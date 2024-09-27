Premier League Saturday Tips: Back Palace and take a punt on 28/1 Forest

A thriller awaits at St James Park

Arsenal to return to bullying ways

Diaz to comfortably see off Wolves

This fixture has consistently thrown up multi-goal thrillers in recent years. Indeed, the last five meetings in the North East has produced 5.2 goals per 90, a ludicrous number.

It would be rude therefore not to back both teams to score, especially when we acknowledge that City have converted in each of their last 31 league encounters with the Magpies, while the hosts have scored in each of their last 21 Premier League home games.



Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri are both seismic losses for the Blues, the former turning a deficit into a win almost single-handedly last term. And minus their Spanish metronome City's superpowers are diminished.

Erling Haaland is an obvious contender to get on the score-sheet but Newcastle's Harvey Barnes offers better value, the winger scoring or assisting in each of his last four league outings. Eight of his last 12 goal involvements have come at St James Park.

Arsenal v Leicester (15:00) - Back to bullying

It's fair to say that Arsenal have had some disciplinary problems in recent weeks so it's unfortunate that Sam Barrott is in charge. The official has dished out more cautions per game than any of his peers this term, a hefty 6.5.

At least this time out the Gunners can be flat-track bullies, with no pressing need for the 'dark arts' they employed against Manchester City last weekend. The last time they lost at the Emirates to a team that began the day in the bottom half of the table was April 2022. They have averaged 3.2 goals per 90 in the 21 games since.

Leicester's defence is doing what it can to avoid disaster. Jannik Vertergaard has made 17 clearances in just two appearances. Wout Faes has averaged 2.4 blocks per 90. But the Foxes are in crisis, winless in their opening five and incapable of keeping a shut-out.

They have yet to lose by more than a single-goal margin but expect that to change on Saturday.

Brentford v West Ham (15:00) - Debts of gratitude



The Bees boast the best chance conversion rate in the top-flight, a highly impressive 17.9%, and although that's not sustainable, for the time being let's go with it. Thomas Frank's side are 17th in the top-flight for shots undertaken but ninth for shots on target. You can't argue with that.

Where there is a concern is an over-reliance on Bryan Mbeumo to score their goals, especially with Yoane Wissa out until the end of the year. Someone else needs to step up in the final third and quickly.

Brentford also owe a debt of gratitude to keeper Mark Flekken for pulling off 5.6 saves per 90 so far.



As for the visitors, they are still anything but a fully formed proposition under Julen Lopetegui and frankly it could go either way.

Up front, there are positives to be found, not least in the explosive form of Mohammed Kudus while Jarrod Bowen's track record in this fixture should not be dismissed. The wideman has fired seven at Brentford's expense in recent seasons, including a hat-trick last term.

But no team have conceded more than the Hammers in 2024.

Goals then can be anticipated, less so corners. Both teams are in the bottom five in that regard.

Chelsea v Brighton (15:00) - Action Jackson

Two attacking talents intrigue, with the Seagulls' Georginio Rutter averaging 6.3 shots per 90 but still looking to break his Premier League duck. Then there's Nicholas Jackson who has - against some expectation - come to the fore this season, converting every 92 minutes. All while posting a 62% shot accuracy that seemed beyond him last year.

Against West Ham last week Jackson was brilliant, bagging two but also contributing two key passes. What really stands out, however, is that six of his eight shots on target to date have come before the break.

Rutter is the risky option, what with Chelsea being in terrific shape. Opportunities could be limited. Go instead with Action Jackson.

Everton v Crystal Palace (15:00) - Revival

It's all going to click for Palace very soon, just you watch. Oliver Glasner's side have encountered their fair share of misfortune, that's the first consideration. The second is they possess individuals who are doing the right things, just minus the reward.

Maxence Lacroix is averaging eight accurate long passes per 90, a league-high. Ismaila Sarr has a 0.67 xA per game. Eberechi Eze has created 10 chances and taken 20 shots.

What is letting the Eagles down is a meagre chance conversion rate of 4.5% but that can change in a heartbeat.

Will it change here? Certainly Goodison has revived many a struggling side in recent years and with Everton in the doldrums it's hardly a stretch to suggest it could happen again this weekend.

Pertinently, Palace have yet to score in the first-half while the Toffees have conceded 10 of their 14 against in the second period.

Nottingham Forest v Fulham (15:00) - On the attack

Five games in, Forest remain unbeaten but they're due a home win, last triumphing at the City Ground in April.

To that end, being deprived of the suspended Morgan Gibbs-White is far from ideal, the midfielder instrumental in most of his team's enterprising football.

The newly-capped England star is not the only in-form player thriving under Nuno Espirito Santo, however. Chris Wood has bagged 14 in 21 since the manager's arrival, while Callum Hudson-Odoi is averaging 1.6 key passes per 90 and 1.6 attempts on goal.

Both players joined Gibbs-White on the scoresheet when Forest won out 3-1 in this fixture last season.

Fulham too have a plethora of offensive players in decent shape who can hurt the hosts, most notably Adama Traore who has three goal involvements in four games. It's also worth noting that the winger has been cautioned in two of his last three away games.

Early goals could feature on the Trent. Forest have converted early in both their home games while Fulham have scored inside 25 minutes in three of their last four outings.

Wolves v Liverpool (17:30) - Sheep's clothing

Wolves haven't kept a clean sheet in 18 matches, last doing so in February, while this term they've been breached every 32 minutes.



If we're seeking a determining factor in this late-kick-off just imagine Mo Salah and Luis Diaz running amok when facing such a struggling rearguard.

At the other end, Matheus Cunha impresses more and more, and does tend to raise his performance even further for the big games. But if Wolves caused the Reds all manner of problems at Molineux last season, before eventually coming unstuck, it may be a more straightforward affair on Saturday.

Diaz incidentally is in blistering form, firing five in four.



