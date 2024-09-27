Derby County v Norwich City: Hosts perfect record under threat

Another early kick off may struggle for goals

Warne hoping to get one over boyhood club

Sainz hoping to end perfect home record

Claim your completely FREE Acca or Bet Builder here!

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Warne has brought Pride to the Park

Paul Warne is looking for his side to make it 10 consecutive league victories at Pride Park when his current employers host his boyhood club Norwich City in the early Championship kick-off.

Since losing against Charlton Athletic in late February, the Rams have hit tremendous form in front of their own fans, not just winning the last nine but also conceding only one goal.

That includes three wins to nil so far this season, getting a smash and grab victory against Middlesbrough before comfortably seeing off Bristol City and Cardiff City.

The feeling has grown more positive with the news of a potential takeover, Paul Warne acknowledging that "I just get on with the business of looking after the team" before adding that it would be great if somebody came in, invested in the club and allowed them to be more powerful in the transfer market.

Canaries not flying away from the nest

Derby wouldn't be the first Championship club to enjoy a takeover this season with Norwich having seen change at the top.

They've also seen change in the dugout with Johannes Hoff Thorup replacing David Wagner to mixed results so far - two wins, two draws and two losses from the opening six.

The Canaries are embarking on a brave new style, typical of the modern game involving a short passing game, looking to draw the opposition and be flexible tactically.

While they are unbeaten at home, it hasn't quite got going on the road so far with losses at Oxford United and Swansea City and a victory against Coventry City. The three games have seen four goals scored from a combined 5xG - hardly open affairs.

That, alongside Derby being stubborn defensively and the remarkable record of every live on Sky 12:30 kick-off seeing two or fewer goals scored is why I'm backing under 2.5 goals.

Recommended Bet Back Under 2.5 Goals SBK 9/10

Sainz that Borja could strike

Despite the above, it's tempting to back somebody in a Norwich City shirt to score. They may have only scored once on the road so far but should be buoyed by an excellent display last time out against Watford and face opponents likely to give them plenty of the ball.

Derby's immaculate home record is sure to come under scrutiny at some stage too. They have kept seven clean sheets in a row at home and three this year have come despite conceding 3.1xG from 41 shots at goal, including five big chances.

It's noticeable that of the seven goals conceded by Derby on the road, six have been scored by left or central attacking midfielders or strikers, which may seem obvious, but when you see the chances Bristol City created early on in their 3-0 loss, it's evident that there is a pattern of teams being able to take shots between the penalty spot and edge of the box.

In Borja Sainz, Norwich have a clear goal threat with the winger already scoring three goals. He has taken 15 shots this season, 14 of those coming from inside of the area. He's also their chief creator despite failing to register an assist, his eight chances for team-mates combining for 1.2xG.

Recommended Bet Back Borja Sainz to score or assist SBK 13/5

Now read more Football tips and previews here.