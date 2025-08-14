Premier League Opta Stats: Best bets for matchday 1

Opta stats and a tip for every Premier League match this weekend

Best bets for the big games including bet builder at 6/1 7.00

Read our 2025/26 Premier League Ultimate Guide here

Check out our player-by-player guide to the Golden Boot market

Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

Listen to Football...Only Bettor Premier League matchday 1 preview

Liverpool v Bournemouth

Friday 15 August, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

"Liverpool have won 11 of their last 12 Premier League games against Bournemouth, with the exception

being a 1-0 away loss in March 2023. The Cherries have taken just one point from 24 available away against Liverpool in the Premier League (W0 D1 L7), losing their last six visits to Anfield by an aggregate score of 23-2."

The Betfair Bet: Back Liverpool -1 @ 8/111.73

Aston Villa v Newcastle

Saturday 16 August, 12:30

Live on TNT

The Opta Stat:

"Newcastle have lost five of their last six Premier League away games against Aston Villa, with the

exception being a 3-1 victory in January 2024. Ollie Watkins - who became Aston Villa's highest ever Premier League goalscorer last season - has scored in all four of his Premier League home games against Newcastle (5 goals). He also has two assists in these four game."

Recommended Bet Back Villa and Watkins to score or assist SBK 2/1

Tottenham v Burnley

Saturday 16 August, 15:00

The Opta Stat:

"Tottenham Hotspur have won eight of their nine Premier League home games against Burnley (D1), only

failing to take all three points in a 1-1 draw in August 2017, under Mauricio Pochettino. Burnley, meanwhile, have lost their opening match in each of their last three Premier League campaigns, with their last victory coming in 2019-20 against Southampton (3-0).

"Tottenham haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 13 Premier League games."

The Betfair Bet: Back Tottenham and BTTS @ 7/42.75

Brighton v Fulham

Saturday 16 August, 15:00

The Opta Stat:"Brighton beat Fulham 2-1 in March, ending a nine-game winless run against the Cottagers in the Premier League (D4 L5). Fulham have won just one of their last seven away league games against Brighton (D3 L3), beating them 1-0 in February 2023.



"Brighton have won their opening league match in each of the last four seasons. It's the Seagulls' longest

such run in their league history, and the longest current run of any Premier League side."

The Betfair Bet: Back Brighton and Over 2.5 goals @ 6/42.50

Sunderland v West Ham

Saturday 16 August, 15:00

The Opta Stat:

"As a Premier League side, Sunderland haven't won their opening match in any of the last seven seasons

(D4 L3), most recently losing 2-1 to Pep Guardiola's Man City in 2016-17. West Ham have lost their opening match of a Premier League season more times than any other side (16), with the Hammers also conceding more MD1 goals than anyone else (50)."

The Betfair Bet: Back the Draw @ 12/53.40

Wolves v Man City

Saturday 16 August, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

"This will be the ninth consecutive Premier League campaign that Manchester City have started with an

away game, while they've won seven of the previous eight (L1), scoring 19 goals and only conceding twice

across those matches.

"No player provided more assists in France's Ligue 1 last season than new Man City signing Rayan Cherki

(11). The Frenchman was also involved in 13 goals in his last 15 league appearances for Lyon (5 goals, 8

assists)."

Recommended Bet Back Man City and Cherki to assist SBK 3/1

Nottm Forest v Brentford

Sunday 17 August, 14:00

The Opta Stat:

"Nottingham Forest have won just one of their last eight league games against Brentford (D3 L4), a 2-0

away win in December last season. Brentford have lost just two of their last 10 away league games against Nottingham Forest (W6 D2), and are unbeaten in their last four visits to the City Ground (W2 D2).

The Betfair Bet:

Recommended Bet Back Brentford Double Chance SBK 10/9

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Sunday 17 August, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

"Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 15 Premier League games against Crystal Palace (W13 D2), their

longest active run against any of the 19 other sides involved in the 2025-26 season.

"Cole Palmer has had a hand in four goals in his three Premier League starts for Chelsea against Crystal

Palace (1 goal, 3 assists). However, he hasn't scored from open play in any of his last 16 league games

for the Blues, since netting against Bournemouth in January. "

The Betfair Bet: Back Chelsea and Palmer score or assist @ 1/12.00

Man Utd v Arsenal

Sunday 17 August, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

"Arsenal have scored in each of their last 11 Premier League away games against Manchester United (14

goals), having only managed to score in 10 of their first 22 visits to Old Trafford in the competition (11

goals). They are unbeaten in their last 14 Premier League away games (W7 D7) since a 1-0 loss at Newcastle

last November. It's their longest run without defeat on the road since their own Premier League record of

27 between April 2003 and September 2004 (a run ended by Manchester United).

"New Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres has been the top scorer in Europe's top 10 leagues over the last two

seasons, scoring 68 goals in 66 Primeira Liga matches for Sporting CP across 2023-24 and 2024-25."

The Betfair Bet: Arsenal Double Chance and Gyokeres to score @ 5/42.25

Leeds v Everton

Monday 18 August, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

"Leeds United's last eight opening league games have produced a total of 39 goals (almost 5 per game),

with the Whites scoring 20 and conceding 19. Everton have lost their opening league match in each of the last three seasons, having been unbeaten on MD1 in the 10 previous campaigns (W4 D6)."