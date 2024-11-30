West Ham v Arsenal: Get with the Gunners at 4/5

West Ham's wretched record against Arsenal

Gunners flying following Odegaard return

Back the away side at 4/5

Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

West Ham v Arsenal

Saturday November 30, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports

Pressure eased on Lopetegui

Tomas Soucek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka scored as West Ham secured an impressive 2-0 win at Newcastle on Monday night to ease the pressure on manager Julen Lopetegui. The former Spain boss has endured a difficult start with just three wins from the Hammers' first 11 games, but this eye-catching result could prove pivotal as the Irons seek consistency.

The decision to play Carlos Soler alongside Soucek and Lucas Paqueta in midfield worked a treat, with the Spaniard impressive in the No.10 role, whilst West Ham ran the second-most of any side in the Premier League on MD13. Pleasingly for Lopetegui, the victory sees the Hammers move six points clear of the relegation zone, and just three shy of the top-half.

Speaking post-match, Lopetegui said: "We are happy. I think that we played well. We played with one identity and we were able to overcome a very good team at a very difficult venue. They started well and it is always good to have more confidence. They had two chances, and I think that in the second half we did well and deserved to win. We're very pleased."

Match Preview West Ham - Arsenal West Ham W L W D L D Arsenal W W D L L L Full Stats Powered by Opta

Arsenal smash Sporting for five

Arsenal produced a statement win in midweek as the ruthless Gunners smashed Sporting for five. Mikel Arteta's men were comfortable throughout, registering as many goals as they managed in their previous eight Champions League away matches combined: Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Gabriel, Saka and Leandro Trossard all getting on the scoresheet.

Arteta was full of praise for his players post-match and said being "so effective and so efficient" was the "big difference".

He added: "We played a team at home I don't think have lost in nearly 18 months. They have been in top form, they have been better than anybody they play here, so to play to the level, with determination and purpose - I am very pleased."

Arsenal matched the club's Champions League record for most goals in an away game with their 5-1 success and also generated a club-record Expected Goals (xG) output in the competition, racking up 3.89 xG at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. However, Gabriel is considered a doubt for Saturday after "feeling some discomfort" at the end of the midweek match.

West Ham have traditionally toiled against Arsenal. The Hammers have lost more Premier League games overall (36) and at home (15) against the Gunners than they have versus any other opponent in the competition. The Irons have managed a solitary success in their last 16 home league matches against Arsenal (W1-D5-L10), losing this fixture 6-0 last season.

West Ham 7.6013/2 picked up a morale-boosting win on Monday night but the Hammers have won the Expected Goals (xG) battle just twice in 12 Premier League matches under Julen Lopetegui, allowing an xG tally of 1.50 or greater on eight occasions. The Irons have lost all five meetings with top-eight teams, shipping 3+ goals in four of those five defeats.

Martin Odegaard's return from injury appears to have sparked Arsenal 1.4840/85 back into life. The Gunners were dominant in last weekend's resounding home victory against Nottingham Forest and followed it up with that thumping success at Sporting. The visitors have posted W15-D5-L5 on their Premier League travels since the start of last season.

It's difficult to dismiss Arsenal on Saturday evening and we can back the Gunners at 4/51.80 on the Sportsbook when taking Arsenal and Under 4.5 Goals. Only five of the Gunners' away EPL days since the start of last season have featured five goals or more - three of those came against relegated sides, whilst West Ham have seen 5+ strikes just twice this term.

Recommended Bet Back Arsenal to win and Under 4.5 Goals SBK 4/5

The Hammers have faced a minimum of 18 shots in each of their last five Premier League dates - a repeat is likely to be fatal against a side of Arsenal's quality, whilst the Irons have also been largely impotent in the final-third, generating just 0.81 xG and 0.83 xG in their last two tussles. The hosts are also still without suspended Mohammed Kudus this weekend.