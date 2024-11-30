Alan Shearer Premier League Predictions MD13: Reds can win Anfield battle

Liverpool to overpower City midfield and win at Anfield

Arsenal and Chelsea can go above City with weekend wins

Amorim to get his first league win as United boss

Spurs can back up Man City win with victory over Fulham

Game of the Weekend

Unless City tighten up and strengthen up in midfield, Liverpool could overpower them there. There are so many great battles to look forward to. Whoever Pep decides to play at left-back has a huge challenge on hand also.

With the form that Man City are in, Liverpool at Anfield and the forward options they have, I can't see anything other than a Liverpool victory.

Alan's prediction: Liverpool to Win

Remaining Fixtures

Brighton got a good win last weekend and Southampton put in a good performance against Liverpool. But with Brighton being at home, I'd think they'll take the three points, so I'll go with a Brighton victory.

Alan's prediction: Brighton to Win

I was really surprised that Leicester got rid of Steve Cooper, and the timing of it. Something has obviously gone on behind the scenes because with Leicester being two places above the relegation zone, I don't know where they think they should be. I'll go for a home win.

Alan's prediction: Brentford to Win

This is a tough one to predict. With what happened to Newcastle on Monday evening, they'll have had a few days to reflect. There's a vulnerability about Crystal Palace albeit they got a really good result last weekend against Aston Villa and perhaps deserved to win the game. I'll go for a draw.

Alan's prediction: Draw

I was really impressed with Ipswich against Man United. I thought they were really unlucky not to win the game. Has the bubble burst at Nottingham Forest? It's a tough one to call but I'll probably go for Forest to win as they're at home.

Alan's prediction: Nottm Foret to Win

That's a tough one because Wolves got a great result last weekend, being 1-0 down and going on to score four and with the form that Cunha is in, I'll go for a Wolves win at home to Bournemouth with the form they're in, not to mention the confidence and belief they'll have after last weekend

Alan's prediction: Wolves to Win

It was a great result for West Ham on Monday. I was really impressed with the way they nullified Newcastle and Wan-Bissaka did really well. I thought Max Kilman was superb.

We saw Arsenal's result in the Champions League and now going to West Ham, I think they'll have too much quality in forward positions and will take the three points

Alan's prediction: Arsenal to Win

Aston Villa are on a bit of a tough run at the moment, they were very unfortunate against Juventus, and Chelsea are on the up and looking strong. I think I'll go for a Chelsea win with the form they're in. I think they'll take the points.

Alan's prediction: Chelsea to Win

After the first two minutes of Amorim's first game you thought 'here we go' but it all went a bit flat after two or three minutes and I thought they were fortunate to come away with a point. He's had a few days to work on the system and they've played in Europe on Thursday, but I think with the home crowd, Man United will have too much for Everton, although it won't be easy. It'll be tough but they may just scrape the three points.

Alan's prediction: Man United to Win

Spurs will have too much at home, particularly after their win against Man City. The confidence they'll take will go into the game this weekend, albeit they'll have to do it without Vicario.

What Spurs have lacked is consistency. They get great results like the one against Man City and you look at the team and that performance and wonder how they can lose to Ipswich and Crystal Palace. That's what Spurs' problem has been. That result last weekend should give them the confidence to go on a long run now and consistently take points rather than being beaten by Ipswich.

I think Spurs will have too much for Fulham, and they need to follow up that great result last weekend.

Alan's prediction: Tottenham to Win

