Manchester United v Southampton: Red Devils' revival to continue

United turning a corner

Having picked up a point at Anfield last time out in the Premier League and backed it up with an FA Cup triumph at The Emirates, Manchester United now host Southampton with the aim of recording a first home win since 1st December.

Defeated in their three league fixtures prior to their game against the division's leaders, it certainly feels like United have something to build on now and are turning a bit of a corner.

After five defeats in Ruben Amorim's first eight matches in charge, the drastic improvements seen in their last league outing were quite remarkable.

Their attitude, endeavour and mentality have been scrutinised and criticised a considerable amount over recent seasons and they're certainly qualities that were particularly pleasing at Anfield and then against Arsenal.

They're currently 14th, 10/111.00 for a top six finish at the moment. However, their issue at times, and Bruno Fernandes hinted at it after their FA Cup win, is that finding a way to get up for matches against Liverpool and Arsenal is easy, they almost always have that fire in their belly but it's the teams they'll feel they should be beating where they've tended to come unstuck.

Amad Diallo has been involved in nine goals in his last 12 Premier League starts for Man United, scoring three and assisting six. The Ivorian could be the first African player to reach double figures for goal involvements in a single campaign for the Red Devils, he's available at 4/51.80 to either score or provide an assist in this one.

I also fully expect United to continue their recent run of good form, to win, have the most shots on target, the most corners & Southampton most cards at 2/13.00.

Dibling a Saints shining light

As for Southampton, they were afforded brief respite from their torrid league form at the weekend with a comfortable and comprehensive win over Swansea City in the FA Cup.

While Ruben Amorim's side have lost their last three at home, Southampton's form on the road makes for even more dismal reading. Winless in their last 17 Premier League away games, only between March 1985 and February 1986 have they had a longer run without a win on the road in the top-flight and unfortunately I don't see them stopping that rot on Thursday.

The Saints rank sixth for most passes made in the Premier League this season but second

bottom for most shots, meaning they average 53 passes per shot this campaign, more than any other side.

One player who impressed immensely against the Swans and whose stock continues to rise is 18-year-old Tyler Dibling. Scoring the first brace of his career, he thrived in the striker role, a position we may see him occupy more frequently going forward. I don't think the away side will have too many chances in this one but at [EVS], I'm backing Dibling to register 1+ shots on target in this one.