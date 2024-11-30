English Premier League

Alan Shearer Premier League Predictions MD13: Reds can win Anfield battle

Betfair Ambassador Alan Shearer
Alan gives his thoughts and predictions for all MD13 Premier League fixtures

We have some brilliant games in the Premier League this weekend including struggling Mancheter City's trip to Anfield in what has become a must-win game for the champions. Alan Shearer is here with his brief thoughts and predictions for all 10 matches...

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Game of the Weekend

Liverpool v Manchester City - Sunday 16:00

Unless City tighten up and strengthen up in midfield, Liverpool could overpower them there. There are so many great battles to look forward to. Whoever Pep decides to play at left-back has a huge challenge on hand also.

With the form that Man City are in, Liverpool at Anfield and the forward options they have, I can't see anything other than a Liverpool victory.

*You can read my full preview of Liverpool v Man City from 9am Saturday here.

Alan's prediction: Liverpool to Win

Remaining Fixtures

Brighton v Southampton - Friday 20:00

Brighton got a good win last weekend and Southampton put in a good performance against Liverpool. But with Brighton being at home, I'd think they'll take the three points, so I'll go with a Brighton victory.

Alan's prediction: Brighton to Win

Brentford v Leicester - Saturday 15:00

I was really surprised that Leicester got rid of Steve Cooper, and the timing of it. Something has obviously gone on behind the scenes because with Leicester being two places above the relegation zone, I don't know where they think they should be. I'll go for a home win.

Alan's prediction: Brentford to Win

Crystal Palace v Newcastle - Saturday 15:00

This is a tough one to predict. With what happened to Newcastle on Monday evening, they'll have had a few days to reflect. There's a vulnerability about Crystal Palace albeit they got a really good result last weekend against Aston Villa and perhaps deserved to win the game. I'll go for a draw.

Alan's prediction: Draw

Nottingham Forest v Ipswich - Saturday 15:00

I was really impressed with Ipswich against Man United. I thought they were really unlucky not to win the game. Has the bubble burst at Nottingham Forest? It's a tough one to call but I'll probably go for Forest to win as they're at home.

Alan's prediction: Nottm Foret to Win

Wolves v Bournemouth - Saturday 15:00

That's a tough one because Wolves got a great result last weekend, being 1-0 down and going on to score four and with the form that Cunha is in, I'll go for a Wolves win at home to Bournemouth with the form they're in, not to mention the confidence and belief they'll have after last weekend

Alan's prediction: Wolves to Win

West Ham v Arsenal - Saturday 17:30

It was a great result for West Ham on Monday. I was really impressed with the way they nullified Newcastle and Wan-Bissaka did really well. I thought Max Kilman was superb.

We saw Arsenal's result in the Champions League and now going to West Ham, I think they'll have too much quality in forward positions and will take the three points

Alan's prediction: Arsenal to Win

Chelsea v Aston Villa - Sunday 13:30

Aston Villa are on a bit of a tough run at the moment, they were very unfortunate against Juventus, and Chelsea are on the up and looking strong. I think I'll go for a Chelsea win with the form they're in. I think they'll take the points.

Alan's prediction: Chelsea to Win

Manchester United v Everton - Sunday 13:30

After the first two minutes of Amorim's first game you thought 'here we go' but it all went a bit flat after two or three minutes and I thought they were fortunate to come away with a point. He's had a few days to work on the system and they've played in Europe on Thursday, but I think with the home crowd, Man United will have too much for Everton, although it won't be easy. It'll be tough but they may just scrape the three points.

Alan's prediction: Man United to Win

Tottenham v Fulham - Sunday 13:30

Spurs will have too much at home, particularly after their win against Man City. The confidence they'll take will go into the game this weekend, albeit they'll have to do it without Vicario.

What Spurs have lacked is consistency. They get great results like the one against Man City and you look at the team and that performance and wonder how they can lose to Ipswich and Crystal Palace. That's what Spurs' problem has been. That result last weekend should give them the confidence to go on a long run now and consistently take points rather than being beaten by Ipswich.

I think Spurs will have too much for Fulham, and they need to follow up that great result last weekend.

Alan's prediction: Tottenham to Win

Now read more content from Alan Shearer here.

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Alan Shearer avatar

Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer is regarded as one of the greatest English strikers of all time and remains the Premier League's record goalscorer with 260 goals.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Latest Transfer Odds & News

Premier League Transfer Betting Latest: Chelsea and Man City strengthen for Club World Cup and Reds agree Wirtz deal

  • Editor
Chelsea's Stamford Bridge Stadium
World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026: England 13/2 to end 60 years of hurt after Tuchel's first defeat

  • Max Liu
World Cup trophy
English Premier League

Thomas Frank at Tottenham: The new manager's to-do list and 2025/26 season targets

  • Max Liu
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium cockerel

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    FIFA Club World Cup 25: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Club World Cup 2025: Your group-by-group guide to the tournament

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Club World Cup Top Scorer Tips: From Mbappe to win outright to 100/1 E/W punt

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Wednesday Football Tips: Go big with 102/1 Bet Builder double

  5. Football Betting Tips

    England v Senegal Tips: Get short of goals at City Ground

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Champions League final preview

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Final Day

  • Mike Norman