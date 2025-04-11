Man City v Crystal Palace: Back Marmoush To Have 2 Or More Shots On Target at 6/5

Man City fighting for Champions League football

Crystal Palace's excellent Etihad record

Marmoush the shot machine

Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Saturday April 12, 12:30

Live on Sky Sports

Man City's price

With seven games to go, Manchester City come into this clash in the unusual position of sixth by their high standards of previous seasons having won six of the last seven titles. With top five needed for guaranteed Champions League football next season, there's plenty of motivation for them here being one point behind Newcastle and only one point ahead of Aston Villa in seventh.

As a result, they come into this Saturday lunchtime kick-off priced at 1/21.50. Given that in this fixture in the previous seven seasons their average odds have been 1/61.17, it certainly looks like the market is taking into account City's underperforming season.

Palace's positive points

In a somewhat of a quirky fashion, Crystal Palace have a very good record against Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium. In the last six visits, they've scored at least two goals in five of them, resulting in two wins, two draws and two defeats. In three of those matches Palace have comeback from behind to get results which is unheard of for most sides in the Premier League, even the 'big six'. It's been a huge upturn when you consider the five previous meetings to those since Crystal Palace were promoted back to the Premier League in 2013, resulted in five defeats by an aggregate score of 18 - 0!

And Crystal Palace could really fancy their chances of causing another upset here as they arrive in Manchester as one of the form sides in the league. And not just of late either. Since the end of October, they have collected the fifth most points in the league with just four defeats in 22 games.

Man City in-comparison have collected just the tenth most points in the same period having played a game more. It's no fluke either from Crystal Palace as based on expected points they've collected the fourth most. They've also made an FA Cup semi-final, developing a great winning mentality having tasted victory in 12 of their last 16 games across all competitions. It should however be noted that they were only underdogs in three of those 12 victories. 2-0 win at Man Utd at 15/4, 2-0 win at Fulham at 11/43.75 and 3-0 win at Fulham in the FA Cup at 2/13.00.

Omar's odds

Despite all that, it's difficult for me to be bold and say I want to oppose Man City/back Crystal Palace. For all of City's shortcomings this season, since that shock 4-0 home defeat by Spurs that started their poor season, they've still beaten Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Newcastle at home, third, fourth and five in the league, by scores of 3-0, 3-1 and 4-0 respectively.

So instead I want to avoid the match odds and focus on a £59M striker to do what he's in the team to do and that's to hit the target. Sounds straight forward doesn't it? I'm hoping it is.

Omar Marmoush is the man and he's 5/42.25 to have two or more shots on target. He's been a shot machine this season, shooting from absolutely everywhere, resulting in him averaging 4.4 shots per-90 for City and Frankfurt, with 1.6 coming from outside the area. He's hitting the target 1.9 times and since he's replaced Haaland in the starting XI, he's completed the 90 minutes in both games which is a plus, and put some great figures in.

Against Leicester at home, he had a huge nine shots with three on target, and away at Man Utd it was four shots, with another three on target. He's taking free-kicks and there's a good chance he's on penalties to further increase our chances. He's odds-on at just 4/51.80 for four or more shots, so getting 5/42.25 for only two to hit the target in-comparison looks the way to go.

Recommended Bet Back 1pt Omar Marmoush To Have 2 Or More Shots On Target SBK 5/4

