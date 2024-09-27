Wolves v Liverpool: Merseysiders backed to rule Molineux

Wolves W1-D3-L11 in their last 15 EPL outings

Liverpool W4-D0-L1 under Slot, leaking just once

Luis Diaz a big price to strike at Molineux

Claim your completely FREE Acca or Bet Builder here!

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday September 28, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports

Wolves extend winless run

Wolves endured a day to forget last weekend as the Old Gold's winless start extend with a 3-1 reverse at regional rivals Aston Villa. Frustratingly for Gary O'Neil's side, they had the measure of their opponents for 70 minutes at Villa Park, winning the ball back with a high press - a tactic which resulted in Matheus Cunha's clinical opener.

However, the visitors were ultimately made to pay for their wasted chances as they shipped three goals in the final 20 minutes to extend their worst run for more than two years (W1-D3-L11). To make matters worse, defender Yerson Mosquera was taken off on a stretcher with a knee injury in the second-half and has been ruled out for the foreseeable.

Speaking post-match, O'Neil said: "The first half we played very well. No team comes here and wins at a canter. But when we need to fight, we need to do it better. The lads are finding out the hard way you cannot play well for a bit and expect results. It's disappointing we have come up short. We need to behave and act like a team scrapping for everything."

Match Preview Wolves - Liverpool Wolves L L D L L L Liverpool W W L W W W Full Stats Powered by Opta

Slot demands more from Liverpool

Liverpool backed up their muscle-flexing Champions League victory over Milan by winning 3-0 against Bournemouth last weekend in the Premier League, delivering the perfect response to their surprise defeat to Nottingham Forest. Luis Diaz set the Reds on their way, scoring twice in two first-half minutes to lift his Premier League tally to five for the season.

But Darwin Nunez's spectacular first-half strike - his first Premier League goal since April - was the game's standout moment. Summer signing Federico Chiesa also enjoyed a lively cameo on debut, striking the woodwork late on - albeit from an offside position as Arne Slot's side moved into second in the league standings, a solitary point off the summit.

Despite the cushy scoreline, Slot admitted there was still room for improvement. He said, "I think it was a good performance, especially with the ball. Quite a lot of shots on goal, a lot of chances, but not as easy as the score probably looks" as Bournemouth surprisingly matched Liverpool's lofty 19 shot tally in the Anfield encounter.

Wolves have lost more Premier League games against Liverpool than they have versus any other side (16). The Old Gold's recent run against the Reds causes plenty of concern with the Molineux club beaten in 14 of their last 15 matches against the Merseysiders, with the exception being a 3-0 home win in February 2023.

Wolves 9.008/1 have won just once in their past 15 Premier League outings and are without a top-flight clean sheet in 17. Underlying data suggests the Black Country boys have deserved more from their opening six encounters, although Gary O'Neil's men have now shipped multiple goals in four of five fixtures and are coming up against the division's best defence.

Liverpool 1.392/5 have made an eye-catching start to Arne Slot's tenure, taking top honours in four of their opening five (W4-D0-L1). The Reds have kept a clean sheet alongside each success and have shipped just one goal across almost eight hours of league action - the visitors are second to Man City in terms of Expected Points (xP) and Expected Goals (xG).

Fresh from scoring five goals and assisting another in his last four Premier League appearances, Luis Diaz is a tasty 15/82.88 to strike at Molineux. The Colombian has bagged a brace in two of his last three for the Merseysiders and can be backed at a chunky [11/1] to score twice or more in Saturday evening's showdown.

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool to win and Under 4.5 Goals SBK 4/5

As well as an interest in Diaz to score, I'm eager to support Liverpool to win and Under 4.5 Goals at 4/51.80. The selection has sailed home for punters in four of their five Premier League fixtures thus far with matches much more restrained under Slot - indeed, the Reds' xG figures this season have averaged 2.79 xG with Wolves' dates coming in at only 2.42 xG.

Now read more Premier League previews and tips here.