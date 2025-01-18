Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets for the weekend including 18/1 tip at Old Trafford

London-loving Reds can prevail in 6/4 2.50 wager

No stopping Alexander the Great

The Opta Stat:

"Newcastle United have won their last nine matches in all competitions and the Magpies are looking to win 10 in a row for the first time in their entire history. Alexander Isak has scored in each of his last eight Premier League appearances for Newcastle."

The Betfair Bet: Back Newcastle to Win & Isak to Score Anytime @ 5/42.25

Capital gains for league leaders

The Opta Stat:

"Liverpool have scored in all seven of their Premier League meetings with Brentford (17 goals in total). The are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League away games against London sides (W5 D2), beating Tottenham 6-3 and West Ham 5-0 in their last two. In English Football League history (top four tiers), no side has ever scored 5+ goals in three consecutive away games in the capital."

The Betfair Bet:

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool to Win & Over 3.5 Goals SBK 6/4

Cottagers can't stop scoring

The Opta Stat:

"Leicester City have lost their last six Premier League matches, only once having a longer losing run in the competition, losing eight in a row in March and April 2001 under Peter Taylor. Having failed to score in their first Premier League away game this season (0-1 vs Manchester United), Fulham have now scored in each of their last nine on the road, their longest away scoring streak in the competition."

The Betfair Bet: Back Fulham to Win @ 10/111.91

Both sides to net in a home win

The Opta Stat:

"West Ham have scored in each of their last 21 Premier League games against Crystal Palace, their longest

scoring streak against an opponent in their top-flight history. However, their 2-0 win in the reverse fixture

was their first clean sheet against the Eagles in 15 meetings."

The Betfair Bet:

Recommended Bet Back West Ham to Win & Both Teams to Score SBK 7/2

Emirates brings out the best in Ollie

The Opta Stat:

"Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins has been involved in 98 goals (68 goals, 30 assists) in 167 Premier League games, with only Gabriel Agbonlahor reaching triple figures for the club in the competition (108). Meanwhile, Watkins has only netted more top-flight goals against Brighton (7) than against Arsenal (5), with three of his five against the Gunners coming at the Emirates Stadium.

The Betfair Bet: Back Ollie Watkins to Score Anytime @ 10/34.33

Son to shine at Goodison

The Opta Stat:

"Tottenham are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League away games against Everton. The Toffees have lost their last three Premier League matches without scoring a goal. Tottenham captain Son Heung-Min has been involved in 10 goals in his 12 Premier League starts against Everton, scoring seven and assisting three."

The Betfair Bet: Back Tottenham Win, BTTS - 'No' & Son to Score Anytime @ 9/110.00

United to come on strong in second-half

The Opta Stat:

"None of the 15 Premier League meetings between Manchester United (8 wins) and Brighton (7) have been drawn. Each of United's last 11 Premier League goals against Brighton have come in the second half of the match. They've not scored before half-time in any of their last eight meetings with the Seagulls, their joint-longest run without a first half goal against a side in the competition (also 8 vs Chelsea between 2013-2016).

The Betfair Bet: Back Brighton HT/Man United FT @ 18/119.00

Saints look no closer to being out of the Wood(s)

The Opta Stat:

"Southampton are winless in their last 23 Premier League games against sides starting the day in the top four of the table (D8 L15), since a 1-0 win against Liverpool in January 2021. Saints have lost all four such games this season by an aggregate score of 12-4. Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood has been involved in four goals in his last five Premier League games against Southampton (3 goals, 1 assist)."

The Betfair Bet:

Recommended Bet Back Nottm Forest -1 to Win & Chris Wood to Score Anytime SBK 2/1

Haaland to return to form with a bang

The Opta Stat:

"Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick in Man City's 4-1 win against Ipswich earlier this season - the only player to score home and away hat-tricks against an opponent in the same campaign is Emmanuel Adebayor (for Arsenal vs Derby County in 2007-08). Manchester City have won 20 of their last 21 Premier League games against promoted sides since losing 2-1 to Leeds United in April 2021."

The Betfair Bet: Back Erling Haaland to score a hat-trick @ 10/111.00

In-form players to make their mark

The Opta Stat:

"Chelsea's Cole Palmer has been involved in five goals in his last two Premier League games against Wolves, scoring two and assisting three. He set up all three of teammate Noni Madueke's goals in the reverse fixture back in August. Matheus Cunha is averaging 3.3 shots per 90 minutes in the Premier League for Wolves this season. Among players to play 1,000+ minutes in a campaign for them, only Henri Camara in 2003-04 has averaged more shots in one season (4 per 90 mins)."

The Betfair Bet: Back Palmer to Score Anyime & Cunha to have 2+ Shots on Target @ 7/18.00