Arsenal v Brentford: Back a draw at the Emirates and 3/1 special on fast-starting Wissa

Arsenal v Brentford

Saturday 12 April, 17:30 kick-off

There's probably still some Arsenal fans stuck to the roof of the Emirates Stadium after their incredible Champions League victory over Real Madrid, so there'll be a big struggle for both them and the players to get back down to earth for the tricky visit of Brentford.

Mikel Arteta will no doubt make changes, but how many is the big question as they can reduce the gap on Liverpool to eight points, but with a good cushion in the top five and a trip to the Bernabeu coming up they're more likely to save the big guns for the Champions League.

Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka will surely sit this out after coming off with knocks in midweek and elsewhere it'll be a similar line-up to Everton away with Raheem Sterling, Leandro Trossard, Ethan Nwaneri, Kieran Tierney and Ben White all likely starters.

The Gunners are still 4/71.57 favourites though and given the mood around the Emirates they'll be full of confidence - plus 4/15.00 shots Brentford have only won one away game against Arsenal, and that came back in 1938!

It could be the Bees' best chance for a while though as you never know how a team like Arsenal will react to that Real Madrid epic, especially with changes, and if their minds are wandering Thomas Frank's side have a cutting edge to capitalise. Brentford have the best shots to goals conversion rate in the league.

Brentford have won five of their last six away league games and I give them a lively chance here - but they'll have to work hard against an Arsenal defence that's let in just 12 goals in their last 18 league games.

Only Everton have drawn more games than Arsenal, and that's at full tilt, so I think they'll be a bit off the pace here and a bit wary of Brentford's attacking quality, so this one smells like a draw to me.

Recommended Bet Back the draw in Arsenal v Brentford SBK 16/5

Back Bees pair to cause first half buzz

I looked at Brentford pair Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo for our Betfair player performance stats column this week and their recent shots totals, both overall and in the first half are something worth watching.

Wissa has had a first-half shot in his last 15 Premier League matches, and eight of those have been multiple first-half shots as well.

So backing Wissa to have 2+ first half shots at 3/14.00 makes great appeal, especially as you could forgive Arsenal for starting slowly after midweek while Brentford will be looking for another fast start.

Recommended Bet Back Wissa 2+ first half shots SBK 3/1

Wissa's partner in crime Mbeumo has matched his fellow forward in 13 of those 15 games with a first-half shot, but he's got just six multiple shots in the opening half.

Mbuemo actually has a longer current streak of matches with at least one shot at 17, and with 14 of those being multiple shot outings his quote of 1/12.00 for 2+ shots at the Emirates also worth

You can also combine Wissa's first-half shots with Mbeumo's 2+ total shots in a Bet Builder double that works out at around 13/27.50.

