Premier League Sack Race: Postecoglou 2/1 favourite after Spurs' loss to Arsenal

Tottenham boss the 2/1 3.00 favourite to go after latest defeat

Spurs 13th in table as Postecoglou project hits the rocks

Read all about our new Build Ups player-based betting here

Ange Postecoglou is the 2/13.00 favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave his job after Tottenham were beaten 2-1 by Arsenal in the north London derby.

Once again Spurs threw away a lead as the Gunners came from behind to pile the pressure on the Australian and leave Spurs with just one point from their last five Premier League matches. Widen that out to last nine games and Spurs have taken a paltry five points to drop down the table.

While they managed a win over Liverpool in the EFL Cup, they then needed extra-time to beat Tamworth in the third round of the FA Cup.

Could defeat to Everton spell end for Postecoglou?

They are 4/71.57 to finish in the top half of the table but as long as 6/17.00 to make the top six before the end of the season. After an impressive first campaign, Spurs have gone backwards this season although they have suffered with injuries to key players. However there is a feeling that Postecoglou's reign may have soured.

They will take a one goal lead into the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final against Liverpool at Anfield and how that match plays out on 6 February could determine Postecoglou's fate.

That said, four years ago Daniel Levy sacked Jose Mourinho as Spurs boss just days before the club were due to play in the League Cup final. That shows that, for all Spurs fans want their manager to deliver silverware, the club's position in the Premier League is Levy's priority.

So perhaps Postecoglou's reign will reach its end when Tottenham go to Merseyside on Sunday to play Everton. The Toffees lost to Aston Villa in David Moyes' first match back as manager and are 16th in the table.

Who will be the next Tottenham manager?

If Postecoglou is sacked then who will replace him? Edin Terzic, who most recently managed Borussia Dortmund is the favourite at 9/25.50.

The German is out of work and highly-rated but he has not managed in the Premier League before. Then again, that was true of former-Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp when he joined Liverpool.

Eddie Howe is one of a clutch of managers that comes next in the market at 11/26.50 and a move from Newcastle to Spurs would be a sensational piece of managerial drama for the Premier League.

A less surprising move would be for Marco Silva 11/26.50 to swap west London life with Fulham for the north of the capital at Spurs. He is doing impressive worth at Craven Cottage and has shown in the past that he is prepared to abandon a club if it is the best thing for his personal ambitions.

Kieran McKenna is the other member of the 11/26.50 club. The young Northern Irish manager is trying to keep Ipswich in the Premier League and is already considered one to watch by bigger clubs.

Build Ups is here!

Have you tried Build Ups on Betfair yet? This new form of betting gives you multiple different ways of betting on player outcomes.

Betfair punters can pair up players in a fixture to either combine on an outcome (Link Ups) or beat their rival (Match Ups).

And outcomes for solo players can be rolled into one bet too (Double Ups) with options for goals, shots on target, shots and cards.

Read all about our new Build Ups player-based betting here