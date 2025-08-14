Premier League Opta Stats: Best bets for matchday 1
The Premier League is back so get the Opta stats and a tip for all 10 matches for matchday 1 starting at Anfield on Friday night and concluding at Elland Road on Monday...
-
Opta stats and a tip for every Premier League match this weekend
-
Best bets for the big games including bet builder at 6/17.00
-
Read our 2025/26 Premier League Ultimate Guide here
-
Check out our player-by-player guide to the Golden Boot market
-
Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!
Listen to Football...Only Bettor Premier League matchday 1 preview
Liverpool v Bournemouth: Back comfortable win for champions
Liverpool v Bournemouth
Friday 15 August, 20:00
Live on Sky Sports
The Opta Stat:
"Liverpool have won 11 of their last 12 Premier League games against Bournemouth, with the exception
being a 1-0 away loss in March 2023. The Cherries have taken just one point from 24 available away against Liverpool in the Premier League (W0 D1 L7), losing their last six visits to Anfield by an aggregate score of 23-2."
The Betfair Bet: Back Liverpool -1 @ 8/111.73
Aston Villa v Newcastle: Watkins to strike in Villans win
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Saturday 16 August, 12:30
Live on TNT
The Opta Stat:
"Newcastle have lost five of their last six Premier League away games against Aston Villa, with the
exception being a 3-1 victory in January 2024. Ollie Watkins - who became Aston Villa's highest ever Premier League goalscorer last season - has scored in all four of his Premier League home games against Newcastle (5 goals). He also has two assists in these four game."
Tottenham v Burnley: Back Spurs to concede in win
Tottenham v Burnley
Saturday 16 August, 15:00
The Opta Stat:
"Tottenham Hotspur have won eight of their nine Premier League home games against Burnley (D1), only
failing to take all three points in a 1-1 draw in August 2017, under Mauricio Pochettino. Burnley, meanwhile, have lost their opening match in each of their last three Premier League campaigns, with their last victory coming in 2019-20 against Southampton (3-0).
"Tottenham haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 13 Premier League games."
The Betfair Bet: Back Tottenham and BTTS @ 7/42.75
Brighton v Fulham: Back another flying start for Seagulls
Brighton v Fulham
Saturday 16 August, 15:00
The Opta Stat:"Brighton beat Fulham 2-1 in March, ending a nine-game winless run against the Cottagers in the Premier League (D4 L5). Fulham have won just one of their last seven away league games against Brighton (D3 L3), beating them 1-0 in February 2023.
"Brighton have won their opening league match in each of the last four seasons. It's the Seagulls' longest
such run in their league history, and the longest current run of any Premier League side."
The Betfair Bet: Back Brighton and Over 2.5 goals @ 6/42.50
Sunderland v West Ham: Black Cats to return with a point
Sunderland v West Ham
Saturday 16 August, 15:00
The Opta Stat:
"As a Premier League side, Sunderland haven't won their opening match in any of the last seven seasons
(D4 L3), most recently losing 2-1 to Pep Guardiola's Man City in 2016-17. West Ham have lost their opening match of a Premier League season more times than any other side (16), with the Hammers also conceding more MD1 goals than anyone else (50)."
The Betfair Bet: Back the Draw @ 12/53.40
Wolves v Man City: Cherki to assit in City win
Wolves v Man City
Saturday 16 August, 17:30
Live on Sky Sports
The Opta Stat:
"This will be the ninth consecutive Premier League campaign that Manchester City have started with an
away game, while they've won seven of the previous eight (L1), scoring 19 goals and only conceding twice
across those matches.
"No player provided more assists in France's Ligue 1 last season than new Man City signing Rayan Cherki
(11). The Frenchman was also involved in 13 goals in his last 15 league appearances for Lyon (5 goals, 8
assists)."
Nottm Forest v Brentford: Bees won't go home empty-handed
Nottm Forest v Brentford
Sunday 17 August, 14:00
The Opta Stat:
"Nottingham Forest have won just one of their last eight league games against Brentford (D3 L4), a 2-0
away win in December last season. Brentford have lost just two of their last 10 away league games against Nottingham Forest (W6 D2), and are unbeaten in their last four visits to the City Ground (W2 D2).
The Betfair Bet:
Chelsea v Crystal Palace: Palmer to engineer Blues win
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Sunday 17 August, 14:00
Live on Sky Sports
The Opta Stat:
"Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 15 Premier League games against Crystal Palace (W13 D2), their
longest active run against any of the 19 other sides involved in the 2025-26 season.
"Cole Palmer has had a hand in four goals in his three Premier League starts for Chelsea against Crystal
Palace (1 goal, 3 assists). However, he hasn't scored from open play in any of his last 16 league games
for the Blues, since netting against Bournemouth in January. "
The Betfair Bet: Back Chelsea and Palmer score or assist @ 1/12.00
Man Utd v Arsenal: Gyokeres to get Gunners goal
Man Utd v Arsenal
Sunday 17 August, 16:30
Live on Sky Sports
The Opta Stat:
"Arsenal have scored in each of their last 11 Premier League away games against Manchester United (14
goals), having only managed to score in 10 of their first 22 visits to Old Trafford in the competition (11
goals). They are unbeaten in their last 14 Premier League away games (W7 D7) since a 1-0 loss at Newcastle
last November. It's their longest run without defeat on the road since their own Premier League record of
27 between April 2003 and September 2004 (a run ended by Manchester United).
"New Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres has been the top scorer in Europe's top 10 leagues over the last two
seasons, scoring 68 goals in 66 Primeira Liga matches for Sporting CP across 2023-24 and 2024-25."
The Betfair Bet: Arsenal Double Chance and Gyokeres to score @ 5/42.25
Leeds v Everton: Goals and a home win
Leeds v Everton
Monday 18 August, 20:00
Live on Sky Sports
The Opta Stat:
"Leeds United's last eight opening league games have produced a total of 39 goals (almost 5 per game),
with the Whites scoring 20 and conceding 19. Everton have lost their opening league match in each of the last three seasons, having been unbeaten on MD1 in the 10 previous campaigns (W4 D6)."
Now read Premier League 2025/56: Find every season preview here
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Upcoming Premier League Fixtures
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Liverpool v Bournemouth: Back Wirtz to inspire opening-night win at 6/4
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Opening Day Trends: Five bets for the first fixtures of the 2025-26 season
-
Football Betting Tips
The OPTA Premier League Preview: Supercomputer predictions for the 2025-26 season
-
Football Betting Tips
Mark O'Haire's Premier League Notebook: Why you should back Nottingham Forest to be relegated at 8/1
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League 2025/26: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide