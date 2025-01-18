Bundesliga Tips: Bayern to win again, but Wolves can scratch them

Wolves can breach leaders' defence

Bayern v Wolfsburg

Saturday 18 January, 14:30

For the 27th time, Bayern Munich are the autumn champions, the team that is top of the table at the halfway mark. In 23 of the previous 26 seasons, they have gone on to win the title. On Wednesday night the Bavarian giants were in imperious form, swatting aside Hoffenheim 5-0.

Bayern already have a goal difference of +40, and they have the best attack and the best defence in the division. They have netted 53 times in their first 17 league matches of the campaign. Harry Kane is at the top of the scorers' chart with 16 goals, and seven of those have come from the penalty spot.

Bayern are the only team in the division that still has an unbeaten home record, and they have won their last six home games in the league, scoring a terrifying 24 goals in the process. That said, I think Wolfsburg can at least score in Munich on Saturday.

Wolfsburg have won five times already on the road, and they blew Borussia Mönchengladbach away in a 5-1 win on Tuesday. They have strikers on form in Jonas Wind (five goals in his last six competitive appearances) and Mohamed Amoura (six goals and six assists in the league).

Bayern beat Wolfsburg 3-2 on the opening weekend, and I fancy something quite similar here. I'll back Bayern to win and both teams to score on the Sportsbook at 11/102.11.

Recommended Bet Back Bayern to win and BTTS @ SBK 11/10

Eagles can worsen Dortmund's misery

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund

Friday 17 January, 19:30

Live on Sky Sports

This has been a horrible week for Borussia Dortmund. Tuesday's abject 4-2 defeat at Holstein Kiel summed up their problems, especially away from home. Against a technically inferior side, Nuri Sahin's men were outfought, outrun and made error after error. Incoming CEO Lars Ricken didn't even try to contain his fury in a post-match interview, calling the performance shameful and undignified.

Dortmund lost their first game of the year at home to champions Bayer Leverkusen, and for the first time in a quarter of a century they have started a calendar year with back-to-back league defeats. Die Schwarzgelben have collected just five points from an available 24 away from home, and they find themselves five points off the top four, and a hefty 17 off top spot.

It's hard to see that wretched away form improving on Friday night against in-form Eintracht Frankfurt. Even if the Eagles are without star striker Omar Marmoush - who is close to a move to Manchester City - they still have enough quality and confidence to make the most of Dortmund's failings.

SGE have started the year with back-to-back wins, they have only lost once at home in the league, and they demolished a good Freiburg side 4-1 on Tuesday. They have won five of their last eight home matches in the top division, and even if Marmoush is out, players like Hugo Ekitike and Nathaniel Brown can pick up some of the slack.

Because of the Marmoush factor, I'll back Frankfurt with a bit of insurance here, and use the Draw No Bet market to back them at 1.84/5.

Recommended Bet Back Eintracht Frankfurt Draw No Bet @ EXC 1.8

Union's tailspin to continue

Union Berlin v Mainz

Sunday 19 January, 14:30

Live in Sky Sports

After making the hasty and ill-judged decision to part company with coach Bo Svensson at the turn of the year, Union Berlin have continued their decline. New coach Steffen Baumgart has overseen costly defeats to fellow strugglers Heidenheim and Augsburg, and the capital club are now just three points above the bottom three.

Union have gone ten games without a win, so it makes absolutely no sense for them to be favourites against a Mainz team that is pushing for Europe. Bo Henriksen's side lost 1-0 at Bayer Leverkusen in midweek, but they have won six of their last eight league games overall.

I'll back Mainz Draw No Bet here at 2.0811/10. If the game is drawn, our stake is returned, but an away win gives us a payout at odds-against. The ZeroFivers have won five of their last nine away games in the top flight, and they are absolutely capable of winning again here.