Weekend ACCA Tips: Betfair writers best bets in a 480/1 multi across the PL & EFL

Kevin Hatchard

Newcastle have had a nightmare summer, with transfer rejections galore and star player Alexander Isak trying to engineer a move to Liverpool. Villa have had a much more settled off-season, and the signing of Nice forward Evann Guessand looks really smart. Unai Emery's men have won their last five Premier League home matches, and can extend that streak here.

Mark O'Haire

Millwall opened with an eye-catching win at Norwich and the Lions look well-worthy of an interest on Saturday. Alex Neil's troops won 12 home league games last season and should put Middlesbrough under plenty of pressure; Boro were beaten in nine trips to top-13 teams last term and the Teessiders may struggle to match Millwall's physicality.

Jack Critchley

Stoke looked impressive going forward last weekend against Derby, and they will look to capitalise on Sheffield Wednesday's dwindling numbers. The Owls will have a day less to prepare for this fixture, having played in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night, and the loss of Nathaniel Chalobah to injury is yet another blow for their limited squad"

Mark Stinchcombe

Nottingham Forest were the biggest overachievers last season, finishing 7th but ranked 14th on expected points. Brentford have lost top scorer Bryan Mbeumo and it's unlikely Yoane Wissa will be involved here - that's 38 goals missing from their 66 overall from last season (58%). These two sides strengths offensively are from set-pieces with Forest scoring the most in the league with 17, with Brentford bagging 15. As a result however, they are also very strong defensively with Brentford conceding just two - three fewer than anyone else - and Forest the joint sixth fewest, meaning they could cancel each other out here. 68% of Forest's home games went under 2.5 goals and Brentford actually ended the season with 10 of their final 16 going under 2.5.

Paul Higham

Stockport look like a team on a mission to me after just missing out on promotion last season, with a perfect start to the campaign in League One. They owe Leyton Orient one after losing to them in the play-off semis on pens so will be fired up here - and they've won on their last two regular league visits to Brisbane Road

Ste Tudor

I backed George Hirst to score for Ipswich last week at St Andrews and he duly delivered, though he left it very late. Why change a winning formula, especially with Southampton being so poor last week for the most part, until their dramatic finale. Hirst bagged a goal a game across his three pre-season starts and with Delap gone is set to be an important part of the Tractor Boys' promotion push.

Alan Dudman

Blackpool are leaking goals at an alarming rate just two games in with heavy defeats to Exeter (1-4) and Stevenage (2-3) with a huge xG conceded against the Grecians of 2.92.

Steve Bruce will need a big response defensively against the unbeaten Huddersfield, who brushed aside last season's play-off finalists Leyton Orient on Matchday 1 and showed their strength at the set-piece against Reading last week, and that is the area that could be key for the Terriers and they look a fair price on the road at 13/10 to win.

Jimmy The Punt

These sides have made completely different starts to the campaign. Crawley were thumped 3-0 on opening day at Grimsby and then followed that up with a 2-1 defeat at home to relegation favourites Newport. Crewe have taken maximum points, scoring five and only conceding once.

Back the Betfair Experts' 8-Leg Acca here

