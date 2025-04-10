Premier League Player Stats Sheet: Back a fast start for Bees and Hammers duo at Anfield
Who is in form in the Premier League right now? Paul Higham takes a look at some of the best player peformance stats to keep an eye on ahead of the weekend fixtures to mark your card for player props bets.
-
Hammers pair look perfect pick for fouls double at Anfield
-
Beto and Anderson can combine for first-half fouls
-
Back busy Bees for fast start at Arsenal
Who is in form in the Premier League right now? In our Betfair player stats watch column we look at some of the best player performance stats for betting, the key players to watch this weekend and trending players to keep an eye on.
Follow rampant Rashford and streaking Strand Larsen for Shots on target
With no Erling Haaland expect Omar Marmoush to maintain his recent run of hitting the target, but his run of four straight games with a shot on target can be matched by a number of other players.
The Egyptian leads the way with nine total shots on target within that span, but not far behind him is Aston Villa's Marcus Rashford, who has seven shots on target in his last four games in all competitions heading into this week's Champions League game.
And with Villa visiting relegated Southampton on Saturday then Rashford will be a good bet to get even more joy down at St Mary's.
Just behind Rashford we have Wolves' Jorgen Strand Larsen, who we mentioned in this column a couple of weeks ago, and he hasn't disappointed as he too has a shot on target in four straight games (six SOTs in total) and has scored in his last three matches.
Wolves are at home to Spurs on Sunday so back Strand Larsen to continue his scoring streak against that defence - or just keep him on side to extend his shots on target streak.
Premier League Shots on target: Players to watch
Two other players on the current hot list include Ipswich's Liam Delap and West Ham's Jarrod Bowen, who have both hit the target in their last four games. Both will be big prices to continue that run in tough away trips to Chelsea and Liverpool respectively.
Neither of those two defences are water tight though, especially runaway leaders Liverpool after some calamitous defending at Fulham last time out.
English Premier League - Top 5 Shots On Target
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Shots On target
|SoT/90*
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|28
|58
|2.1
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|31
|56
|1.8
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|30
|44
|1.5
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|30
|36
|1.2
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|27
|35
|1.4
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|26
|35
|1.5
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|31
|34
|1.4
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|31
|34
|1.1
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|29
|32
|1.2
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|28
|32
|1.3
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|25
|32
|1.5
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|29
|30
|1.2
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|31
|29
|1.3
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|30
|29
|1.1
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|27
|29
|1.1
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|28
|28
|1.3
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|24
|28
|1.5
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|29
|27
|1.1
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|25
|27
|1.6
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|30
|26
|0.9
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|30
|26
|1.3
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|28
|26
|1.2
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|31
|25
|0.9
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|30
|24
|1.1
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|30
|24
|1
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|31
|23
|0.8
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|22
|23
|1.1
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|29
|22
|0.8
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|26
|22
|0.9
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|21
|21
|1
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|28
|20
|1
|Savinho
|Man City
|25
|20
|1.1
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|18
|19
|1.3
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|31
|18
|0.9
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|29
|18
|0.8
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|26
|18
|0.8
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|25
|18
|0.9
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|25
|18
|0.8
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|22
|18
|1
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|30
|17
|1.7
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|29
|17
|0.9
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|28
|17
|1
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|28
|17
|0.9
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|27
|17
|0.7
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|27
|17
|0.7
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|26
|17
|0.9
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|24
|17
|1
|Beto
|Everton
|23
|17
|1.4
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|31
|16
|0.7
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|31
|16
|0.7
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|30
|16
|0.6
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|29
|16
|0.6
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|27
|16
|0.7
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|25
|16
|0.9
|Julio Enciso
|Ipswich
|19
|16
|2
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|29
|15
|0.5
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|26
|15
|0.7
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|22
|15
|0.9
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|20
|15
|2.2
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|31
|14
|0.5
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|27
|14
|0.7
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|26
|14
|0.6
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|25
|14
|1.2
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|21
|14
|1.5
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|29
|13
|0.5
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|29
|13
|0.5
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|25
|13
|0.9
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|23
|13
|0.6
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|23
|13
|0.9
|Marcus Rashford
|Aston Villa
|22
|13
|0.9
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|22
|13
|0.7
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|20
|13
|1.2
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|29
|12
|0.5
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|29
|12
|0.7
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|28
|12
|0.7
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|28
|12
|0.6
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|26
|12
|0.5
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|26
|12
|1.2
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|25
|12
|1.1
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|21
|12
|0.9
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|19
|12
|1.1
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|9
|12
|1.6
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|30
|11
|0.4
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|29
|11
|0.7
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|26
|11
|0.7
|Eddie Nketiah
|Crystal Palace
|22
|11
|1.3
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|31
|10
|0.7
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|31
|10
|0.3
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|30
|10
|0.4
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|29
|10
|0.4
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|28
|10
|0.4
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|27
|10
|0.4
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|27
|10
|0.4
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|27
|10
|0.6
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|25
|10
|0.7
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|24
|10
|1.1
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|30
|9
|0.3
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|28
|9
|0.5
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|28
|9
|0.6
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|28
|9
|0.5
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|27
|9
|0.5
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|27
|9
|0.4
|Jordan Ayew
|Leicester
|26
|9
|0.6
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|26
|9
|0.5
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|22
|9
|0.6
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|20
|9
|0.6
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|19
|9
|1
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|30
|8
|0.3
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|30
|8
|0.3
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|28
|8
|0.4
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|28
|8
|0.4
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|25
|8
|0.4
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|22
|8
|0.4
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|21
|8
|0.6
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|17
|8
|1.2
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|14
|8
|0.6
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|31
|7
|0.3
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|30
|7
|0.3
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|30
|7
|0.2
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|29
|7
|0.3
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|29
|7
|0.3
|James Justin
|Leicester
|29
|7
|0.3
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|28
|7
|0.3
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|28
|7
|0.3
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|27
|7
|0.4
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|27
|7
|0.3
|Emerson
|West Ham
|27
|7
|0.3
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|26
|7
|0.3
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|26
|7
|0.5
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|25
|7
|0.4
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|24
|7
|0.8
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|21
|7
|0.9
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|17
|7
|1
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|17
|7
|1.9
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|16
|7
|0.5
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Everton
|9
|7
|1.5
|Marco Asensio
|Aston Villa
|6
|7
|2.1
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|31
|6
|0.2
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|29
|6
|0.2
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|29
|6
|0.2
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|28
|6
|0.3
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|28
|6
|0.4
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|28
|6
|0.4
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|27
|6
|0.3
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|27
|6
|0.3
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|27
|6
|0.3
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|27
|6
|0.2
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|23
|6
|0.5
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|22
|6
|0.3
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|21
|6
|0.4
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|20
|6
|0.3
|Jaden Philogene
|Ipswich
|20
|6
|0.7
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|19
|6
|1.2
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|19
|6
|0.4
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|19
|6
|0.6
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|17
|6
|0.6
|Nathan Broadhead
|Ipswich
|15
|6
|0.9
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|12
|6
|2.3
|Reiss Nelson
|Fulham
|12
|6
|1.1
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|12
|6
|1.5
|Donyell Malen
|Aston Villa
|8
|6
|2.3
|Mathys Tel
|Tottenham
|6
|6
|1.7
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|31
|5
|0.2
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|31
|5
|0.2
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|30
|5
|0.2
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|30
|5
|0.2
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|29
|5
|0.2
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|29
|5
|0.2
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|29
|5
|0.3
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|28
|5
|0.2
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|27
|5
|0.3
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|27
|5
|0.2
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|26
|5
|0.6
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|26
|5
|0.3
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|25
|5
|0.3
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|24
|5
|0.2
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|22
|5
|0.3
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|22
|5
|0.6
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Chelsea
|20
|5
|0.3
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|19
|5
|0.3
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|19
|5
|0.6
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|18
|5
|0.6
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|17
|5
|0.3
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|16
|5
|0.8
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|16
|5
|1.8
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|15
|5
|1.7
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|15
|5
|0.4
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|14
|5
|0.9
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|11
|5
|0.8
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Fulham
|9
|5
|2.4
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|31
|4
|0.1
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|31
|4
|0.1
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|30
|4
|0.1
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|30
|4
|0.1
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|30
|4
|0.1
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|30
|4
|0.1
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|30
|4
|0.2
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|29
|4
|0.1
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|29
|4
|0.1
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|28
|4
|0.2
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|27
|4
|0.2
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|26
|4
|0.3
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|26
|4
|0.2
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|25
|4
|0.7
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|24
|4
|0.2
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|23
|4
|1
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|23
|4
|0.5
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|23
|4
|0.3
|Joachim Andersen
|Fulham
|23
|4
|0.2
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|22
|4
|0.2
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|20
|4
|0.2
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|20
|4
|0.2
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|19
|4
|0.2
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|19
|4
|0.3
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|19
|4
|1.3
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|17
|4
|0.3
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|16
|4
|0.6
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|14
|4
|0.4
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|14
|4
|0.7
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|11
|4
|0.8
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|7
|4
|0.7
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|31
|3
|0.1
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|31
|3
|0.1
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|31
|3
|0.1
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|29
|3
|0.1
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|27
|3
|0.2
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|27
|3
|0.1
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|26
|3
|0.3
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|25
|3
|0.1
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|25
|3
|0.1
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|24
|3
|0.1
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|24
|3
|0.2
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|24
|3
|0.2
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|23
|3
|0.2
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|21
|3
|0.2
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|21
|3
|0.2
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|20
|3
|0.4
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|19
|3
|0.2
|Evan Ferguson
|West Ham
|19
|3
|0.7
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|18
|3
|0.4
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|18
|3
|0.5
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|18
|3
|0.2
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|16
|3
|0.8
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|14
|3
|0.3
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|13
|3
|0.7
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|10
|3
|0.3
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|9
|3
|1
|Antony
|Man Utd
|8
|3
|2
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|31
|2
|0.1
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|30
|2
|0.1
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|30
|2
|0.1
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|29
|2
|0.1
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|29
|2
|0.1
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|29
|2
|0.1
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|28
|2
|0.1
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|28
|2
|0.1
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|27
|2
|0.1
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|26
|2
|0.1
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|25
|2
|0.1
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|25
|2
|0.1
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|25
|2
|0.2
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|24
|2
|0.1
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|24
|2
|0.4
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|24
|2
|0.2
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|24
|2
|0.2
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|24
|2
|0.1
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|23
|2
|0.1
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|21
|2
|0.1
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|21
|2
|0.1
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|19
|2
|0.2
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|19
|2
|0.4
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|19
|2
|0.2
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|18
|2
|0.1
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|18
|2
|0.3
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|18
|2
|0.1
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|18
|2
|0.2
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|18
|2
|0.1
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|18
|2
|0.3
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|17
|2
|0.2
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|16
|2
|0.1
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|15
|2
|0.2
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|15
|2
|0.4
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|13
|2
|0.2
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|13
|2
|0.3
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|13
|2
|0.2
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|13
|2
|0.2
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|12
|2
|1.2
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|12
|2
|1.9
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|12
|2
|0.5
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|11
|2
|2.1
|John Stones
|Man City
|11
|2
|0.3
|James McAtee
|Man City
|11
|2
|1.3
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|11
|2
|0.2
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|10
|2
|0.6
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|10
|2
|1.1
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|10
|2
|0.8
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|9
|2
|1.2
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|9
|2
|0.3
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|5
|2
|0.4
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|4
|2
|5.5
|Kevin Danso
|Tottenham
|4
|2
|0.5
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|29
|1
|0
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|28
|1
|0
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|27
|1
|0
|André
|Wolves
|26
|1
|0
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|25
|1
|0.1
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|25
|1
|0.1
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|24
|1
|0.1
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|23
|1
|0.1
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|22
|1
|0.1
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|22
|1
|0.1
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|22
|1
|0.1
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|21
|1
|0.1
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|21
|1
|0.1
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|20
|1
|0.1
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|20
|1
|0.1
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|19
|1
|0.2
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|19
|1
|0.1
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|19
|1
|0.1
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|18
|1
|0.1
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|18
|1
|0.1
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|17
|1
|0.1
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|17
|1
|0.1
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|17
|1
|0.1
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|16
|1
|0.1
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|16
|1
|0.1
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|16
|1
|0.1
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|15
|1
|0.1
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|15
|1
|0.1
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|14
|1
|0.2
|James Bree
|Southampton
|14
|1
|0.1
|James Garner
|Everton
|14
|1
|0.1
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|12
|1
|0.1
|Axel Disasi
|Aston Villa
|12
|1
|0.1
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|11
|1
|1.4
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|11
|1
|0.1
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|11
|1
|0.1
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|10
|1
|0.5
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|10
|1
|0.2
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|10
|1
|0.1
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|10
|1
|0.1
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|10
|1
|0.2
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|9
|1
|0.1
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|8
|1
|0.3
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|8
|1
|0.2
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|8
|1
|0.3
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|7
|1
|0.6
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|7
|1
|0.5
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|7
|1
|0.5
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|7
|1
|0.2
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|6
|1
|0.6
|Odsonne Édouard
|Leicester
|6
|1
|0.6
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|6
|1
|0.2
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|5
|1
|0.5
|Ben Chilwell
|Crystal Palace
|5
|1
|0.8
|Woyo Coulibaly
|Leicester
|4
|1
|0.8
|James Milner
|Brighton
|3
|1
|0.5
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|3
|1
|0.5
|Pedro Lima
|Wolves
|3
|1
|1.3
|Dane Scarlett
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|2.9
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|2
|1
|6
|Matheus França
|Crystal Palace
|1
|1
|6.4
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|31
|0
|0
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|31
|0
|0
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|31
|0
|0
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|31
|0
|0
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|31
|0
|0
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|30
|0
|0
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|30
|0
|0
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|30
|0
|0
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|29
|0
|0
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|29
|0
|0
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|28
|0
|0
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|28
|0
|0
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|25
|0
|0
|José Sá
|Wolves
|24
|0
|0
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|24
|0
|0
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|24
|0
|0
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|24
|0
|0
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|24
|0
|0
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Southampton
|23
|0
|0
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|21
|0
|0
|Ederson
|Man City
|21
|0
|0
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|20
|0
|0
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|20
|0
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|20
|0
|0
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|20
|0
|0
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|19
|0
|0
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|19
|0
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|19
|0
|0
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|19
|0
|0
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|18
|0
|0
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|17
|0
|0
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|16
|0
|0
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|15
|0
|0
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|15
|0
|0
|Conor Coady
|Leicester
|15
|0
|0
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|14
|0
|0
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|14
|0
|0
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|14
|0
|0
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|14
|0
|0
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|13
|0
|0
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|13
|0
|0
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|13
|0
|0
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|13
|0
|0
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|13
|0
|0
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|13
|0
|0
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|13
|0
|0
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|12
|0
|0
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|12
|0
|0
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|12
|0
|0
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|12
|0
|0
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|11
|0
|0
|William Osula
|Newcastle
|11
|0
|0
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|11
|0
|0
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|11
|0
|0
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|10
|0
|0
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|10
|0
|0
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|10
|0
|0
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|10
|0
|0
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|10
|0
|0
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|10
|0
|0
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|10
|0
|0
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|10
|0
|0
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|10
|0
|0
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|10
|0
|0
|Nathan Wood
|Southampton
|9
|0
|0
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|9
|0
|0
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|9
|0
|0
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|9
|0
|0
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|9
|0
|0
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|8
|0
|0
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|8
|0
|0
|Paris Maghoma
|Brentford
|8
|0
|0
|Armando Broja
|Everton
|8
|0
|0
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|7
|0
|0
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|7
|0
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Wolves
|7
|0
|0
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|7
|0
|0
|Fraser Forster
|Tottenham
|7
|0
|0
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|7
|0
|0
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|7
|0
|0
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|7
|0
|0
|Alex Palmer
|Ipswich
|7
|0
|0
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|6
|0
|0
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|6
|0
|0
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|6
|0
|0
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|6
|0
|0
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|6
|0
|0
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|6
|0
|0
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|6
|0
|0
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Leicester
|6
|0
|0
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Man City
|6
|0
|0
|Andrés García
|Aston Villa
|6
|0
|0
|Welington
|Southampton
|6
|0
|0
|Willian
|Fulham
|6
|0
|0
|Nico González
|Man City
|6
|0
|0
|Josh King
|Fulham
|5
|0
|0
|Conor Townsend
|Ipswich
|5
|0
|0
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|5
|0
|0
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|5
|0
|0
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|5
|0
|0
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|5
|0
|0
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|5
|0
|0
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|5
|0
|0
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|5
|0
|0
|Tyrique George
|Chelsea
|5
|0
|0
|Solly March
|Brighton
|5
|0
|0
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|5
|0
|0
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|4
|0
|0
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|4
|0
|0
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|4
|0
|0
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|4
|0
|0
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Southampton
|4
|0
|0
|Antonín Kinsky
|Tottenham
|4
|0
|0
|Albert Grønbæk
|Southampton
|4
|0
|0
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|3
|0
|0
|Joe Lumley
|Southampton
|3
|0
|0
|Harrison Armstrong
|Everton
|3
|0
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|3
|0
|0
|Max Aarons
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|Kim Ji-Soo
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|3
|0
|0
|Tyrell Malacia
|Man Utd
|3
|0
|0
|Ben Winterburn
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|3
|0
|0
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|3
|0
|0
|Nasser Djiga
|Wolves
|3
|0
|0
|Chido Obi
|Man Utd
|3
|0
|0
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Neto
|Arsenal
|2
|0
|0
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Sam Amo-Ameyaw
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|2
|0
|0
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Eric da Silva Moreira
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Hákon Valdimarsson
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Rodri
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Ayden Heaven
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Caleb Kporha
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Lewis Orford
|West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|Ben Godfrey
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Matt Targett
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|0
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Brandon Austin
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Harry Amass
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Ronnie Edwards
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|Martial Godo
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Alfie Dorrington
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Divin Mubama
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Eiran Cashin
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Jeremy Monga
|Leicester
|1
|0
|0
Plenty of buzz around fast-starting Bees
We could have nice route to profit at the Emirates on Saturday evening when Brentford visit and bring with them more than a sting in the tail, as they're one of the quick-strike masters of the Premier League.
Bryan Mbeuno and Yoane Wissa have struck early plenty of times this season and, with the Gunners in midweek Champions League action, there's every chance Brentford could catch them cold. I'd be interested in either of them for first goalscorer or even just Thomas Frank's side to score first.
The pick of the stats though is in their first-half shots, as Wissa has had a first-half shot in his last 15 Premier League matches, with eight of those being multiple shots.
And Mbeuno has matched his strike partner in 13 of those 15 games, so you should back the pair in first-half shots and shots on target markets as they'll no doubt make another fast start.
Premier League first-half shots: Players to watch
Bruno Fernandes has had a first-half shot in his last seven games, while team-mate Patrick Dorgu has gone under the radar with a first-half shot in his last five games in all competitions and in four of five Premier League games.
Dorgu had three first-half shots in his last away league game at Forest and he'll look to repeat that for Man Utd's trip to Newcastle at the weekend.
English Premier League - Top 5 Shots
Player
Team
Apps
Shots
Shots/90*
Antoine Semenyo
Bournemouth
30
112
3.8
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
31
108
3.5
Cole Palmer
Chelsea
30
107
3.8
Erling Haaland
Man City
28
103
3.7
Eberechi Eze
Crystal Palace
26
87
3.7
Matheus Cunha
Wolves
26
86
3.6
Raúl Jiménez
Fulham
31
79
3.7
Bruno Fernandes
Man Utd
30
79
2.8
Alexander Isak
Newcastle
27
75
3.1
Ollie Watkins
Aston Villa
31
72
3
Jarrod Bowen
West Ham
27
71
2.7
Alejandro Garnacho
Man Utd
30
70
3.5
Yoane Wissa
Brentford
28
69
2.7
Bryan Mbeumo
Brentford
31
67
2.2
Nicolas Jackson
Chelsea
25
67
3.2
Noni Madueke
Chelsea
25
65
3.8
Liam Delap
Ipswich
30
60
2.3
Mohammed Kudus
West Ham
25
59
2.5
Luis Díaz
Liverpool
30
58
2.6
Dominik Szoboszlai
Liverpool
29
58
2.5
Alex Iwobi
Fulham
31
57
2.1
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Crystal Palace
29
57
2.3
Leandro Trossard
Arsenal
31
56
2.5
Justin Kluivert
Bournemouth
28
56
2.6
Evanilson
Bournemouth
24
56
2.9
Dango Ouattara
Bournemouth
28
55
2.9
Son Heung-Min
Tottenham
28
55
2.5
Dominic Solanke
Tottenham
22
55
2.5
Anthony Gordon
Newcastle
26
54
2.3
Chris Wood
Nottm Forest
29
53
2
Savinho
Man City
25
53
2.9
Brennan Johnson
Tottenham
28
52
2.5
Phil Foden
Man City
25
52
2.8
Kai Havertz
Arsenal
21
52
2.5
Kaoru Mitoma
Brighton
31
50
1.8
Jamie Vardy
Leicester
29
50
1.9
Georginio Rutter
Brighton
28
50
2.7
Bukayo Saka
Arsenal
18
49
3.3
Morgan Rogers
Aston Villa
30
48
1.7
Tomás Soucek
West Ham
29
47
2
Morgan Gibbs-White
Nottm Forest
27
47
1.9
Marcus Tavernier
Bournemouth
22
47
2.8
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Everton
22
46
2.6
Enzo Fernández
Chelsea
29
45
1.7
Jørgen Strand Larsen
Wolves
29
44
1.8
Cody Gakpo
Liverpool
28
44
2.7
Danny Welbeck
Brighton
24
44
2.5
Ismaïla Sarr
Crystal Palace
30
43
1.8
Pedro Neto
Chelsea
28
43
2.3
Dejan Kulusevski
Tottenham
27
43
1.8
Joelinton
Newcastle
26
43
1.8
Harvey Barnes
Newcastle
25
43
3.6
João Pedro
Brighton
25
43
2.1
Kevin Schade
Brentford
31
42
2.2
Diogo Jota
Liverpool
20
41
3.7
Amad Diallo
Man Utd
22
40
2.3
Carlos Baleba
Brighton
27
39
1.7
Kevin De Bruyne
Man City
21
39
2.9
Declan Rice
Arsenal
29
38
1.5
James Maddison
Tottenham
29
38
2
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool
28
38
1.6
Lucas Paquetá
West Ham
27
38
1.7
Jacob Murphy
Newcastle
27
37
1.8
Martin Ødegaard
Arsenal
23
37
1.8
Rodrigo Muniz
Fulham
30
36
3.6
Pedro Porro
Tottenham
30
36
1.4
Mateus Fernandes
Southampton
29
36
1.4
Omari Hutchinson
Ipswich
27
36
1.5
Gabriel Martinelli
Arsenal
26
36
1.9
Anthony Elanga
Nottm Forest
31
35
1.6
Josko Gvardiol
Man City
30
35
1.2
Adama Traoré
Fulham
29
35
2.1
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Nottm Forest
26
35
1.6
Julio Enciso
Ipswich
19
35
4.4
Elliot Anderson
Nottm Forest
30
33
1.4
Ryan Christie
Bournemouth
29
33
1.4
Andreas Pereira
Fulham
28
33
1.8
Mateo Kovacic
Man City
25
33
1.7
Beto
Everton
23
33
2.8
Youri Tielemans
Aston Villa
31
32
1.1
Emile Smith Rowe
Fulham
28
32
1.6
Alexis Mac Allister
Liverpool
30
31
1.2
Bruno Guimarães
Newcastle
30
31
1.1
Neco Williams
Nottm Forest
28
31
1.4
Ryan Yates
Nottm Forest
28
31
1.6
Facundo Buonanotte
Leicester
27
31
2
Darwin Núñez
Liverpool
25
31
2.8
Eddie Nketiah
Crystal Palace
22
31
3.8
Jhon Durán
Aston Villa
20
31
4.5
Mikkel Damsgaard
Brentford
31
30
1.2
João Gomes
Wolves
29
30
1.1
Daniel Muñoz
Crystal Palace
29
30
1.1
Christian Nørgaard
Brentford
27
30
1.2
Mikel Merino
Arsenal
23
29
2
Paul Onuachu
Southampton
21
29
3
Rayan Aït-Nouri
Wolves
30
28
1
Curtis Jones
Liverpool
26
28
1.9
Iliman Ndiaye
Everton
26
28
1.3
Jesper Lindstrøm
Everton
25
28
2
Leon Bailey
Aston Villa
23
28
2.2
Harry Wilson
Fulham
19
28
3
Joshua Zirkzee
Man Utd
31
27
1.8
Keane Lewis-Potter
Brentford
31
27
1
Pape Sarr
Tottenham
29
27
1.7
Cameron Archer
Southampton
28
27
1.9
Tyler Dibling
Southampton
27
27
1.5
Bernardo Silva
Man City
27
27
1.1
Jordan Ayew
Leicester
26
27
1.8
Marcus Rashford
Aston Villa
22
27
1.9
Casemiro
Man Utd
21
27
1.9
Omar Marmoush
Man City
9
27
3.7
Nikola Milenkovic
Nottm Forest
30
26
0.9
Yankuba Minteh
Brighton
25
26
1.8
Adam Armstrong
Southampton
20
26
1.9
Sandro Tonali
Newcastle
28
25
1.2
Jack Harrison
Everton
27
25
1.4
Maxence Lacroix
Crystal Palace
27
25
0.9
Christopher Nkunku
Chelsea
26
25
2.5
Idrissa Gueye
Everton
30
24
0.9
James Justin
Leicester
29
24
0.9
Abdoulaye Doucouré
Everton
27
24
1
Fabian Schär
Newcastle
26
24
1
Diogo Dalot
Man Utd
30
23
0.8
Yasin Ayari
Brighton
27
23
1.3
John McGinn
Aston Villa
27
23
1.1
Jefferson Lerma
Crystal Palace
25
23
1.2
Jérémy Doku
Man City
22
23
1.6
Dwight McNeil
Everton
14
23
1.8
Thomas Partey
Arsenal
29
22
0.9
Gabriel Magalhães
Arsenal
28
22
0.8
Stephy Mavididi
Leicester
28
22
1.4
David Brooks
Bournemouth
24
22
2.5
Rodrigo Bentancur
Tottenham
21
22
1.4
Malo Gusto
Chelsea
26
21
1.1
Rasmus Højlund
Man Utd
26
21
1.2
Jadon Sancho
Chelsea
25
21
1.2
Sam Szmodics
Ipswich
19
21
1.9
Murillo
Nottm Forest
30
20
0.7
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
Wolves
29
20
1.2
Ilkay Gündogan
Man City
27
20
1.1
Bilal El Khannouss
Leicester
26
20
1.1
Carlos Soler
West Ham
26
20
1.5
Gabriel Jesus
Arsenal
17
20
3
Enes Ünal
Bournemouth
17
20
5.4
João Félix
Chelsea
12
20
4.9
Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool
31
19
0.6
Ethan Nwaneri
Arsenal
21
19
2.4
Jaden Philogene
Ipswich
20
19
2.2
Michail Antonio
West Ham
14
19
2
Matthijs de Ligt
Man Utd
28
18
0.8
Taylor Harwood-Bellis
Southampton
28
18
0.7
Jota Silva
Nottm Forest
26
18
2.1
Gonçalo Guedes
Wolves
24
18
2.1
Pervis Estupiñán
Brighton
24
18
0.9
Simon Adingra
Brighton
22
18
2.2
Mario Lemina
Wolves
17
18
1.2
Kenny Tete
Fulham
16
18
1.3
Carlos Alcaraz
Everton
9
18
3.9
Milos Kerkez
Bournemouth
31
17
0.6
Joe Aribo
Southampton
30
17
0.8
Kyle Walker-Peters
Southampton
29
17
0.6
Marc Cucurella
Chelsea
29
17
0.6
Dara O'Shea
Ipswich
28
17
0.6
Nicolás Domínguez
Nottm Forest
27
17
1
Will Hughes
Crystal Palace
25
17
0.9
Wilfred Ndidi
Leicester
22
17
0.8
Lisandro Martínez
Man Utd
20
17
0.9
Kamaldeen Sulemana
Southampton
19
17
1.7
Antonee Robinson
Fulham
31
16
0.5
Nathan Collins
Brentford
31
16
0.5
Jan Paul van Hecke
Brighton
29
16
0.6
Konstantinos Mavropanos
West Ham
27
16
0.8
Orel Mangala
Everton
19
16
1.1
Ryan Gravenberch
Liverpool
31
15
0.5
Dan Burn
Newcastle
29
15
0.5
Dean Huijsen
Bournemouth
25
15
0.7
Jacob Ramsey
Aston Villa
23
15
1
Rúben Dias
Man City
20
15
0.8
Trevoh Chalobah
Chelsea
20
15
0.9
Jack Grealish
Man City
18
15
1.9
James Tarkowski
Everton
31
14
0.5
Moisés Caicedo
Chelsea
31
14
0.5
Vitaly Janelt
Brentford
30
14
0.6
Leif Davis
Ipswich
29
14
0.5
Jurriën Timber
Arsenal
28
14
0.5
Emerson
West Ham
27
14
0.7
Daichi Kamada
Crystal Palace
26
14
1.1
Ibrahima Konaté
Liverpool
25
14
0.6
Jack Taylor
Ipswich
25
14
2.4
Manuel Ugarte
Man Utd
23
14
0.9
Crysencio Summerville
West Ham
19
14
1.6
Amadou Onana
Aston Villa
19
14
1.1
Pablo Sarabia
Wolves
17
14
2.1
Ross Barkley
Aston Villa
16
14
2.3
Cristian Romero
Tottenham
16
14
1
Danny Ings
West Ham
15
14
4.7
Matt O'Riley
Brighton
14
14
2.3
Marshall Munetsi
Wolves
7
14
2.4
Lewis Cook
Bournemouth
30
13
0.5
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
West Ham
30
13
0.4
Calvin Bassey
Fulham
29
13
0.5
Lucas Digne
Aston Villa
29
13
0.5
Yukinari Sugawara
Southampton
28
13
0.8
Nélson Semedo
Wolves
27
13
0.5
Joe Willock
Newcastle
26
13
1.4
Jack Clarke
Ipswich
25
13
1.3
Sepp van den Berg
Brentford
24
13
0.6
Joachim Andersen
Fulham
23
13
0.6
Luis Sinisterra
Bournemouth
12
13
5.1
Abdul Fatawu
Leicester
11
13
2
Marco Asensio
Aston Villa
6
13
3.8
Noussair Mazraoui
Man Utd
31
12
0.4
Andy Robertson
Liverpool
29
12
0.5
Marc Guéhi
Crystal Palace
29
12
0.4
Sasa Lukic
Fulham
24
12
0.6
Lucas Bergvall
Tottenham
24
12
1
Jack Hinshelwood
Brighton
19
12
0.8
Fábio Carvalho
Brentford
19
12
2.4
Evan Ferguson
West Ham
19
12
2.9
Tosin Adarabioyo
Chelsea
18
12
0.9
Patson Daka
Leicester
18
12
1.9
Conor Chaplin
Ipswich
16
12
1.7
Reiss Nelson
Fulham
12
12
2.2
Maximilian Kilman
West Ham
31
11
0.4
Tyrick Mitchell
Crystal Palace
30
11
0.4
Vitalii Mykolenko
Everton
28
11
0.4
Wout Faes
Leicester
28
11
0.4
Lewis Hall
Newcastle
27
11
0.5
Edson Álvarez
West Ham
25
11
0.6
Harry Maguire
Man Utd
22
11
0.7
Niclas Füllkrug
West Ham
11
11
2.2
Ben Brereton
Southampton
10
11
2.2
Mathys Tel
Tottenham
6
11
3.2
Levi Colwill
Chelsea
28
10
0.4
Rico Lewis
Man City
25
10
0.5
Matt Doherty
Wolves
24
10
0.5
Taiwo Awoniyi
Nottm Forest
23
10
2.6
Ian Maatsen
Aston Villa
23
10
1.3
Ethan Pinnock
Brentford
22
10
0.5
Harry Winks
Leicester
22
10
0.6
Lewis Dunk
Brighton
21
10
0.5
Manuel Akanji
Man City
20
10
0.5
Kobbie Mainoo
Man Utd
18
10
0.7
Kalvin Phillips
Ipswich
18
10
0.7
Riccardo Calafiori
Arsenal
17
10
1
Ramón Sosa
Nottm Forest
16
10
3.6
Adam Wharton
Crystal Palace
15
10
0.9
Nathan Broadhead
Ipswich
15
10
1.5
Raheem Sterling
Arsenal
13
10
2.6
Ola Aina
Nottm Forest
30
9
0.3
Sam Morsy
Ipswich
26
9
0.4
Tommy Doyle
Wolves
24
9
1.7
Yehor Yarmoliuk
Brentford
24
9
0.9
Yves Bissouma
Tottenham
23
9
0.7
Flynn Downes
Southampton
21
9
0.5
Alex Scott
Bournemouth
14
9
1.6
Cameron Burgess
Ipswich
13
9
0.7
Harvey Elliott
Liverpool
12
9
5.2
Wilson Odobert
Tottenham
10
9
1.8
Donyell Malen
Aston Villa
8
9
3.5
Illia Zabarnyi
Bournemouth
29
8
0.3
Jens Cajuste
Ipswich
24
8
0.4
Timothy Castagne
Fulham
21
8
0.5
Matty Cash
Aston Villa
20
8
0.5
Guido Rodríguez
West Ham
20
8
0.7
Lesley Ugochukwu
Southampton
20
8
0.6
Jacob Greaves
Ipswich
19
8
0.4
Pau Torres
Aston Villa
19
8
0.4
Timo Werner
Tottenham
18
8
1.4
Djed Spence
Tottenham
18
8
0.6
Chris Richards
Crystal Palace
17
8
0.5
Michael Keane
Everton
10
8
0.9
Patrick Dorgu
Man Utd
5
8
1.8
Ezri Konsa
Aston Villa
27
7
0.3
André
Wolves
26
7
0.3
Toti Gomes
Wolves
24
7
0.3
Jarrad Branthwaite
Everton
24
7
0.3
Wes Burns
Ipswich
18
7
0.7
Kristoffer Ajer
Brentford
18
7
0.5
Justin Devenny
Crystal Palace
16
7
1.9
Conor Bradley
Liverpool
13
7
1.6
Cheick Doucouré
Crystal Palace
13
7
1.4
Reece James
Chelsea
13
7
0.8
James McAtee
Man City
11
7
4.7
Ryan Sessegnon
Fulham
9
7
3.4
Ashley Young
Everton
27
6
0.3
Santiago Bueno
Wolves
24
6
0.4
Boubakary Soumaré
Leicester
24
6
0.3
Sean Longstaff
Newcastle
22
6
0.7
Tyler Adams
Bournemouth
21
6
0.4
Bobby De Cordova-Reid
Leicester
20
6
0.9
Ben Johnson
Ipswich
19
6
0.5
Mats Wieffer
Brighton
19
6
1.1
Joël Veltman
Brighton
19
6
0.3
George Hirst
Ipswich
19
6
1.9
Boubacar Kamara
Aston Villa
19
6
0.5
Christian Eriksen
Man Utd
17
6
0.7
Mathias Jensen
Brentford
17
6
0.7
Álex Moreno
Nottm Forest
14
6
0.6
Tariq Lamptey
Brighton
13
6
0.7
Ben White
Arsenal
12
6
0.7
Kasey McAteer
Leicester
12
6
1.4
Micky van de Ven
Tottenham
11
6
0.6
Tyrone Mings
Aston Villa
11
6
0.6
James Hill
Bournemouth
10
6
1.2
Miguel Almirón
Newcastle
9
6
3.6
Richarlison
Tottenham
9
6
1.9
Antony
Man Utd
8
6
4
Nico González
Man City
6
6
1.1
William Saliba
Arsenal
29
5
0.2
Jan Bednarek
Southampton
25
5
0.2
Destiny Udogie
Tottenham
23
5
0.3
Issa Diop
Fulham
21
5
0.3
Matheus Nunes
Man City
21
5
0.4
Mads Roerslev
Brentford
19
5
0.4
Ryan Manning
Southampton
19
5
0.4
Hwang Hee-Chan
Wolves
18
5
0.7
James Ward-Prowse
West Ham
17
5
0.5
Radu Dragusin
Tottenham
16
5
0.4
Leny Yoro
Man Utd
16
5
0.5
Craig Dawson
Wolves
15
5
0.5
Tim Iroegbunam
Everton
15
5
0.8
Kyle Walker
Man City
15
5
0.5
James Garner
Everton
14
5
0.5
Will Smallbone
Southampton
13
5
0.8
Emiliano Buendía
Aston Villa
12
5
5.1
Mason Mount
Man Utd
10
5
1.6
Philip Billing
Bournemouth
10
5
2.6
Callum Wilson
Newcastle
10
5
2.3
Odsonne Édouard
Leicester
6
5
3.2
Tino Livramento
Newcastle
29
4
0.2
Jean-Clair Todibo
West Ham
20
4
0.3
Tom Cairney
Fulham
19
4
0.8
Rodrigo Gomes
Wolves
18
4
0.6
Axel Tuanzebe
Ipswich
16
4
0.3
Vladimír Coufal
West Ham
15
4
0.5
James Bree
Southampton
14
4
0.4
Jake O'Brien
Everton
14
4
0.3
Jeffrey Schlupp
Crystal Palace
12
4
3.8
Axel Disasi
Aston Villa
12
4
0.4
Ali Al-Hamadi
Ipswich
11
4
2.9
Diego Carlos
Aston Villa
10
4
0.4
Andy Irving
West Ham
10
4
2.2
Emmanuel Agbadou
Wolves
9
4
0.5
Armando Broja
Everton
8
4
1.8
Ferdi Kadioglu
Brighton
6
4
0.9
Federico Chiesa
Liverpool
4
4
10.9
Kevin Danso
Tottenham
4
4
1
Victor Kristiansen
Leicester
28
3
0.1
Kieran Trippier
Newcastle
19
3
0.3
Jannik Vestergaard
Leicester
18
3
0.2
Caleb Okoli
Leicester
17
3
0.3
Oliver Skipp
Leicester
17
3
0.3
Brajan Gruda
Brighton
15
3
0.6
Kostas Tsimikas
Liverpool
14
3
0.5
Aaron Cresswell
West Ham
14
3
0.5
Wesley Fofana
Chelsea
14
3
0.2
Adam Lallana
Southampton
14
3
0.8
Ollie Scarles
West Ham
12
3
0.5
Harrison Reed
Fulham
11
3
3.2
Oleksandr Zinchenko
Arsenal
10
3
0.9
Lloyd Kelly
Newcastle
10
3
0.9
Nathan Aké
Man City
10
3
0.4
Ben Davies
Tottenham
10
3
0.3
Lewis Miley
Newcastle
10
3
1.3
Joe Gomez
Liverpool
9
3
0.5
Diego Gómez
Brighton
9
3
0.7
Renato Veiga
Chelsea
7
3
1.5
Mikey Moore
Tottenham
7
3
1.5
Willian
Fulham
6
3
1.8
Sander Berge
Fulham
24
2
0.1
Morato
Nottm Forest
22
2
0.2
Jack Stephens
Southampton
13
2
0.2
Marcos Senesi
Bournemouth
13
2
0.2
Daniel Jebbison
Bournemouth
11
2
2.8
John Stones
Man City
11
2
0.3
Nathan Wood
Southampton
9
2
0.3
Luis Guilherme
West Ham
9
2
1.8
Carlos Forbs
Wolves
9
2
0.8
Luke Thomas
Leicester
7
2
0.3
Andrés García
Aston Villa
6
2
0.6
Yerson Mosquera
Wolves
5
2
0.4
Ricardo Pereira
Leicester
5
2
1
Ross Stewart
Southampton
5
2
1.3
Tyrique George
Chelsea
5
2
2.1
Ben Chilwell
Crystal Palace
5
2
1.7
Nico O'Reilly
Man City
4
2
1
Josh Acheampong
Chelsea
4
2
1.1
Woyo Coulibaly
Leicester
4
2
1.7
Albert Grønbæk
Southampton
4
2
1.3
James Milner
Brighton
3
2
1
Youssef Chermiti
Everton
2
2
12
Matheus França
Crystal Palace
1
2
12.9
Dean Henderson
Crystal Palace
30
1
0
Kepa
Bournemouth
24
1
0
Archie Gray
Tottenham
22
1
0.1
Adam Smith
Bournemouth
19
1
0.1
Myles Lewis-Skelly
Arsenal
16
1
0.1
Luke Woolfenden
Ipswich
13
1
0.1
Jorginho
Arsenal
13
1
0.1
Nathaniel Clyne
Crystal Palace
12
1
0.2
Igor Julio
Brighton
12
1
0.1
Adam Webster
Brighton
11
1
0.1
William Osula
Newcastle
11
1
1.1
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
Chelsea
11
1
0.4
Roméo Lavia
Chelsea
11
1
0.2
Jakub Kiwior
Arsenal
10
1
0.2
Ibrahim Sangaré
Nottm Forest
8
1
0.3
Lamare Bogarde
Aston Villa
8
1
0.2
Ryan Fraser
Southampton
8
1
0.3
Nathan Patterson
Everton
8
1
0.5
Paris Maghoma
Brentford
8
1
0.8
Mykhailo Mudryk
Chelsea
7
1
0.6
Yunus Konak
Brentford
7
1
3.3
Harry Clarke
Ipswich
7
1
0.2
Kieran Tierney
Arsenal
7
1
1
Toby Collyer
Man Utd
6
1
0.5
Jonny Evans
Man Utd
6
1
0.3
Jorge Cuenca
Fulham
6
1
0.3
Emil Krafth
Newcastle
6
1
0.4
Willy-Arnaud Boly
Nottm Forest
6
1
0.6
Abdukodir Khusanov
Man City
6
1
0.2
Welington
Southampton
6
1
0.4
Josh King
Fulham
5
1
1.1
Conor Townsend
Ipswich
5
1
0.3
Solly March
Brighton
5
1
1.6
Igor Thiago
Brentford
4
1
0.7
Armel Bella-Kotchap
Southampton
4
1
0.3
Harry Toffolo
Nottm Forest
3
1
2
Harrison Armstrong
Everton
3
1
1.9
Séamus Coleman
Everton
3
1
0.5
Pedro Lima
Wolves
3
1
1.3
Sergio Reguilón
Tottenham
3
1
0.7
Sven Botman
Newcastle
3
1
0.4
Dane Scarlett
Tottenham
3
1
2.9
Scott McTominay
Man Utd
2
1
5.3
Sam Amo-Ameyaw
Southampton
2
1
3.5
Daniel Podence
Wolves
2
1
2
Billy Gilmour
Brighton
2
1
0.9
Maxwel Cornet
Southampton
2
1
1.3
Lewis Orford
West Ham
2
1
1.9
Divin Mubama
Man City
1
1
3.3
Bernd Leno
Fulham
31
0
0
André Onana
Man Utd
31
Beto leading recent foul play stakes
Everton's muscular forward Beto has committed at least two fouls in his last four run-outs and in six of his last eight in the Premier League.
His form line of 4-3-2-2 for fouls is more than enough for you to consider backing him for multiple fouls again - and when you bear in mind the Toffees are away at Nottingham Forest then it makes even more sense.
We know exactly how Forest play and David Moyes has brought a more physical and direct style back to Everton, so this could be a throwback game with plenty of tackles and fouls involved.
Sometimes the stats only tell half the story and the match-up is very much one to take into account at the City Ground.
Premier League fouls committed: Ones to watch
Our old friend Jorgen Strand Larsen pops up here again as he can match Beto's four in a row with multiple fouls and just one less in total.
The Wolves man may be worth a big stats-based Bet Builder of his own given his scoring, shooting and fouls stats of late.
English Premier League - Top 5 Fouls
|0.9
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|29
|26
|0.9
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|29
|26
|0.9
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|27
|26
|1.6
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|25
|26
|2.3
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|25
|26
|1.4
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|24
|26
|1.3
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|21
|26
|1.7
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|19
|26
|1.4
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|29
|25
|0.9
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|29
|25
|1.5
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|24
|25
|1.5
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|24
|25
|1.2
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|21
|25
|2.6
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|20
|25
|1.9
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|31
|24
|0.8
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|30
|24
|1
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|30
|24
|0.9
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|29
|24
|1
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|28
|24
|0.9
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|27
|24
|1.4
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|27
|24
|1
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|26
|24
|1
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|26
|24
|1.3
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|26
|24
|1.8
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|25
|24
|1.2
|Eddie Nketiah
|Crystal Palace
|22
|24
|2.9
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|19
|24
|1.7
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|14
|24
|1.8
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|31
|23
|1
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|29
|23
|0.8
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|28
|23
|1.2
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|28
|23
|1.1
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|25
|23
|1.1
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|25
|23
|1.1
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|22
|23
|1.4
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|19
|23
|1.8
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|18
|23
|1.6
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|16
|23
|1.6
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|30
|22
|0.7
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|29
|22
|0.8
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|28
|22
|0.8
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|26
|22
|2.6
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|26
|22
|1.8
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|25
|22
|1
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|20
|22
|1.1
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|20
|22
|1.3
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|30
|21
|0.7
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|30
|21
|0.7
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|29
|21
|0.8
|Emerson
|West Ham
|27
|21
|1
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|27
|21
|0.9
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|25
|21
|1.1
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|24
|21
|1.2
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|31
|20
|0.7
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|31
|20
|0.6
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|30
|20
|0.9
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|29
|20
|0.7
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|29
|20
|0.8
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|28
|20
|0.8
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|24
|20
|1.7
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|24
|20
|1
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|23
|20
|1.6
|Jaden Philogene
|Ipswich
|20
|20
|2.3
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|29
|19
|0.7
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|29
|19
|1.2
|James Justin
|Leicester
|29
|19
|0.7
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|28
|19
|0.7
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|26
|19
|0.8
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|26
|19
|1
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|25
|19
|1.1
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|22
|19
|1.1
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|19
|19
|1.4
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|31
|18
|0.9
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|29
|18
|0.7
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|29
|18
|0.8
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|28
|18
|0.8
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|28
|18
|0.7
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|26
|18
|0.8
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|24
|18
|0.8
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|29
|17
|0.6
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|28
|17
|0.8
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|28
|17
|0.9
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|28
|17
|0.6
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|27
|17
|0.6
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|26
|17
|1.8
|Savinho
|Man City
|25
|17
|0.9
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|24
|17
|0.8
|Joachim Andersen
|Fulham
|23
|17
|0.8
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|18
|17
|1.2
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|17
|17
|1.1
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|15
|17
|2.1
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|13
|17
|1.6
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|30
|16
|0.5
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|28
|16
|0.7
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|28
|16
|1
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|27
|16
|0.8
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|24
|16
|0.8
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|22
|16
|1
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|20
|16
|1.5
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|20
|16
|0.8
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Chelsea
|20
|16
|0.9
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|19
|16
|2.9
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|17
|16
|1.6
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|31
|15
|0.5
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|30
|15
|0.5
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|28
|15
|0.9
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|28
|15
|1.1
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|28
|15
|0.9
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|28
|15
|0.5
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|26
|15
|1.5
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|26
|15
|0.9
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|25
|15
|1
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|25
|15
|1.1
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|25
|15
|1.5
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|21
|15
|1.1
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|20
|15
|1.3
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|17
|15
|1.3
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|31
|14
|0.5
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|31
|14
|0.5
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|28
|14
|0.7
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|27
|14
|0.7
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|26
|14
|0.9
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|24
|14
|1.7
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|20
|14
|2
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|19
|14
|1.1
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|17
|14
|2.1
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|17
|14
|1.3
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|15
|14
|2.3
|James Garner
|Everton
|14
|14
|1.3
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|31
|13
|0.5
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|26
|13
|0.7
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|21
|13
|0.8
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|19
|13
|1.3
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|19
|13
|1
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|19
|13
|0.8
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|18
|13
|0.9
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|17
|13
|1.9
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|13
|13
|1.9
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|31
|12
|0.4
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|30
|12
|0.4
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|30
|12
|0.4
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|23
|12
|0.9
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|21
|12
|0.9
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|20
|12
|0.9
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|19
|12
|1.2
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|18
|12
|0.8
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|17
|12
|1.3
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|16
|12
|0.8
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|14
|12
|1.3
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|13
|12
|1.4
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|30
|11
|1.1
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|30
|11
|0.5
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|27
|11
|0.5
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|27
|11
|0.6
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|26
|11
|0.5
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|25
|11
|1.9
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|23
|11
|0.7
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|16
|11
|0.8
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|14
|11
|1.1
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|13
|11
|2.8
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|11
|11
|2.2
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|11
|11
|1.7
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|10
|11
|1.2
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|29
|10
|0.4
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|25
|10
|0.5
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|22
|10
|0.6
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|21
|10
|0.7
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|20
|10
|0.5
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|19
|10
|1.1
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|19
|10
|0.5
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|18
|10
|0.7
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|18
|10
|1.6
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|16
|10
|1.5
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|15
|10
|6.5
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|14
|10
|1.7
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|13
|10
|1.6
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|11
|10
|1.7
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|11
|10
|1
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|10
|10
|3.2
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Everton
|9
|10
|2.2
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|31
|9
|0.6
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|28
|9
|0.4
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|27
|9
|0.4
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|25
|9
|0.8
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|24
|9
|0.9
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|23
|9
|0.4
|Marcus Rashford
|Aston Villa
|22
|9
|0.6
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|22
|9
|1.1
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|22
|9
|1.1
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|22
|9
|0.6
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|22
|9
|1.1
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|19
|9
|0.8
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|19
|9
|1
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|15
|9
|0.8
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|14
|9
|1.6
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|14
|9
|0.8
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|12
|9
|2.1
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|12
|9
|0.9
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|10
|9
|1
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|10
|9
|1
|Nico González
|Man City
|6
|9
|1.7
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|30
|8
|0.4
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|24
|8
|0.4
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|24
|8
|0.9
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|22
|8
|0.4
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|20
|8
|0.6
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|20
|8
|1.1
|Julio Enciso
|Ipswich
|19
|8
|1
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|18
|8
|0.6
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|17
|8
|0.5
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|16
|8
|1.3
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|16
|8
|0.8
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|16
|8
|0.8
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|14
|8
|2
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|13
|8
|0.8
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|12
|8
|0.9
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|11
|8
|5.8
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|10
|8
|2.4
|Nathan Wood
|Southampton
|9
|8
|1.2
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|9
|8
|1.1
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|8
|8
|2.6
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|8
|8
|1.5
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|7
|8
|1.4
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|26
|7
|0.3
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|23
|7
|1.8
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|23
|7
|0.9
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|19
|7
|1.5
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|19
|7
|2.2
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|17
|7
|0.8
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|17
|7
|0.9
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|14
|7
|1.3
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|13
|7
|1.6
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|13
|7
|1.4
|Reiss Nelson
|Fulham
|12
|7
|1.3
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|10
|7
|1.4
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Fulham
|9
|7
|3.4
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|31
|6
|0.3
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|29
|6
|0.3
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|27
|6
|0.2
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|24
|6
|0.3
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|22
|6
|0.4
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|21
|6
|0.8
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|21
|6
|0.3
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|19
|6
|0.3
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|19
|6
|0.5
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|18
|6
|0.9
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|18
|6
|0.8
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|17
|6
|1.6
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|16
|6
|0.4
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|16
|6
|2.2
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|15
|6
|0.6
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|15
|6
|0.6
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|15
|6
|1.1
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|14
|6
|0.5
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|13
|6
|0.7
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|12
|6
|1.5
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|11
|6
|6.4
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|10
|6
|3.3
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|10
|6
|1.1
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|9
|6
|2
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|7
|6
|3.1
|Odsonne Édouard
|Leicester
|6
|6
|3.8
|Marco Asensio
|Aston Villa
|6
|6
|1.8
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|5
|6
|1.2
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|5
|6
|1.6
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|28
|5
|0.2
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|25
|5
|0.3
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|25
|5
|0.3
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|24
|5
|0.9
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|19
|5
|1
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|16
|5
|1.4
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|13
|5
|0.4
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|11
|5
|0.7
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|10
|5
|1.6
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|10
|5
|1.5
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|9
|5
|1.1
|Armando Broja
|Everton
|8
|5
|2.2
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|7
|5
|2.5
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|7
|5
|1.2
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|6
|5
|1.6
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|6
|5
|1.2
|Mathys Tel
|Tottenham
|6
|5
|1.4
|Evan Ferguson
|West Ham
|19
|4
|1
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|18
|4
|0.4
|Conor Coady
|Leicester
|15
|4
|0.3
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|12
|4
|1.6
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|12
|4
|4
|Axel Disasi
|Aston Villa
|12
|4
|0.4
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|12
|4
|0.7
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|11
|4
|1.4
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|10
|4
|0.8
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|9
|4
|1.3
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|8
|4
|1
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|5
|4
|0.9
|Kevin Danso
|Tottenham
|4
|4
|1
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|3
|4
|1.6
|José Sá
|Wolves
|24
|3
|0.1
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|18
|3
|0.5
|Nathan Broadhead
|Ipswich
|15
|3
|0.5
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|14
|3
|0.5
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|13
|3
|0.2
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|11
|3
|0.3
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|10
|3
|1.5
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|9
|3
|0.3
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|7
|3
|1.5
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|6
|3
|1.1
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Man City
|6
|3
|0.5
|Welington
|Southampton
|6
|3
|1.3
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|5
|3
|2
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|4
|3
|2.1
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Southampton
|4
|3
|0.8
|James Milner
|Brighton
|3
|3
|1.6
|Tyrell Malacia
|Man Utd
|3
|3
|2.7
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|25
|2
|0.1
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|24
|2
|0.1
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|18
|2
|0.3
|James Bree
|Southampton
|14
|2
|0.2
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|13
|2
|0.2
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|12
|2
|0.4
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|11
|2
|2.8
|William Osula
|Newcastle
|11
|2
|2.2
|John Stones
|Man City
|11
|2
|0.3
|James McAtee
|Man City
|11
|2
|1.3
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|10
|2
|0.3
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|10
|2
|0.8
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|10
|2
|0.9
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|9
|2
|0.3
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|9
|2
|0.8
|Antony
|Man Utd
|8
|2
|1.3
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|8
|2
|0.9
|Paris Maghoma
|Brentford
|8
|2
|1.6
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|7
|2
|1
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|7
|2
|0.7
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|7
|2
|1.2
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|7
|2
|6.7
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|7
|2
|0.3
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|6
|2
|1
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|6
|2
|0.7
|Josh King
|Fulham
|5
|2
|2.3
|Conor Townsend
|Ipswich
|5
|2
|0.6
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|5
|2
|1
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|5
|2
|0.8
|Tyrique George
|Chelsea
|5
|2
|2.1
|Ben Chilwell
|Crystal Palace
|5
|2
|1.7
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|4
|2
|1
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|4
|2
|5.5
|Woyo Coulibaly
|Leicester
|4
|2
|1.7
|Harrison Armstrong
|Everton
|3
|2
|3.8
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|3
|2
|1.5
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|2
|2
|1.9
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|2
|2
|2.8
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|2
|2
|7.8
|Ayden Heaven
|Man Utd
|2
|2
|1.9
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|31
|1
|0
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|30
|1
|0
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Southampton
|23
|1
|0
|Ederson
|Man City
|21
|1
|0
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|20
|1
|0.1
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|12
|1
|0.9
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|10
|1
|0.1
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|9
|1
|0.6
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|8
|1
|0.3
|Donyell Malen
|Aston Villa
|8
|1
|0.4
|Alex Palmer
|Ipswich
|7
|1
|0.1
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|6
|1
|0.6
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|6
|1
|0.4
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|6
|1
|0.2
|Andrés García
|Aston Villa
|6
|1
|0.3
|Willian
|Fulham
|6
|1
|0.6
|Solly March
|Brighton
|5
|1
|1.6
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|5
|1
|2.4
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|4
|1
|0.7
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|4
|1
|0.5
|Kim Ji-Soo
|Brentford
|3
|1
|3.2
|Pedro Lima
|Wolves
|3
|1
|1.3
|Sam Amo-Ameyaw
|Southampton
|2
|1
|3.5
|Rodri
|Man City
|2
|1
|1.4
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|2
|1
|6
|Ben Godfrey
|Ipswich
|2
|1
|0.8
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|1
|1
|1
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|1
|1
|1
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|31
|0
|0
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|31
|0
|0
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|31
|0
|0
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|31
|0
|0
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|30
|0
|0
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|30
|0
|0
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|29
|0
|0
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|24
|0
|0
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|21
|0
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|20
|0
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|19
|0
|0
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|18
|0
|0
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|15
|0
|0
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|12
|0
|0
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|10
|0
|0
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|10
|0
|0
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|10
|0
|0
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|9
|0
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Wolves
|7
|0
|0
|Fraser Forster
|Tottenham
|7
|0
|0
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|7
|0
|0
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|6
|0
|0
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Leicester
|6
|0
|0
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|5
|0
|0
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|5
|0
|0
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|5
|0
|0
|Antonín Kinsky
|Tottenham
|4
|0
|0
|Albert Grønbæk
|Southampton
|4
|0
|0
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|3
|0
|0
|Joe Lumley
|Southampton
|3
|0
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|3
|0
|0
|Max Aarons
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|3
|0
|0
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|3
|0
|0
|Ben Winterburn
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|Dane Scarlett
|Tottenham
|3
|0
|0
|Nasser Djiga
|Wolves
|3
|0
|0
|Chido Obi
|Man Utd
|3
|0
|0
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Neto
|Arsenal
|2
|0
|0
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|2
|0
|0
|Eric da Silva Moreira
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|Hákon Valdimarsson
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Caleb Kporha
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Lewis Orford
|West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|Matt Targett
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|0
|Brandon Austin
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Harry Amass
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Ronnie Edwards
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|Martial Godo
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Alfie Dorrington
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Divin Mubama
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Eiran Cashin
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Matheus França
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Jeremy Monga
|Leicester
|1
|0
|0
A first-half fouls double at the City Ground
As mentioned, match-ups can be just as important as stats, and when the two collide we have the perfect storm, which could describe the Forest v Everton game pretty nicely if all goes to plan.
Beto's foul stats above are good, but his first-half foul numbers are even better, with at least one in his last four and a form line of 4-2-2-1 for first-half fouls in the last four league matches.
And in the red corner....Elliot Anderson can match Beto's first-half foul streak of four games, even though he can't live with the total as he's tallied 2-1-1-1 - but in this scrap against Everton a first-half fouls double for the pair of them looks a great bet.
This could also be a nice Build Up bet by pitting the pair head-to-head in a Match Up or even a Link Up for the two to combine.
Premier League first-half fouls: Ones to watch
There's no massive surprise to see Sasa Lukic leading the way in recent first-half fouls as the best of the rest, and he's just one behind Beto with a return of 2-1-2-3 ahead of Fulham's Monday night visit to Bournemouth.
Two Hammers to get hit at Anfield
Liverpool are a decent team to back for giving fouls away, despite dominating possession in most games, and so having West Ham visiting Anfield with two of the best players in the league for drawing fouls looks a nice combination.
Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen are the only two players to have had 2+ fouls against them in five straight Premier League games, but their streaks are even more impressive than that.
As Bowen has been fouled at least twice in 11 straight Premier League games, and Paqueta is not far off as he's suffered the same in 10 of those 11, so you'd back both to be fouled at Anfield and even both to suffer multiple fouls going on that recent run.
Premier League fouls drawn: Ones to watch
Arsenal's Myles Lewis Skelly has had multiple fouls against him in four straight league games ahead of Brentford's visit to the Emirates, while Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa is a nice fouls magnet with a recent league record of 2-2-2-3-1-4-1-2 - so he'll have to be on your shortlist for props bet as they visit Southampton.
English Premier League - Top 5 Fouls Won
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Fouls Won
|Fouls Won/90*
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|30
|93
|3.2
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|29
|59
|3.1
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|27
|59
|2.8
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|26
|58
|2.5
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|26
|58
|2.4
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|30
|54
|1.9
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|25
|51
|2.2
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|31
|49
|1.7
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|31
|48
|1.6
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|27
|48
|2.2
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|30
|46
|1.8
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|30
|46
|1.9
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|29
|46
|1.6
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|28
|46
|2.4
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|28
|45
|2.4
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|27
|45
|2.5
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|30
|44
|1.9
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|29
|44
|1.7
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|26
|44
|2
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|31
|43
|1.5
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|30
|43
|1.5
|Jordan Ayew
|Leicester
|26
|43
|2.9
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|28
|42
|1.6
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|27
|42
|1.6
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|26
|42
|1.8
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|25
|42
|2.1
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|19
|42
|2.3
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|31
|41
|1.4
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|29
|41
|1.6
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|27
|41
|1.8
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|27
|41
|1.6
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|24
|40
|2.1
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|31
|39
|1.8
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|28
|38
|1.8
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|30
|37
|1.4
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|29
|37
|2.3
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|30
|36
|1.3
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|30
|36
|1.8
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|30
|36
|1.4
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|27
|36
|1.5
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|23
|36
|1.9
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|31
|35
|1.1
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|22
|35
|1.6
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|18
|34
|2.3
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|31
|33
|1.5
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|31
|33
|1.1
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|29
|33
|1.2
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|31
|32
|1.5
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|30
|32
|1.1
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|30
|32
|1.1
|James Justin
|Leicester
|29
|32
|1.2
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|27
|32
|1.3
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|27
|32
|2.1
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|27
|32
|1.3
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|26
|32
|1.3
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|25
|32
|1.7
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|16
|32
|3.1
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|30
|31
|1.1
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|29
|31
|1.3
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|25
|31
|1.7
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|31
|30
|1.5
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|29
|30
|1.1
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|28
|30
|1.4
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|25
|30
|1.6
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|21
|30
|1.7
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|29
|29
|1
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|29
|29
|1.8
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|29
|29
|1.2
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|29
|29
|1.1
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|28
|29
|1.1
|André
|Wolves
|26
|29
|1.4
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|30
|28
|2.8
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|30
|28
|1.3
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|30
|28
|1.1
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|29
|28
|1.7
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|28
|28
|1.3
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|31
|27
|0.9
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|31
|27
|1.1
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|30
|27
|1.2
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|25
|27
|1.5
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|25
|27
|1.3
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|22
|27
|1.9
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|28
|26
|1.4
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|27
|26
|1
|Savinho
|Man City
|25
|26
|1.4
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|23
|26
|1.6
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|19
|26
|2.1
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|31
|25
|0.9
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|29
|25
|1
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|28
|25
|1.2
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|28
|25
|0.9
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|27
|25
|1
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|27
|25
|1.1
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|31
|24
|0.8
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|29
|24
|0.8
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|26
|24
|1.4
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|24
|24
|1.1
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|19
|24
|1.8
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|31
|23
|0.8
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|29
|23
|1
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|27
|23
|1.2
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|22
|23
|1.3
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|19
|23
|2.7
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|31
|22
|0.8
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|30
|22
|0.8
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|30
|22
|0.8
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|29
|22
|0.9
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|23
|22
|1.5
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|22
|22
|1.3
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|18
|22
|2.8
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|29
|21
|0.9
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|28
|21
|1.1
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|27
|21
|1.2
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|27
|21
|0.9
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|26
|21
|1.4
|Eddie Nketiah
|Crystal Palace
|22
|21
|2.5
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|21
|21
|1
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|19
|21
|1.6
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|18
|21
|1.5
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|31
|20
|0.7
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|29
|20
|0.8
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|28
|20
|1.2
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|28
|20
|1
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|27
|20
|1.1
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|26
|20
|0.8
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|26
|20
|2.4
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|25
|20
|1.2
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|24
|20
|1.1
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|24
|20
|1.1
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|22
|20
|1.2
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|11
|20
|3.1
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|29
|19
|0.7
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|29
|19
|0.7
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|28
|19
|0.7
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|28
|19
|0.7
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|26
|19
|0.9
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|25
|19
|1
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|23
|19
|0.9
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Chelsea
|20
|19
|1.1
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|18
|19
|1.3
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|18
|19
|1.4
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|14
|19
|3.4
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|30
|18
|0.6
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|27
|18
|0.7
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|25
|18
|1
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|25
|18
|1.8
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|23
|18
|1.4
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|23
|18
|1.2
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|21
|18
|1.3
|Jaden Philogene
|Ipswich
|20
|18
|2
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|15
|18
|1.6
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|31
|17
|0.6
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|29
|17
|0.6
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|28
|17
|0.6
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|28
|17
|0.6
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|27
|17
|1
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|26
|17
|0.9
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|24
|17
|0.9
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|23
|17
|1.3
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|21
|17
|1.1
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|19
|17
|1.2
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|12
|17
|4.2
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|9
|17
|2.3
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|31
|16
|0.6
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|30
|16
|0.7
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|29
|16
|0.6
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|25
|16
|0.7
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|22
|16
|0.8
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|19
|16
|3.4
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|19
|16
|0.9
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|18
|16
|2.5
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|14
|16
|1.2
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|13
|16
|2.3
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|29
|15
|0.5
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|29
|15
|0.6
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|28
|15
|0.8
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|26
|15
|1.2
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|26
|15
|1.1
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|24
|15
|1.8
|Beto
|Everton
|23
|15
|1.3
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|20
|15
|2.2
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|19
|15
|1.6
|Julio Enciso
|Ipswich
|19
|15
|1.9
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|28
|14
|0.9
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|27
|14
|0.8
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|26
|14
|0.7
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|25
|14
|1.3
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|25
|14
|1.2
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|24
|14
|1.6
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|21
|14
|1.5
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|29
|13
|0.5
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|28
|13
|0.6
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|27
|13
|0.7
|Emerson
|West Ham
|27
|13
|0.6
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|24
|13
|1.1
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|24
|13
|0.6
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|22
|13
|0.8
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|21
|13
|1
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|20
|13
|0.8
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|17
|13
|1.9
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|16
|13
|0.9
|Nathan Broadhead
|Ipswich
|15
|13
|2
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|14
|13
|1
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|31
|12
|0.8
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|31
|12
|0.4
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|28
|12
|0.5
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|28
|12
|0.5
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|28
|12
|0.9
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|28
|12
|0.4
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|21
|12
|0.9
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|20
|12
|0.9
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|17
|12
|1.3
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|31
|11
|0.4
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|29
|11
|0.4
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|27
|11
|0.5
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|26
|11
|1.2
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|26
|11
|1.1
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|25
|11
|0.6
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|24
|11
|0.5
|Joachim Andersen
|Fulham
|23
|11
|0.5
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|22
|11
|0.8
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|20
|11
|1
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|20
|11
|1
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|18
|11
|1.1
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|16
|11
|0.8
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|15
|11
|1.8
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|8
|11
|2.1
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|5
|11
|2.5
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|25
|10
|0.4
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|25
|10
|0.7
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|24
|10
|0.5
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|24
|10
|0.5
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|21
|10
|0.6
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|19
|10
|0.8
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|19
|10
|2
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|19
|10
|1
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|17
|10
|1.5
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|17
|10
|1.2
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|16
|10
|0.7
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|16
|10
|0.7
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|15
|10
|1.2
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|13
|10
|1.2
|Reiss Nelson
|Fulham
|12
|10
|1.8
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|12
|10
|2.3
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|31
|9
|0.3
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|30
|9
|0.3
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|30
|9
|0.3
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|28
|9
|0.6
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|28
|9
|0.4
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|27
|9
|0.4
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|26
|9
|0.4
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|25
|9
|0.4
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|23
|9
|2.3
|Marcus Rashford
|Aston Villa
|22
|9
|0.6
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|20
|9
|0.5
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|20
|9
|1.3
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|19
|9
|0.7
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|17
|9
|0.8
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|17
|9
|2.4
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|15
|9
|1.7
|James Garner
|Everton
|14
|9
|0.8
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|13
|9
|1.1
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|26
|8
|0.4
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|25
|8
|0.5
|José Sá
|Wolves
|24
|8
|0.3
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|24
|8
|0.8
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|21
|8
|0.4
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|19
|8
|0.7
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|18
|8
|1.1
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|17
|8
|0.5
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|14
|8
|2
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|14
|8
|1.3
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|11
|8
|0.8
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|10
|8
|1.6
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|31
|7
|0.2
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|29
|7
|0.3
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|28
|7
|0.3
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|20
|7
|0.4
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|19
|7
|0.4
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|16
|7
|2.5
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|14
|7
|0.7
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|13
|7
|1.4
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|13
|7
|0.7
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|11
|7
|0.7
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|9
|7
|2.3
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|7
|7
|1.2
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|5
|7
|1.4
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|5
|7
|2.6
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|31
|6
|0.2
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|23
|6
|0.8
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|22
|6
|0.4
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|22
|6
|0.7
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|21
|6
|0.4
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|20
|6
|0.3
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|19
|6
|0.5
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|18
|6
|0.4
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|18
|6
|0.5
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|17
|6
|0.6
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|15
|6
|3.9
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|14
|6
|0.6
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|13
|6
|1.4
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|12
|6
|6.1
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|12
|6
|0.6
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|11
|6
|2.1
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Everton
|9
|6
|1.3
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|6
|6
|1.9
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|5
|6
|2.9
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|30
|5
|0.2
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|30
|5
|0.2
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|29
|5
|0.2
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|27
|5
|0.2
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|24
|5
|0.3
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|24
|5
|0.9
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|24
|5
|0.2
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|24
|5
|0.2
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|21
|5
|0.6
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|20
|5
|0.4
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|19
|5
|0.9
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|19
|5
|0.3
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|19
|5
|1.6
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|18
|5
|0.9
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|16
|5
|0.7
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|15
|5
|0.5
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|15
|5
|0.5
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|10
|5
|1.5
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|10
|5
|1
|Antony
|Man Utd
|8
|5
|3.3
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|8
|5
|1.6
|Welington
|Southampton
|6
|5
|2.2
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|5
|5
|3.3
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|3
|5
|3.7
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|24
|4
|0.2
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|22
|4
|0.2
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|21
|4
|0.3
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|20
|4
|0.3
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|19
|4
|0.4
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|18
|4
|0.6
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|18
|4
|0.3
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|18
|4
|0.2
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|17
|4
|0.4
|James Bree
|Southampton
|14
|4
|0.4
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|11
|4
|0.8
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|10
|4
|1.3
|Nathan Wood
|Southampton
|9
|4
|0.6
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|9
|4
|3.6
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|8
|4
|1.2
|Paris Maghoma
|Brentford
|8
|4
|3.2
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|7
|4
|2
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|7
|4
|0.7
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|6
|4
|2.1
|Conor Townsend
|Ipswich
|5
|4
|1.2
|Kevin Danso
|Tottenham
|4
|4
|1
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|31
|3
|0.1
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|30
|3
|0.1
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|30
|3
|0.1
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|25
|3
|0.1
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Southampton
|23
|3
|0.1
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|20
|3
|0.2
|Evan Ferguson
|West Ham
|19
|3
|0.7
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|17
|3
|0.2
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|16
|3
|0.5
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|14
|3
|0.5
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|14
|3
|0.3
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|13
|3
|0.2
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|13
|3
|0.5
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|13
|3
|0.8
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|12
|3
|0.4
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|12
|3
|0.5
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|11
|3
|2.2
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|11
|3
|0.5
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|10
|3
|0.3
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|10
|3
|0.3
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|10
|3
|0.6
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|9
|3
|1.8
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|9
|3
|0.5
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|9
|3
|0.3
|Armando Broja
|Everton
|8
|3
|1.3
|Donyell Malen
|Aston Villa
|8
|3
|1.2
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|6
|3
|0.7
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Man City
|6
|3
|0.5
|Marco Asensio
|Aston Villa
|6
|3
|0.9
|Mathys Tel
|Tottenham
|6
|3
|0.9
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|4
|3
|2.1
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|2
|3
|2.8
|Ayden Heaven
|Man Utd
|2
|3
|2.8
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|31
|2
|0.1
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|29
|2
|0.1
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|25
|2
|0.3
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|24
|2
|0.1
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|22
|2
|0.2
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|17
|2
|0.2
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|15
|2
|0.7
|Conor Coady
|Leicester
|15
|2
|0.2
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|13
|2
|0.2
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|13
|2
|0.2
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|12
|2
|0.8
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|12
|2
|0.4
|Axel Disasi
|Aston Villa
|12
|2
|0.2
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|11
|2
|2.1
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|11
|2
|2.8
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|11
|2
|0.3
|John Stones
|Man City
|11
|2
|0.3
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|10
|2
|1
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|10
|2
|0.6
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|10
|2
|0.2
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|9
|2
|0.5
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|7
|2
|1
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|7
|2
|0.7
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|7
|2
|1.2
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|6
|2
|0.7
|Nico González
|Man City
|6
|2
|0.4
|Josh King
|Fulham
|5
|2
|2.3
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|5
|2
|0.5
|Ben Chilwell
|Crystal Palace
|5
|2
|1.7
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|4
|2
|1
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Southampton
|4
|2
|0.5
|Harrison Armstrong
|Everton
|3
|2
|3.8
|Max Aarons
|Bournemouth
|3
|2
|2.1
|Tyrell Malacia
|Man Utd
|3
|2
|1.8
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|3
|2
|0.8
|Neto
|Arsenal
|2
|2
|1
|Sam Amo-Ameyaw
|Southampton
|2
|2
|6.9
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|2
|2
|3.9
|Rodri
|Man City
|2
|2
|2.7
|Brandon Austin
|Tottenham
|1
|2
|2
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|22
|1
|0.1
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|21
|1
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|19
|1
|0.1
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|16
|1
|0.1
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|14
|1
|0.2
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|13
|1
|0.1
|William Osula
|Newcastle
|11
|1
|1.1
|James McAtee
|Man City
|11
|1
|0.7
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|10
|1
|0.3
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|10
|1
|0.1
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|10
|1
|0.1
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|10
|1
|0.6
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|10
|1
|0.2
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|10
|1
|0.4
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|10
|1
|0.5
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Fulham
|9
|1
|0.5
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|9
|1
|0.4
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|8
|1
|0.3
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|8
|1
|0.5
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|7
|1
|0.5
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|7
|1
|3.3
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|7
|1
|0.2
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|7
|1
|1
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|6
|1
|0.2
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|6
|1
|0.4
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|6
|1
|0.2
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|5
|1
|0.2
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|5
|1
|0.2
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|5
|1
|0.7
|Solly March
|Brighton
|5
|1
|1.6
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|4
|1
|2.7
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|4
|1
|0.5
|Woyo Coulibaly
|Leicester
|4
|1
|0.8
|Albert Grønbæk
|Southampton
|4
|1
|0.6
|James Milner
|Brighton
|3
|1
|0.5
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|3
|1
|0.5
|Pedro Lima
|Wolves
|3
|1
|1.3
|Ben Winterburn
|Bournemouth
|3
|1
|4.3
|Dane Scarlett
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|2.9
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|2
|1
|0.5
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|2
|1
|1.4
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|2
|1
|1.3
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|2
|1
|0.9
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|30
|0
|0
|Ederson
|Man City
|21
|0
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|20
|0
|0
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|16
|0
|0
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|12
|0
|0
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|12
|0
|0
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|10
|0
|0
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|10
|0
|0
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|9
|0
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Wolves
|7
|0
|0
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|7
|0
|0
|Fraser Forster
|Tottenham
|7
|0
|0
|Alex Palmer
|Ipswich
|7
|0
|0
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|6
|0
|0
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|6
|0
|0
|Odsonne Édouard
|Leicester
|6
|0
|0
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Leicester
|6
|0
|0
|Andrés García
|Aston Villa
|6
|0
|0
|Willian
|Fulham
|6
|0
|0
|Tyrique George
|Chelsea
|5
|0
|0
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|5
|0
|0
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|4
|0
|0
|Antonín Kinsky
|Tottenham
|4
|0
|0
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|3
|0
|0
|Joe Lumley
|Southampton
|3
|0
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|3
|0
|0
|Kim Ji-Soo
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|3
|0
|0
|Nasser Djiga
|Wolves
|3
|0
|0
|Chido Obi
|Man Utd
|3
|0
|0
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Eric da Silva Moreira
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Hákon Valdimarsson
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Caleb Kporha
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Lewis Orford
|West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|2
|0
|0
|Ben Godfrey
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Matt Targett
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|0
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Harry Amass
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Ronnie Edwards
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|Martial Godo
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Alfie Dorrington
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Divin Mubama
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Eiran Cashin
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Matheus França
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Jeremy Monga
|Leicester
|1
|0
|0
