Marc Bartra
|Betis
|2
|1
|0.5
|Aritz Arambarri
|Leganés
|2
|1
|0.5
|José Giménez
|Atlético
|5
|2
|0.5
|Yarek Gasiorowski
|Valencia
|2
|1
|0.5
|Natan
|Betis
|5
|2
|0.5
|Renato Tapia
|Leganés
|7
|1
|0.5
|Javi López
|Real Sociedad
|5
|2
|0.5
|Jon Guridi
|Alavés
|7
|2
|0.5
|Djené Dakonam
|Getafe
|7
|3
|0.4
|Enzo Boyomo
|Valladolid
|7
|3
|0.4
|Lucas Rosa
|Valladolid
|7
|3
|0.4
|Lucas Vázquez
|Real Madrid
|5
|1
|0.4
|Dani Carvajal
|Real Madrid
|6
|2
|0.4
|Hugo Novoa
|Alavés
|4
|1
|0.4
|Nahuel Tenaglia
|Alavés
|5
|2
|0.4
|César Tárrega
|Valencia
|5
|2
|0.4
|Robin Le Normand
|Atlético
|5
|2
|0.4
|Axel Witsel
|Atlético
|3
|1
|0.4
|Jailson
|Celta Vigo
|6
|2
|0.4
|Seydouba Cissé
|Leganés
|7
|2
|0.4
|Iván Martín
|Girona
|6
|2
|0.4
|Aritz Elustondo
|Real Sociedad
|3
|1
|0.4
|Johan Mojica
|Mallorca
|7
|2
|0.4
|Carlos Domínguez
|Celta Vigo
|4
|1
|0.4
|Mikel Vesga
|Athletic Club
|6
|1
|0.4
|Abel Bretones
|Osasuna
|6
|2
|0.4
|Aitor Paredes
|Athletic Club
|3
|1
|0.3
|Randy Nteka
|Vallecano
|6
|1
|0.3
|Jhon Solís
|Girona
|5
|1
|0.3
|David López
|Girona
|6
|2
|0.3
|Manu Morlanes
|Mallorca
|6
|1
|0.3
|Moi Gómez
|Osasuna
|7
|1
|0.3
|Oriol Romeu
|Girona
|5
|1
|0.3
|Pablo Maffeo
|Mallorca
|4
|1
|0.3
|Pep Chavarría
|Vallecano
|6
|1
|0.3
|Cristhian Mosquera
|Valencia
|7
|2
|0.3
|Iván Sánchez
|Valladolid
|7
|1
|0.3
|Eric Bailly
|Villarreal
|4
|1
|0.3
|Jon Pacheco
|Real Sociedad
|6
|1
|0.3
|Omar Mascarell
|Mallorca
|6
|1
|0.3
|Aleksandar Sedlar
|Alavés
|4
|1
|0.3
|Nemanja Gudelj
|Sevilla
|5
|1
|0.3
|Yeray Álvarez
|Athletic Club
|4
|1
|0.3
|Jorge Herrando
|Osasuna
|4
|1
|0.3
|Leandro Cabrera
|Espanyol
|4
|1
|0.3
|Raúl Albiol
|Villarreal
|5
|1
|0.2
|Scott McKenna
|Las Palmas
|5
|1
|0.2
|Jorge Sáenz
|Leganés
|5
|1
|0.2
|Javi Rodríguez
|Celta Vigo
|5
|1
|0.2
|Martin Valjent
|Mallorca
|6
|1
|0.2
|Jesús Areso
|Osasuna
|6
|1
|0.2
|Diego Llorente
|Betis
|6
|1
|0.2
|Joan García
|Espanyol
|6
|1
|0.2
|Kiko Femenía
|Villarreal
|6
|1
|0.2
|Abdel Abqar
|Alavés
|7
|1
|0.2
|Valentin Rosier
|Leganés
|7
|1
|0.2
|Daley Blind
|Girona
|7
|1
|0.1
|Sergio González
|Leganés
|7
|1
|0.1
|Abdul Mumin
|Vallecano
|7
|1
|0.1
|Luis Pérez
|Valladolid
|7
|1
|0.1
|David Soria
|Getafe
|7
|0
|0
|Paulo Gazzaniga
|Girona
|7
|0
|0
|Antonio Sivera
|Alavés
|7
|0
|0
|Lucien Agoumé
|Sevilla
|7
|0
|0
|Ørjan Nyland
|Sevilla
|7
|0
|0
|Sergio Herrera
|Osasuna
|7
|0
|0
|Giorgi Mamardashvili
|Valencia
|7
|0
|0
|Óscar Valentín
|Vallecano
|7
|0
|0
|Álex Remiro
|Real Sociedad
|7
|0
|0
|Thibaut Courtois
|Real Madrid
|7
|0
|0
|Stanko Juric
|Valladolid
|7
|0
|0
|Karl Hein
|Valladolid
|7
|0
|0
|Rui Silva
|Betis
|6
|0
|0
|Damián Rodríguez
|Celta Vigo
|6
|0
|0
|Marvin Park
|Las Palmas
|6
|0
|0
|Jasper Cillessen
|Las Palmas
|6
|0
|0
|Juan Soriano
|Leganés
|6
|0
|0
|Marc-André ter Stegen
|Barcelona
|6
|0
|0
|Gerard Martín
|Barcelona
|6
|0
|0
|Iván Balliu
|Vallecano
|6
|0
|0
|José Gragera
|Espanyol
|6
|0
|0
|Omar El Hilali
|Espanyol
|6
|0
|0
|Diego Conde
|Villarreal
|6
|0
|0
|Reinildo
|Atlético
|6
|0
|0
|Manu Sánchez
|Alavés
|6
|0
|0
|Íñigo Lekue
|Athletic Club
|5
|0
|0
|Arnau Martínez
|Girona
|5
|0
|0
|Álex Suárez
|Las Palmas
|5
|0
|0
|Marcão
|Sevilla
|5
|0
|0
|Viti Rozada
|Las Palmas
|5
|0
|0
|Hugo Guillamón
|Valencia
|5
|0
|0
|Cyle Larin
|Mallorca
|5
|0
|0
|Dominik Greif
|Mallorca
|5
|0
|0
|Ferland Mendy
|Real Madrid
|5
|0
|0
|Jan Oblak
|Atlético
|5
|0
|0
|Rodrigo De Paul
|Atlético
|5
|0
|0
|Julen Agirrezabala
|Athletic Club
|5
|0
|0
|Marash Kumbulla
|Espanyol
|5
|0
|0
|Igor Zubeldia
|Real Sociedad
|5
|0
|0
|Iván Villar
|Celta Vigo
|4
|0
|0
|Ilaix Moriba
|Celta Vigo
|4
|0
|0
|Moussa Diarra
|Alavés
|4
|0
|0
|Enzo Loiodice
|Las Palmas
|4
|0
|0
|Dani Cárdenas
|Vallecano
|4
|0
|0
|Hamari Traoré
|Real Sociedad
|4
|0
|0
|Chuki
|Valladolid
|4
|0
|0
|Brian Oliván
|Espanyol
|4
|0
|0
|Ramon Terrats
|Villarreal
|4
|0
|0
|Munir El Haddadi
|Leganés
|4
|0
|0
|Andoni Gorosabel
|Athletic Club
|3
|0
|0
|Álex Padilla
|Athletic Club
|3
|0
|0
|Héctor Bellerín
|Betis
|3
|0
|0
|Ricardo Rodríguez
|Betis
|3
|0
|0
|Hugo Sotelo
|Celta Vigo
|3
|0
|0
|José Campaña
|Las Palmas
|3
|0
|0
|Julián Chicco
|Leganés
|3
|0
|0
|Juan Cruz
|Osasuna
|3
|0
|0
|Cenk Özkacar
|Valencia
|3
|0
|0
|Pablo Marín
|Real Sociedad
|3
|0
|0
|Aihen Muñoz
|Real Sociedad
|3
|0
|0
|Toni Lato
|Mallorca
|3
|0
|0
|Pere Milla
|Espanyol
|3
|0
|0
|Pol Lozano
|Espanyol
|3
|0
|0
|Javi Sánchez
|Valladolid
|3
|0
|0
|Giuliano Simeone
|Atlético
|3
|0
|0
|Óscar De Marcos
|Athletic Club
|3
|0
|0
|Augusto Batalla
|Vallecano
|3
|0
|0
|Juan Berrocal
|Getafe
|3
|0
|0
|Adrià Alti
|Leganés
|3
|0
|0
|Enzo Barrenechea
|Valencia
|3
|0
|0
|Matija Nastasic
|Leganés
|3
|0
|0
|Adama Boiro
|Athletic Club
|2
|0
|0
|Iker Losada
|Betis
|2
|0
|0
|Javier Manquillo
|Celta Vigo
|2
|0
|0
|Iker Muñoz
|Osasuna
|2
|0
|0
|Iker Benito
|Osasuna
|2
|0
|0
|Nacho Vidal
|Osasuna
|2
|0
|0
|Sergi Domínguez
|Barcelona
|2
|0
|0
|Iñaki Peña
|Barcelona
|2
|0
|0
|Pedro Díaz
|Vallecano
|2
|0
|0
|Leo Román
|Mallorca
|2
|0
|0
|Dani Ceballos
|Real Madrid
|2
|0
|0
|Fernando Calero
|Espanyol
|2
|0
|0
|Vicente Guaita
|Celta Vigo
|2
|0
|0
|Juan Bernat
|Villarreal
|2
|0
|0
|Adu Ares
|Athletic Club
|1
|0
|0
|Javier Martón
|Athletic Club
|1
|0
|0
|Juanpe
|Girona
|1
|0
|0
|Juan Herzog
|Las Palmas
|1
|0
|0
|Marko Dmitrovic
|Leganés
|1
|0
|0
|Andreas Christensen
|Barcelona
|1
|0
|0
|David Otorbi
|Valencia
|1
|0
|0
|Urko González
|Real Sociedad
|1
|0
|0
|Willy Kambwala
|Villarreal
|1
|0
|0
|Daley Sinkgraven
|Las Palmas
|1
|0
|0
|Juan Musso
|Atlético
|1
|0
|0
|José Arnáiz
|Osasuna
|1
|0
|0
|Gorka Rivera
|Getafe
|1
|0
|0
|Denis Suárez
|Villarreal
|1
|0
|0
|Chiquinho
|Mallorca
|1
|0
|0
|Álvaro Odriozola
|Real Sociedad
|1
|0
|0
|Cédric Bakambu
|Betis
|1
|0
|0
|Juma Bah
|Valladolid
|1
|0
|0
|Adnan Januzaj
|Las Palmas
|1
|0
|0
|Abdoulaye Keita
|Getafe
|1
|0
|0
Instead, I'll go with Raphinha to score anytime in this one. The Brazilian has racked up 27 shots in eight games across all competitions this season, and really should have got himself on the scoresheet against Getafe in midweek. Between his defence-splitting runs and shots from range, he should be a likely route to goal for Barcelona in this one.
Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - Sun, 20:00
Real Madrid haven't lost any of their last 38 games in La Liga. Whichever way you want to frame it, whether it's a whole calendar year unbeaten or a full season's worth of league matches without defeat, the record needs little dressing up. Carlo Ancelotti's side might look vulnerable at times in Europe, but in La Liga it's hard for anyone to provide more than a scare.
As for the last team to actually beat them in league competition, you might have a feeling where I'm going with this.
Yes, this precise fixture last season saw Real Madrid beaten by three goals to one, marking the beginning of what would turn out to be an incredible run of performance. Carlo Ancelotti's side were shown to be vulnerable from crosses in that game, and with the 4-4-2 diamond system they were using at the time, it would serve to jolt them into strategic and systemic changes that would eventually result in a La Liga and Champions League double.
Can Atletico beat them again?
Even without factoring in how strong this particular version of Simeone's side might be, the fact is that Real Madrid have had a hard time when travelling to face them away from home. They've only won two of their last nine away to Atletico across all competitions (D3 L4), and lost both of their games there last season (1-3 in La Liga and 2-4 in the Copa del Rey). Atletico don't have to be vintage to win this fixture - we've seen it before.
Of course, the big team news here is that Kylian Mbappe will be absent. That means Real Madrid's grand and on-going experiment of how to get the best of Mbappe while retaining balance will be shelved, and a change of tack will have to occur. On the other side, I expect the Frenchman's absence to embolden Atletico's approach, with less fear of what Real Madrid's speed might be able to achieve behind their defence.
In their two 'big' nights at the Metropolitano this season, Atletico have beaten Girona 3-0 and Leipzig 2-1 in the Champions League. Particularly in the latter, where the sense of occasion was ripe and the atmosphere was electric, we saw Simeone's side dominate with their intensity and renewed athleticism while backed by the soundtrack of their faithful.
If they can replicate similar on Sunday, I think they've got a good chance of snapping Real Madrid's streak of invincibility. I'll take them at 9/52.80 to win.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
