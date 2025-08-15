EFL League One & League Two Tips: Crewe look the best bet this weekend against Crawley

Alan Dudman is so far seven from 12 with his EFL tips in two weeks

Huddersfield a danger from set-pieces and can make it three from three

Crewe and Chesterfield's quality to shine through at 10/11 1.91 and 4/6 1.67

Listen to Football...Only Bettor Premier League matchday 1 preview

League One Tips

Wednesday's EFL Cup exploits shouldn't have too much impact on Lee Grant's in-form Terriers as nine changes to his team in midweek was still good enough to knock out Leicester on pens and Huddersfield should be presented with plenty of opportunities against Blackpool this Saturday.

The Seasiders are off to a shocker losing 2-3 on the opening day of the season at home to Stevenage and last weekend's disaster at Exeter with a 4-1 defeat where they gave up an alarming 2.92 xG.

They look extremely vulnerable at the back whenever they are asked to defend, and with Huddersfield's strength at set-pieces, this looks a sound bet at the price as they showed a different side to their attacking at Reading with a tougher game than the opening day victory against Orient.

Recommended Bet Back Huddersfield to win SBK 13/8

Stevenage forward Jamie Reid has started the season in full muster with three goals in two games. A brace with one from the spot at Blackpool on Matchday 1 was followed up with the only goal of the game against Rotherham last Saturday.

It's no surprise he tops the First Goalscorer and Anytime Scorer markets at 7/24.50 and 6/42.50 and looks a bet this weekend for the latter. Braver and hardier types might want the former.

Reid also takes penalties and is important to Stevo's counter-attacking style as they've lost the possession count easily in both their games, but it matters little with two wins thus far.

Northampton barely created a shot in anger last weekend against Bradford and the hosts have shown a good work-rate and a quick press thus far.

Recommended Bet Back Jamie Reid Anytime Scorer SBK 6/4

Wimbledon have carried on their impressive defensive record from last season's successful League Two campaign into a division higher and while the Sky game to open their campaign wasn't exactly Barca v Steaua Bucharest from the 80s, defensive buffs would have enjoyed how tight they were against a team down from the Championship.

They had to defend and boy did they until the unfortunate own goal. In truth, it was an awful match to watch.

The Dons had a touch of fortune last Saturday as Lincoln were reduced to 10-men inside the first 25 minutes but Johnnie Jackson's team have conceded just one in 180 minutes of football and that ability can help us to a draw bet against Reading.

The Royals at times have shown some nice build up play thus far but were a bit sloppy in danger areas against Huddersfield and I see Wimbledon's backline holding firm here - which is why the Under 2.5 Goals is 4/71.57.

Recommended Bet Back Reading v Wimbledon draw SBK 11/5

League Two Tips

The Alex have to be one of the best bets this weekend in League Two and they looked a good side last weekend with a comfortable 2-0 home win against Accrington.

In the first 45 minutes they were miles the better team - with lots of invention, good set pieces, and some crisp passing in the final third and good moves.

Stanley boss John Doolan admitted his side were completely outplayed in the first 45 minutes, but Crewe look excellent and thumped Salford on the opening day with a massive 3.94xG in a 1-3 win and in both games, Lee Bell's team have played at an excellent tempo.

Recommended Bet Back Crewe to win SBK 10/11

Chesterfield completely outclassed Cheltenham last Saturday with a cosy 2-0 win at Whaddon Road and Paul Cook got his tactics spot on with a solid defensive display in the first-half before some more free-flowing football and good combinations in the second,

Their individual quality was the difference with Lee Bonis working tirelessly down the channels alongside his blind-side movement and running. The goals came from a nice piece of build up play sparked by my man Dilan Markanday and a delightful free-kick.

The Spirerites look to have a bit too much quality for this against a Rovers' team that have lost both matches so far this season.

Recommended Bet Back Chesterfield to win SBK 4/6

If ever you wanted an Unders game this is it. And whenever you need a draw, you've got half a chance with Danny Cowley's Colchester.

They collected an astonishing 19 draws all last season and 11 were away from home, and they've started the new season where they left off with a pair of 1-1 stalemates.

Shrewsbury have looked pretty dreadful so far and I would be surprised to see Michael Appleton last out the year let alone the campaign. He focused on defensive reinforcements over the summer and his new look back three with wing-backs will take time to bed in, but going forward there isn't a lot there and the 0-0 on Matchday 1 in Salop against Bromley could have gone on for hours and no one would have scored.

The Shrews registered a paltry 0.25xG in that and the combined expected goals of 0.88 and 0.19 on target was the lowest of any Shrewsbury match since 2022/3. They were torn apart by Tranmere last Saturday 4-0 and the best Appleton can hope for here is another dour game with no chances, and with Colchester's knack of drawing it has to be the play here as the Unders is far too short.