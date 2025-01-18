Serie A Tips: Inter stat suggests 15/8 shot will land

Juve big price to draw again in Milan clash

Title rivals will share point

Lazio can get back to winning ways

Inter keep conceding at home

Read all about our new Build Ups player-based betting here

Betfair's Saturday Football Superboost!

Aleksandar Isak and Antony Gordon for Newcastle form our Saturday Superboost with both players in red hot form.

We just need both men to combine for 3 or more shots on target vs Bournemouth which was priced at 8/111.73 but the selection has been boosted to 6/42.50!

This bet has landed in six of the last eight Premier League games.

Recommended Bet Back Isak & Gordon to combine for 3+ shots on target (was 8/11) NOW SBK 6/4

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

That this is not even the most important match in Serie A on Saturday, let alone the weekend, shows just how both Juventus and Milan are underperforming this season.

Since last week's predictions, Juventus have faced two tough away days and though they remain unbeaten in the league, they could only add more draws to their ever growing collection of stalemates. A disappointing 1-1 draw at city rivals Torino was followed by a more respectable result against Atalanta, by the same scoreline. Juventus have now drawn 13 of their 20 games in Serie A (W7).

After their Supercoppa success, Milan were brought back down to earth with a 1-1 home draw with Cagliari, before coming from behind to win 2-1 at Como in midweek. The visitors beat Juventus 2-1 in their Supercoppa semi, but the Old Lady now have home advantage. With Juve drawing seven of their last eight league outings, it's pretty astonishing that the odds of another are 21/10.

Recommended Bet Back Juventus and AC Milan to draw SBK 21/10

The main event this weekend in Serie A is this Saturday night title clash between Atalanta and Napoli.

It's Napoli that are top of the table, with Atalanta four points behind in third. Yet though Antonio Conte's team are out in front, their title hopes took a blow this week when Khivicha Kvaratskhelia moved to PSG. Positively, it gives Conte further opportunity to mould the squad to his taste, as his team approach a challenging run of fixtures, with games against Juventus, Roma and Lazio before the end of February.

While Napoli have won each of their last five games, Atalanta are without a victory in four across all competitions (D3 L1). The hosts won the reverse fixture 3-0, but they might have to settle for a shared point, with another draw priced at 11/53.20.

Recommended Bet Back Atalanta and Napoli to draw SBK 11/5

Lazio badly need to get back to winning ways when they travel to Verona on Sunday.

The wheels came off their unlikely title challenge with a 6-0 home defeat to Inter in December. Since then, they have only won one of their last four games (D2 L1) and were held to a 1-1 draw by Como last weekend.

Verona are in 17th place and are without a win from their last four home games (D1 L3), scoring only one goal in that run. Lazio are 15/82.88 to claim a vital three points by winning to nil.

Recommended Bet Back Lazio to beat Verona to nil SBK 15/8

The Scudetto holders Inter host Empoli on Sunday night.

Inter are 14 matches unbeaten in Serie A (W11 D3), but dropped points in midweek when they hosted Bologna and drew 2-2. One positive from that game is that Lautaro Martinez found the net. It was his third goal from his last five appearances and Inter fans will be hoping that their captain is finally finding his best form. as we enter the second-half of the season. It's been a disappointing campaign for Martinez, who only has nine goals from 26 games across all competitions and may have paid the price for his heroics for Argentina last summer.

Empoli come into this fixture in 14th position and without a win in five games (D1 L4). Yet while the visitors should lose, they could get on the scoresheet, having found the net in eleven of their twelve away matches this season. Inter have already conceded twelve league goals at the San Siro, which is one more than in the whole of last season. Back a home win and both teams to score at 15/82.88.