Kevin Hatchard's European Tipsheet: Goals fancied in Germany and France and Yamal to star for Barca

German Supercup to be another highly entertaining affair

Lamin Yamal fancied to make an impact for Barca

PSG fancied to conceded in Ligue 1 opener

Read our 2025/26 Premier League Ultimate Guide here

Check out our player-by-player guide to the Golden Boot market

Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

Listen to Football...Only Bettor Premier League matchday 1 preview

Stuttgart v Bayern Munich

Saturday 16 August, 19:30

Live on Sky Sports

The traditional curtain-raiser to the German top-flight season has a new name, as it will be called the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup to honour the passing of a German football icon. What we're hoping remains the same is the carefree attitude teams have to this event.

There have been four goals or more in the six of the last eight Supercups, including Stuttgart's 2-2 draw with Bayer Leverkusen last season, a game that ended with Leverkusen winning on penalties. That was the first Supercup without mighty Bayern Munich since 2011.

Bayern are back after winning the Bundesliga, but they still have work to do in the transfer market to truly look ready for the challenges ahead. The expensively acquired but exciting Luis Diaz has come in from Liverpool, taking the spot of Kingsley Coman, who has agreed a move to Saudi Arabia. The loss of star number 10 Jamal Musiala to a serious injury is a hefty blow, and after Thomas Müller was told his record-breaking stint with the Bavarians was over, Vincent Kompany's men do look pretty light in that position.

However, Bayern won't find goals hard to come by. Harry Kane remains one of the best strikers in the world, and I believe Michael Olise was the Bundesliga's best player last season. Add in the flair and the industry of Diaz, and you have a potent mix, even without Musiala.

Stuttgart are enjoying a real purple patch under talented coach Sebastian Hoeness. Two seasond ago they qualified for the Supercup by finishing second in the league (ahead of Bayern), and last term they won the DFB Pokal.

It's not a perfect picture at the MHP Arena. Sparky attacking midfielder Enzo Millot has defected to Saudi side Al Ahli, while rising star Nick Woltemade is chasing a move to Bayern. That said, the German U21 star has knuckled down and pushed hard in training and pre-season games, and there is hope that Hoeness can get the best out of youngsters like Chema Andres and Noah Darvich.

Stuttgart tend to go for it against the big boys, and I'm happy to back Over 3.5 Goals here at 6/52.20. That bet has paid out in these clubs' last three meetings, and four of their last five games against Bayer Leverkusen.

Recommended Bet Back Over 3.5 Goals SBK 6/5

Mallorca v Barcelona

Saturday 16 August, 18:30

Live on La Liga TV

It wouldn't be a Barcelona transfer window if there weren't some sort of registration shenanigans, and once again the Catalan giants have been scurrying around trying to find a way to field new signings. At time of writing the club hadn't been able to register high-profile acquisition Marcus Rashford, although they were pushing hard to make sure both he and new number one keeper Joan Garcia could be involved in this opener.

One player who there are no doubts over is Lamine Yamal. The superstar teenager delivered nine goals and 13 assists in La Liga last term, as Hansi Flick's men stormed to the title. The Spain star also came up with eight goal involvements in the Champions League, and there are few signs that the kid from Rocafonda is burning out or slowing down.

I think the odds on Yamal to score or assist here on the Sportsbook are pretty generous, as you can back him to do that at evens. Barcelona won 5-1 at Mallorca last term, and the Catalans have won 14 of their last 15 meetings with Saturday night's opponents.

Recommended Bet Back Lamine Yamal to Score or Assist SBK 1/1

Nantes v PSG

Sunday 17 August, 19:45

Live on Ligue 1 Pass

PSG added another prize to their glittering collection on Wednesday night, as they came back from 2-0 down late on against Tottenham to win the UEFA Super Cup on penalties. The European champions looked undercooked after a post-Club World Cup break but their incredible quality eventually shone through.

New number one goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier had a mixed evening in Udine. He showed why his technical quality in possession is superior to his predecessor Gigio Donnarumma, but he also made a real mess of Spurs' second goal. It might take a while for the former Lille stopper to settle down.

With PSG still feeling their way into the new season, I like the look of backing Both Teams To Score here at 8/111.73. Nantes have found the net in seven of their last nine Ligue 1 home matches, including a 1-1 draw with PSG. They also drew 1-1 at the Parc des Princes, and for what it's worth Les Canaris have been scoring freely in pre-season.

PSG can sometimes switch off against opposition they are expected to beat, and even if Luis Enrique's men secure a comfortable win here, Nantes can take advantage of the champions' draining summer schedule.

Recommended Bet Back Both Teams to Score SBK 8/11

Now read mroe Football tips and previews here.