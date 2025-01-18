Saturday Premier League Tips: Back goals in Leicester and London but oppose Arsenal against Villa

Loads of Leicester goals

Leicester v Fulham (Saturday, 15:00)

Since Ruud van Nistelrooy arrived at Leicester City there's been 26 goals in his eight Premier League matches at an average of 3.25 per-game, with six of those games seeing over 2.5 goals. Expected goals has the total amount at 27.34 which fully emphasises the chaos at both ends under van Nistelrooy. Fortunes haven't really turned around since the Dutchman took charge with Leicester now having lost nine of their last 11 matches in the league. Defensive issues still remain, with the Foxes now having conceded at least two goals in their last seven league matches.

With Marco Silva's men performing well having lost just five league games all season, they should be able to more than contribute here. 11 of their last 17 games have seen three or more goals (65%) and the reverse fixture already saw three goals with Fulham running out 2-1 winners.

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 goals in Leicester v Fulham EXC 1.83

West Ham v Crystal Palace (Saturday, 15:00)

Graham Potter's Premier League tenure got off to a great start as his side beat Fulham 3-2 on Tuesday night to take West Ham up to the dizzy heights of 12th and just two points off the top half of the table. Potter's new job comes hot on the back of the sacking of Julen Lopetegui. The Hammers parted company with the manager they only appointed in the summer having won just six of 20 league games, leaving the club fourteenth and just seven points above the relegation zone. How things can change in football in a short space of time.

One of Lopetegui's failures was not improving a defence that had the worst record outside of the promoted teams last season, conceding a whopping 74 goals at an average of 1.95 per-game. This season West Ham have conceded 41 goals - the same average of 1.95 per-game. This should come as no surprise with them conceding the fourth most shots-per-game (16.8) and as a result the fourth most expected goals (44.82).

In Potter's two games already West Ham have already conceded twice in each and it doesn't look a quick fix for their leaky defence. As a result, over 2.5 goals bets have been regular winners, particularly at the London Stadium, with 82% of their matches seeing three or more goals. Further back, 14 of their last 19 home games have seen over 2.5 goals (74%).

After a slow start to the season Crystal Palace are now unbeaten in nine of their last 10 league matches. There's been a noticeable increase in the number of goals Crystal Palace are scoring and thus overall number of goals in their games recently with the introduction of Ismaila Sarr to the starting 11. Against Premier League opposition, there's been 40 goals in his 15 starts at an average of 2.67 per-game. Before without Sarr, there had only been 18 goals in the eight matches without him - an average of only 2.25 per-game.

Sixteen of the last 22 meetings between the sides have produced 3+ goals (73%) and with Graham Potter's matches already having seen over 2.5 goals in both, it looks a good bet for it to continue.

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 goals in West Ham v Crystal Palace EXC 1.88

Arsenal v Aston Villa (Saturday, 17:30)

Arsenal look a short price at 1.548/15 as they host seventh place Aston Villa. The odds suggest they have a 68% chance of winning yet they've only won 12 of 21 Premier League games so far this season - 57%. Villa themselves have only lost six matches (29%) so this looks more competitive than the odds suggest.

Arsenal have scored one goal or fewer in six of their last 10 matches and the loss of Bukayo Saka to injury really seems to be hurting the Gunners right now with the Englishman having scored or assisted 21 goals in the Premier League and Champions League this season, as well as being the main penalty taker. Gabriel Jesus seemed to be hitting some form with six goals in seven but now he's out injured too. There's also a huge reliance on set-pieces having scored 11 goals from dead balls in the league - 27% of their total. For context, top scorers Liverpool have scored 48 goals but only 6% have come from set-pieces (three).

This will be arsenal sixteenth game in the last 57 days - one game every 3.5 days for almost two months! It's an unforgiving schedule and for Arsenal right now three points is all that matters not winning by multiple goals. Former boss Unai Emery won 2-0 here last season and has actually won two of the last three meetings between the sides and arguably should have won the reverse fixture this season. Villa have suffered just two defeats in 10 and in one of those they had 10 men for an hour. They can be sided with especially when given a big handicap.

Recommended Bet Back Aston Villa +1.25 Asian Handicap v Arsenal EXC 1.80

