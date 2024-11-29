Ligue 1 Tips: Back odds-against outcome in big Sunday showdown

PSG to extend 100% home record

Ignore PSG's midweek defeat to Bayern

Marseille and Monaco to share spoils

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

We correctly predicted that PSG would lose to Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek although it would be no surprise if the Ligue 1 champions bounced back from that most recent continental loss to win handsomely this weekend.

Paris may be struggling in the Champions League - they've picked up just four points from their opening five fixtures - but they head into the weekend with 32 points from 12 Ligue 1 games, and a six-point lead at the top of the table over their nearest challengers, Monaco.

There are obvious flaws in PSG's line-up - the most obvious being the lack of a goalscoring centre-forward - but against more mundane Ligue 1 outfits, this barely matters.

PSG are W10-D2-L0 from their 12 Ligue 1 games so far, dropping points only against top-half opposition Nice (currently fifth) and Reims (eighth). At home, they have a 100 per cent (W6-D0-L0), with a fantastic average goals-per-game supremacy of 2.67 across those six matches.

Nothing in Nantes' make-up suggests the visitors can stop the hosts running out comfortable winners this weekend. Currently sitting 16th out of 18 teams in the table, Nantes are W2-D4-L6 for the season, and their form is poor - winless in nine (W0-D3-L6), they've lost their last four in a row.

As you'd expect, PSG are extremely short odds to win - 1.232/9 - so we prefer backing them on the Asian Handicap. The hosts are available at a price of 1.855/6 with a -1.5 & -2.0 start, which is well worth taking.

With our selection, you'll make a profit as long as PSG win by two or more goals. The stats are strongly in your favour: five of PSG's six home wins so far this season have been by a margin of two or more goals. For a full guide to Asian Handicap betting, click here.

Recommended Bet Back PSG -1.5 & -2.0 Asian Handicap EXC 1.85

The only two sides that look capable of challenging PSG for the Ligue 1 title go head-to-head on Sunday night in what looks set to be a thrilling encounter.

Marseille vs Monaco is a rivalry dating back to the late 1980s and early 1990s, when Arsene Wenger was Monaco manager and Bernard Tapie the all-powerful yet controversial owner of Marseille.

There are reasons for both sides to be confident this weekend, yet also equally valid reasons why both sides might slip-up.

For Marseille, the major plus point was their second-half performance at Lens last weekend. After a goalless first-half, they dominated after the interval, running out deserving 3-1 winners. It was arguably the best 45 minutes of football they've produced under manager Roberto De Zerbi this season.

The negative is their home form: Marseille have frequently struggled in front of their own fans this season, which explains their dismal W1-D2-L2 record at Stade Velodrome. It's the second-worst home record in the division, and the main reason to avoid Marseille this weekend.

Monaco's big positive is their away form - they're W4-D0-L1 on the road - plus the fact they've got so many players that have performed well in the final third. France U21 international Maghnes Akliouche is especially worth watching: the attacking midfielder has been excellent this season, to the point he's now on France manager Didier Deschamps' radar as a potential full international in the not-too-distant future.

The negative for Monaco is that they lost 3-2 at home to Benfica in the Champions League in midweek, and have lost two of their last four Ligue 1 games as well. So their form is far from ideal.

Taking all factors into account, this is one of those games where the frequently-overlooked draw is the smart selection. And yet it's a big outsider of three in the Match Odds market: Marseille are 2.6813/8 to win, Monaco are also 2.6813/8, while the Draw is 3.8514/5.

We see the draw the most likely outcome in a game with so little to pick between the rivals. So back the stalemate: the big odds are well worth taking.