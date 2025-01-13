FA Cup on Betfair: Man City 4/1 favourites after United knock out Arsenal

Man City favourites to win FA Cup, just ahead of Liverpool

City, Reds, Chelsea, Spurs and Newcastle all drawn away from home

United third favourites after shoot-out win over Gunners

Betfair's Football Superboost!

Cody Gakpo (v Nottingham Forest) is the main man for our Tuesday Superboost with the 8:00pm kick off one of the feature games of the mid-week action seeing a top of the table clash.

Gakpo averages 1.09 shots on target per 90 mins this season and has had at least 1 SOT in 7 out of 11 fixtures this season. Only Mohammed Salah (21) has scored more goals for Liverpool than Gakpo (12) this season for the reds.

We just need him to have a single shot on target for the Superboost to land and the selection has been boosted from 1/21.50 to 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Cody Gakpo to have 1+ shots on target v Nottingham Forest (was 1/2) NOW SBK 1/1

Man City favourites after gr-eight win over neighbours

Manchester City are the 5.04/1 favourites on the Betfair Exchange to win the FA Cup after they were handed an away tie at either Leyton Orient or Derby in Sunday's fourth round draw, 24 hours after thrashing Salford City 8-0 in the third round.

League One outfit Leyton Orient will host Championship side Derby on Tuesday night following the postponement of Saturday's original fixture due to a frozen pitch.

Pep Guardiola's Citizens will be warm favourites to win the tie, whoever they face, after making it three wins in a row with the victory over League Two outfit Salford City.

Liverpool are the second favourites to lift the trophy at 5.24/1 after they beat Accrington Stanley 4-0 on Saturday before being handed a trip to Plymouth Argyle - who provided one of the main shocks in the third round by winning at Brentford - in the fourth round.

In fact, away games for the Premier League clubs was the theme of the fourth round draw with the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest, along with Man City and Liverpool, all being handed away ties.

Spurs survive scare at Tamworth

Tottenham will travel to Aston Villa in the fourth round after surviving an almighty scare against National League outfit Tamworth on Sunday afternoon.

Ange Postecoglou's men failed to score in normal time and very nearly conceded a stoppage time goal that would have seen them exit the competition to a team 96 places below them in the league ladder.

But three extra-time goals sealed the victory for Spurs, and they're now available to back at 16.015/1 to lift the trophy at the end of the season. Villa can be backed at 18.017/1.

Improving United knock out Gunners

Manchester United are 7.613/2 third favourites to win the FA Cup after their penalty shoot-out win over Arsenal at the Emirates.

Ruben Amorim's men completed a good week for the club following the 2-2 draw at Anfield in the Premier League seven days ago by beating the Gunners 5-3 in the shoot-out following a 1-1 draw after extra-time.

United will host Leicester City in the fourth round which will mean a quick return to Old Trafford for the club's former striker and assistant to Erik ten Hag, Ruud van Nistelrooy.

United v Leicester is one of four all-Premier League ties with the others being Brighton v Chelsea, Everton v Bournemouth, and of course Villa v Tottenham.

Southampton are the only Premier League club to be handed a home tie against a lower league club in the fourth round while the lowest-ranked club definitely in the next round, Exeter City, being drawn to host Premier League highflyers Nottingham Forest.

FA Cup Fourth Round Draw in Full:

(Premier League teams in bold)

- Manchester United v Leicester

- Leeds v Millwall or Dagenham & Redbridge

- Brighton v Chelsea

- Preston or Charlton v Wycombe

- Exeter City v Nottingham Forest

- Coventry v Ipswich

- Blackburn v Wolves

- Mansfield or Wigan v Fulham

- Birmingham v Newcastle

- Plymouth v Liverpool

- Everton v Bournemouth

- Aston Villa v Tottenham

- Southampton v Burnley

- Leyton Orient or Derby v Mancheter City

- Doncaster v Crystal Palace

- Stoke v Cardiff

*Ties to be played between 7 & 10 February

To Win the FA Cup:

- Manchester City 5.04/1

- Liverpool 5.24/1

- Manchester United 7.613/2

- Chelsea 8.88/1

- Newcastle 10.09/1

- Tottenham 16.015/1

- Aston Villa 18.017/1

- Nottingham Forest 19.018/1

- BAR 25.024/1

*Odds correct as of 7pm Sunday 12 January

Now read more Football tips and previews here.