Cardiff City v Swansea City Tips: Back Ng to score at 8/1
The early kick-off this Saturday sees Cardiff City and Swansea City do battle in the South Wales for the 119th time with three EFL Championship points up for grabs...
-
Swansea have the better of recent battles
-
Cardiff may be due a goal
-
Perry proving a goal threat of late
-
Cardiff City v Swansea City
Saturday 18th January, 12:30
Live on Sky Sports
The gap is closing
Swansea City are move one step closer when it comes to South Wales derby bragging rights.
Cardiff City have won 46 of the 119 meetings but 7 wins in the last 12 for Swansea, who became the first of the sides to do a league double in the process, has closed the gap to just three.
It raises the importance of a home win this weekend, particularly with talk of a pre-match protest amid concerns around the Bluebirds finding themselves in yet another relegation fight.
The Swans find themselves in a comfortable mid-table position coming into this one and bragging rights are at stake as they look to go unbeaten in the derby for the fourth season in six.
Will there be goals?
Judging Cardiff's form depends how recently you look at things. On the one hand, they are unbeaten in five across all competitions, on the other, they have won one of their last 13 in Championship action.
Most concerning ahead of this one is that they have collected just two points from their last six at home, scoring just three goals. They are without a clean sheet in 14 in the league, conceding at least 1xG in 11 of those outings.
Cardiff scored nine of their 13 goals at home across three consecutive matches and they have created 5.8xG across their last six. They are likely due a goal.
They ought to be in with a chance of doing that against a Swansea side that are creating and conceding chances regularly. Across their last 14 matches, they have created 1xG or more 11 times and conceded the same in 12, both sides scoring on 10 occasions, including five of their last eight on the road.
BankiNG on Perry
If both teams are going to score, it's worth looking into who might get on the scoresheet.
Neither side is dominant from set-pieces but it's notable that both sides are slightly overperforming when it comes to defending set-pieces, Cardiff up by 1xG and Swansea up by 2.42xG. And that is why we come to Perry Ng.
The 28-year-old has taken 17 shots this season but 11 of those have come in his last six home matches. Of those 11, eight have come inside the area and five of those within 10 yards of goal.
The Bluebirds aren't as fruitful from set-pieces as they were last season under Erol Bulut but Ng is beginning to have an impact from dead-ball situations and at 8/1 is worth looking at.
Recommended bets
