Premier League Opta Stats Betting: Back 9/1 assist tip and 16/1 Liverpool v Man city Bet Builder

Brighton & Albion v Southampton

Bet Builder gets our weekend going

The Opta Stat:

"Brighton's João Pedro has created a chance in each of his last 13 Premier League starts, while he's created at least two opportunities in four of his last eight league starts. Indeed, only Bruno Guimarães (46) and Cole Palmer (29) have won more fouls in the Premier League this season than Brighton's Joël Veltman (27), winning at least two in eight of his 11 appearances this term."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Joel Veltman to be fouled 2 or more times & Joao Pedro anytime assist @ 11/26.50

Brentford v Leicester City Bees to sting... and early The Opta Stat: "No team has scored more first half goals in the Premier League this season than Brentford (14), while no team have scored fewer in the opening 45 minutes than Leicester (4)." The Betfair Bet: Recommended Bet Back Brentford to be winning at HT SBK 13/10 Crystal Palace v Newcastle United Newcastle's fragility can help Mateta The Opta Stat: "All five of Jean-Philippe Mateta's goals for Crystal Palace in all competitions this season have come in home games. Since Oliver Glasner's first game in charge of the Eagles in February, Mateta has scored 16 goals in just 13 starts at Selhurst Park in all competitions." The Betfair Bet: Back Jean Phillipe Mateta to score anytime @ 9/43.25 Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town Davis' left foot is a wand

The Opta Stat: "Leif Davis has created more chances than any other Ipswich player in the Premier League this season, with his 28 also the most among defenders so far in the competition this term." The Betfair Bet: Back Leif Davis to assist anytime @ 4/15.00

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bournemouth Wolves finally getting the rub of the green The Opta Stat: "With three goals and two assists, Wolves' Rayan Aït-Nouri has been involved in more Premier League goals than any other defender so far this term (5)." The Betfair Bet: Back Rayan Ait-Nouri to score or assist @ 11/53.20

West Ham United v Arsenal Win those individual battles, Michail The Opta Stat: "William Saliba has made at least two tackles in nine of his 11 Premier League games this season, including in each of his last three appearances. He will be up against Michail Anontio, who was involved in six fouls last time out against Newcastle, committing four and winning two." The Betfair Bet: Recommended Bet Back William Saliba to commit 1 or more fouls in the first half SBK 2/1

Chelsea v Aston Villa Youri's price still holds plenty of juice The Opta Stat: "Aston Villa have scored a league high total (6) and 32% of their Premier League goals via headers this season. As it stands, it's their highest share of headed goals in a single top-flight campaign since 2001-02 (33% - 15/46). Indeed, only five players have created more chances than Youri Tielemans this season (28), and only three players have more assists than his four." The Betfair Bet: Back Youri Tielemans to assist anytime @ 9/110.00

Manchester United v Everton Dyche to target Man Utd's set-piece woes

The Opta Stat: "Including crosses, only Andreas Pereira (103) has played more passes into the opposition box in the Premier League this season than Everton's Dwight McNeil (101). McNeil's 30 chances created this term is almost twice as many as any other Toffees player (Ashley Young, 16)." The Betfair Bet: Back James Tarkowski to have 1 or more shots on target @ 100/304.30

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton Spurs' big week to continue The Opta Stat: "Only Brentford (14) have dropped more points from winning positions in the Premier League than Fulham (13) this season, while only Man City (13) and Aston Villa (11) have won more from behind than Spurs (9). Indeed, no team is on a longer scoring streak in the Premier League this season than Fulham, with their 11-game run their joint-longest ever in the competition (also 11 between April and September 2007)." The Betfair Bet: Back Tottenham to win and both teams to score @ 17/102.70 Liverpool v Manchester City

We will see Salah's abs once again? The Opta Stat: "As well as having the most goals and assists combined in the Premier League this season (16), Mohamed Salah's goal involvements have also been worth a league-high 17 points to Liverpool this term. Indeed, since 2007-08, no player has been shown a card more often for excessive celebrations than Mohamed Salah (5)." The Betfair Bet: Back Mohamed Salah to score and be shown a card @ 16/117.00