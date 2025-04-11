Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Podcast tips, match previews, superboost and more

Marmoush the man as Man City bet kickstarts Saturday

Aston Villa' January Transfer Window signing Marco Asensio has enjoyed a fine start at his new club, becoming one of Villa's key goalscoring threats.

The Spaniard has registered 11 shots on target in his last seven games, and on Saturday, against the Premier League's bottom club Southampton you can back him at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 2/51.40) to have at least one shot on target.

To take advantage of this latest Betfair Superboost just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Marco Asensio to have 1+ Shot on Target v Southampton. Was 2/5 SBK 1/1

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

Premier League tips and predictions

Mark Stinchcombe: "I want to avoid the match odds and focus on a £59M striker to do what he's in the team to do and that's to hit the target. Sounds straight forward doesn't it? I'm hoping it is.

"Omar Marmoush is the man and he's 5/4 to have two or more shots on target. He's been a shot machine this season, shooting from absolutely everywhere, resulting in him averaging 4.4 shots per-90 for City and Frankfurt, with 1.6 coming from outside the area. He's hitting the target 1.9 times and since he's replaced Haaland in the starting XI, he's completed the 90 minutes in both games which is a plus, and put some great figures in.

"Against Leicester at home, he had a huge nine shots with three on target, and away at Man Utd it was four shots, with another three on target. He's taking free-kicks and there's a good chance he's on penalties to further increase our chances. He's odds-on at just 4/5 for four or more shots, so getting 5/4 for only two to hit the target in-comparison looks the way to go."

Recommended Bet Back 1pt Omar Marmoush To Have 2 Or More Shots On Target SBK 5/4

Stephen Tudor: "Identifying who might make the difference in this contest of fine margins leads us to Callum Hudson-Odoi, who played a more central role last weekend with Wood and Awoniyi both injured. In what was elsewhere a frustrating afternoon his six key passes stood out.



"Then there's Morgan Gibbs-White, who has assisted six times in his last eight at home. The England international is 13/5 to add to his assists tally here.

"Let's though focus on the visitor's frontline and a striker who has swapped goals for fouls committed in recent weeks. Beto has made 10 league starts since deputising for Calvert-Lewin. In his first five he averaged a goal and a foul per 90. In his latter five he has failed to score but fouled 2.1 times per 90. Four of these came against Arsenal last week."

Recommended Bet Back under 2.5 goals and Beto to commit 2 or more fouls SBK 6/4

The Opta stat: "Yankuba Minteh has been involved in seven goals in his last 10 Premier League starts for Brighton (4 goals, 3 assists). Overall, the 20-year-old has five goals and four assists, and only one African player has been involved in 10 goals in a season before turning 21 - Peter Ndlovu (10 in both 1992-93 and 1993-94 for Coventry)."

Recommended Bet Back Minteh to score or assist SBK 5/6

Mark Stinchcombe: "There could be an element of rotation in Unai Emery's team selection, but Villa have plenty of options after an excellent January transfer window. And despite their good season, they've still only kept five clean sheets in 23 away games in England and in Europe. That's helped contribute to 68% of their Premier League matches going Over 2.5 goals, which rises to 73% away from home.

"A significant 65% of Southampton's games have had three or more goals, which increases to 67% at home. Indeed they may well be able to play with more freedom now the weight of relegation has been been confirmed."

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.75 goals in Southampton v Aston Villa EXC 1.84

Paul Higham: "I looked at Brentford pair Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo for our Betfair player performance stats column this week and their recent shots totals, both overall and in the first half are something worth watching.

"Wissa has had a first-half shot in his last 15 Premier League matches, and eight of those have been multiple first-half shots as well. So backing Wissa to have 2+ first half shots at 3/1 makes great appeal, especially as you could forgive Arsenal for starting slowly after midweek while Brentford will be looking for another fast start."

Recommended Bet Back Wissa 2+ first half shots SBK 3/1

EFL tips and predictions

Ryan Deeney: "Plymouth have seen nine of their last ten matches go under 3.5 goals in the league with each of their last five early kick-offs finishing with three or fewer goals.

"Blades, meanwhile, have seen four of their five early kick-offs finish with 2 or fewer goals scored and under 3.5 has landed in every match they have played against sides lower than 8th in the league with the exception of a 2-2 draw with Queens Park Rangers on matchday 2.

"Factor in this being both side's third game in a week and Argyle having played in Swansea on Wednesday, and we may not get the levels of chaos fans at Home Park have become accustomed to."

Recommended Bet Back Sheffield United to win and under 3.5 goals SBK 5/4

Jack Critchley: "Millwall have emerged as an unlikely late challenger for the play-offs. With WBA faltering, the Lions could be the side to challenge Middlesbrough and Bristol City for the final top spots and they could give themselves a significant advantage by beating one of their main rivals on Saturday afternoon. Alex Neil's men are in good form, winning five of their last eight and although they still lack firepower, they have conceded just twice in their previous four outings.

"It is worth noting that they will be without Boro loanee Josh Coburn for this fixture, so it remains to be seen whether Neil continues with playing two up front. The hosts will continue to work hard and fight for every ball. They will not make it easy for Boro.

"Michael Carrick's men will have been disappointed not to have found the net at the Riverside in midweek. They were on the right side of some questionable officiating, however, they were also wasteful in front of goal and the fanbase is still unconvinced by Kelechi Iheanacho. On the road, the Teessiders have lost five of their last eight and also drew a blank at Kenilworth Road. They were victorious in their last visit to this ground, yet failed to score in their three previous trips. They might find it tough to take all three points back to the north east. "Recommended Bet

Back Millwall Draw No Bet SBK 11/10

European football tips and prediction

James Eastham: "Marseille are the clear underdogs and deserve backing when they take on Monaco in a huge clash of top-three rivals at Stade Louis II on Saturday afternoon. Marseille are second in the Ligue 1 standings behind already-crowned champions PSG, while Monaco are third. Marseille have 52 points, while Monaco have 50.

"Yet, despite being one place and two points above Monaco, Roberto De Zerbi's visitors are clear outsiders. At the time of writing, they are 3.55 to collect all three points, while Monaco are 2.08, and The Draw is 3.95.

"Why are Marseille such big odds? It is hard to say. They have done well not only generally this season, but, more specifically, also done well away from home: their W9-D0-L5 record on the road is the division's second-best, behind PSG."

Recommended Bet Lay Monaco EXC 2.1

Kevin Hatchard: "Bayern are without a host of key players. Defenders Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano and Hiroki Ito are all out, while creative spark Jamal Musiala is also missing. Minjae Kim is having to play through the pain barrier, and the South Korean has looked shaky of late alongside Eric Dier at the heart of defence.

"Dortmund's last two league games have seen them beat Mainz 3-1 and Freiburg 4-1, and I think they can at least give injury-hit Bayern a few headaches here. I'll give Dortmund a goal-and-a-half start here at 1.8 on the Asian Handicap. The reverse fixture ended 1-1, and Dortmund's last visit to Munich saw them win 2-0."

Recommended Bet Back Borussia Dortmund +1.5 on the Asian Handicap @ EXC 1.8

Jamie Kemp: "It wouldn't be a surprise if Barcelona made light work of Leganes at the weekend, given how high their confidence levels and consistency of performance has been of late. They are, however, coming off a big Champions League effort in midweek, where Flick might look to make changes for this one and risk disrupting some of their rhythm to keep stars fresh.

"Overall, I'll go with Leganes to survive the +2 handicap here, along with a foul recommendation for one of the home side's men in the engine room.

"Yvan Neyou has made 2+ fouls in three of his last five league starts at Butarque, and Leganes will come into this one with plenty of emphasis on their defensive game plan. The opportunities for Neyou to get into tangles should thus be heightened here, especially against a Barcelona side who are outstanding at opening up space in central areas."