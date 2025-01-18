Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Podcast tips, match previews, superboost and more

Kick-off by backing Bournemouth to test Newcastle

Liverpool backed to beat Bees in double

West Ham v Fulham Bet Builder offers 9/1 10.00

Bets for EFL football and Europe's top leagues

Read all about our new Build Ups player-based betting here

Betfair's Saturday Football Superboost!

Aleksandar Isak and Antony Gordon for Newcastle form our Saturday Superboost with both players in red hot form.

We just need both men to combine for 3 or more shots on target vs Bournemouth which was priced at 8/111.73 but the selection has been boosted to 6/42.50!

This bet has landed in six of the last eight Premier League games.

Recommended Bet Back Isak & Gordon to combine for 3+ shots on target (was 8/11) NOW SBK 6/4

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Premier League tips and predictions

Mark Stinchcombe: "Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League games and actually rank third in expected points with 38.12 - higher than Newcastle's 33.50. Their excellent season has been built on their ability to get high number of shots away with them hitting the joint third most per-game with 16.2...

"This should be more competitive than the odds suggest and backing Bournemouth +1.0 on the Asian Handicap means Newcastle need to win by two or more goals for the bet to lose. This bet would have avoided defeat in 20 of Bournemouth 21 matches this season (95%) and they come into this match with an extra day of rest ahead of an early kick-off. I backed the same bet when Bournemouth visited Chelsea on Tuesday night and only a 95th minute Reece James free-kick denied the Cherries taking home all three points let alone avoiding defeat."

Recommended Bet Back 1pt Bournemouth +1.0 Asian Handicap EXC 1.86

Stephen Tudor: "With Jean-Philippe Mateta firing and Ismaila Sarr accruing five goal involvements in six, Palace are expected to offer up a serious threat in a fixture that typically features goals. Indeed, the last eight meetings in the league have produced 4.3 per 90. Sixteen of the last 26 in this fixture have been converted in the first period.

"Tomas Soucek meanwhile is a decent shout in the card market. The towering Czech has been booked in three of his last four outings vs Palace. He has also seen yellow in two of his last three league appearances."

Recommended Bet Back over 1.5 first half goals and Soucek to be carded SBK 9/1

Mike Norman: "Liverpool have scored in all seven of their Premier League meetings with Brentford (17 goals in total). The are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League away games against London sides (W5 D2), beating Tottenham 6-3 and West Ham 5-0 in their last two. In English Football League history (top four tiers), no side has ever scored 5+ goals in three consecutive away games in the capital."

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool to Win & Over 3.5 Goals SBK 6/4

Mark Stinchcombe: "Since Ruud van Nistelrooy arrived at Leicester City there's been 26 goals in his eight Premier League matches at an average of 3.25 per-game, with six of those games seeing over 2.5 goals. Expected goals has the total amount at 27.34 which fully emphasises the chaos at both ends under van Nistelrooy. Fortunes haven't really turned around since the Dutchman took charge with Leicester now having lost nine of their last 11 matches in the league. Defensive issues still remain, with the Foxes now having conceded at least two goals in their last seven league matches.

"With Marco Silva's men performing well having lost just five league games all season, they should be able to more than contribute here. 11 of their last 17 games have seen three or more goals (65%) and the reverse fixture already saw three goals with Fulham running out 2-1 winners."

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 goals in Leicester v Fulham EXC 1.83

Lewis Jones: "No player made more tackles for Arsenal (4), won possession more times (6) and had a higher passing accuracy (93.8 per cent) than Lewis-Skelly as the statistics backed up the visuals. But a betting angle that continues to draw me in is his ability to draw fouls. He plays with a very streetwise nature and is happy to initiate contact and hit the deck to get himself out of a sticky situation.

"In his eight starts he's drawn 18 fouls, putting him above the two fouls drawn per game average and the visual of his performances back up the data that he's going to be a great player to back in the to be fouled market when the prices are right. And they still remain in our favour with 13/10 on offer for him to be fouled two or more times."

Recommended Bet Back Myles Lewis-Skelly to be fouled at least twice SBK 13/10

EFL tips and predictions

Ryan Deeney: "Neither side is dominant from set-pieces but it's notable that both sides are slightly overperforming when it comes to defending set-pieces, Cardiff up by 1xG and Swansea up by 2.42xG. And that is why we come to Perry Ng. The 28-year-old has taken 17 shots this season but 11 of those have come in his last six home matches. Of those 11, eight have come inside the area and five of those within 10 yards of goal.

"The Bluebirds aren't as fruitful from set-pieces as they were last season under Erol Bulut but Ng is beginning to have an impact from dead-ball situations and at 8/1 is worth looking at."

Recommended Bet Back Perry Ng to score anytime SBK 8/1

Jack Critchley: "Michael Carrick's men are still frustratingly wasteful, yet they should have enough cut and thrust to break through the Pompey defence. They've netted 2+ in four of their last six away games and having taken 18 shots at the MKM, they probably should have doubled their advantage against Hull.

"The return fixture finished 2-2 and it wouldn't be a surprise if we witnessed yet another end-to-end 90 minutes on Saturday."

Recommended Bet Back Over 1.5 goals Middlesbrough Goals SBK 8/11

European football tips and predictions

Jamie Kemp: "Going by their underlying data, Girona rank fifth in La Liga for xGD on home soil this season (+7.6), behind only the current top three in the division, and Real Betis. The Catalan side might not be the dominant force of attacking football on every terrain that they were last season, but in front of their own fans, they remain a side who consistently create more chances than they concede.

"Meanwhile, Sevilla have won just one of their nine away matches in La Liga this season (D3 L5), while conceding more than two goals per game on average (19 conceded in nine games). Their xGD on the road ranks 13th in the division too. They are, at best, an average away team, both in their actual performance, as well as when we consult the underlying metrics."

Recommended Bet Back Girona to win, Girona most corners & Sevilla most cards SBK 5/1

Kevin Hatchard: "Bayern are the only team in the division that still has an unbeaten home record, and they have won their last six home games in the league, scoring a terrifying 24 goals in the process. That said, I think Wolfsburg can at least score in Munich on Saturday.

Wolfsburg have won five times already on the road, and they blew Borussia Mönchengladbach away in a 5-1 win on Tuesday. They have strikers on form in Jonas Wind (five goals in his last six competitive appearances) and Mohamed Amoura (six goals and six assists in the league). Bayern beat Wolfsburg 3-2 on the opening weekend, and I fancy something quite similar here."

Recommended Bet Back Bayern to win and BTTS @ SBK 11/10

Dan Fitch: "Since last week's predictions, Juventus have faced two tough away days and though they remain unbeaten in the league, they could only add more draws to their ever growing collection of stalemates. A disappointing 1-1 draw at city rivals Torino was followed by a more respectable result against Atalanta, by the same scoreline. Juventus have now drawn 13 of their 20 games in Serie A (W7).

"After their Supercoppa success, Milan were brought back down to earth with a 1-1 home draw with Cagliari, before coming from behind to win 2-1 at Como in midweek. The visitors beat Juventus 2-1 in their Supercoppa semi, but the Old Lady now have home advantage. With Juve drawing seven of their last eight league outings, it's pretty astonishing that the odds of another are 21/10."