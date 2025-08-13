Alan Shearer Exclusive: Grealish can get back to England form but he must get fit and stay focused

Shearer: this is what Jack must do to get back to Three Lions form

Jack Grealish going to Everton sounds like a good move for both parties. Jack has to get out and play - and clearly he wasn't going to do that as much as he wanted to at Manchester City.

The most important thing is that Everton have got a very good player, if they can get him right and get him out on the pitch.

Jack also gets to play football before the World Cup with an opportunity to stake a claim for a place in the England squad. It's a really good move for both parties.

It's been a difficult couple of seasons for him, but now it's a fresh start.

I'm just guessing and looking from the outside, but I think he's had a tricky time with the number of players, and one or two things that Pep didn't like off-field. If he couldn't get into the team last season when they were really poor, by their very own high standards, didn't win anything and weren't winning games, then I guess once that happens both parties had to look for an exit and it was always whether it would be a loan or permanent.

I guess someone somewhere had to take a look at him and see whether the belief, hunger, drive and all of those things are still there.

There are one or two question marks, whether Jack likes it or not, because he hasn't played football regularly for such a long time. Everton have taken a chance on him now and he's got the chance to get his career back on track.

What chance do you think he has of making England's World Cup squad?

A fully fit, focused Jack Grealish is a very, very good player and will be an asset to most teams. He's going to be working with a great manager in David Moyes, going into a new ground with great expectations, new hope for Everton because they've signed a few players.

He's got a chance to get his career back on track and it's a great chance at a huge football club, in a new stadium with a very, very experienced manager. Let's see what that brings.

Jack must bring the energy, hunger and desire that he showed at Aston Villa and when he went to Man City. Whether we ever saw the brilliant individual Grealish at City that we did at Aston Villa I'm not sure, but we saw a great team player who helped them win all the trophies that they have done.

There's no doubt the individual brilliance is there, it has to come out at Everton now. They're looking to be bigger and better than in the past so not only is it a big opportunity for him but it's big for Everton.

David Moyes will be demanding that Jack gives everything he's got because he's an experienced guy, has been around the block and knows what makes players tick. He's done it all before and he understands the game, dressing room and individuals because he's worked with enough and he's an experienced manager.

Everton fans are right to feel excited about this season

With what David Moyes said a couple of weeks ago regarding signings, they've now made a couple and I'm pretty sure they're not finished yet. They're going into a new ground, have new optimism and hope, they're spending a few quid which hasn't happened for a while.

They've been in a relegation battle for such a long time now and there's been a bit of a cloud over the club but that seems to be lifting now.

It could be exciting times for Everton Football Club this season.

Palace will do incredibly well to keep both Eze and Guehi

You have to look at Crystal Palace and what they're trying to build. My guess is they'll lose Marc Guehi, so then do they want to lose two of their big-hitters? Guehi only has one year left and even Steve Parish has said that he has to sign a new deal or Palace will have to sell him.

I guess one of them will definitely leave and whether both do depends on if they get offered enough money. I've read the reports about Arsenal and Tottenham. What I do know is Eberechi Eze is a very, very good player. We saw that last season and in the Community Shield at the weekend. It's very much like every other transfer - if someone coughs up enough dough then he'll go.

It's not ideal if either goes but Palace have some really good players. Wharton is excellent (if they can keep him fit), obviously Mateta too and Dean Henderson is a very good goalkeeper. It's just a matter of whether they have time to get replacements in. I'm not a lover of the transfer window being open while the season starts - I'd prefer if the window shut on Friday but it is what it is and the rules are the same for everyone. It can make things pretty tough but you have to handle it.

I can't see Eze going to Newcastle. It's probably a position that we're covered in. They've got Elanga, Murphy, Barnes and Gordon. I like Eze, I think he's a very, very good player but from a Newcastle point of view, they have his position covered already.

United have spent big but still need to get players out

Last season was a write-off and a disaster for Manchester United in more ways than one.

They've spent more than £200million on forward players over the summer so that tells you their intentions. By all accounts they're trying to get one or two more in.

It's a massive season for them and I don't think it takes a genius to work out that they will improve but we'll have to wait and see by how much.

A lot depends on whether they've found the right centre-forward in Benjamin Sesko. When you're paying that much money there isn't much time for him to settle in - he has to hit the ground running.

Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbuemo both know what the Premier League is about whereas Sesko doesn't and Old Trafford hasn't been a great place for forwards in recent years. Hojlund is a great example of that. As is Antony, Rashford and Garnacho so we'll have to wait and see.

Ideally, you want a bit of harmony in the dressing room and at the club. They've got Rashford out, Garnacho and Antony are both desperate to get out so United still have players they need to offload, there's no doubt.

