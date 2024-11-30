Premier League Saturday Tips: Huge 15/2 Palace treble backed plus goals galore at Molineux

Bees to sting Foxes several times over

Brentford v Leicester (15:00) - Bees backed at 7/4

In successful tackles and clearances, the Foxes are right up there in the stats, while Mads Hermansen is pulling off 3.9 saves per 90, the Dane very much a front-runner to win Leicester's Player of the Year come May.

Wout Faes meanwhile has committed to the second highest number of blocks in the top-flight, ironically trailing only Brentford's Nathan Collins.

In short, struggling Leicester are doing everything they can at the back, but still continue to hemorrhage goals with worrying regularity. On the road this term they have conceded 2.3 per 90.

Incoming manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy is expected to be in attendance - though Ben Dawson will preside over proceedings - so the visitors will be desperate to impress their new gaffer.

The question is, what more can the defence do when it's already at full capacity?

The Bees have racked up 5.1 SOT per 90 this season and boast an impressive goal conversion rate of 17.9%. In Wissa and Mbeumo they have a devastating partnership who have notched 15 goals combined while Thomas Frank's side have converted every 30 minutes at the Gtech.

Crystal Palace v Newcastle (15:00) - Super Sarr

Eberechi Eze is back in contention though Mateta, Devenny and Sarr were an excellent front three at Villa Park last weekend, the latter in particular posing all manner of threats. The Senegalese winger scored, created one big chance and pertinently was fouled twice as Villa struggled to contain him.

He is expected to feature prominently again here, darting into space left by a marauding Lewis Hall down the left, and coming up against Lloyd Kelly, who looked distinctly wobbly against the Hammers on Monday, filling in for Newcastle's raft of injured or suspended defenders. Kelly was booked on the hour and looked off-the-pace throughout.

The Magpies have won only two in their last eight, a situation hardly helped by conceding nine goals this term in the first half and scoring the fewest number of goals in that period.

Too often they leave themselves with a mountain to climb but they're no longer in the best shape to scale it.



A draw is fancied here at 5/23.50 while Kelly tempts at 8/52.60 to commit one or more fouls before the break.

Nottingham Forest v Ipswich (15:00) - Drawing conclusions

A goal from distance is on the cards at the City Ground. A third of Forest's haul this season have come from outside the box while Ipswich are third in the league in this regard.

Who scores it? We can probably rule out Chris Wood, his eight goals notched from an average range of 10.8 yards. By comparison, Liam Delap's average is 14 yards.

Moreover, Ipswich have had the fewest touches inside the opposition box in 2024/25. They rely on speculative efforts more than most.

It would surprise if neither striker came to the fore this weekend, each being integral focal points for their teams. Wood's 67% shot accuracy is the best of any player who has bagged more than four. Delap has fired 0.63 goals per 90, a superb return for a team in the bottom three.

It would also surprise if there was a comprehensive winner. Exactly half of Ipswich's outings have ended in a draw, a third for Forest likewise. Combined, 29.1% of their contests have ended 1-1.

An odds boost, backing Wood and Delap to each have 2 or more shots on target is worth a punt at 12/113.00. But instead let's go with a scoreline, a rarity on these pages.

Wolves v Bournemouth (15:00) - Goal-fest awaits

Wolves last failed to convert on the opening day of the season, a consistent output helped hugely by the sensational form of Matheus Cunha.

The Brazilian has fired 35% of his teams goals this season as well as creating nine big chances. His productivity is only increasing too, with seven goal involvements in four.

Cunha is 11/82.38 to score or assist on Saturday but for better value 6ft 4 striker Jorgen Strand Larsen looms large. The Norwegian tends to reserve his best performances for Molineux, scoring three of his four at home.

As for the visitors, it intrigues that all of Bournemouth's victories this season have come against the top four or teams in the bottom three at the time of their meeting. Much more pertinent though is their poor away record, just three wins in 16 really preventing Andoni Iraola's men from kicking on.

Losing Antoine Semenyo to suspension doesn't help their cause here.



At least the Cherries can be relied upon to rack up a healthy corner-count, averaging 6.3 per game. By stark comparison, Wolves have won the fewest in the top-flight.

It's worth noting too that games involving Wolves have produced the most goals in 2024/25, a highly entertaining 48.

West Ham v Arsenal (17:30) - Saka the safest bet

The Hammers impressed at St James Park on Monday, a performance and result that will give them a much-needed boost before encountering their bogey side. West Ham have won only one of their last 16 meetings with Arsenal on home soil.

Star of the show in the North-East was unquestionably Jarrod Bowen, extending on an impactful season that has seen him average 2.3 key passes per 90 and 2.3 shots per game. He is 23/103.30 to score or assist on Saturday evening.

Some credit must also go to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has similarly shone down the Hammers' right.



For the Gunners too, it's the right hand flank where they look strongest, especially now that Martin Odegaard has returned, linking up brilliantly with Bukayo Saka as if he'd never been away.

Saka's 12 goal involvements this season is only bettered by Mo Salah and furthermore has five in his last six starts in this fixture.