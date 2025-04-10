Premier League Opta Stats: 10 weekend bets including a huge 19/1 City comeback punt

Guardiola's men tipped to overcome deficit

Villa double act to down Saints

[19/5] goal-spree shout at Molineux

Watch Football...Only Bettor Saturday preview

Match Day 32 offers up a number of fascinating clashes, some difficult to call as nerves take hold down the season's final straight. Thank goodness Opta is here to help.

Saturday's Premier League games

Man City v Crystal Palace - (12:30)

City comeback

The Opta stat:

"Man City have lost just one of their last 12 Premier League games against Crystal Palace (W7 D4), going down 2-0 at home in October 2021."

"The team opening the scoring has won just one of the last five Premier League meetings between Crystal Palace and Man City (D2 L2), with the Citizens winning 1-0 at Selhurst Park in March 2023. On the three occasions the Eagles have scored first in this run, they've done so in the fourth minute of the match."

The Betfair Bet: Back Crystal Palace/Man City at 19/120.00

Brighton v Leicester - (15:00)

Minteh is mint



The Opta stat:

"Yankuba Minteh has been involved in seven goals in his last 10 Premier League starts for Brighton (4 goals, 3 assists). Overall, the 20-year-old has five goals and four assists, and only one African player has been involved in 10 goals in a season before turning 21 - Peter Ndlovu (10 in both 1992-93 and 1993-94 for Coventry)."

Recommended Bet Back Minteh to score or assist SBK 5/6

Nottingham Forest v Everton - (15:00)

Tricky Trees to triumph



The Opta stat:

"Everton have only won two of their last 67 Premier League away games at sides starting the day in the top three in the table (D22 L43). Under David Moyes, they have won just one of 36 league matches against top three sides (D13 L22), beating third-place Manchester City 2-1 in December 2010."

"Nottingham Forest have won 12 of their last 13 Premier League games against teams starting the day in the bottom half of the table (L1), including winning the last nine in a row."

The Betfair Bet: Back Forest to win at 11/102.11

Southampton v Aston Villa - (15:00)

9/25.50 double for double act



The Opta stat:

"Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers has created 18 chances for Ollie Watkins in the Premier League this season - the most one player has created for a single teammate in the 2024-25 competition."

The Betfair Bet: Back Watkins to score and Rogers to assist at 9/25.50

Arsenal v Brentford - (17:30)

One at a time, please



The Opta stat:

"Since the start of December, Arsenal have conceded just 12 goals in their 18 Premier League games. They've only conceded more than once in one of these games, a 2-2 home draw against Aston Villa."

Recommended Bet Back Arsenal to win 2-1, 3-1, or 4-1 SBK 16/5

Sunday's Premier League games

Chelsea v Ipswich - (14:00)

Another shut-out backed at 7/52.40

The Opta stat:

"Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five Premier League games, as many as their previous 29 beforehand. The Blues are looking to record three successive league shutouts for the first time since February 2023 under Graham Potter."

Recommended Bet Back Chelsea to win to nil SBK 7/5

Liverpool v West Ham - (14:00)

Comfortable win for hosts

The Opta Stat:

"Liverpool have beaten West Ham 5-1 in the EFL Cup and 5-0 in the Premier League already this season. No English top-flight team has ever scored 5+ goals against another three times in the same season before."

The Betfair Bet: Back the Reds over 3.5 goals at 3/14.00

Wolves v Tottenham - (14:00)



Goal spree at Molineux

The Opta Stat:

"No sides have seen more goals in their Premier League games this season than both Tottenham Hotspur (103 - 58 for, 45 against) and Wolves (102 - 43 for, 59 against). Indeed, only table-topping Liverpool (72) have scored more goals than Spurs (58) in the division this term, while only the current bottom three sides have conceded more than Wolves (59)."

The Betfair Bet: Back over 4.5 goals at 19/5

Newcastle v Man United - (16:30)

Reds crisis continues

The Opta Stat:

"Ruben Amorim is averaging 1.15 points-per-game in the Premier League; the only managers in Manchester United's history to average lower than that in the top-flight (20+ games, assuming 3 pts/win all-time) are AH Albut (0.73) and Scott Duncan (1.00)."

"Newcastle have won 11 of their last 15 Premier League games, losing the other four. Since the first game in this run (December 14th), no side have won more (Liverpool also 11)."

The Betfair Bet: Back Newcastle and over 1.5 at 10/11

Monday's Premier League game

Bournemouth v Fulham - (20:00)

Cherries turning sour

The Opta stat:

"Bournemouth have conceded exactly twice in each of their last five Premier League games; not since February 2017 have they shipped 2+ goals in more successive league matches (7)."

"Fulham have scored at least twice in 17 Premier League matches this season, including 10 of their last 14. Only in 2003-04 have they scored 2+ goals in more different games in a campaign in the competition (19)."

Back Fulham over 1.5 goals at 13/82.63