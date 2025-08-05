Premier League 2025/26: Betfair writers preview the season ahead with predictions, best bets and more

Get the thoughts of the B.B Premier League football team

Mark Stinchcombe - Man City to bounce back

Who will win the Premier League?

Manchester City each-way at 3/14.00 looks the way to play this market. They've spent £300M+ since January yet will go off at their biggest odds for the league since Pep's first season in 2016/17, when they were 13/53.60. With each-way paying at 1/3 Odds, 2 Places, it's money back if they finish second.

Who is your Golden Boot bet?

Omar Marmoush looks a cracking price each-way at 40/141.00 with four places available. Seven goals in 14 league starts since joining Man City.

Which team will surprise (good or bad)?

Is there anyone out there backing Manchester United to finish in the top half at 1/91.11? They finished 14 points off 10th last season and under Amorim they only collected 12 more points than relegated Leicester City.

Who is your tip to be relegated?

There was a 13 point gap from 17th to relegation last season, building on the 10 point gap the season before as all three promoted sides were relegated again. Take Burnley (3/10) to finish bottom at 6/42.50. They overperformed their xG against last season by 22.4 goals and two of their excellent defence in keeper James Trafford and centre-back CJ Egan-Riley have left.

Which player are you most looking forward to seeing?

Hugo Ekitike looks to have the swagger of a Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Rayan Cherki and Estêvão (if he can get a game) should light up the Premier League with their flicks and tricks.

Best bet for 2025/26 Premier League season

Omar Marmoush top scorer each-way at [40/1]. Seven in 14 Premier League starts compared to Haaland (Evens) with five in nine in the same period. He took a penalty in the FA Cup final (saved) despite the Norwegian being on the pitch and if Erling gets injured again (never started more than 33 league games), Marmoush should get even more scoring chances. Finishing in the top four pays 10/1, something City attacker Phil Foden did in 23/24 when he scored 19 goals.

Mark O'Haire - Seagulls to fly higher in 2025/26

Who will win the Premier League?

Liverpool are fair favourites, whilst Man City must prove they are over their mid-season mess before they can be considered. If Arsenal can avoid major injury issues, the Gunners are capable of stepping up from their position as bridesmaids with an overdue title success.

Who is your Golden Boot bet?

It's difficult to dismiss Erling Haaland at the top of the market, particularly with Mo Salah missing action at AFCON. However, Alexander Isak, currently 6/17.00 to be top scorer, will be a serious threat wherever he plays next season, should he stay fit.

Which team will surprise (good or bad)?

Leeds could snap the recent trend for newcomers suffering immediate relegation - the Whites dominated the Championship and arrive as one of the highest-rated promoted teams in recent history. They should be capable of consolidation.

Who is your tip to be relegated?

Burnley and Sunderland could be in major danger, and I'm expecting significant regression from Nottingham Forest and Brentford, though West Ham look the best value to drop at 11/26.50. The Hammers have stood still in the transfer market and the mood remains worryingly bleak.

Which player are you most looking forward to seeing?

I'm unsure how or where he'll fit into Liverpool's slot machine but Florian Wirtz is a exceptional talent and has the ability to be the next Premier League mega star.

Best bet for 2025/26 Premier League season

Brighton to finish in the top-six at 11/26.50. The Seagulls enjoyed a reasonably successful first season under Fabian Hurzeler's charge despite being derailed by a series of key injuries. Albion finished only five adrift of the top-six positions and have no European football to contend with, a significant advantage compared to their top-half rivals.

Paul Higham - Mateta the man again for Palace

Who will win the Premier League?

I've got my doubts over the top two - possibly a few too many new faces at Anfield for Liverpool to hit the ground running (with defensive depth also an issue) and Arsenal are, well Arsenal, so I'd take the 3/14.00 on Man City to hit back next season after a decent summer on the back of an expensive January outlay. Rodri returns, Marmoush has bedded in and Pep Guardiola has a point to prove...

Who is your Golden Boot bet?

Bit boring isn't it but 1/12.00 favourite Erling Haaland will be hard to beat, with Mo Salah off to AFCON and other main challengers having to settle into new teams with plenty of new arrivals over the summer. Plenty of each-way money to be had here, but barring injury Haaland's your winner.

Which team will surprise (good or bad)?

Bournemouth. They surprised a few people last season but they'll surprise even more this year as they go again under the impressive Andoni Iraola and challenge for European places again - this time though I think they'll grab one.

Who is your tip to be relegated?

Brentford look the bet to me at 7/24.50 as the shortest outside the three promoted sides with the perfect storm of losing their manager, their star striker and their captain, coupled with a new young, inexperienced manager all looking too much to overcome.

Which player are you most looking forward to seeing?

Florian Wirtz - for good or for bad, Liverpool splashed out big on the young German so the pressure will be on for him to deliver. He looks to have all the tools to be a superstar at Anfield but can Arne Slot get the very best out of him?

Best bet for 2025/26 Premier League season

Jean-Philippe Mateta impressed me in the second half of the season - scoring 10 of his 14 league goals in 18 games while having to deal with that nasty injury he picked up against Millwall. It clicked for Oliver Glasner on how best to use the powerful Frenchman, and I'm surprised that a bigger side didn't come calling this summer given how keen everyone was for a No.9. Glasner's a top coach and I expect him to find ways to feed Mateta as often as possible, so I'll be backing him for 15+ league goals at 5/23.50 as a standout season-long player props bet. I'll also have a smaller wager on Mateta to bag 20+ goals at a big price of 12/113.00.

Lewis Jones - Newcastle to hit the buffers

Who will win the Premier League?

The market has become very accurate in recent seasons when it comes to the Premier League winners with six of the last eight favourites delivering the goods. Is this the start of the new era of dominance for Liverpool? It just well could be. Do I want to back them at 7/42.75 in a Premier League that we saw is becoming more condensed and competitive? No. They are the most likely winners but are priced accordingly.

Who is your Golden Boot bet?

Alexander Isak signing for Liverpool would make him a knocking each-way bet up against Erling Haaland at 6/17.00 with the four places on offer from Betfair. He is so deadly and will profit hugely from playing with added quality in behind. Bruno Fernandes at 90/191.00 also appeals. He is likely to be at full throttle every week with Manchester United not playing in Europe.

Which team will surprise (good or bad)?

West Ham are so far behind other clubs when it comes to their ways of working behind the scenes, particularly regarding boardroom strategy with David Sullivan still having too much power over decisions. That could come to bite them. Graham Potter is a shrewd man but he's not built for a relegation scrap which the Hammers may just find themselves in. It could turn ugly very quickly.

Who is your tip to be relegated?

As mentioned, despite being 11/26.50 for the drop, West Ham look the ones that could provide hope for the three promoted teams. Sunderland's signings look great on paper but the Premier League is such a relentless beast for the newly promoted clubs. Once confidence goes on the pitch and in the stands, it's hard to get back. If they continue to drift towards the 8/111.73 mark they will become a strong bet for relegation.

Which player are you most looking forward to seeing?

Jhon Arias. I think Wolves have signed a proper player. They have a fantastic record of getting it right with signings from the Brazilian league - Joao Gomes and Andre are fantastic midfielders - and Arias has been arguably the best player in that competition for 12 months. Full of creativity, work ethic and an eye of goal, he could be the signing of the summer.

Best bet for 2025/26 Premier League season?

Lay Newcastle for a top 10 finish on the Betfair Exchange at 1.331/3. Not only does Eddie Howe have to negotiate his way through extra workload with the Champions League, he's got to potentially do it without Alexander Isak. Howe is a sharp man but he's not a miracle worker. There is so much strength in depth in the mid section of the Premier League, it's easy to see the likes of Brighton, Bournemouth, Fulham and Crystal Palace improving past the Toon if they were to hit the buffers form-wise.

Kevin Hatchard - Haaland to hit the heights

Who will win the Premier League?

Manchester City at 3/1. City have added genuine quality in several positions across the last two transfer windows, and the return of Rodri is of huge importance, so purely on value this is a bet worth considering.

Who is your Golden Boot bet?

Erling Haaland at 1/12.00. If I think City will challenge for the league title, it follows that Haaland should top the scorers' chart, considering he has 85 goals in 97 Premier League matches.

Which team will surprise (good or bad)?

Leeds United. Daniel Farke gets too harshly judged for not keeping Norwich up, and he's a really smart coach. Leeds have made some strong signings, and Elland Road can become a fortress.

Who is your tip to be relegated?

Brentford at 7/24.50. Mbeumo has left, Wissa wants to follow him out of the door, and I'm not sure people realise how damaging the loss of coach Thomas Frank is going to be. His inexperienced replacement Keith Andrews has a mammoth task.

Which player are you most looking forward to seeing?

Florian Wirtz. Liverpool's new number seven is an enthralling player to watch, a bundle of magic and intensity that will delight Reds fans. He'll score goals, make goals and he should make the players around him even better.

Best bet for 2025/26 Premier League season?

Erling Haaland to win PFA Player of the Year at 9/110.00. If it's going to be a strong season for City (I don't think there's much to choose between them and Liverpool this season), it follows that a glut of Haaland goals can lead to the Norwegian's second PFA POTY win. He won the award in 2023, and City players have won it four times in Pep Guardiola's reign.

Jimmy The Punt - Ndiaye to strike gold at 175/1

Who will win the Premier League?

Always the bridesmaids, never the bride. Well no more. After three consecutive seasons in second place, I think this could be the season for Arsenal at 9/43.25. The squad Arteta has spent the last six seasons assembling, is better equipped than ever.

Who is your Golden Boot bet?

Dominic Solanke at 33/134.00 is the bet (see below for something more outlandish). He netted 19 times in his final season at Bournemouth and is playing for a manager whose frontline netted 39 goals between them last term. He should be on penalties as well when Son Heung-min leaves.

Which team will surprise (good or bad)?

Brighton. Tony Bloom has lofty ambitions and with nine Premier League clubs competing on the continent, the Seagulls have an edge on their rivals.

Who is your tip to be relegated?

Leeds have to be the shout at 17/201.85 with the Sportsbook or 13/102.30 on the Exchange. It is well known that the last six teams to come up have gone straight back down but none of the new boys have got to 27 points. I don't see why Leeds will buck the trend, especially with Farke at the helm, a manager with a poor track record in the division.

Which player are you most looking forward to seeing?

Florian Wirtz. I've heard Kev wax lyrical about him. And after 80 goals and assists in 140 Bundesliga appearances, I can't wait to see how he fits in at Anfield.

Best bet for 2025/26 Premier League season

The bet which has got me most excited is Iliman Ndiaye to win the Golden Boot. Probably because the punt pays out at 175/1176.00 but it's one of them where I've convinced myself I'll get each-way terms at least... It ticks all my boxes; massive price, slight chance and a little bit of logic. Ndiaye got nine goals last season, was on penalty duty and finished the campaign as their starting number 10. The Toffees went from averaging 0.79 goals a game under Sean Dyche to 1.42 under David Moyes. I hope it wasn't a flash in the pan.

Max Liu - It's Chelsea's year

Who will win the Premier League?

Chelsea at 9/110.00. From chaos Maresca is creating a coherent winning machine and, with the smart summer additions of Delap and Pedro up front, they should be more consistent this season.

Who is your Golden Boot bet?

Alexander Isak at 7/18.00 will be unstoppable if he joins Liverpool and, even if he stays at Newcastle, he can build on last season's total.

Which team will surprise (good or bad)?

There is an assumption that Man Utd will be better in 2025/26 but so far there is no evidence that Amorim is the man for the job so another bottom-half finish is plausible.

Who is your tip to be relegated?

Burnley have the foundations for survival, and Leeds the firepower, but Everton at 7/1 could make a sticky start to life at their new stadium and show the second coming of Moyes to be a false dawn.

Which player are you most looking forward to seeing?

Gyokeres. Thirty-nine goals in 33 games is a mighty return in any division and it will be fascinating to see if he can get Arsenal over the line in the title race.

Best bet for 2025/26 Premier League season

Back Chelsea to win the league at 9/110.00. The way they grabbed fourth place in the Premier League, won the Europa Conference League then the Club World Cup shows that they are making winning a habit. If they can carry that momentum into the 2025/26 season, with a stronger squad and Maresca in his second season, they will be contenders. Liverpool will be bedding in new players in key positions, as will Arsenal, while Man City's performances in the US this summer indicated their problems may be longer term than Pep hoped. At 9/110.00, Chelsea are the team with everything going for them.

Mike Norman - Top four will be hard to topple again

Who will win the Premier League

Liverpool. Sir Alex Ferguson used to always strengthen a Premier League winning squad and that's exactly what Arne Slot has done with some excellent signings this summer transfer window. They look stronger than last season and will take all the beating.

Who is your Golden Boot bet?

Phil Foden. It's a risk given Pep rotates his squad so heavily, but if Foden plays regularly he's a cracking price at 66/167.00 as an each-way pick. Remember he scored 19 PL goals in the 2023/24 season, and with regular playing time I fancy him to match that.

Which team will surprise (good or bad)?

Everton. Their squad looks wafer thin with no stand out players and I think they're set for a season of struggle.



Who is your tip to be relegated?

For the reasons mentioned above I like Everton at 7/18.00 in the relegation market simply because of the size and strength of their squad.

Which player are you most looking forward to seeing?

There are so many to choose from but as a keen Fantasy Football League player I love the roaming wing-backs who get assists and goals, and when he was at Bournemouth I was a big fan of Milos Kerkez so I can't wait to see how he gets on at Liverpool.

Best bet for the 2025/26 Premier League season

It doesn't look like a huge price but you can back the top four in the betting - Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City and Chelsea - all to finish in the top four at 11/82.38. I just feel that, given the strength of their squads and amount of money they've spent this summer, it' going to be very difficult for any other club to finish in the top four this season.