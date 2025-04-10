Premier League Player Stats Sheet: Back a fast start for Bees and Hammers duo at Anfield

Hammers pair look perfect pick for fouls double at Anfield

Beto and Anderson can combine for first-half fouls

Back busy Bees for fast start at Arsenal

Who is in form in the Premier League right now? In our Betfair player stats watch column we look at some of the best player performance stats for betting, the key players to watch this weekend and trending players to keep an eye on.

Follow rampant Rashford and streaking Strand Larsen for Shots on target

With no Erling Haaland expect Omar Marmoush to maintain his recent run of hitting the target, but his run of four straight games with a shot on target can be matched by a number of other players.

The Egyptian leads the way with nine total shots on target within that span, but not far behind him is Aston Villa's Marcus Rashford, who has seven shots on target in his last four games in all competitions heading into this week's Champions League game.

And with Villa visiting relegated Southampton on Saturday then Rashford will be a good bet to get even more joy down at St Mary's.

Just behind Rashford we have Wolves' Jorgen Strand Larsen, who we mentioned in this column a couple of weeks ago, and he hasn't disappointed as he too has a shot on target in four straight games (six SOTs in total) and has scored in his last three matches.

Wolves are at home to Spurs on Sunday so back Strand Larsen to continue his scoring streak against that defence - or just keep him on side to extend his shots on target streak.

Premier League Shots on target: Players to watch

Two other players on the current hot list include Ipswich's Liam Delap and West Ham's Jarrod Bowen, who have both hit the target in their last four games. Both will be big prices to continue that run in tough away trips to Chelsea and Liverpool respectively.

Neither of those two defences are water tight though, especially runaway leaders Liverpool after some calamitous defending at Fulham last time out.

English Premier League - Top 5 Shots On Target

Player Team Apps Shots On target SoT/90* Erling Haaland Man City 28 58 2.1 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 31 56 1.8 Cole Palmer Chelsea 30 44 1.5 Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 30 36 1.2 Alexander Isak Newcastle 27 35 1.4 Matheus Cunha Wolves 26 35 1.5 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 31 34 1.4 Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 31 34 1.1 Chris Wood Nottm Forest 29 32 1.2 Yoane Wissa Brentford 28 32 1.3 Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 25 32 1.5 Jørgen Strand Larsen Wolves 29 30 1.2 Raúl Jiménez Fulham 31 29 1.3 Liam Delap Ipswich 30 29 1.1 Jarrod Bowen West Ham 27 29 1.1 Justin Kluivert Bournemouth 28 28 1.3 Evanilson Bournemouth 24 28 1.5 Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace 29 27 1.1 Noni Madueke Chelsea 25 27 1.6 Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 30 26 0.9 Alejandro Garnacho Man Utd 30 26 1.3 Son Heung-Min Tottenham 28 26 1.2 Alex Iwobi Fulham 31 25 0.9 Luis Díaz Liverpool 30 24 1.1 Ismaïla Sarr Crystal Palace 30 24 1 Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 31 23 0.8 Dominic Solanke Tottenham 22 23 1.1 Jamie Vardy Leicester 29 22 0.8 Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 26 22 0.9 Kai Havertz Arsenal 21 21 1 Brennan Johnson Tottenham 28 20 1 Savinho Man City 25 20 1.1 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 18 19 1.3 Kevin Schade Brentford 31 18 0.9 Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 29 18 0.8 Anthony Gordon Newcastle 26 18 0.8 João Pedro Brighton 25 18 0.9 Mohammed Kudus West Ham 25 18 0.8 Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton 22 18 1 Rodrigo Muniz Fulham 30 17 1.7 James Maddison Tottenham 29 17 0.9 Cody Gakpo Liverpool 28 17 1 Dango Ouattara Bournemouth 28 17 0.9 Omari Hutchinson Ipswich 27 17 0.7 Morgan Gibbs-White Nottm Forest 27 17 0.7 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 26 17 0.9 Danny Welbeck Brighton 24 17 1 Beto Everton 23 17 1.4 Anthony Elanga Nottm Forest 31 16 0.7 Leandro Trossard Arsenal 31 16 0.7 Morgan Rogers Aston Villa 30 16 0.6 Enzo Fernández Chelsea 29 16 0.6 Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham 27 16 0.7 Phil Foden Man City 25 16 0.9 Julio Enciso Ipswich 19 16 2 Daniel Muñoz Crystal Palace 29 15 0.5 Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottm Forest 26 15 0.7 Marcus Tavernier Bournemouth 22 15 0.9 Jhon Durán Aston Villa 20 15 2.2 Keane Lewis-Potter Brentford 31 14 0.5 Jacob Murphy Newcastle 27 14 0.7 Joelinton Newcastle 26 14 0.6 Harvey Barnes Newcastle 25 14 1.2 Paul Onuachu Southampton 21 14 1.5 Tomás Soucek West Ham 29 13 0.5 Mateus Fernandes Southampton 29 13 0.5 Yankuba Minteh Brighton 25 13 0.9 Martin Ødegaard Arsenal 23 13 0.6 Mikel Merino Arsenal 23 13 0.9 Marcus Rashford Aston Villa 22 13 0.9 Amad Diallo Man Utd 22 13 0.7 Diogo Jota Liverpool 20 13 1.2 Ryan Christie Bournemouth 29 12 0.5 Pape Sarr Tottenham 29 12 0.7 Pedro Neto Chelsea 28 12 0.7 Georginio Rutter Brighton 28 12 0.6 Iliman Ndiaye Everton 26 12 0.5 Christopher Nkunku Chelsea 26 12 1.2 Darwin Núñez Liverpool 25 12 1.1 Kevin De Bruyne Man City 21 12 0.9 Sam Szmodics Ipswich 19 12 1.1 Omar Marmoush Man City 9 12 1.6 Josko Gvardiol Man City 30 11 0.4 Adama Traoré Fulham 29 11 0.7 Curtis Jones Liverpool 26 11 0.7 Eddie Nketiah Crystal Palace 22 11 1.3 Joshua Zirkzee Man Utd 31 10 0.7 Youri Tielemans Aston Villa 31 10 0.3 Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 30 10 0.4 Declan Rice Arsenal 29 10 0.4 Matthijs de Ligt Man Utd 28 10 0.4 Carlos Baleba Brighton 27 10 0.4 Christian Nørgaard Brentford 27 10 0.4 Facundo Buonanotte Leicester 27 10 0.6 Jesper Lindstrøm Everton 25 10 0.7 David Brooks Bournemouth 24 10 1.1 Bruno Guimarães Newcastle 30 9 0.3 Andreas Pereira Fulham 28 9 0.5 Cameron Archer Southampton 28 9 0.6 Ryan Yates Nottm Forest 28 9 0.5 Tyler Dibling Southampton 27 9 0.5 Bernardo Silva Man City 27 9 0.4 Jordan Ayew Leicester 26 9 0.6 Rasmus Højlund Man Utd 26 9 0.5 Jérémy Doku Man City 22 9 0.6 Adam Armstrong Southampton 20 9 0.6 Harry Wilson Fulham 19 9 1 Rayan Aït-Nouri Wolves 30 8 0.3 Pedro Porro Tottenham 30 8 0.3 Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 28 8 0.4 Sandro Tonali Newcastle 28 8 0.4 Mateo Kovacic Man City 25 8 0.4 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester 22 8 0.4 Casemiro Man Utd 21 8 0.6 Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 17 8 1.2 Dwight McNeil Everton 14 8 0.6 Mikkel Damsgaard Brentford 31 7 0.3 Joe Aribo Southampton 30 7 0.3 Nikola Milenkovic Nottm Forest 30 7 0.2 João Gomes Wolves 29 7 0.3 Marc Cucurella Chelsea 29 7 0.3 James Justin Leicester 29 7 0.3 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 28 7 0.3 Taylor Harwood-Bellis Southampton 28 7 0.3 Nicolás Domínguez Nottm Forest 27 7 0.4 Abdoulaye Doucouré Everton 27 7 0.3 Emerson West Ham 27 7 0.3 Fabian Schär Newcastle 26 7 0.3 Carlos Soler West Ham 26 7 0.5 Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace 25 7 0.4 Gonçalo Guedes Wolves 24 7 0.8 Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal 21 7 0.9 Pablo Sarabia Wolves 17 7 1 Enes Ünal Bournemouth 17 7 1.9 Cristian Romero Tottenham 16 7 0.5 Carlos Alcaraz Everton 9 7 1.5 Marco Asensio Aston Villa 6 7 2.1 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 31 6 0.2 Thomas Partey Arsenal 29 6 0.2 Marc Guéhi Crystal Palace 29 6 0.2 Neco Williams Nottm Forest 28 6 0.3 Yukinari Sugawara Southampton 28 6 0.4 Stephy Mavididi Leicester 28 6 0.4 Yasin Ayari Brighton 27 6 0.3 Jack Harrison Everton 27 6 0.3 Lucas Paquetá West Ham 27 6 0.3 Nélson Semedo Wolves 27 6 0.2 Leon Bailey Aston Villa 23 6 0.5 Ethan Pinnock Brentford 22 6 0.3 Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham 21 6 0.4 Lisandro Martínez Man Utd 20 6 0.3 Jaden Philogene Ipswich 20 6 0.7 Fábio Carvalho Brentford 19 6 1.2 Orel Mangala Everton 19 6 0.4 Kamaldeen Sulemana Southampton 19 6 0.6 Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal 17 6 0.6 Nathan Broadhead Ipswich 15 6 0.9 Luis Sinisterra Bournemouth 12 6 2.3 Reiss Nelson Fulham 12 6 1.1 João Félix Chelsea 12 6 1.5 Donyell Malen Aston Villa 8 6 2.3 Mathys Tel Tottenham 6 6 1.7 Milos Kerkez Bournemouth 31 5 0.2 Nathan Collins Brentford 31 5 0.2 Diogo Dalot Man Utd 30 5 0.2 Elliot Anderson Nottm Forest 30 5 0.2 Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton 29 5 0.2 Kyle Walker-Peters Southampton 29 5 0.2 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Wolves 29 5 0.3 Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal 28 5 0.2 Konstantinos Mavropanos West Ham 27 5 0.3 Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace 27 5 0.2 Jota Silva Nottm Forest 26 5 0.6 Bilal El Khannouss Leicester 26 5 0.3 Jadon Sancho Chelsea 25 5 0.3 Pervis Estupiñán Brighton 24 5 0.2 Harry Maguire Man Utd 22 5 0.3 Simon Adingra Brighton 22 5 0.6 Trevoh Chalobah Chelsea 20 5 0.3 Jack Hinshelwood Brighton 19 5 0.3 Crysencio Summerville West Ham 19 5 0.6 Jack Grealish Man City 18 5 0.6 Mario Lemina Wolves 17 5 0.3 Ross Barkley Aston Villa 16 5 0.8 Ramón Sosa Nottm Forest 16 5 1.8 Danny Ings West Ham 15 5 1.7 Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 15 5 0.4 Alex Scott Bournemouth 14 5 0.9 Abdul Fatawu Leicester 11 5 0.8 Ryan Sessegnon Fulham 9 5 2.4 Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool 31 4 0.1 James Tarkowski Everton 31 4 0.1 Murillo Nottm Forest 30 4 0.1 Idrissa Gueye Everton 30 4 0.1 Lewis Cook Bournemouth 30 4 0.1 Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham 30 4 0.1 Vitaly Janelt Brentford 30 4 0.2 Calvin Bassey Fulham 29 4 0.1 Dan Burn Newcastle 29 4 0.1 Jurriën Timber Arsenal 28 4 0.2 Ilkay Gündogan Man City 27 4 0.2 Daichi Kamada Crystal Palace 26 4 0.3 Malo Gusto Chelsea 26 4 0.2 Jack Taylor Ipswich 25 4 0.7 Sepp van den Berg Brentford 24 4 0.2 Taiwo Awoniyi Nottm Forest 23 4 1 Ian Maatsen Aston Villa 23 4 0.5 Jacob Ramsey Aston Villa 23 4 0.3 Joachim Andersen Fulham 23 4 0.2 Harry Winks Leicester 22 4 0.2 Matty Cash Aston Villa 20 4 0.2 Rúben Dias Man City 20 4 0.2 Jacob Greaves Ipswich 19 4 0.2 Amadou Onana Aston Villa 19 4 0.3 George Hirst Ipswich 19 4 1.3 Chris Richards Crystal Palace 17 4 0.3 Conor Chaplin Ipswich 16 4 0.6 Michail Antonio West Ham 14 4 0.4 Matt O'Riley Brighton 14 4 0.7 Niclas Füllkrug West Ham 11 4 0.8 Marshall Munetsi Wolves 7 4 0.7 Noussair Mazraoui Man Utd 31 3 0.1 Maximilian Kilman West Ham 31 3 0.1 Moisés Caicedo Chelsea 31 3 0.1 Lucas Digne Aston Villa 29 3 0.1 Ashley Young Everton 27 3 0.2 Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 27 3 0.1 Joe Willock Newcastle 26 3 0.3 Jan Bednarek Southampton 25 3 0.1 Dean Huijsen Bournemouth 25 3 0.1 Toti Gomes Wolves 24 3 0.1 Matt Doherty Wolves 24 3 0.2 Santiago Bueno Wolves 24 3 0.2 Yves Bissouma Tottenham 23 3 0.2 Timothy Castagne Fulham 21 3 0.2 Flynn Downes Southampton 21 3 0.2 Bobby De Cordova-Reid Leicester 20 3 0.4 Pau Torres Aston Villa 19 3 0.2 Evan Ferguson West Ham 19 3 0.7 Hwang Hee-Chan Wolves 18 3 0.4 Timo Werner Tottenham 18 3 0.5 Djed Spence Tottenham 18 3 0.2 Justin Devenny Crystal Palace 16 3 0.8 Jake O'Brien Everton 14 3 0.3 Conor Bradley Liverpool 13 3 0.7 Michael Keane Everton 10 3 0.3 Richarlison Tottenham 9 3 1 Antony Man Utd 8 3 2 Antonee Robinson Fulham 31 2 0.1 Ola Aina Nottm Forest 30 2 0.1 Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 30 2 0.1 Leif Davis Ipswich 29 2 0.1 Andy Robertson Liverpool 29 2 0.1 William Saliba Arsenal 29 2 0.1 Levi Colwill Chelsea 28 2 0.1 Dara O'Shea Ipswich 28 2 0.1 John McGinn Aston Villa 27 2 0.1 Sam Morsy Ipswich 26 2 0.1 Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool 25 2 0.1 Rico Lewis Man City 25 2 0.1 Jack Clarke Ipswich 25 2 0.2 Sasa Lukic Fulham 24 2 0.1 Tommy Doyle Wolves 24 2 0.4 Yehor Yarmoliuk Brentford 24 2 0.2 Lucas Bergvall Tottenham 24 2 0.2 Jarrad Branthwaite Everton 24 2 0.1 Manuel Ugarte Man Utd 23 2 0.1 Issa Diop Fulham 21 2 0.1 Lewis Dunk Brighton 21 2 0.1 Ben Johnson Ipswich 19 2 0.2 Mats Wieffer Brighton 19 2 0.4 Mads Roerslev Brentford 19 2 0.2 Kalvin Phillips Ipswich 18 2 0.1 Rodrigo Gomes Wolves 18 2 0.3 Kristoffer Ajer Brentford 18 2 0.1 Tosin Adarabioyo Chelsea 18 2 0.2 Jannik Vestergaard Leicester 18 2 0.1 Patson Daka Leicester 18 2 0.3 James Ward-Prowse West Ham 17 2 0.2 Kenny Tete Fulham 16 2 0.1 Kyle Walker Man City 15 2 0.2 Brajan Gruda Brighton 15 2 0.4 Cameron Burgess Ipswich 13 2 0.2 Will Smallbone Southampton 13 2 0.3 Tariq Lamptey Brighton 13 2 0.2 Reece James Chelsea 13 2 0.2 Harvey Elliott Liverpool 12 2 1.2 Jeffrey Schlupp Crystal Palace 12 2 1.9 Kasey McAteer Leicester 12 2 0.5 Harrison Reed Fulham 11 2 2.1 John Stones Man City 11 2 0.3 James McAtee Man City 11 2 1.3 Micky van de Ven Tottenham 11 2 0.2 Mason Mount Man Utd 10 2 0.6 Andy Irving West Ham 10 2 1.1 Lewis Miley Newcastle 10 2 0.8 Miguel Almirón Newcastle 9 2 1.2 Joe Gomez Liverpool 9 2 0.3 Patrick Dorgu Man Utd 5 2 0.4 Federico Chiesa Liverpool 4 2 5.5 Kevin Danso Tottenham 4 2 0.5 Tino Livramento Newcastle 29 1 0 Wout Faes Leicester 28 1 0 Lewis Hall Newcastle 27 1 0 André Wolves 26 1 0 Will Hughes Crystal Palace 25 1 0.1 Edson Álvarez West Ham 25 1 0.1 Jens Cajuste Ipswich 24 1 0.1 Destiny Udogie Tottenham 23 1 0.1 Sean Longstaff Newcastle 22 1 0.1 Archie Gray Tottenham 22 1 0.1 Morato Nottm Forest 22 1 0.1 Matheus Nunes Man City 21 1 0.1 Tyler Adams Bournemouth 21 1 0.1 Guido Rodríguez West Ham 20 1 0.1 Manuel Akanji Man City 20 1 0.1 Tom Cairney Fulham 19 1 0.2 Joël Veltman Brighton 19 1 0.1 Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa 19 1 0.1 Kobbie Mainoo Man Utd 18 1 0.1 Wes Burns Ipswich 18 1 0.1 Mathias Jensen Brentford 17 1 0.1 Caleb Okoli Leicester 17 1 0.1 Oliver Skipp Leicester 17 1 0.1 Radu Dragusin Tottenham 16 1 0.1 Myles Lewis-Skelly Arsenal 16 1 0.1 Leny Yoro Man Utd 16 1 0.1 Craig Dawson Wolves 15 1 0.1 Vladimír Coufal West Ham 15 1 0.1 Kostas Tsimikas Liverpool 14 1 0.2 James Bree Southampton 14 1 0.1 James Garner Everton 14 1 0.1 Ben White Arsenal 12 1 0.1 Axel Disasi Aston Villa 12 1 0.1 Daniel Jebbison Bournemouth 11 1 1.4 Adam Webster Brighton 11 1 0.1 Tyrone Mings Aston Villa 11 1 0.1 Philip Billing Bournemouth 10 1 0.5 Ben Brereton Southampton 10 1 0.2 Diego Carlos Aston Villa 10 1 0.1 Ben Davies Tottenham 10 1 0.1 Wilson Odobert Tottenham 10 1 0.2 Emmanuel Agbadou Wolves 9 1 0.1 Ibrahim Sangaré Nottm Forest 8 1 0.3 Lamare Bogarde Aston Villa 8 1 0.2 Ryan Fraser Southampton 8 1 0.3 Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea 7 1 0.6 Renato Veiga Chelsea 7 1 0.5 Mikey Moore Tottenham 7 1 0.5 Harry Clarke Ipswich 7 1 0.2 Willy-Arnaud Boly Nottm Forest 6 1 0.6 Odsonne Édouard Leicester 6 1 0.6 Ferdi Kadioglu Brighton 6 1 0.2 Ricardo Pereira Leicester 5 1 0.5 Ben Chilwell Crystal Palace 5 1 0.8 Woyo Coulibaly Leicester 4 1 0.8 James Milner Brighton 3 1 0.5 Séamus Coleman Everton 3 1 0.5 Pedro Lima Wolves 3 1 1.3 Dane Scarlett Tottenham 3 1 2.9 Youssef Chermiti Everton 2 1 6 Matheus França Crystal Palace 1 1 6.4 Bernd Leno Fulham 31 0 0 André Onana Man Utd 31 0 0 Matz Sels Nottm Forest 31 0 0 David Raya Arsenal 31 0 0 Jordan Pickford Everton 31 0 0 Emiliano Martínez Aston Villa 30 0 0 Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 30 0 0 Mark Flekken Brentford 30 0 0 Illia Zabarnyi Bournemouth 29 0 0 Bart Verbruggen Brighton 29 0 0 Vitalii Mykolenko Everton 28 0 0 Victor Kristiansen Leicester 28 0 0 Robert Sánchez Chelsea 25 0 0 José Sá Wolves 24 0 0 Boubakary Soumaré Leicester 24 0 0 Mads Hermansen Leicester 24 0 0 Kepa Bournemouth 24 0 0 Sander Berge Fulham 24 0 0 Aaron Ramsdale Southampton 23 0 0 Alisson Becker Liverpool 21 0 0 Ederson Man City 21 0 0 Nick Pope Newcastle 20 0 0 Jean-Clair Todibo West Ham 20 0 0 Alphonse Areola West Ham 20 0 0 Lesley Ugochukwu Southampton 20 0 0 Kieran Trippier Newcastle 19 0 0 Adam Smith Bournemouth 19 0 0 Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 19 0 0 Ryan Manning Southampton 19 0 0 Arijanet Muric Ipswich 18 0 0 Christian Eriksen Man Utd 17 0 0 Axel Tuanzebe Ipswich 16 0 0 Wataru Endo Liverpool 15 0 0 Tim Iroegbunam Everton 15 0 0 Conor Coady Leicester 15 0 0 Aaron Cresswell West Ham 14 0 0 Wesley Fofana Chelsea 14 0 0 Álex Moreno Nottm Forest 14 0 0 Adam Lallana Southampton 14 0 0 Luke Woolfenden Ipswich 13 0 0 Jorginho Arsenal 13 0 0 Jack Stephens Southampton 13 0 0 Lukasz Fabianski West Ham 13 0 0 Cheick Doucouré Crystal Palace 13 0 0 Marcos Senesi Bournemouth 13 0 0 Raheem Sterling Arsenal 13 0 0 Emiliano Buendía Aston Villa 12 0 0 Nathaniel Clyne Crystal Palace 12 0 0 Igor Julio Brighton 12 0 0 Ollie Scarles West Ham 12 0 0 Ali Al-Hamadi Ipswich 11 0 0 William Osula Newcastle 11 0 0 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Chelsea 11 0 0 Roméo Lavia Chelsea 11 0 0 Jarell Quansah Liverpool 10 0 0 Caoimhín Kelleher Liverpool 10 0 0 Oleksandr Zinchenko Arsenal 10 0 0 Lloyd Kelly Newcastle 10 0 0 Martin Dúbravka Newcastle 10 0 0 James Hill Bournemouth 10 0 0 Stefan Ortega Man City 10 0 0 Nathan Aké Man City 10 0 0 Jakub Kiwior Arsenal 10 0 0 Callum Wilson Newcastle 10 0 0 Nathan Wood Southampton 9 0 0 Luis Guilherme West Ham 9 0 0 Carlos Forbs Wolves 9 0 0 Victor Lindelöf Man Utd 9 0 0 Diego Gómez Brighton 9 0 0 Julián Araujo Bournemouth 8 0 0 Nathan Patterson Everton 8 0 0 Paris Maghoma Brentford 8 0 0 Armando Broja Everton 8 0 0 Massimo Luongo Ipswich 7 0 0 Charlie Taylor Southampton 7 0 0 Sam Johnstone Wolves 7 0 0 Ben Mee Brentford 7 0 0 Fraser Forster Tottenham 7 0 0 Yunus Konak Brentford 7 0 0 Luke Thomas Leicester 7 0 0 Kieran Tierney Arsenal 7 0 0 Alex Palmer Ipswich 7 0 0 Toby Collyer Man Utd 6 0 0 Jonny Evans Man Utd 6 0 0 Jorge Cuenca Fulham 6 0 0 Christian Walton Ipswich 6 0 0 Emil Krafth Newcastle 6 0 0 Danilo Nottm Forest 6 0 0 Filip Jørgensen Chelsea 6 0 0 Jakub Stolarczyk Leicester 6 0 0 Abdukodir Khusanov Man City 6 0 0 Andrés García Aston Villa 6 0 0 Welington Southampton 6 0 0 Willian Fulham 6 0 0 Nico González Man City 6 0 0 Josh King Fulham 5 0 0 Conor Townsend Ipswich 5 0 0 Mark Travers Bournemouth 5 0 0 Yerson Mosquera Wolves 5 0 0 Alex McCarthy Southampton 5 0 0 Kosta Nedeljkovic Aston Villa 5 0 0 Benoît Badiashile Chelsea 5 0 0 Chiedozie Ogbene Ipswich 5 0 0 Ross Stewart Southampton 5 0 0 Tyrique George Chelsea 5 0 0 Solly March Brighton 5 0 0 Michael Kayode Brentford 5 0 0 Nico O'Reilly Man City 4 0 0 Hamza Choudhury Leicester 4 0 0 Igor Thiago Brentford 4 0 0 Josh Acheampong Chelsea 4 0 0 Armel Bella-Kotchap Southampton 4 0 0 Antonín Kinsky Tottenham 4 0 0 Albert Grønbæk Southampton 4 0 0 Harry Toffolo Nottm Forest 3 0 0 Joe Lumley Southampton 3 0 0 Harrison Armstrong Everton 3 0 0 Marc Guiu Chelsea 3 0 0 Max Aarons Bournemouth 3 0 0 Kim Ji-Soo Brentford 3 0 0 Robin Olsen Aston Villa 3 0 0 Tyrell Malacia Man Utd 3 0 0 Ben Winterburn Bournemouth 3 0 0 Sergio Reguilón Tottenham 3 0 0 Sven Botman Newcastle 3 0 0 Nasser Djiga Wolves 3 0 0 Chido Obi Man Utd 3 0 0 Scott McTominay Man Utd 2 0 0 Marcus Harness Ipswich 2 0 0 Neto Arsenal 2 0 0 Jason Steele Brighton 2 0 0 Sam Amo-Ameyaw Southampton 2 0 0 Daniel Podence Wolves 2 0 0 Billy Gilmour Brighton 2 0 0 Samuel Edozie Southampton 2 0 0 Eric da Silva Moreira Nottm Forest 2 0 0 Frank Onyeka Brentford 2 0 0 Hákon Valdimarsson Brentford 2 0 0 Danny Ward Leicester 2 0 0 Rodri Man City 2 0 0 Maxwel Cornet Southampton 2 0 0 Ayden Heaven Man Utd 2 0 0 Caleb Kporha Crystal Palace 2 0 0 Jahmai Simpson-Pusey Man City 2 0 0 Luke Shaw Man Utd 2 0 0 Lewis Orford West Ham 2 0 0 Ben Godfrey Ipswich 2 0 0 Matt Targett Newcastle 1 0 0 Chadi Riad Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Brandon Austin Tottenham 1 0 0 Roman Dixon Everton 1 0 0 Vítezslav Jaros Liverpool 1 0 0 Harry Amass Man Utd 1 0 0 Ronnie Edwards Southampton 1 0 0 Martial Godo Fulham 1 0 0 Alfie Dorrington Tottenham 1 0 0 Divin Mubama Man City 1 0 0 Eiran Cashin Brighton 1 0 0 Jeremy Monga Leicester 1 0 0

Plenty of buzz around fast-starting Bees

We could have nice route to profit at the Emirates on Saturday evening when Brentford visit and bring with them more than a sting in the tail, as they're one of the quick-strike masters of the Premier League.

Bryan Mbeuno and Yoane Wissa have struck early plenty of times this season and, with the Gunners in midweek Champions League action, there's every chance Brentford could catch them cold. I'd be interested in either of them for first goalscorer or even just Thomas Frank's side to score first.

The pick of the stats though is in their first-half shots, as Wissa has had a first-half shot in his last 15 Premier League matches, with eight of those being multiple shots.

And Mbeuno has matched his strike partner in 13 of those 15 games, so you should back the pair in first-half shots and shots on target markets as they'll no doubt make another fast start.

Premier League first-half shots: Players to watch

Bruno Fernandes has had a first-half shot in his last seven games, while team-mate Patrick Dorgu has gone under the radar with a first-half shot in his last five games in all competitions and in four of five Premier League games.

Dorgu had three first-half shots in his last away league game at Forest and he'll look to repeat that for Man Utd's trip to Newcastle at the weekend.

English Premier League - Top 5 Shots

Player Team Apps Shots Shots/90* Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 30 112 3.8 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 31 108 3.5 Cole Palmer Chelsea 30 107 3.8 Erling Haaland Man City 28 103 3.7 Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 26 87 3.7 Matheus Cunha Wolves 26 86 3.6 Raúl Jiménez Fulham 31 79 3.7 Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 30 79 2.8 Alexander Isak Newcastle 27 75 3.1 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 31 72 3 Jarrod Bowen West Ham 27 71 2.7 Alejandro Garnacho Man Utd 30 70 3.5 Yoane Wissa Brentford 28 69 2.7 Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 31 67 2.2 Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 25 67 3.2 Noni Madueke Chelsea 25 65 3.8 Liam Delap Ipswich 30 60 2.3 Mohammed Kudus West Ham 25 59 2.5 Luis Díaz Liverpool 30 58 2.6 Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 29 58 2.5 Alex Iwobi Fulham 31 57 2.1 Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace 29 57 2.3 Leandro Trossard Arsenal 31 56 2.5 Justin Kluivert Bournemouth 28 56 2.6 Evanilson Bournemouth 24 56 2.9 Dango Ouattara Bournemouth 28 55 2.9 Son Heung-Min Tottenham 28 55 2.5 Dominic Solanke Tottenham 22 55 2.5 Anthony Gordon Newcastle 26 54 2.3 Chris Wood Nottm Forest 29 53 2 Savinho Man City 25 53 2.9 Brennan Johnson Tottenham 28 52 2.5 Phil Foden Man City 25 52 2.8 Kai Havertz Arsenal 21 52 2.5 Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 31 50 1.8 Jamie Vardy Leicester 29 50 1.9 Georginio Rutter Brighton 28 50 2.7 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 18 49 3.3 Morgan Rogers Aston Villa 30 48 1.7 Tomás Soucek West Ham 29 47 2 Morgan Gibbs-White Nottm Forest 27 47 1.9 Marcus Tavernier Bournemouth 22 47 2.8 Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton 22 46 2.6 Enzo Fernández Chelsea 29 45 1.7 Jørgen Strand Larsen Wolves 29 44 1.8 Cody Gakpo Liverpool 28 44 2.7 Danny Welbeck Brighton 24 44 2.5 Ismaïla Sarr Crystal Palace 30 43 1.8 Pedro Neto Chelsea 28 43 2.3 Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham 27 43 1.8 Joelinton Newcastle 26 43 1.8 Harvey Barnes Newcastle 25 43 3.6 João Pedro Brighton 25 43 2.1 Kevin Schade Brentford 31 42 2.2 Diogo Jota Liverpool 20 41 3.7 Amad Diallo Man Utd 22 40 2.3 Carlos Baleba Brighton 27 39 1.7 Kevin De Bruyne Man City 21 39 2.9 Declan Rice Arsenal 29 38 1.5 James Maddison Tottenham 29 38 2 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 28 38 1.6 Lucas Paquetá West Ham 27 38 1.7 Jacob Murphy Newcastle 27 37 1.8 Martin Ødegaard Arsenal 23 37 1.8 Rodrigo Muniz Fulham 30 36 3.6 Pedro Porro Tottenham 30 36 1.4 Mateus Fernandes Southampton 29 36 1.4 Omari Hutchinson Ipswich 27 36 1.5 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 26 36 1.9 Anthony Elanga Nottm Forest 31 35 1.6 Josko Gvardiol Man City 30 35 1.2 Adama Traoré Fulham 29 35 2.1 Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottm Forest 26 35 1.6 Julio Enciso Ipswich 19 35 4.4 Elliot Anderson Nottm Forest 30 33 1.4 Ryan Christie Bournemouth 29 33 1.4 Andreas Pereira Fulham 28 33 1.8 Mateo Kovacic Man City 25 33 1.7 Beto Everton 23 33 2.8 Youri Tielemans Aston Villa 31 32 1.1 Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 28 32 1.6 Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 30 31 1.2 Bruno Guimarães Newcastle 30 31 1.1 Neco Williams Nottm Forest 28 31 1.4 Ryan Yates Nottm Forest 28 31 1.6 Facundo Buonanotte Leicester 27 31 2 Darwin Núñez Liverpool 25 31 2.8 Eddie Nketiah Crystal Palace 22 31 3.8 Jhon Durán Aston Villa 20 31 4.5 Mikkel Damsgaard Brentford 31 30 1.2 João Gomes Wolves 29 30 1.1 Daniel Muñoz Crystal Palace 29 30 1.1 Christian Nørgaard Brentford 27 30 1.2 Mikel Merino Arsenal 23 29 2 Paul Onuachu Southampton 21 29 3 Rayan Aït-Nouri Wolves 30 28 1 Curtis Jones Liverpool 26 28 1.9 Iliman Ndiaye Everton 26 28 1.3 Jesper Lindstrøm Everton 25 28 2 Leon Bailey Aston Villa 23 28 2.2 Harry Wilson Fulham 19 28 3 Joshua Zirkzee Man Utd 31 27 1.8 Keane Lewis-Potter Brentford 31 27 1 Pape Sarr Tottenham 29 27 1.7 Cameron Archer Southampton 28 27 1.9 Tyler Dibling Southampton 27 27 1.5 Bernardo Silva Man City 27 27 1.1 Jordan Ayew Leicester 26 27 1.8 Marcus Rashford Aston Villa 22 27 1.9 Casemiro Man Utd 21 27 1.9 Omar Marmoush Man City 9 27 3.7 Nikola Milenkovic Nottm Forest 30 26 0.9 Yankuba Minteh Brighton 25 26 1.8 Adam Armstrong Southampton 20 26 1.9 Sandro Tonali Newcastle 28 25 1.2 Jack Harrison Everton 27 25 1.4 Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace 27 25 0.9 Christopher Nkunku Chelsea 26 25 2.5 Idrissa Gueye Everton 30 24 0.9 James Justin Leicester 29 24 0.9 Abdoulaye Doucouré Everton 27 24 1 Fabian Schär Newcastle 26 24 1 Diogo Dalot Man Utd 30 23 0.8 Yasin Ayari Brighton 27 23 1.3 John McGinn Aston Villa 27 23 1.1 Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace 25 23 1.2 Jérémy Doku Man City 22 23 1.6 Dwight McNeil Everton 14 23 1.8 Thomas Partey Arsenal 29 22 0.9 Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal 28 22 0.8 Stephy Mavididi Leicester 28 22 1.4 David Brooks Bournemouth 24 22 2.5 Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham 21 22 1.4 Malo Gusto Chelsea 26 21 1.1 Rasmus Højlund Man Utd 26 21 1.2 Jadon Sancho Chelsea 25 21 1.2 Sam Szmodics Ipswich 19 21 1.9 Murillo Nottm Forest 30 20 0.7 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Wolves 29 20 1.2 Ilkay Gündogan Man City 27 20 1.1 Bilal El Khannouss Leicester 26 20 1.1 Carlos Soler West Ham 26 20 1.5 Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 17 20 3 Enes Ünal Bournemouth 17 20 5.4 João Félix Chelsea 12 20 4.9 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 31 19 0.6 Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal 21 19 2.4 Jaden Philogene Ipswich 20 19 2.2 Michail Antonio West Ham 14 19 2 Matthijs de Ligt Man Utd 28 18 0.8 Taylor Harwood-Bellis Southampton 28 18 0.7 Jota Silva Nottm Forest 26 18 2.1 Gonçalo Guedes Wolves 24 18 2.1 Pervis Estupiñán Brighton 24 18 0.9 Simon Adingra Brighton 22 18 2.2 Mario Lemina Wolves 17 18 1.2 Kenny Tete Fulham 16 18 1.3 Carlos Alcaraz Everton 9 18 3.9 Milos Kerkez Bournemouth 31 17 0.6 Joe Aribo Southampton 30 17 0.8 Kyle Walker-Peters Southampton 29 17 0.6 Marc Cucurella Chelsea 29 17 0.6 Dara O'Shea Ipswich 28 17 0.6 Nicolás Domínguez Nottm Forest 27 17 1 Will Hughes Crystal Palace 25 17 0.9 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester 22 17 0.8 Lisandro Martínez Man Utd 20 17 0.9 Kamaldeen Sulemana Southampton 19 17 1.7 Antonee Robinson Fulham 31 16 0.5 Nathan Collins Brentford 31 16 0.5 Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton 29 16 0.6 Konstantinos Mavropanos West Ham 27 16 0.8 Orel Mangala Everton 19 16 1.1 Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool 31 15 0.5 Dan Burn Newcastle 29 15 0.5 Dean Huijsen Bournemouth 25 15 0.7 Jacob Ramsey Aston Villa 23 15 1 Rúben Dias Man City 20 15 0.8 Trevoh Chalobah Chelsea 20 15 0.9 Jack Grealish Man City 18 15 1.9 James Tarkowski Everton 31 14 0.5 Moisés Caicedo Chelsea 31 14 0.5 Vitaly Janelt Brentford 30 14 0.6 Leif Davis Ipswich 29 14 0.5 Jurriën Timber Arsenal 28 14 0.5 Emerson West Ham 27 14 0.7 Daichi Kamada Crystal Palace 26 14 1.1 Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool 25 14 0.6 Jack Taylor Ipswich 25 14 2.4 Manuel Ugarte Man Utd 23 14 0.9 Crysencio Summerville West Ham 19 14 1.6 Amadou Onana Aston Villa 19 14 1.1 Pablo Sarabia Wolves 17 14 2.1 Ross Barkley Aston Villa 16 14 2.3 Cristian Romero Tottenham 16 14 1 Danny Ings West Ham 15 14 4.7 Matt O'Riley Brighton 14 14 2.3 Marshall Munetsi Wolves 7 14 2.4 Lewis Cook Bournemouth 30 13 0.5 Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham 30 13 0.4 Calvin Bassey Fulham 29 13 0.5 Lucas Digne Aston Villa 29 13 0.5 Yukinari Sugawara Southampton 28 13 0.8 Nélson Semedo Wolves 27 13 0.5 Joe Willock Newcastle 26 13 1.4 Jack Clarke Ipswich 25 13 1.3 Sepp van den Berg Brentford 24 13 0.6 Joachim Andersen Fulham 23 13 0.6 Luis Sinisterra Bournemouth 12 13 5.1 Abdul Fatawu Leicester 11 13 2 Marco Asensio Aston Villa 6 13 3.8 Noussair Mazraoui Man Utd 31 12 0.4 Andy Robertson Liverpool 29 12 0.5 Marc Guéhi Crystal Palace 29 12 0.4 Sasa Lukic Fulham 24 12 0.6 Lucas Bergvall Tottenham 24 12 1 Jack Hinshelwood Brighton 19 12 0.8 Fábio Carvalho Brentford 19 12 2.4 Evan Ferguson West Ham 19 12 2.9 Tosin Adarabioyo Chelsea 18 12 0.9 Patson Daka Leicester 18 12 1.9 Conor Chaplin Ipswich 16 12 1.7 Reiss Nelson Fulham 12 12 2.2 Maximilian Kilman West Ham 31 11 0.4 Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 30 11 0.4 Vitalii Mykolenko Everton 28 11 0.4 Wout Faes Leicester 28 11 0.4 Lewis Hall Newcastle 27 11 0.5 Edson Álvarez West Ham 25 11 0.6 Harry Maguire Man Utd 22 11 0.7 Niclas Füllkrug West Ham 11 11 2.2 Ben Brereton Southampton 10 11 2.2 Mathys Tel Tottenham 6 11 3.2 Levi Colwill Chelsea 28 10 0.4 Rico Lewis Man City 25 10 0.5 Matt Doherty Wolves 24 10 0.5 Taiwo Awoniyi Nottm Forest 23 10 2.6 Ian Maatsen Aston Villa 23 10 1.3 Ethan Pinnock Brentford 22 10 0.5 Harry Winks Leicester 22 10 0.6 Lewis Dunk Brighton 21 10 0.5 Manuel Akanji Man City 20 10 0.5 Kobbie Mainoo Man Utd 18 10 0.7 Kalvin Phillips Ipswich 18 10 0.7 Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal 17 10 1 Ramón Sosa Nottm Forest 16 10 3.6 Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 15 10 0.9 Nathan Broadhead Ipswich 15 10 1.5 Raheem Sterling Arsenal 13 10 2.6 Ola Aina Nottm Forest 30 9 0.3 Sam Morsy Ipswich 26 9 0.4 Tommy Doyle Wolves 24 9 1.7 Yehor Yarmoliuk Brentford 24 9 0.9 Yves Bissouma Tottenham 23 9 0.7 Flynn Downes Southampton 21 9 0.5 Alex Scott Bournemouth 14 9 1.6 Cameron Burgess Ipswich 13 9 0.7 Harvey Elliott Liverpool 12 9 5.2 Wilson Odobert Tottenham 10 9 1.8 Donyell Malen Aston Villa 8 9 3.5 Illia Zabarnyi Bournemouth 29 8 0.3 Jens Cajuste Ipswich 24 8 0.4 Timothy Castagne Fulham 21 8 0.5 Matty Cash Aston Villa 20 8 0.5 Guido Rodríguez West Ham 20 8 0.7 Lesley Ugochukwu Southampton 20 8 0.6 Jacob Greaves Ipswich 19 8 0.4 Pau Torres Aston Villa 19 8 0.4 Timo Werner Tottenham 18 8 1.4 Djed Spence Tottenham 18 8 0.6 Chris Richards Crystal Palace 17 8 0.5 Michael Keane Everton 10 8 0.9 Patrick Dorgu Man Utd 5 8 1.8 Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 27 7 0.3 André Wolves 26 7 0.3 Toti Gomes Wolves 24 7 0.3 Jarrad Branthwaite Everton 24 7 0.3 Wes Burns Ipswich 18 7 0.7 Kristoffer Ajer Brentford 18 7 0.5 Justin Devenny Crystal Palace 16 7 1.9 Conor Bradley Liverpool 13 7 1.6 Cheick Doucouré Crystal Palace 13 7 1.4 Reece James Chelsea 13 7 0.8 James McAtee Man City 11 7 4.7 Ryan Sessegnon Fulham 9 7 3.4 Ashley Young Everton 27 6 0.3 Santiago Bueno Wolves 24 6 0.4 Boubakary Soumaré Leicester 24 6 0.3 Sean Longstaff Newcastle 22 6 0.7 Tyler Adams Bournemouth 21 6 0.4 Bobby De Cordova-Reid Leicester 20 6 0.9 Ben Johnson Ipswich 19 6 0.5 Mats Wieffer Brighton 19 6 1.1 Joël Veltman Brighton 19 6 0.3 George Hirst Ipswich 19 6 1.9 Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa 19 6 0.5 Christian Eriksen Man Utd 17 6 0.7 Mathias Jensen Brentford 17 6 0.7 Álex Moreno Nottm Forest 14 6 0.6 Tariq Lamptey Brighton 13 6 0.7 Ben White Arsenal 12 6 0.7 Kasey McAteer Leicester 12 6 1.4 Micky van de Ven Tottenham 11 6 0.6 Tyrone Mings Aston Villa 11 6 0.6 James Hill Bournemouth 10 6 1.2 Miguel Almirón Newcastle 9 6 3.6 Richarlison Tottenham 9 6 1.9 Antony Man Utd 8 6 4 Nico González Man City 6 6 1.1 William Saliba Arsenal 29 5 0.2 Jan Bednarek Southampton 25 5 0.2 Destiny Udogie Tottenham 23 5 0.3 Issa Diop Fulham 21 5 0.3 Matheus Nunes Man City 21 5 0.4 Mads Roerslev Brentford 19 5 0.4 Ryan Manning Southampton 19 5 0.4 Hwang Hee-Chan Wolves 18 5 0.7 James Ward-Prowse West Ham 17 5 0.5 Radu Dragusin Tottenham 16 5 0.4 Leny Yoro Man Utd 16 5 0.5 Craig Dawson Wolves 15 5 0.5 Tim Iroegbunam Everton 15 5 0.8 Kyle Walker Man City 15 5 0.5 James Garner Everton 14 5 0.5 Will Smallbone Southampton 13 5 0.8 Emiliano Buendía Aston Villa 12 5 5.1 Mason Mount Man Utd 10 5 1.6 Philip Billing Bournemouth 10 5 2.6 Callum Wilson Newcastle 10 5 2.3 Odsonne Édouard Leicester 6 5 3.2 Tino Livramento Newcastle 29 4 0.2 Jean-Clair Todibo West Ham 20 4 0.3 Tom Cairney Fulham 19 4 0.8 Rodrigo Gomes Wolves 18 4 0.6 Axel Tuanzebe Ipswich 16 4 0.3 Vladimír Coufal West Ham 15 4 0.5 James Bree Southampton 14 4 0.4 Jake O'Brien Everton 14 4 0.3 Jeffrey Schlupp Crystal Palace 12 4 3.8 Axel Disasi Aston Villa 12 4 0.4 Ali Al-Hamadi Ipswich 11 4 2.9 Diego Carlos Aston Villa 10 4 0.4 Andy Irving West Ham 10 4 2.2 Emmanuel Agbadou Wolves 9 4 0.5 Armando Broja Everton 8 4 1.8 Ferdi Kadioglu Brighton 6 4 0.9 Federico Chiesa Liverpool 4 4 10.9 Kevin Danso Tottenham 4 4 1 Victor Kristiansen Leicester 28 3 0.1 Kieran Trippier Newcastle 19 3 0.3 Jannik Vestergaard Leicester 18 3 0.2 Caleb Okoli Leicester 17 3 0.3 Oliver Skipp Leicester 17 3 0.3 Brajan Gruda Brighton 15 3 0.6 Kostas Tsimikas Liverpool 14 3 0.5 Aaron Cresswell West Ham 14 3 0.5 Wesley Fofana Chelsea 14 3 0.2 Adam Lallana Southampton 14 3 0.8 Ollie Scarles West Ham 12 3 0.5 Harrison Reed Fulham 11 3 3.2 Oleksandr Zinchenko Arsenal 10 3 0.9 Lloyd Kelly Newcastle 10 3 0.9 Nathan Aké Man City 10 3 0.4 Ben Davies Tottenham 10 3 0.3 Lewis Miley Newcastle 10 3 1.3 Joe Gomez Liverpool 9 3 0.5 Diego Gómez Brighton 9 3 0.7 Renato Veiga Chelsea 7 3 1.5 Mikey Moore Tottenham 7 3 1.5 Willian Fulham 6 3 1.8 Sander Berge Fulham 24 2 0.1 Morato Nottm Forest 22 2 0.2 Jack Stephens Southampton 13 2 0.2 Marcos Senesi Bournemouth 13 2 0.2 Daniel Jebbison Bournemouth 11 2 2.8 John Stones Man City 11 2 0.3 Nathan Wood Southampton 9 2 0.3 Luis Guilherme West Ham 9 2 1.8 Carlos Forbs Wolves 9 2 0.8 Luke Thomas Leicester 7 2 0.3 Andrés García Aston Villa 6 2 0.6 Yerson Mosquera Wolves 5 2 0.4 Ricardo Pereira Leicester 5 2 1 Ross Stewart Southampton 5 2 1.3 Tyrique George Chelsea 5 2 2.1 Ben Chilwell Crystal Palace 5 2 1.7 Nico O'Reilly Man City 4 2 1 Josh Acheampong Chelsea 4 2 1.1 Woyo Coulibaly Leicester 4 2 1.7 Albert Grønbæk Southampton 4 2 1.3 James Milner Brighton 3 2 1 Youssef Chermiti Everton 2 2 12 Matheus França Crystal Palace 1 2 12.9 Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 30 1 0 Kepa Bournemouth 24 1 0 Archie Gray Tottenham 22 1 0.1 Adam Smith Bournemouth 19 1 0.1 Myles Lewis-Skelly Arsenal 16 1 0.1 Luke Woolfenden Ipswich 13 1 0.1 Jorginho Arsenal 13 1 0.1 Nathaniel Clyne Crystal Palace 12 1 0.2 Igor Julio Brighton 12 1 0.1 Adam Webster Brighton 11 1 0.1 William Osula Newcastle 11 1 1.1 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Chelsea 11 1 0.4 Roméo Lavia Chelsea 11 1 0.2 Jakub Kiwior Arsenal 10 1 0.2 Ibrahim Sangaré Nottm Forest 8 1 0.3 Lamare Bogarde Aston Villa 8 1 0.2 Ryan Fraser Southampton 8 1 0.3 Nathan Patterson Everton 8 1 0.5 Paris Maghoma Brentford 8 1 0.8 Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea 7 1 0.6 Yunus Konak Brentford 7 1 3.3 Harry Clarke Ipswich 7 1 0.2 Kieran Tierney Arsenal 7 1 1 Toby Collyer Man Utd 6 1 0.5 Jonny Evans Man Utd 6 1 0.3 Jorge Cuenca Fulham 6 1 0.3 Emil Krafth Newcastle 6 1 0.4 Willy-Arnaud Boly Nottm Forest 6 1 0.6 Abdukodir Khusanov Man City 6 1 0.2 Welington Southampton 6 1 0.4 Josh King Fulham 5 1 1.1 Conor Townsend Ipswich 5 1 0.3 Solly March Brighton 5 1 1.6 Igor Thiago Brentford 4 1 0.7 Armel Bella-Kotchap Southampton 4 1 0.3 Harry Toffolo Nottm Forest 3 1 2 Harrison Armstrong Everton 3 1 1.9 Séamus Coleman Everton 3 1 0.5 Pedro Lima Wolves 3 1 1.3 Sergio Reguilón Tottenham 3 1 0.7 Sven Botman Newcastle 3 1 0.4 Dane Scarlett Tottenham 3 1 2.9 Scott McTominay Man Utd 2 1 5.3 Sam Amo-Ameyaw Southampton 2 1 3.5 Daniel Podence Wolves 2 1 2 Billy Gilmour Brighton 2 1 0.9 Maxwel Cornet Southampton 2 1 1.3 Lewis Orford West Ham 2 1 1.9 Divin Mubama Man City 1 1 3.3 Bernd Leno Fulham 31 0 0 André Onana Man Utd 31 0 0 Matz Sels Nottm Forest 31 0 0 David Raya Arsenal 31 0 0 Jordan Pickford Everton 31 0 0 Emiliano Martínez Aston Villa 30 0 0 Mark Flekken Brentford 30 0 0 Bart Verbruggen Brighton 29 0 0 Robert Sánchez Chelsea 25 0 0 José Sá Wolves 24 0 0 Mads Hermansen Leicester 24 0 0 Aaron Ramsdale Southampton 23 0 0 Alisson Becker Liverpool 21 0 0 Ederson Man City 21 0 0 Nick Pope Newcastle 20 0 0 Alphonse Areola West Ham 20 0 0 Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 19 0 0 Arijanet Muric Ipswich 18 0 0 Wataru Endo Liverpool 15 0 0 Conor Coady Leicester 15 0 0 Lukasz Fabianski West Ham 13 0 0 Jarell Quansah Liverpool 10 0 0 Caoimhín Kelleher Liverpool 10 0 0 Martin Dúbravka Newcastle 10 0 0 Stefan Ortega Man City 10 0 0 Victor Lindelöf Man Utd 9 0 0 Julián Araujo Bournemouth 8 0 0 Massimo Luongo Ipswich 7 0 0 Charlie Taylor Southampton 7 0 0 Sam Johnstone Wolves 7 0 0 Ben Mee Brentford 7 0 0 Fraser Forster Tottenham 7 0 0 Alex Palmer Ipswich 7 0 0 Christian Walton Ipswich 6 0 0 Danilo Nottm Forest 6 0 0 Filip Jørgensen Chelsea 6 0 0 Jakub Stolarczyk Leicester 6 0 0 Mark Travers Bournemouth 5 0 0 Alex McCarthy Southampton 5 0 0 Kosta Nedeljkovic Aston Villa 5 0 0 Benoît Badiashile Chelsea 5 0 0 Chiedozie Ogbene Ipswich 5 0 0 Michael Kayode Brentford 5 0 0 Hamza Choudhury Leicester 4 0 0 Antonín Kinsky Tottenham 4 0 0 Joe Lumley Southampton 3 0 0 Marc Guiu Chelsea 3 0 0 Max Aarons Bournemouth 3 0 0 Kim Ji-Soo Brentford 3 0 0 Robin Olsen Aston Villa 3 0 0 Tyrell Malacia Man Utd 3 0 0 Ben Winterburn Bournemouth 3 0 0 Nasser Djiga Wolves 3 0 0 Chido Obi Man Utd 3 0 0 Marcus Harness Ipswich 2 0 0 Neto Arsenal 2 0 0 Jason Steele Brighton 2 0 0 Samuel Edozie Southampton 2 0 0 Eric da Silva Moreira Nottm Forest 2 0 0 Frank Onyeka Brentford 2 0 0 Hákon Valdimarsson Brentford 2 0 0 Danny Ward Leicester 2 0 0 Rodri Man City 2 0 0 Ayden Heaven Man Utd 2 0 0 Caleb Kporha Crystal Palace 2 0 0 Jahmai Simpson-Pusey Man City 2 0 0 Luke Shaw Man Utd 2 0 0 Ben Godfrey Ipswich 2 0 0 Matt Targett Newcastle 1 0 0 Chadi Riad Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Brandon Austin Tottenham 1 0 0 Roman Dixon Everton 1 0 0 Vítezslav Jaros Liverpool 1 0 0 Harry Amass Man Utd 1 0 0 Ronnie Edwards Southampton 1 0 0 Martial Godo Fulham 1 0 0 Alfie Dorrington Tottenham 1 0 0 Eiran Beto leading recent foul play stakes

Everton's muscular forward Beto has committed at least two fouls in his last four run-outs and in six of his last eight in the Premier League.

His form line of 4-3-2-2 for fouls is more than enough for you to consider backing him for multiple fouls again - and when you bear in mind the Toffees are away at Nottingham Forest then it makes even more sense.

We know exactly how Forest play and David Moyes has brought a more physical and direct style back to Everton, so this could be a throwback game with plenty of tackles and fouls involved.

Sometimes the stats only tell half the story and the match-up is very much one to take into account at the City Ground.

Premier League fouls committed: Ones to watch

Our old friend Jorgen Strand Larsen pops up here again as he can match Beto's four in a row with multiple fouls and just one less in total.

The Wolves man may be worth a big stats-based Bet Builder of his own given his scoring, shooting and fouls stats of late.

English Premier League - Top 5 Fouls

Player Team Apps Fouls Fouls/90* Liam Delap Ipswich 30 63 2.4 Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 30 62 2.1 João Gomes Wolves 29 59 2.2 Moisés Caicedo Chelsea 31 57 1.9 Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 30 56 2.2 Sasa Lukic Fulham 24 54 2.6 Joelinton Newcastle 26 53 2.2 Will Hughes Crystal Palace 25 52 2.8 Ryan Yates Nottm Forest 28 48 2.5 Bruno Guimarães Newcastle 30 45 1.6 Idrissa Gueye Everton 30 45 1.7 Lewis Cook Bournemouth 30 45 1.6 Enzo Fernández Chelsea 29 45 1.7 Luis Díaz Liverpool 30 43 2 Morgan Rogers Aston Villa 30 43 1.5 Ryan Christie Bournemouth 29 43 1.8 Lucas Paquetá West Ham 27 43 1.9 Flynn Downes Southampton 21 43 2.4 Daniel Muñoz Crystal Palace 29 42 1.5 Abdoulaye Doucouré Everton 27 42 1.7 John McGinn Aston Villa 27 42 2 Jørgen Strand Larsen Wolves 29 41 1.6 Nélson Semedo Wolves 27 41 1.6 Diogo Dalot Man Utd 30 40 1.3 Sam Morsy Ipswich 26 40 1.7 Youri Tielemans Aston Villa 31 39 1.3 Tomás Soucek West Ham 29 39 1.6 Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham 27 39 1.6 Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool 31 38 1.3 Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 31 38 1.4 Justin Kluivert Bournemouth 28 38 1.8 Mateus Fernandes Southampton 29 37 1.4 Matheus Cunha Wolves 26 37 1.6 Edson Álvarez West Ham 25 37 2 Elliot Anderson Nottm Forest 30 36 1.5 Thomas Partey Arsenal 29 36 1.4 Carlos Baleba Brighton 27 36 1.6 Kai Havertz Arsenal 21 36 1.8 Noussair Mazraoui Man Utd 31 35 1.3 Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 29 35 1.5 Christian Nørgaard Brentford 27 35 1.4 James Tarkowski Everton 31 34 1.1 Georginio Rutter Brighton 28 34 1.8 Manuel Ugarte Man Utd 23 34 2.1 Tyler Adams Bournemouth 21 34 2.2 Levi Colwill Chelsea 28 33 1.2 Sandro Tonali Newcastle 28 33 1.6 Facundo Buonanotte Leicester 27 33 2.1 Mohammed Kudus West Ham 25 33 1.4 Mikel Merino Arsenal 23 33 2.2 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester 22 33 1.6 Raúl Jiménez Fulham 31 32 1.5 Dominic Solanke Tottenham 22 32 1.5 Marc Cucurella Chelsea 29 31 1.2 James Maddison Tottenham 29 31 1.6 Jurriën Timber Arsenal 28 31 1.2 Yasin Ayari Brighton 27 31 1.8 André Wolves 26 31 1.5 Morgan Gibbs-White Nottm Forest 27 30 1.2 Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace 27 30 1.1 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Wolves 29 29 1.8 Taylor Harwood-Bellis Southampton 28 29 1.1 Omari Hutchinson Ipswich 27 29 1.2 Jan Bednarek Southampton 25 29 1.3 Destiny Udogie Tottenham 23 29 1.5 Antonee Robinson Fulham 31 28 0.9 Jordan Ayew Leicester 26 28 1.9 Beto Everton 23 28 2.4 Kalvin Phillips Ipswich 18 28 2.1 Milos Kerkez Bournemouth 31 27 0.9 Tyler Dibling Southampton 27 27 1.5 Pervis Estupiñán Brighton 24 27 1.3 Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton 22 27 1.5 Matheus Nunes Man City 21 27 2 Amadou Onana Aston Villa 19 27 2.1 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 31 26 1.1 Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 30 26 0.9 Rayan Aït-Nouri Wolves 30 26 0.9 Kyle Walker-Peters Southampton 29 26 0.9 William Saliba Arsenal 29 26 0.9 Nicolás Domínguez Nottm Forest 27 26 1.6 Darwin Núñez Liverpool 25 26 2.3 Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace 25 26 1.4 Evanilson Bournemouth 24 26 1.3 Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham 21 26 1.7 Joël Veltman Brighton 19 26 1.4 Dan Burn Newcastle 29 25 0.9 Pape Sarr Tottenham 29 25 1.5 Santiago Bueno Wolves 24 25 1.5 Sander Berge Fulham 24 25 1.2 Paul Onuachu Southampton 21 25 2.6 Lesley Ugochukwu Southampton 20 25 1.9 Nathan Collins Brentford 31 24 0.8 Vitaly Janelt Brentford 30 24 1 Pedro Porro Tottenham 30 24 0.9 Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace 29 24 1 Yoane Wissa Brentford 28 24 0.9 Ashley Young Everton 27 24 1.4 Alexander Isak Newcastle 27 24 1 Fabian Schär Newcastle 26 24 1 Bilal El Khannouss Leicester 26 24 1.3 Carlos Soler West Ham 26 24 1.8 Dean Huijsen Bournemouth 25 24 1.2 Eddie Nketiah Crystal Palace 22 24 2.9 Orel Mangala Everton 19 24 1.7 Wesley Fofana Chelsea 14 24 1.8 Leandro Trossard Arsenal 31 23 1 Leif Davis Ipswich 29 23 0.8 Andreas Pereira Fulham 28 23 1.2 Brennan Johnson Tottenham 28 23 1.1 João Pedro Brighton 25 23 1.1 Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 25 23 1.1 Marcus Tavernier Bournemouth 22 23 1.4 Ben Johnson Ipswich 19 23 1.8 Kobbie Mainoo Man Utd 18 23 1.6 Kenny Tete Fulham 16 23 1.6 Murillo Nottm Forest 30 22 0.7 Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton 29 22 0.8 Erling Haaland Man City 28 22 0.8 Jota Silva Nottm Forest 26 22 2.6 Daichi Kamada Crystal Palace 26 22 1.8 Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool 25 22 1 Lisandro Martínez Man Utd 20 22 1.1 Matty Cash Aston Villa 20 22 1.3 Ola Aina Nottm Forest 30 21 0.7 Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham 30 21 0.7 Chris Wood Nottm Forest 29 21 0.8 Emerson West Ham 27 21 1 Bernardo Silva Man City 27 21 0.9 Mateo Kovacic Man City 25 21 1.1 Jens Cajuste Ipswich 24 21 1.2 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 31 20 0.7 Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 31 20 0.6 Joe Aribo Southampton 30 20 0.9 Marc Guéhi Crystal Palace 29 20 0.7 Jamie Vardy Leicester 29 20 0.8 Wout Faes Leicester 28 20 0.8 Lucas Bergvall Tottenham 24 20 1.7 Boubakary Soumaré Leicester 24 20 1 Yves Bissouma Tottenham 23 20 1.6 Jaden Philogene Ipswich 20 20 2.3 Calvin Bassey Fulham 29 19 0.7 Adama Traoré Fulham 29 19 1.2 James Justin Leicester 29 19 0.7 Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal 28 19 0.7 Anthony Gordon Newcastle 26 19 0.8 Malo Gusto Chelsea 26 19 1 Noni Madueke Chelsea 25 19 1.1 Amad Diallo Man Utd 22 19 1.1 Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa 19 19 1.4 Kevin Schade Brentford 31 18 0.9 Declan Rice Arsenal 29 18 0.7 Lucas Digne Aston Villa 29 18 0.8 Neco Williams Nottm Forest 28 18 0.8 Vitalii Mykolenko Everton 28 18 0.7 Iliman Ndiaye Everton 26 18 0.8 Sepp van den Berg Brentford 24 18 0.8 Illia Zabarnyi Bournemouth 29 17 0.6 Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 28 17 0.8 Pedro Neto Chelsea 28 17 0.9 Victor Kristiansen Leicester 28 17 0.6 Jarrod Bowen West Ham 27 17 0.6 Joe Willock Newcastle 26 17 1.8 Savinho Man City 25 17 0.9 Toti Gomes Wolves 24 17 0.8 Joachim Andersen Fulham 23 17 0.8 Djed Spence Tottenham 18 17 1.2 Mario Lemina Wolves 17 17 1.1 Vladimír Coufal West Ham 15 17 2.1 Marcos Senesi Bournemouth 13 17 1.6 Nikola Milenkovic Nottm Forest 30 16 0.5 Matthijs de Ligt Man Utd 28 16 0.7 Stephy Mavididi Leicester 28 16 1 Konstantinos Mavropanos West Ham 27 16 0.8 Matt Doherty Wolves 24 16 0.8 Harry Maguire Man Utd 22 16 1 Diogo Jota Liverpool 20 16 1.5 Manuel Akanji Man City 20 16 0.8 Trevoh Chalobah Chelsea 20 16 0.9 Mats Wieffer Brighton 19 16 2.9 Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal 17 16 1.6 Alex Iwobi Fulham 31 15 0.5 Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 30 15 0.5 Cody Gakpo Liverpool 28 15 0.9 Cameron Archer Southampton 28 15 1.1 Yukinari Sugawara Southampton 28 15 0.9 Dara O'Shea Ipswich 28 15 0.5 Christopher Nkunku Chelsea 26 15 1.5 Rasmus Højlund Man Utd 26 15 0.9 Yankuba Minteh Brighton 25 15 1 Jesper Lindstrøm Everton 25 15 1.1 Jack Clarke Ipswich 25 15 1.5 Casemiro Man Utd 21 15 1.1 Guido Rodríguez West Ham 20 15 1.3 Caleb Okoli Leicester 17 15 1.3 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 31 14 0.5 Mikkel Damsgaard Brentford 31 14 0.5 Dango Ouattara Bournemouth 28 14 0.7 Ilkay Gündogan Man City 27 14 0.7 Curtis Jones Liverpool 26 14 0.9 Gonçalo Guedes Wolves 24 14 1.7 Jhon Durán Aston Villa 20 14 2 Ryan Manning Southampton 19 14 1.1 Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 17 14 2.1 James Ward-Prowse West Ham 17 14 1.3 Tim Iroegbunam Everton 15 14 2.3 James Garner Everton 14 14 1.3 Keane Lewis-Potter Brentford 31 13 0.5 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 26 13 0.7 Timothy Castagne Fulham 21 13 0.8 Kieran Trippier Newcastle 19 13 1.3 Adam Smith Bournemouth 19 13 1 Jack Hinshelwood Brighton 19 13 0.8 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 18 13 0.9 Pablo Sarabia Wolves 17 13 1.9 Jorginho Arsenal 13 13 1.9 Maximilian Kilman West Ham 31 12 0.4 Josko Gvardiol Man City 30 12 0.4 Cole Palmer Chelsea 30 12 0.4 Leon Bailey Aston Villa 23 12 0.9 Kevin De Bruyne Man City 21 12 0.9 Adam Armstrong Southampton 20 12 0.9 Kamaldeen Sulemana Southampton 19 12 1.2 Jannik Vestergaard Leicester 18 12 0.8 Oliver Skipp Leicester 17 12 1.3 Axel Tuanzebe Ipswich 16 12 0.8 Michail Antonio West Ham 14 12 1.3 Tariq Lamptey Brighton 13 12 1.4 Rodrigo Muniz Fulham 30 11 1.1 Ismaïla Sarr Crystal Palace 30 11 0.5 Jacob Murphy Newcastle 27 11 0.5 Jack Harrison Everton 27 11 0.6 Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottm Forest 26 11 0.5 Jack Taylor Ipswich 25 11 1.9 Jacob Ramsey Aston Villa 23 11 0.7 Cristian Romero Tottenham 16 11 0.8 Álex Moreno Nottm Forest 14 11 1.1 Raheem Sterling Arsenal 13 11 2.8 Niclas Füllkrug West Ham 11 11 2.2 Abdul Fatawu Leicester 11 11 1.7 Diego Carlos Aston Villa 10 11 1.2 Andy Robertson Liverpool 29 10 0.4 Rico Lewis Man City 25 10 0.5 Harry Winks Leicester 22 10 0.6 Issa Diop Fulham 21 10 0.7 Rúben Dias Man City 20 10 0.5 Harry Wilson Fulham 19 10 1.1 Jacob Greaves Ipswich 19 10 0.5 Kristoffer Ajer Brentford 18 10 0.7 Patson Daka Leicester 18 10 1.6 Conor Chaplin Ipswich 16 10 1.5 Wataru Endo Liverpool 15 10 6.5 Matt O'Riley Brighton 14 10 1.7 Will Smallbone Southampton 13 10 1.6 Roméo Lavia Chelsea 11 10 1.7 Micky van de Ven Tottenham 11 10 1 Mason Mount Man Utd 10 10 3.2 Carlos Alcaraz Everton 9 10 2.2 Joshua Zirkzee Man Utd 31 9 0.6 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 28 9 0.4 Lewis Hall Newcastle 27 9 0.4 Harvey Barnes Newcastle 25 9 0.8 Yehor Yarmoliuk Brentford 24 9 0.9 Martin Ødegaard Arsenal 23 9 0.4 Marcus Rashford Aston Villa 22 9 0.6 Sean Longstaff Newcastle 22 9 1.1 Simon Adingra Brighton 22 9 1.1 Archie Gray Tottenham 22 9 0.6 Morato Nottm Forest 22 9 1.1 Sam Szmodics Ipswich 19 9 0.8 Crysencio Summerville West Ham 19 9 1 Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 15 9 0.8 Kostas Tsimikas Liverpool 14 9 1.6 Jake O'Brien Everton 14 9 0.8 Kasey McAteer Leicester 12 9 2.1 Igor Julio Brighton 12 9 0.9 Michael Keane Everton 10 9 1 Ben Davies Tottenham 10 9 1 Nico González Man City 6 9 1.7 Alejandro Garnacho Man Utd 30 8 0.4 Danny Welbeck Brighton 24 8 0.4 David Brooks Bournemouth 24 8 0.9 Ethan Pinnock Brentford 22 8 0.4 Jean-Clair Todibo West Ham 20 8 0.6 Bobby De Cordova-Reid Leicester 20 8 1.1 Julio Enciso Ipswich 19 8 1 Tosin Adarabioyo Chelsea 18 8 0.6 Chris Richards Crystal Palace 17 8 0.5 Ross Barkley Aston Villa 16 8 1.3 Myles Lewis-Skelly Arsenal 16 8 0.8 Leny Yoro Man Utd 16 8 0.8 Adam Lallana Southampton 14 8 2 Jack Stephens Southampton 13 8 0.8 Ben White Arsenal 12 8 0.9 Ali Al-Hamadi Ipswich 11 8 5.8 Oleksandr Zinchenko Arsenal 10 8 2.4 Nathan Wood Southampton 9 8 1.2 Omar Marmoush Man City 9 8 1.1 Ibrahim Sangaré Nottm Forest 8 8 2.6 Lamare Bogarde Aston Villa 8 8 1.5 Marshall Munetsi Wolves 7 8 1.4 Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 26 7 0.3 Taiwo Awoniyi Nottm Forest 23 7 1.8 Ian Maatsen Aston Villa 23 7 0.9 Tom Cairney Fulham 19 7 1.5 George Hirst Ipswich 19 7 2.2 Christian Eriksen Man Utd 17 7 0.8 Mathias Jensen Brentford 17 7 0.9 Alex Scott Bournemouth 14 7 1.3 Conor Bradley Liverpool 13 7 1.6 Cheick Doucouré Crystal Palace 13 7 1.4 Reiss Nelson Fulham 12 7 1.3 James Hill Bournemouth 10 7 1.4 Ryan Sessegnon Fulham 9 7 3.4 Anthony Elanga Nottm Forest 31 6 0.3 Tino Livramento Newcastle 29 6 0.3 Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 27 6 0.2 Jarrad Branthwaite Everton 24 6 0.3 Jérémy Doku Man City 22 6 0.4 Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal 21 6 0.8 Lewis Dunk Brighton 21 6 0.3 Pau Torres Aston Villa 19 6 0.3 Mads Roerslev Brentford 19 6 0.5 Hwang Hee-Chan Wolves 18 6 0.9 Jack Grealish Man City 18 6 0.8 Enes Ünal Bournemouth 17 6 1.6 Radu Dragusin Tottenham 16 6 0.4 Ramón Sosa Nottm Forest 16 6 2.2 Craig Dawson Wolves 15 6 0.6 Kyle Walker Man City 15 6 0.6 Brajan Gruda Brighton 15 6 1.1 Dwight McNeil Everton 14 6 0.5 Reece James Chelsea 13 6 0.7 João Félix Chelsea 12 6 1.5 Harrison Reed Fulham 11 6 6.4 Andy Irving West Ham 10 6 3.3 Jakub Kiwior Arsenal 10 6 1.1 Victor Lindelöf Man Utd 9 6 2 Renato Veiga Chelsea 7 6 3.1 Odsonne Édouard Leicester 6 6 3.8 Marco Asensio Aston Villa 6 6 1.8 Yerson Mosquera Wolves 5 6 1.2 Benoît Badiashile Chelsea 5 6 1.6 Son Heung-Min Tottenham 28 5 0.2 Phil Foden Man City 25 5 0.3 Jadon Sancho Chelsea 25 5 0.3 Tommy Doyle Wolves 24 5 0.9 Fábio Carvalho Brentford 19 5 1 Justin Devenny Crystal Palace 16 5 1.4 Luke Woolfenden Ipswich 13 5 0.4 Adam Webster Brighton 11 5 0.7 Jarell Quansah Liverpool 10 5 1.6 Lloyd Kelly Newcastle 10 5 1.5 Diego Gómez Brighton 9 5 1.1 Armando Broja Everton 8 5 2.2 Ben Mee Brentford 7 5 2.5 Harry Clarke Ipswich 7 5 1.2 Jonny Evans Man Utd 6 5 1.6 Ferdi Kadioglu Brighton 6 5 1.2 Mathys Tel Tottenham 6 5 1.4 Evan Ferguson West Ham 19 4 1 Wes Burns Ipswich 18 4 0.4 Conor Coady Leicester 15 4 0.3 Luis Sinisterra Bournemouth 12 4 1.6 Emiliano Buendía Aston Villa 12 4 4 Axel Disasi Aston Villa 12 4 0.4 Ollie Scarles West Ham 12 4 0.7 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Chelsea 11 4 1.4 Ben Brereton Southampton 10 4 0.8 Richarlison Tottenham 9 4 1.3 Julián Araujo Bournemouth 8 4 1 Patrick Dorgu Man Utd 5 4 0.9 Kevin Danso Tottenham 4 4 1 Sven Botman Newcastle 3 4 1.6 José Sá Wolves 24 3 0.1 Timo Werner Tottenham 18 3 0.5 Nathan Broadhead Ipswich 15 3 0.5 Aaron Cresswell West Ham 14 3 0.5 Cameron Burgess Ipswich 13 3 0.2 Tyrone Mings Aston Villa 11 3 0.3 Philip Billing Bournemouth 10 3 1.5 Emmanuel Agbadou Wolves 9 3 0.3 Mikey Moore Tottenham 7 3 1.5 Emil Krafth Newcastle 6 3 1.1 Abdukodir Khusanov Man City 6 3 0.5 Welington Southampton 6 3 1.3 Ross Stewart Southampton 5 3 2 Igor Thiago Brentford 4 3 2.1 Armel Bella-Kotchap Southampton 4 3 0.8 James Milner Brighton 3 3 1.6 Tyrell Malacia Man Utd 3 3 2.7 Robert Sánchez Chelsea 25 2 0.1 Kepa Bournemouth 24 2 0.1 Rodrigo Gomes Wolves 18 2 0.3 James Bree Southampton 14 2 0.2 Lukasz Fabianski West Ham 13 2 0.2 Nathaniel Clyne Crystal Palace 12 2 0.4 Daniel Jebbison Bournemouth 11 2 2.8 William Osula Newcastle 11 2 2.2 John Stones Man City 11 2 0.3 James McAtee Man City 11 2 1.3 Nathan Aké Man City 10 2 0.3 Lewis Miley Newcastle 10 2 0.8 Callum Wilson Newcastle 10 2 0.9 Joe Gomez Liverpool 9 2 0.3 Carlos Forbs Wolves 9 2 0.8 Antony Man Utd 8 2 1.3 Nathan Patterson Everton 8 2 0.9 Paris Maghoma Brentford 8 2 1.6 Massimo Luongo Ipswich 7 2 1 Charlie Taylor Southampton 7 2 0.7 Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea 7 2 1.2 Yunus Konak Brentford 7 2 6.7 Luke Thomas Leicester 7 2 0.3 Toby Collyer Man Utd 6 2 1 Jorge Cuenca Fulham 6 2 0.7 Josh King Fulham 5 2 2.3 Conor Townsend Ipswich 5 2 0.6 Ricardo Pereira Leicester 5 2 1 Chiedozie Ogbene Ipswich 5 2 0.8 Tyrique George Chelsea 5 2 2.1 Ben Chilwell Crystal Palace 5 2 1.7 Nico O'Reilly Man City 4 2 1 Federico Chiesa Liverpool 4 2 5.5 Woyo Coulibaly Leicester 4 2 1.7 Harrison Armstrong Everton 3 2 3.8 Sergio Reguilón Tottenham 3 2 1.5 Billy Gilmour Brighton 2 2 1.9 Samuel Edozie Southampton 2 2 2.8 Frank Onyeka Brentford 2 2 7.8 Ayden Heaven Man Utd 2 2 1.9 David Raya Arsenal 31 1 0 Emiliano Martínez Aston Villa 30 1 0 Aaron Ramsdale Southampton 23 1 0 Ederson Man City 21 1 0 Nick Pope Newcastle 20 1 0.1 Jeffrey Schlupp Crystal Palace 12 1 0.9 Stefan Ortega Man City 10 1 0.1 Miguel Almirón Newcastle 9 1 0.6 Ryan Fraser Southampton 8 1 0.3 Donyell Malen Aston Villa 8 1 0.4 Alex Palmer Ipswich 7 1 0.1 Willy-Arnaud Boly Nottm Forest 6 1 0.6 Danilo Nottm Forest 6 1 0.4 Filip Jørgensen Chelsea 6 1 0.2 Andrés García Aston Villa 6 1 0.3 Willian Fulham 6 1 0.6 Solly March Brighton 5 1 1.6 Michael Kayode Brentford 5 1 2.4 Hamza Choudhury Leicester 4 1 0.7 Josh Acheampong Chelsea 4 1 0.5 Kim Ji-Soo Brentford 3 1 3.2 Pedro Lima Wolves 3 1 1.3 Sam Amo-Ameyaw Southampton 2 1 3.5 Rodri Man City 2 1 1.4 Youssef Chermiti Everton 2 1 6 Ben Godfrey Ipswich 2 1 0.8 Chadi Riad Crystal Palace 1 1 1 Roman Dixon Everton 1 1 1 Bernd Leno Fulham 31 0 0 André Onana Man Utd 31 0 0 Matz Sels Nottm Forest 31 0 0 Jordan Pickford Everton 31 0 0 Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 30 0 0 Mark Flekken Brentford 30 0 0 Bart Verbruggen Brighton 29 0 0 Mads Hermansen Leicester 24 0 0 Alisson Becker Liverpool 21 0 0 Alphonse Areola West Ham 20 0 0 Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 19 0 0 Arijanet Muric Ipswich 18 0 0 Danny Ings West Ham 15 0 0 Harvey Elliott Liverpool 12 0 0 Caoimhín Kelleher Liverpool 10 0 0 Martin Dúbravka Newcastle 10 0 0 Wilson Odobert Tottenham 10 0 0 Luis Guilherme West Ham 9 0 0 Sam Johnstone Wolves 7 0 0 Fraser Forster Tottenham 7 0 0 Kieran Tierney Arsenal 7 0 0 Christian Walton Ipswich 6 0 0 Jakub Stolarczyk Leicester 6 0 0 Mark Travers Bournemouth 5 0 0 Alex McCarthy Southampton 5 0 0 Kosta Nedeljkovic Aston Villa 5 0 0 Antonín Kinsky Tottenham 4 0 0 Albert Grønbæk Southampton 4 0 0 Harry Toffolo Nottm Forest 3 0 0 Joe Lumley Southampton 3 0 0 Marc Guiu Chelsea 3 0 0 Max Aarons Bournemouth 3 0 0 Séamus Coleman Everton 3 0 0 Robin Olsen Aston Villa 3 0 0 Ben Winterburn Bournemouth 3 0 0 Dane Scarlett Tottenham 3 0 0 Nasser Djiga Wolves 3 0 0 Chido Obi Man Utd 3 0 0 Scott McTominay Man Utd 2 0 0 Marcus Harness Ipswich 2 0 0 Neto Arsenal 2 0 0 Jason Steele Brighton 2 0 0 Daniel Podence Wolves 2 0 0 Eric da Silva Moreira Nottm Forest 2 0 0 Hákon Valdimarsson Brentford 2 0 0 Danny Ward Leicester 2 0 0 Maxwel Cornet Southampton 2 0 0 Caleb Kporha Crystal Palace 2 0 0 Jahmai Simpson-Pusey Man City 2 0 0 Luke Shaw Man Utd 2 0 0 Lewis Orford West Ham 2 0 0 Matt Targett Newcastle 1 0 0 Brandon Austin Tottenham 1 0 0 Vítezslav Jaros Liverpool 1 0 0 Harry Amass Man Utd 1 0 0 Ronnie Edwards Southampton 1 0 0 Martial Godo Fulham 1 0 0 Alfie Dorrington Tottenham 1 0 0 Divin Mubama Man City 1 0 0 Eiran Cashin Brighton 1 0 0 Matheus França Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Jeremy Monga Leicester 1 0 0

A first-half fouls double at the City Ground

As mentioned, match-ups can be just as important as stats, and when the two collide we have the perfect storm, which could describe the Forest v Everton game pretty nicely if all goes to plan.

Beto's foul stats above are good, but his first-half foul numbers are even better, with at least one in his last four and a form line of 4-2-2-1 for first-half fouls in the last four league matches.

And in the red corner....Elliot Anderson can match Beto's first-half foul streak of four games, even though he can't live with the total as he's tallied 2-1-1-1 - but in this scrap against Everton a first-half fouls double for the pair of them looks a great bet.

This could also be a nice Build Up bet by pitting the pair head-to-head in a Match Up or even a Link Up for the two to combine.

Premier League first-half fouls: Ones to watch

There's no massive surprise to see Sasa Lukic leading the way in recent first-half fouls as the best of the rest, and he's just one behind Beto with a return of 2-1-2-3 ahead of Fulham's Monday night visit to Bournemouth.

Two Hammers to get hit at Anfield

Liverpool are a decent team to back for giving fouls away, despite dominating possession in most games, and so having West Ham visiting Anfield with two of the best players in the league for drawing fouls looks a nice combination.

Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen are the only two players to have had 2+ fouls against them in five straight Premier League games, but their streaks are even more impressive than that.

As Bowen has been fouled at least twice in 11 straight Premier League games, and Paqueta is not far off as he's suffered the same in 10 of those 11, so you'd back both to be fouled at Anfield and even both to suffer multiple fouls going on that recent run.

Premier League fouls drawn: Ones to watch

Arsenal's Myles Lewis Skelly has had multiple fouls against him in four straight league games ahead of Brentford's visit to the Emirates, while Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa is a nice fouls magnet with a recent league record of 2-2-2-3-1-4-1-2 - so he'll have to be on your shortlist for props bet as they visit Southampton.

English Premier League - Top 5 Fouls Won

Player Team Apps Fouls Won Fouls Won/90* Bruno Guimarães Newcastle 30 93 3.2 James Maddison Tottenham 29 59 3.1 John McGinn Aston Villa 27 59 2.8 Anthony Gordon Newcastle 26 58 2.5 Matheus Cunha Wolves 26 58 2.4 Cole Palmer Chelsea 30 54 1.9 Mohammed Kudus West Ham 25 51 2.2 Youri Tielemans Aston Villa 31 49 1.7 Moisés Caicedo Chelsea 31 48 1.6 Lucas Paquetá West Ham 27 48 2.2 Liam Delap Ipswich 30 46 1.8 Elliot Anderson Nottm Forest 30 46 1.9 Kyle Walker-Peters Southampton 29 46 1.6 Ryan Yates Nottm Forest 28 46 2.4 Georginio Rutter Brighton 28 45 2.4 Tyler Dibling Southampton 27 45 2.5 Ismaïla Sarr Crystal Palace 30 44 1.9 Mateus Fernandes Southampton 29 44 1.7 Iliman Ndiaye Everton 26 44 2 Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool 31 43 1.5 Morgan Rogers Aston Villa 30 43 1.5 Jordan Ayew Leicester 26 43 2.9 Yoane Wissa Brentford 28 42 1.6 Jarrod Bowen West Ham 27 42 1.6 Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 26 42 1.8 João Pedro Brighton 25 42 2.1 Joël Veltman Brighton 19 42 2.3 Milos Kerkez Bournemouth 31 41 1.4 Enzo Fernández Chelsea 29 41 1.6 Carlos Baleba Brighton 27 41 1.8 Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 27 41 1.6 Evanilson Bournemouth 24 40 2.1 Leandro Trossard Arsenal 31 39 1.8 Sandro Tonali Newcastle 28 38 1.8 Idrissa Gueye Everton 30 37 1.4 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Wolves 29 37 2.3 Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 30 36 1.3 Alejandro Garnacho Man Utd 30 36 1.8 Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 30 36 1.4 Omari Hutchinson Ipswich 27 36 1.5 Destiny Udogie Tottenham 23 36 1.9 Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 31 35 1.1 Dominic Solanke Tottenham 22 35 1.6 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 18 34 2.3 Raúl Jiménez Fulham 31 33 1.5 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 31 33 1.1 João Gomes Wolves 29 33 1.2 Anthony Elanga Nottm Forest 31 32 1.5 Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 30 32 1.1 Ola Aina Nottm Forest 30 32 1.1 James Justin Leicester 29 32 1.2 Morgan Gibbs-White Nottm Forest 27 32 1.3 Facundo Buonanotte Leicester 27 32 2.1 Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham 27 32 1.3 Joelinton Newcastle 26 32 1.3 Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace 25 32 1.7 Myles Lewis-Skelly Arsenal 16 32 3.1 Rayan Aït-Nouri Wolves 30 31 1.1 Ryan Christie Bournemouth 29 31 1.3 Phil Foden Man City 25 31 1.7 Kevin Schade Brentford 31 30 1.5 Leif Davis Ipswich 29 30 1.1 Neco Williams Nottm Forest 28 30 1.4 Rico Lewis Man City 25 30 1.6 Flynn Downes Southampton 21 30 1.7 Calvin Bassey Fulham 29 29 1 Adama Traoré Fulham 29 29 1.8 Tino Livramento Newcastle 29 29 1.2 Marc Cucurella Chelsea 29 29 1.1 Jurriën Timber Arsenal 28 29 1.1 André Wolves 26 29 1.4 Rodrigo Muniz Fulham 30 28 2.8 Joe Aribo Southampton 30 28 1.3 Pedro Porro Tottenham 30 28 1.1 Pape Sarr Tottenham 29 28 1.7 Son Heung-Min Tottenham 28 28 1.3 James Tarkowski Everton 31 27 0.9 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 31 27 1.1 Luis Díaz Liverpool 30 27 1.2 Will Hughes Crystal Palace 25 27 1.5 Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 25 27 1.3 Jérémy Doku Man City 22 27 1.9 Pedro Neto Chelsea 28 26 1.4 Nélson Semedo Wolves 27 26 1 Savinho Man City 25 26 1.4 Manuel Ugarte Man Utd 23 26 1.6 Ryan Manning Southampton 19 26 2.1 Keane Lewis-Potter Brentford 31 25 0.9 Thomas Partey Arsenal 29 25 1 Justin Kluivert Bournemouth 28 25 1.2 Vitalii Mykolenko Everton 28 25 0.9 Christian Nørgaard Brentford 27 25 1 Bernardo Silva Man City 27 25 1.1 Nathan Collins Brentford 31 24 0.8 Marc Guéhi Crystal Palace 29 24 0.8 Rasmus Højlund Man Utd 26 24 1.4 Sasa Lukic Fulham 24 24 1.1 Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa 19 24 1.8 Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 31 23 0.8 Tomás Soucek West Ham 29 23 1 Jack Harrison Everton 27 23 1.2 Amad Diallo Man Utd 22 23 1.3 Crysencio Summerville West Ham 19 23 2.7 Mikkel Damsgaard Brentford 31 22 0.8 Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham 30 22 0.8 Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 30 22 0.8 Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace 29 22 0.9 Jacob Ramsey Aston Villa 23 22 1.5 Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton 22 22 1.3 Jack Grealish Man City 18 22 2.8 Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 29 21 0.9 Andreas Pereira Fulham 28 21 1.1 Yasin Ayari Brighton 27 21 1.2 Lewis Hall Newcastle 27 21 0.9 Curtis Jones Liverpool 26 21 1.4 Eddie Nketiah Crystal Palace 22 21 2.5 Kai Havertz Arsenal 21 21 1 Amadou Onana Aston Villa 19 21 1.6 Djed Spence Tottenham 18 21 1.5 Noussair Mazraoui Man Utd 31 20 0.7 Chris Wood Nottm Forest 29 20 0.8 Cody Gakpo Liverpool 28 20 1.2 Brennan Johnson Tottenham 28 20 1 Ilkay Gündogan Man City 27 20 1.1 Sam Morsy Ipswich 26 20 0.8 Jota Silva Nottm Forest 26 20 2.4 Noni Madueke Chelsea 25 20 1.2 Danny Welbeck Brighton 24 20 1.1 Jens Cajuste Ipswich 24 20 1.1 Marcus Tavernier Bournemouth 22 20 1.2 Abdul Fatawu Leicester 11 20 3.1 Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton 29 19 0.7 Jamie Vardy Leicester 29 19 0.7 Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal 28 19 0.7 Dara O'Shea Ipswich 28 19 0.7 Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottm Forest 26 19 0.9 Mateo Kovacic Man City 25 19 1 Martin Ødegaard Arsenal 23 19 0.9 Trevoh Chalobah Chelsea 20 19 1.1 Kobbie Mainoo Man Utd 18 19 1.3 Kalvin Phillips Ipswich 18 19 1.4 Alex Scott Bournemouth 14 19 3.4 Josko Gvardiol Man City 30 18 0.6 Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace 27 18 0.7 Edson Álvarez West Ham 25 18 1 Jack Clarke Ipswich 25 18 1.8 Leon Bailey Aston Villa 23 18 1.4 Mikel Merino Arsenal 23 18 1.2 Casemiro Man Utd 21 18 1.3 Jaden Philogene Ipswich 20 18 2 Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 15 18 1.6 Antonee Robinson Fulham 31 17 0.6 Daniel Muñoz Crystal Palace 29 17 0.6 Levi Colwill Chelsea 28 17 0.6 Victor Kristiansen Leicester 28 17 0.6 Ashley Young Everton 27 17 1 Malo Gusto Chelsea 26 17 0.9 Boubakary Soumaré Leicester 24 17 0.9 Yves Bissouma Tottenham 23 17 1.3 Tyler Adams Bournemouth 21 17 1.1 Orel Mangala Everton 19 17 1.2 João Félix Chelsea 12 17 4.2 Omar Marmoush Man City 9 17 2.3 Alex Iwobi Fulham 31 16 0.6 Vitaly Janelt Brentford 30 16 0.7 Jørgen Strand Larsen Wolves 29 16 0.6 Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool 25 16 0.7 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester 22 16 0.8 Tom Cairney Fulham 19 16 3.4 Jacob Greaves Ipswich 19 16 0.9 Patson Daka Leicester 18 16 2.5 Wesley Fofana Chelsea 14 16 1.2 Jorginho Arsenal 13 16 2.3 William Saliba Arsenal 29 15 0.5 Declan Rice Arsenal 29 15 0.6 Dango Ouattara Bournemouth 28 15 0.8 Daichi Kamada Crystal Palace 26 15 1.2 Carlos Soler West Ham 26 15 1.1 Gonçalo Guedes Wolves 24 15 1.8 Beto Everton 23 15 1.3 Jhon Durán Aston Villa 20 15 2.2 Harry Wilson Fulham 19 15 1.6 Julio Enciso Ipswich 19 15 1.9 Stephy Mavididi Leicester 28 14 0.9 Nicolás Domínguez Nottm Forest 27 14 0.8 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 26 14 0.7 Darwin Núñez Liverpool 25 14 1.3 Harvey Barnes Newcastle 25 14 1.2 David Brooks Bournemouth 24 14 1.6 Paul Onuachu Southampton 21 14 1.5 Lucas Digne Aston Villa 29 13 0.5 Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 28 13 0.6 Konstantinos Mavropanos West Ham 27 13 0.7 Emerson West Ham 27 13 0.6 Lucas Bergvall Tottenham 24 13 1.1 Pervis Estupiñán Brighton 24 13 0.6 Harry Winks Leicester 22 13 0.8 Matheus Nunes Man City 21 13 1 Matty Cash Aston Villa 20 13 0.8 Pablo Sarabia Wolves 17 13 1.9 Kenny Tete Fulham 16 13 0.9 Nathan Broadhead Ipswich 15 13 2 Dwight McNeil Everton 14 13 1 Joshua Zirkzee Man Utd 31 12 0.8 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 31 12 0.4 Matthijs de Ligt Man Utd 28 12 0.5 Taylor Harwood-Bellis Southampton 28 12 0.5 Cameron Archer Southampton 28 12 0.9 Erling Haaland Man City 28 12 0.4 Kevin De Bruyne Man City 21 12 0.9 Lesley Ugochukwu Southampton 20 12 0.9 Oliver Skipp Leicester 17 12 1.3 Maximilian Kilman West Ham 31 11 0.4 Dan Burn Newcastle 29 11 0.4 Alexander Isak Newcastle 27 11 0.5 Joe Willock Newcastle 26 11 1.2 Christopher Nkunku Chelsea 26 11 1.1 Jadon Sancho Chelsea 25 11 0.6 Jarrad Branthwaite Everton 24 11 0.5 Joachim Andersen Fulham 23 11 0.5 Archie Gray Tottenham 22 11 0.8 Diogo Jota Liverpool 20 11 1 Guido Rodríguez West Ham 20 11 1 Wes Burns Ipswich 18 11 1.1 Cristian Romero Tottenham 16 11 0.8 Tim Iroegbunam Everton 15 11 1.8 Lamare Bogarde Aston Villa 8 11 2.1 Patrick Dorgu Man Utd 5 11 2.5 Jan Bednarek Southampton 25 10 0.4 Jesper Lindstrøm Everton 25 10 0.7 Toti Gomes Wolves 24 10 0.5 Matt Doherty Wolves 24 10 0.5 Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham 21 10 0.6 Mads Roerslev Brentford 19 10 0.8 Fábio Carvalho Brentford 19 10 2 Kamaldeen Sulemana Southampton 19 10 1 Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 17 10 1.5 Mathias Jensen Brentford 17 10 1.2 Axel Tuanzebe Ipswich 16 10 0.7 Radu Dragusin Tottenham 16 10 0.7 Vladimír Coufal West Ham 15 10 1.2 Tariq Lamptey Brighton 13 10 1.2 Reiss Nelson Fulham 12 10 1.8 Kasey McAteer Leicester 12 10 2.3 Matz Sels Nottm Forest 31 9 0.3 Diogo Dalot Man Utd 30 9 0.3 Lewis Cook Bournemouth 30 9 0.3 Yukinari Sugawara Southampton 28 9 0.6 Wout Faes Leicester 28 9 0.4 Jacob Murphy Newcastle 27 9 0.4 Fabian Schär Newcastle 26 9 0.4 Dean Huijsen Bournemouth 25 9 0.4 Taiwo Awoniyi Nottm Forest 23 9 2.3 Marcus Rashford Aston Villa 22 9 0.6 Manuel Akanji Man City 20 9 0.5 Bobby De Cordova-Reid Leicester 20 9 1.3 Adam Smith Bournemouth 19 9 0.7 Caleb Okoli Leicester 17 9 0.8 Enes Ünal Bournemouth 17 9 2.4 Brajan Gruda Brighton 15 9 1.7 James Garner Everton 14 9 0.8 Reece James Chelsea 13 9 1.1 Bilal El Khannouss Leicester 26 8 0.4 Yankuba Minteh Brighton 25 8 0.5 José Sá Wolves 24 8 0.3 Yehor Yarmoliuk Brentford 24 8 0.8 Lewis Dunk Brighton 21 8 0.4 Sam Szmodics Ipswich 19 8 0.7 Hwang Hee-Chan Wolves 18 8 1.1 Mario Lemina Wolves 17 8 0.5 Adam Lallana Southampton 14 8 2 Matt O'Riley Brighton 14 8 1.3 Tyrone Mings Aston Villa 11 8 0.8 Ben Brereton Southampton 10 8 1.6 David Raya Arsenal 31 7 0.2 Andy Robertson Liverpool 29 7 0.3 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 28 7 0.3 Lisandro Martínez Man Utd 20 7 0.4 Pau Torres Aston Villa 19 7 0.4 Ramón Sosa Nottm Forest 16 7 2.5 Michail Antonio West Ham 14 7 0.7 Cheick Doucouré Crystal Palace 13 7 1.4 Marcos Senesi Bournemouth 13 7 0.7 Micky van de Ven Tottenham 11 7 0.7 Richarlison Tottenham 9 7 2.3 Marshall Munetsi Wolves 7 7 1.2 Yerson Mosquera Wolves 5 7 1.4 Chiedozie Ogbene Ipswich 5 7 2.6 Jordan Pickford Everton 31 6 0.2 Ian Maatsen Aston Villa 23 6 0.8 Harry Maguire Man Utd 22 6 0.4 Sean Longstaff Newcastle 22 6 0.7 Timothy Castagne Fulham 21 6 0.4 Rúben Dias Man City 20 6 0.3 Ben Johnson Ipswich 19 6 0.5 Kristoffer Ajer Brentford 18 6 0.4 Tosin Adarabioyo Chelsea 18 6 0.5 Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal 17 6 0.6 Wataru Endo Liverpool 15 6 3.9 Álex Moreno Nottm Forest 14 6 0.6 Conor Bradley Liverpool 13 6 1.4 Emiliano Buendía Aston Villa 12 6 6.1 Igor Julio Brighton 12 6 0.6 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Chelsea 11 6 2.1 Carlos Alcaraz Everton 9 6 1.3 Jonny Evans Man Utd 6 6 1.9 Ricardo Pereira Leicester 5 6 2.9 Murillo Nottm Forest 30 5 0.2 Emiliano Martínez Aston Villa 30 5 0.2 Illia Zabarnyi Bournemouth 29 5 0.2 Abdoulaye Doucouré Everton 27 5 0.2 Santiago Bueno Wolves 24 5 0.3 Tommy Doyle Wolves 24 5 0.9 Sepp van den Berg Brentford 24 5 0.2 Sander Berge Fulham 24 5 0.2 Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal 21 5 0.6 Adam Armstrong Southampton 20 5 0.4 Mats Wieffer Brighton 19 5 0.9 Jack Hinshelwood Brighton 19 5 0.3 George Hirst Ipswich 19 5 1.6 Timo Werner Tottenham 18 5 0.9 Conor Chaplin Ipswich 16 5 0.7 Craig Dawson Wolves 15 5 0.5 Kyle Walker Man City 15 5 0.5 Lloyd Kelly Newcastle 10 5 1.5 James Hill Bournemouth 10 5 1 Antony Man Utd 8 5 3.3 Ibrahim Sangaré Nottm Forest 8 5 1.6 Welington Southampton 6 5 2.2 Ross Stewart Southampton 5 5 3.3 Sergio Reguilón Tottenham 3 5 3.7 Kepa Bournemouth 24 4 0.2 Ethan Pinnock Brentford 22 4 0.2 Issa Diop Fulham 21 4 0.3 Jean-Clair Todibo West Ham 20 4 0.3 Kieran Trippier Newcastle 19 4 0.4 Rodrigo Gomes Wolves 18 4 0.6 Jannik Vestergaard Leicester 18 4 0.3 Arijanet Muric Ipswich 18 4 0.2 James Ward-Prowse West Ham 17 4 0.4 James Bree Southampton 14 4 0.4 Niclas Füllkrug West Ham 11 4 0.8 Mason Mount Man Utd 10 4 1.3 Nathan Wood Southampton 9 4 0.6 Luis Guilherme West Ham 9 4 3.6 Ryan Fraser Southampton 8 4 1.2 Paris Maghoma Brentford 8 4 3.2 Mikey Moore Tottenham 7 4 2 Luke Thomas Leicester 7 4 0.7 Toby Collyer Man Utd 6 4 2.1 Conor Townsend Ipswich 5 4 1.2 Kevin Danso Tottenham 4 4 1 Bernd Leno Fulham 31 3 0.1 Mark Flekken Brentford 30 3 0.1 Nikola Milenkovic Nottm Forest 30 3 0.1 Robert Sánchez Chelsea 25 3 0.1 Aaron Ramsdale Southampton 23 3 0.1 Nick Pope Newcastle 20 3 0.2 Evan Ferguson West Ham 19 3 0.7 Chris Richards Crystal Palace 17 3 0.2 Ross Barkley Aston Villa 16 3 0.5 Kostas Tsimikas Liverpool 14 3 0.5 Jake O'Brien Everton 14 3 0.3 Cameron Burgess Ipswich 13 3 0.2 Will Smallbone Southampton 13 3 0.5 Raheem Sterling Arsenal 13 3 0.8 Ben White Arsenal 12 3 0.4 Ollie Scarles West Ham 12 3 0.5 Ali Al-Hamadi Ipswich 11 3 2.2 Roméo Lavia Chelsea 11 3 0.5 Caoimhín Kelleher Liverpool 10 3 0.3 Ben Davies Tottenham 10 3 0.3 Wilson Odobert Tottenham 10 3 0.6 Miguel Almirón Newcastle 9 3 1.8 Joe Gomez Liverpool 9 3 0.5 Emmanuel Agbadou Wolves 9 3 0.3 Armando Broja Everton 8 3 1.3 Donyell Malen Aston Villa 8 3 1.2 Ferdi Kadioglu Brighton 6 3 0.7 Abdukodir Khusanov Man City 6 3 0.5 Marco Asensio Aston Villa 6 3 0.9 Mathys Tel Tottenham 6 3 0.9 Igor Thiago Brentford 4 3 2.1 Billy Gilmour Brighton 2 3 2.8 Ayden Heaven Man Utd 2 3 2.8 André Onana Man Utd 31 2 0.1 Bart Verbruggen Brighton 29 2 0.1 Jack Taylor Ipswich 25 2 0.3 Mads Hermansen Leicester 24 2 0.1 Morato Nottm Forest 22 2 0.2 Christian Eriksen Man Utd 17 2 0.2 Danny Ings West Ham 15 2 0.7 Conor Coady Leicester 15 2 0.2 Luke Woolfenden Ipswich 13 2 0.2 Jack Stephens Southampton 13 2 0.2 Luis Sinisterra Bournemouth 12 2 0.8 Nathaniel Clyne Crystal Palace 12 2 0.4 Axel Disasi Aston Villa 12 2 0.2 Harrison Reed Fulham 11 2 2.1 Daniel Jebbison Bournemouth 11 2 2.8 Adam Webster Brighton 11 2 0.3 John Stones Man City 11 2 0.3 Philip Billing Bournemouth 10 2 1 Oleksandr Zinchenko Arsenal 10 2 0.6 Stefan Ortega Man City 10 2 0.2 Diego Gómez Brighton 9 2 0.5 Massimo Luongo Ipswich 7 2 1 Charlie Taylor Southampton 7 2 0.7 Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea 7 2 1.2 Jorge Cuenca Fulham 6 2 0.7 Nico González Man City 6 2 0.4 Josh King Fulham 5 2 2.3 Benoît Badiashile Chelsea 5 2 0.5 Ben Chilwell Crystal Palace 5 2 1.7 Nico O'Reilly Man City 4 2 1 Armel Bella-Kotchap Southampton 4 2 0.5 Harrison Armstrong Everton 3 2 3.8 Max Aarons Bournemouth 3 2 2.1 Tyrell Malacia Man Utd 3 2 1.8 Sven Botman Newcastle 3 2 0.8 Neto Arsenal 2 2 1 Sam Amo-Ameyaw Southampton 2 2 6.9 Daniel Podence Wolves 2 2 3.9 Rodri Man City 2 2 2.7 Brandon Austin Tottenham 1 2 2 Simon Adingra Brighton 22 1 0.1 Alisson Becker Liverpool 21 1 0 Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 19 1 0.1 Leny Yoro Man Utd 16 1 0.1 Aaron Cresswell West Ham 14 1 0.2 Lukasz Fabianski West Ham 13 1 0.1 William Osula Newcastle 11 1 1.1 James McAtee Man City 11 1 0.7 Jarell Quansah Liverpool 10 1 0.3 Martin Dúbravka Newcastle 10 1 0.1 Diego Carlos Aston Villa 10 1 0.1 Andy Irving West Ham 10 1 0.6 Jakub Kiwior Arsenal 10 1 0.2 Lewis Miley Newcastle 10 1 0.4 Callum Wilson Newcastle 10 1 0.5 Ryan Sessegnon Fulham 9 1 0.5 Carlos Forbs Wolves 9 1 0.4 Julián Araujo Bournemouth 8 1 0.3 Nathan Patterson Everton 8 1 0.5 Renato Veiga Chelsea 7 1 0.5 Yunus Konak Brentford 7 1 3.3 Harry Clarke Ipswich 7 1 0.2 Kieran Tierney Arsenal 7 1 1 Christian Walton Ipswich 6 1 0.2 Emil Krafth Newcastle 6 1 0.4 Filip Jørgensen Chelsea 6 1 0.2 Mark Travers Bournemouth 5 1 0.2 Alex McCarthy Southampton 5 1 0.2 Kosta Nedeljkovic Aston Villa 5 1 0.7 Solly March Brighton 5 1 1.6 Federico Chiesa Liverpool 4 1 2.7 Josh Acheampong Chelsea 4 1 0.5 Woyo Coulibaly Leicester 4 1 0.8 Albert Grønbæk Southampton 4 1 0.6 James Milner Brighton 3 1 0.5 Séamus Coleman Everton 3 1 0.5 Pedro Lima Wolves 3 1 1.3 Ben Winterburn Bournemouth 3 1 4.3 Dane Scarlett Tottenham 3 1 2.9 Jason Steele Brighton 2 1 0.5 Samuel Edozie Southampton 2 1 1.4 Maxwel Cornet Southampton 2 1 1.3 Jahmai Simpson-Pusey Man City 2 1 0.9 Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 30 0 0 Ederson Man City 21 0 0 Alphonse Areola West Ham 20 0 0 Justin Devenny Crystal Palace 16 0 0 Harvey Elliott Liverpool 12 0 0 Jeffrey Schlupp Crystal Palace 12 0 0 Michael Keane Everton 10 0 0 Nathan Aké Man City 10 0 0 Victor Lindelöf Man Utd 9 0 0 Sam Johnstone Wolves 7 0 0 Ben Mee Brentford 7 0 0 Fraser Forster Tottenham 7 0 0 Alex Palmer Ipswich 7 0 0 Willy-Arnaud Boly Nottm Forest 6 0 0 Danilo Nottm Forest 6 0 0 Odsonne Édouard Leicester 6 0 0 Jakub Stolarczyk Leicester 6 0 0 Andrés García Aston Villa 6 0 0 Willian Fulham 6 0 0 Tyrique George Chelsea 5 0 0 Michael Kayode Brentford 5 0 0 Hamza Choudhury Leicester 4 0 0 Antonín Kinsky Tottenham 4 0 0 Harry Toffolo Nottm Forest 3 0 0 Joe Lumley Southampton 3 0 0 Marc Guiu Chelsea 3 0 0 Kim Ji-Soo Brentford 3 0 0 Robin Olsen Aston Villa 3 0 0 Nasser Djiga Wolves 3 0 0 Chido Obi Man Utd 3 0 0 Scott McTominay Man Utd 2 0 0 Marcus Harness Ipswich 2 0 0 Eric da Silva Moreira Nottm Forest 2 0 0 Frank Onyeka Brentford 2 0 0 Hákon Valdimarsson Brentford 2 0 0 Danny Ward Leicester 2 0 0 Caleb Kporha Crystal Palace 2 0 0 Luke Shaw Man Utd 2 0 0 Lewis Orford West Ham 2 0 0 Youssef Chermiti Everton 2 0 0 Ben Godfrey Ipswich 2 0 0 Matt Targett Newcastle 1 0 0 Chadi Riad Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Roman Dixon Everton 1 0 0 Vítezslav Jaros Liverpool 1 0 0 Harry Amass Man Utd 1 0 0 Ronnie Edwards Southampton 1 0 0 Martial Godo Fulham 1 0 0 Alfie Dorrington Tottenham 1 0 0 Divin Mubama Man City 1 0 0 Eiran Cashin Brighton 1 0 0 Matheus França Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Jeremy Monga Leicester 1 0 0