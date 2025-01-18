Premier League Saturday Tips: Bruno targeted and 9/1 Hammers double backed

Magpies to extend on brilliant form

Newcastle v Bournemouth (12:30) - Two sides in form

It was another confident and impressive display from the Cherries at Stamford Bridge and despite being denied all three points by a late, late free-kick, Andoni Iraola's men are still unbeaten in nine and in fine fettle.

After accruing 11 points from 15 in recent away games they head to St James Park with little to fear.

Holding the Magpies to a score-draw back in August is further cause for encouragement and what stands out from that meeting is the high volume of corners shared out almost equally (17). With advanced full-backs in Hall and Kerkez, and wingers of the ilk of Gordon and Semenyo, unsurprisingly both sides are in the top eight for corners won this term.

It should not be under-played how tough this test is for the visitors, with Newcastle in overdrive. Averaging 3.6 goals per 90 across six straight wins is notable enough but at the back they have only conceded once.

Naturally, Alexander Isak is bossing the headlines due to his goal-scoring exploits but a perfectly balanced midfield of Tonali, Joelinton and Guimaraes has been just as impactful.



The latter has carved out nine big chances in 2024/25 and for his troubles has been fouled a staggering 69 times. No-one else comes close to that number.

Recommended Bet Back over 12.5 corners and Guimaraes to be fouled 3 or more times SBK 18/5

Brentford v Liverpool (15:00) - Minor shock at fives

Liverpool may be a much stronger proposition than Manchester City right now but even so, it's worth noting how the Bees approached their midweek encounter with Pep Guardiola's men. Even at two down they relentlessly showed attacking intent, pushing Roerslev and Lewis-Potter up high and cleverly finding Wissa and Mbeumo in dangerous areas.

Their ambition produced an xG of 2.58 consisting of 18 attempts on goal. They absolutely deserved a point, if not more.

For two games running Liverpool have bossed proceedings but ultimately had to settle for a draw and though that preserves an unbeaten record that stretches to 16 it's also brought greater scrutiny to their title credentials.



With that in mind, 5/16.00 for the hosts to pull off a minor shock tempts because a 90 minute examination at the Gtech is the last thing Liverpool need as doubts emerge.

Whatever the outcome, goals are fancied here, potentially a shedload. Brentford have score 2+ in eight of their 11 at home while the visitors have averaged 2.8 per 90 on their travels.

Diogo Jota's recent shot-count is also of interest, especially as he is tipped to start in the capital. In two sub appearances against Man United and Forest the Portuguese striker racked up four shots on target in 53 combined minutes.

Recommended Bet Back over 3.5 goals and Jota to have 2 or more SOT SBK 11/4

Leicester v Fulham (15:00) - Two by two

The Cottagers have scored twice in five of their last six outings and though that has resulted in only a singular victory it's a testament to their consistent goal-threat.

Their most recent brace came at West Ham, with Alex Iwobi bagging both with each set up by Antonee Robinson. The American now boasts nine assists this season, a formidable number for a player who is mostly deployed as a full-back.

Iwobi incidentally has converted in Fulham's last two league meetings with Leicester.

As for the Foxes, they have conceded two in each of their last three league commitments, also doing so in their 6-2 thrashing of QPR in the cup. It extends on a miserable opening period for Ruud Van Nistelrooy that has seen his new side easily dismantled week on week.

All told, there are a lot of twos to consider from the above. It's almost like the fates are telling us something.

Recommended Bet Back Fulham to win by exactly two goals SBK 4/1

West Ham v Crystal Palace (15:00) - 9/1 double fancied

The Hammers were uncharacteristically clinical in beating Fulham midweek. Three shots on target led to three goals and this from a side who went into Graham Potter's first game in charge with the fourth worst chance conversion rate in the top-flight.



Can such accuracy be maintained? With Antonio, Bowen and Fullkrug all out it needs to be, given that Palace are unbeaten in six on the road.

With Jean-Philippe Mateta firing and Ismaila Sarr accruing five goal involvements in six, Palace are expected to offer up a serious threat in a fixture that typically features goals.

Indeed, the last eight meetings in the league have produced 4.3 per 90. Sixteen of the last 26 in this fixture have been converted in the first period.

Tomas Soucek meanwhile is a decent shout in the card market. The towering Czech has been booked in three of his last four outings vs Palace.

He has also seen yellow in two of his last three league appearances.

Recommended Bet Back over 1.5 first half goals and Soucek to be carded SBK 9/1

Arsenal v Aston Villa (17:30) - Head-start for Ollie

The last time Arsenal lost at the Emirates was to Villa, way back in April of last year, and though they go into matchday 22 of their latest title hunt minus Saka and Jesus, and with their profligacy being discussed in pubs across the land, we should not exaggerate the extent of their current dip.

In Martin Odegaard they possess a schemer who has created 42 chances since returning from injury in November, while Havertz, Trossard, and Martinelli have goals in them, even if they're not individually prolific.

Moreover, they are winning on a regular basis, if not spectacularly.

At the back they remain reasonably solid, conceding two big chances per 90 since the new year.

Villa though have form for being a thorn in their side and this is particularly true of Ollie Watkins, scorer of five goals in previous meetings with the Gunners.

Having re-established himself as the Villans' main man up front, Watkins' best performance in recent weeks came against Brighton, that saw him commit to three headers, two on target.