Man City Crisis: Fragile champs outsiders for Liverpool trip after 999/1 Feyenoord draw

Liverpool favourites to win Sunday's Anfield clash

Draw with Feyenoord was matched at 999/1 1000.00

Man City to win Premier League out to 7/2 4.50

All golden ages end eventually and it may be that's what is happening to Manchester City after Pep Guardiola's team surrendered a three-goal lead in a draw with Feyenoord that was matched at maximum odds on the Betfair Exchange.

Over £50K was traded on City at 1.011/100 when they lead 3-0. But they collapsed in the second-half and bettors witnessed one of the most extraordinary moments of the season so far.

Unbelievable drama at the Etihad 😱



£50,211 was traded on Man City at 1.01 before they threw away a three-goal lead against Feyenoord! #UCL | #MCFC pic.twitter.com/sLsK2r5Usf -- Betfair Exchange (@BetfairExchange) November 26, 2024

It will be little consolation to the Sky Blues that they ended their five match losing streak but failed to do so with a win. Fans booed them off the pitch at the end.

The draw followed last Saturday's 4-0 defeat to Tottenham and meant City have conceded seven goals in their last two matches at the Etihad. City have conceded two or more goals in six successive matches in all competitions for the first time since May 1963.

It was not surprising then that, after last night's draw, Pep Guardiola said his team were "fragile".

It is worth keeping things in perspective, though, and City are still the 9/25.50 favourites to win the Champions League. That will change if they don't improve soon.

Man City go to Anfield as outsiders

City go to Anfield on Sunday for a Premier League clash that could define their season. Lose and Liverpool will be 11 points clear of them in the title race.

Four days out Liverpool 11/102.11 are the favourites on the Betfair Sportsbook, with the draw 13/53.60 and City 23/103.30.

Betfair Spokesperson, Sam Rosbottom said: "Manchester City are going through their worst spell of form for years, in fact it's so bad that for the first time in over seven-and-a-half years they are the not the favourites to win a league game."

As for the title race, City are out to 7/24.50 - third favourites behind Liverpool 4/51.80 and Arsenal 10/34.33 - to win the Premier League.

They have won four titles in a row but the odds, and their current form, indicate that a fifth may be beyond them. Already out of the EFL Cup, a trophyless season is a possibility for Guardiola who signed a new contract last week. Were it not for that, the odds on the Catalan in the next manager to leave market would be skinnier than their current 25/126.00.

We will have previews, Opta facts and tips for Liverpool v Manchester City on Sunday, so read Betting.Betfair to find out if our experts are putting their money on the champions miserable run continuing at Anfield.