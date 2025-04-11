Bundesliga Tips: Dortmund can push Bayern close

Betfair Saturday Superboost

Aston Villa' January Transfer Window signing Marco Asensio has enjoyed a fine start at his new club, becoming one of Villa's key goalscoring threats.

The Spaniard has registered 11 shots on target in his last seven games, and on Saturday, against the Premier League's bottom club Southampton you can back him at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 2/51.40) to have at least one shot on target.

Recommended Bet Back Marco Asensio to have 1+ Shot on Target v Southampton. Was 2/5 SBK 1/1

Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund - Distracted Bayern may slip up

Saturday 12 April, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports

It was a tough Champions League week if you're a fan of German football. Bayern were beaten 2-1 at home by Inter (I had tipped Inter to qualify at 2.265/4 in my match preview), and then Borussia Dortmund were destroyed 4-0 at Barcelona.

Those defeats don't tell the whole story. Bayern wasted numerous chances against the Italian champions, with Harry Kane strangely profligate. Even though Dortmund's defence was shredded by Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and their old darling Robert Lewandowski (who now has 29 goals in 28 games against them), they made some big chances to score, with Serhou Guirassy unusually clumsy in front of goal.

While Dortmund know they are pretty much out of the Champions League, Bayern will harbour hopes that they can turn their tie around in Italy and keep alive their hopes of playing the final at their home ground of the Allianz Arena. I'm not saying that title-chasing Vincent Kompany will make wholesale changes, but he'll have the trip to Italy in mind, while Dortmund's Niko Kovac is desperate for a win to keep his side's top-four hopes alive.

Bayern are without a host of key players. Defenders Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano and Hiroki Ito are all out, while creative spark Jamal Musiala is also missing. Minjae Kim is having to play through the pain barrier, and the South Korean has looked shaky of late alongside Eric Dier at the heart of defence.

Dortmund's last two league games have seen them beat Mainz 3-1 and Freiburg 4-1, and I think they can at least give injury-hit Bayern a few headaches here. I'll give Dortmund a goal-and-a-half start here at 1.84/5 on the Asian Handicap. The reverse fixture ended 1-1, and Dortmund's last visit to Munich saw them win 2-0.

Recommended Bet Back Borussia Dortmund +1.5 on the Asian Handicap @ EXC 1.8

Borussia Mönchengladbach v Freiburg - Towering Tim to show no mercy

Saturday 12 April, 14:30

German centre-forwards have had something of a renaissance of late. After years of fevered debates about whether the art of the traditional number nine had been lost, Niclas Füllkrug and now Tim Kleindienst have made consistent contirubtions to the German national team. West Ham's Füllkrug has a phenomenal international record of 14 goals in 22 caps, and his injury problems then opened up a targetman-sized gap for Kleindienst to move into.

Kleindienst was playing second-tier football just two seasons ago, but he has netted four goals in his first six games for Germany, and in the Bundesliga this term he has rattled in 15 league goals and set up five more. The 29-year-old has spearheaded the Fohlenelf's charge towards the Champions League spots, and they are just two points off the top four.

Saturday's opponents Freiburg are one of Kleindienst's former teams, and I'll back him to score against them at 6/52.20 on the Sportsbook. The Black Forest side have been tremendous in their first season since the departure of long-serving coach Christian Streich, but they are losing momentum at the worst possible time.

Freiburg have gone five games without a win, they were duffed up 4-1 at home by Borussia Dortmund last week, and they have now conceded eight goals across their last three matches. Kleindienst scored against them in the reverse fixture, and he has found the net in 12 of his last 20 games for club and country.

Recommended Bet Back Tim Kleindienst to score @ SBK 6/5

Stuttgart v Werder Bremen - Wolte-messi to sparkle again

Sunday 13 April, 14:30

Live on Sky Sports

Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade is one of the most exciting young talents in Germany, and his unorthodox style has helped VfB reach the DFB Pokal final and keep their top-four bid on track. The 6ft 6in striker came through the youth ranks at Werder Bremen without really making much of an impact, but under the guidance of inspirational VfB coach Sebastian Hoeness he has soared.

The German U21 international has scored 13 goals this season, and has found the net in six of his last 13 matches. Given that he's facing a Werder side that ships nearly two goals per game, I'm happy to back Woltemade to score here at a hefty 6/42.50. Stuttgart have scored 18 goals in their last ten games, and 12 in their last five.