Alan Shearer Exclusive: Liverpool can knock Man City out of the title race

Slot's side can strike decisive title race blow on Sunday

Shearer discusses City crisis and Pep's selection dilemmas

There is more to come from this Liverpool team

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

If Liverpool beat Man City, it'll probably mean Pep Guardriola's team won't win the Premier League title this season.

As many as 11 points after 13 games, particularly with the situation Man City are in, would be too much for them to claw back.

Arsenal seem like they have a bit of momentum, whereas City are going the other way. If they do lose on Sunday, the manner of the defeat would also affect their title chances.

If Liverpool beat Man City, I wouldn't see City catching up in the tite race.

Slot's team can deliver brutal blow to Guardiola's men

Liverpool smell blood, it's at Anfield and Man City are haemorrhaging goals at the moment. Teams are going after them and Liverpool will do the same. That's the brutality of the Premier League and football.

Liverpool will be out to make a statement and you'd fear for Man City if Liverpool get a goal in the first 15 minutes. With how fragile Man City are, if Liverpool score one, they could get a few.

Could we see Pep change things up? It is a tough one. It depends on who he has available, whether he has Ruben Diaz available and whether he could play Nathan Ake at left-back. He's also got Kyle Walker to come back, although he's going through a tough spell. It'll be a big ask for Josko Gvardiol up against Mo Salah.

Pep is the only one who can judge whether to change things or not. He'll look at him mentally over the next few days and see if he's ready to go into a game of that size because there's no doubt his confidence has taken a battering. It'll be one of Pep's huge calls that he'll have to make at the weekend.

Some people are saying that this could be the game to kickstart City's form again, but looking at the last six games, I don't think that will be the case. But, football is crazy and sometimes throws up the most ridiculous results.

Other than staunch City fans, there's not many who will think they can go to Anfield and win on Sunday. But this is football. Not many predicted West Ham would go to Newcastle and win on Monday evening. In reality, City will probably not go to Liverpool and win, but we've all been in football long enough that it may just be the game that they need.

I wouldn't be putting any money on City going there and winning - quite the opposite - but in football you just never know.

There's plenty more to come still from Liverpool

I still think Liverpool are in third or fourth gear. They have another level to go which is a worrying sign for the rest. Southampton was a tough game last Sunday, they've put up good performances against Arsenal and others. But the most impressive thing is that, without being in fifth gear, Liverpool are still getting the right results.

As a player this is what you want, to be beating Real Madrid at Anfield in the Champions League, then hosting Man City and having the chance to potentially put them out of the Premier League title race.

What a week it will be for the Reds if they go out and win both games. It's a mouth-watering clash that everyone is looking forward to.

City have to plug their defensive gaps

If Man City don't show up and keep giving space in front of the back four, Liverpool will exploit that with the forwards and midfielders that Liverpool have, we've not even mentioned Van Dijk and Konate yet who have been a solid pairing.

They've been rock solid most of the season, obviously Konate is going to be a miss for them in this one, and they are coming up against the best centre-forward in the league in Erling Haaland. That's a great challenge.

Unless City tighten up and strengthen in midfield, Liverpool could overpower them there. There are so many great battles to look forward to. Whoever Pep decides to play at left-back has a huge challenge on his hands too.

With the form that Man City are in, Liverpool playing at Anfield and the forward options they have, I can't see anything other than a Liverpool victory.

Alan's Prediction: Liverpool win