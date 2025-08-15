Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League, Championship and more

Get the best bets for Premier League Saturday Gameweek 1

Paul Higham: "The Magpies won this fixture 5-1 when the two played on the openng day of the 2023/24 season as the first of three straight wins over Villa, but they lost 4-1 here in April and have lost five of their last six league visits to Villa Park.

"Emery's side also have a superb home record as they're unbeaten in 21 in front of their own fans (W16 D6), but with just two clean sheets in 11 home league outings both teams to score will be popular at 8/15.

"With 25 goals in the last six meetings it's also a fixture full of goals - but I'd actually lean towards under 2.5 landing here at 6/5 as Howe may well have to play without a striker so goals could be hard to come by while he figures out his forward line.

"But there's enough juice in a home win at odds against to back it as the match outright. Emery's a master planner so will have a gameplan and after a much more settled summer he can get Villa off to a winning start."

Recommended Bet Back Aston Villa to win SBK 6/5

Mark Stinchcombe: "There was a 13 point gap from 17th to relegation last season, extending the 10 point gap the season before as all three promoted sides were relegated once again. In 2023/24, newly promoted sides lost a combined total of 76 matches out of a possible 114 (67%), while at home, it was a combined total of 37 defeats out of a possible 57 games (65%).

"Last season newly promoted teams lost a combined total of 79 matches out of a possible 114 (69%), while on home turf it was a combined total of 41 defeats out of a possible 57 games (72%). Put simple, the newly promoted sides are getting worse.

"Sunderland are under pressure immediately in front of their fans following their £132M outlay and they actually finished last season with five defeats in their last eight - three at the Stadium of Light without scoring. West Ham's odds of 6/5 suggest they only have a 45% chance of winning. Take the Hammers to spoil the party."

Recommended Bet Back West Ham to beat Sunderland SBK 6/5

"Tottenham Hotspur have won eight of their nine Premier League home games against Burnley (D1), only

failing to take all three points in a 1-1 draw in August 2017, under Mauricio Pochettino. Burnley, meanwhile, have lost their opening match in each of their last three Premier League campaigns, with their last victory coming in 2019-20 against Southampton (3-0).

"Tottenham haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 13 Premier League games."

Recommended Bet Back Spurs to win and BTTS SBK 7/4

Alan Shearer: "Brighton have got their own unwanted transfer with Carlos Baleba and Man United but I'd still think they have enough to beat Fulham. I'll go for a home win."

Alan's Prediction: Brighton win

Mike Norman: "As well as the boost they will get from Rodri's return from serious injury, Haaland will be determined to win back his Golden Boot and I expect Foden to get back to his best after a dip in form last term. Having originally fancied Liverpool to defend their crown, I'm now starting to think that whoever finishes above Man City this season will be crowned Premier League champions.

"City have a very winnable opening-game fixture against a Wolves side that look - on paper - to be weaker than the one that struggled for 80% of last season, and I just can't look beyond an away victory here. Man City can be backed at 7/5 to win by covering the -1 handicap and I'm of the opinion that's a price well worth taking."

Recommended Bet Back Manchester City -1 to Win SBK 7/5

EFL football tips and predictions

Jack Critchley: "Wrexham may have heavily lost the xG battle last weekend at Southampton; however, they played well and carved out several opportunities. Gavin Bazunu thwarted them on numerous occasions, and they will take plenty of confidence into this tie. Kieffer Moore's injury is a significant blow for the Welsh outfit, yet they still have a fair few options going forward, and Ollie Palmer put himself into the reckoning with a superb midweek performance in the EFL Cup. Last season, Wrexham were formidable at home, and Phil Parkinson will set up his side to be rigid and tough to break down.

"West Brom picked up a narrow 1-0 victory against Blackburn, and there were promising performances from Aune Heggebo and Isaac Price, who looks set to be one of the breakout stars of the season. At the back, they will keep things tight, and this could turn into a fairly tactical 90 minutes."

Recommended Bet Back Wrexham to Win or Draw Double Chance and Under 2.5 Goals SBK 21/20

Alan Dudman: "The Alex have to be one of the best bets this weekend in League Two and they looked a good side last weekend with a comfortable 2-0 home win against Accrington. In the first 45 minutes they were miles the better team - with lots of invention, good set pieces, and some crisp passing in the final third and good moves.

"Stanley boss John Doolan admitted his side were completely outplayed in the first 45 minutes, but Crewe look excellent and thumped Salford on the opening day with a massive 3.94xG in a 1-3 win and in both games, Lee Bell's team have played at an excellent tempo."

Recommended Bet Back Crewe to win SBK 10/11

European football tips and predictions

Kevin Hatchard: "It wouldn't be a Barcelona transfer window if there weren't some sort of registration shenanigans, and once again the Catalan giants have been scurrying around trying to find a way to field new signings. At time of writing the club hadn't been able to register high-profile acquisition Marcus Rashford, although they were pushing hard to make sure both he and new number one keeper Joan Garcia could be involved in this opener.

"One player who there are no doubts over is Lamine Yamal. The superstar teenager delivered nine goals and 13 assists in La Liga last term, as Hansi Flick's men stormed to the title. The Spain star also came up with eight goal involvements in the Champions League, and there are few signs that the kid from Rocafonda is burning out or slowing down.

"The odds on Yamal to score or assist here on the Sportsbook are pretty generous, as you can back him to do that at evens. Barcelona won 5-1 at Mallorca last term, and the Catalans have won 14 of their last 15 meetings with Saturday night's opponents."

Recommended Bet Back Lamine Yamal to Score or Assist SBK 1/1

Millwall opened with an eye-catching win at Norwich and the Lions look well-worthy of an interest on Saturday. Alex Neil's troops won 12 home league games last season and should put Middlesbrough under plenty of pressure; Boro were beaten in nine trips to top-13 teams last term and the Teessiders may struggle to match Millwall's physicality.