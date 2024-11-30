Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Podcast tips, match previews, superboost and free bets

Get Alan Shearer's Palace v Newcastle prediction

Mark O'Haire backs Arsenal to beat West Ham

Goals backed at Molineux in Bet Builder at 18/5

Lampard tipped to make winning start in Championship

Tips for La Liga and Der Klassiker in the Bundesliga

Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak

Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen here!

Premier League tips and predictions

Alan Shearer: "This is a tough one to predict. With what happened to Newcastle on Monday evening, they'll have had a few days to reflect. There's a vulnerability about Crystal Palace albeit they got a really good result last weekend against Aston Villa and perhaps deserved to win the game. I'll go for a draw."

Alan's prediction: Draw

Alex Boyes: "No team has scored more first half goals in the Premier League this season than Brentford (14), while no team have scored fewer in the opening 45 minutes than Leicester (4)."

Recommended Bet Back Brentford to be winning at HT SBK 13/10

Mark Stinchcombe: "Ipswich come into this full of confidence following an unbeaten three game run including deservedly winning 2-1 at Spurs. That was actually their first win of the season but they've been very competitive and have actually only lost five matches - the same number as 6th placed Spurs - and they've only scored two fewer goals than opponents Forest.

"Following his £15M move from Man City, 21 year-old striker Liam Delap has got off to a great start in his debut Premier League season with six goals already.

"Sammie Szmodics's has made the step up from the Championship with three goals including at both Man City and Spurs, whilst Leif Davis now has 20 assists since the beginning of last season.

"Forest have only won two games by more than one goal so backing Ipswich +0.75 makes sense. Forest winning by a single goal would still see us get half our stake back."

Recommended Bet Back Ipswich +0.75 v Nottingham Forest EXC 1.98

Stephen Tudor: "Matheus Cunha is 11/8 to score or assist on Saturday but for better value 6ft 4 striker Jorgen Strand Larsen looms large. The Norwegian tends to reserve his best performances for Molineux, scoring three of his four at home.

"As for the visitors, it intrigues that all of Bournemouth's victories this season have come against the top four or teams in the bottom three at the time of their meeting. Much more pertinent though is their poor away record, just three wins in 16 really preventing Andoni Iraola's men from kicking on.

"Losing Antoine Semenyo to suspension doesn't help their cause here. At least the Cherries can be relied upon to rack up a healthy corner-count, averaging 6.3 per game. By stark comparison, Wolves have won the fewest in the top-flight.

"It's worth noting too that games involving Wolves have produced the most goals in 2024/25, a highly entertaining 48."

Recommended Bet Back over 3.5 goals total and Cherries most corners SBK 18/5

Mark O'Haire: "West Ham have traditionally toiled against Arsenal. The Hammers have lost more Premier League games overall (36) and at home (15) against the Gunners than they have versus any other opponent in the competition. The Irons have managed a solitary success in their last 16 home league matches against Arsenal (W1-D5-L10), losing this fixture 6-0 last season.

"West Ham 7.60 picked up a morale-boosting win on Monday night but the Hammers have won the Expected Goals (xG) battle just twice in 12 Premier League matches under Julen Lopetegui, allowing an xG tally of 1.50 or greater on eight occasions. The Irons have lost all five meetings with top-eight teams, shipping 3+ goals in four of those five defeats.

"Martin Odegaard's return from injury appears to have sparked Arsenal 1.48 back into life. The Gunners were dominant in last weekend's resounding home victory against Nottingham Forest and followed it up with that thumping success at Sporting. The visitors have posted W15-D5-L5 on their Premier League travels since the start of last season.

"It's difficult to dismiss Arsenal on Saturday evening and we can back the Gunners at 4/5 on the Sportsbook when taking Arsenal and Under 4.5 Goals. Only five of the Gunners' away EPL days since the start of last season have featured five goals or more - three of those came against relegated sides, whilst West Ham have seen 5+ strikes just twice this term."

Recommended Bet Back Arsenal to win and Under 4.5 Goals SBK 4/5

EFL tips and predictions

Ryan Deeney: "While QPR's away record is slightly stronger than their home form, they have been poor defensively. The R's have conceded at least 1xG in seven of eight matches on the road and at least 19 shots in four of their last five.

"Finally, Rangers played on Wednesday night in Cardiff while Watford were at home on Tuesday night against Bristol City, collecting another victory. Back-to-back away days and their hosts have had an extra day's rest, all while Cifuentes is easing a number of players back into the team after injury.

"The solace QPR have is that Watford are overperforming defensively - four goals conceded from over ten expected goals conceded. They have kept three clean sheets on the bounce but are due to concede at some point. Yet there is a lot stacked against them, meaning even a goal may not change the narrative for either side."

Recommended Bet Back Watford to win and both teams to score SBK 11/4

Jack Critchley: "New Coventry manager Frank Lampard will get the chance to assess his squad across the next couple of weeks and he has been handed fairly winnable-looking games.

The ex-Chelsea manager's tenure will begin with a home match against badly out-of-form Cardiff and Coventry will be fancied to get off to the perfect start. The Sky Blues have a mixed record at home this season, yet they have beaten Luton and Oxford here, both of whom are just above Cardiff in the table.

Omer Riza's spell has gone a little sour in recent weeks. Cardiff are now just a point above the relegation zone and have taken just a single point from a possible 12. They've netted just four times in their last six and are struggling to find a way through. This could be a tough 90 minutes for the Bluebirds.

Recommended Bet Back Coventry City to Win SBK 3/4

European Football tips and predictions

Jamie Kemp: "Hansi Flick's side may have suffered a slight wobble in the absence of Lamine Yamal of late, but a downturn was always going to occur. Their red hot start to the season was simply too hot to continue in that way. And although things look a little more normal now, this is still a highly dominant team with everything to play for this season.

"Certainly at home to Las Palmas, it's hard to imagine any hiccups. Along with the aforementioned stats highlighting the home side's power, and the away side's fragility on their travels, this fixture very rarely has a surprise in store.

"Las Palmas' last league win over Barcelona came back in February 1986, against what was then Terry Venables' Barça. And you have to go all the way back to the Rinus Michels era to find the last time the islanders made the trip to Catalunya and brought back all three points (2-1 in September 1971).

"Of the four away games Las Palmas have played there since their promotion in 2015, they've lost all four by an aggregate score of 11-1. Indeed, there have been much better versions of Las Palmas than the current one that have gone there in this period and been sent duly packing."

Recommended Bet Back Barcelona -2 match handicap and Dani Olmo to score anytime SBK 5/2

Kevin Hatchard: "Bayern are six points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, and have kept seven straight clean sheets in all competitions. They secured a nervy but extremely important 1-0 win over PSG on Tuesday in the Champions League, but against quality opposition there are still question marks about Bayern's high defensive line and their all-in style of play. They lost at Aston Villa and Barcelona in the Champions League and were held to a thrilling 3-3 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt.

"This will be a clash of elite goalscorers. Harry Kane has recently become the fastest player ever to reach 50 Bundesliga goals, reaching the mark in just 43 games. The previous record-holder was Erling Haaland, who did it in 50. He'll be up against Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy, who netted 30 goals in all competitions for Stuttgart last term, and already has 10 for his new club this time around.

"I have no problem with Bayern being favourites here, but 1.76 is too short. Dortmund absolutely have the pace to threaten that high defensive line, and you have to respect the fact they have won every single home game they have played under Sahin. It's not a game that Bayern need to win (they are already nine points clear of the champions Bayer Leverkusen), and I'll lay them here at 1.76."

Recommended Bet Lay Bayern Munich @ EXC 1.76

James Eastham: "Nothing in Nantes' make-up suggests the visitors can stop the hosts running out comfortable winners this weekend. Currently sitting 16th out of 18 teams in the table, Nantes are W2-D4-L6 for the season, and their form is poor - winless in nine (W0-D3-L6), they've lost their last four in a row.

"As you'd expect, PSG are extremely short odds to win - 1.23 - so we prefer backing them on the Asian Handicap. The hosts are available at a price of 1.85 with a -1.5 & -2.0 start, which is well worth taking.

"With our selection, you'll make a profit as long as PSG win by two or more goals. The stats are strongly in your favour: five of PSG's six home wins so far this season have been by a margin of two or more goals. For a full guide to Asian Handicap betting, click here."