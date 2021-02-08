Manchester City: Guardiola's team 14/1 to win unprecedented quadruple

Manchester City are 14/1 to win an unprecedented quadruple after they went five points clear at the top of the Premier League after beating Liverpool 4-1 at Anfield.

The Blues are 1.081/12 to win the title after giving probably their best performance of the season. They have a game-in-hand on second-placed Manchester United 30.029/1 and bettors and pundits are convinced the title is heading back to the Etihad for the third time in four years.

Now bettors must ask themselves how many trophies they think City can win in 2020/21. They are still involved in every competition, with an FA Cup fifth round tie against Swansea next up on Wednesday and that's a competition they're favourites to win.

They will play Tottenham in the Carabao Cup final on 25 April and are odds-on to lift that trophy again.

City are 11/4 to complete a domestic treble, just like they did in 2019.

The big one, though, is of course the Champions League - the holy grail for the City board and the competition Guardiola has not won since 2011 with Barcelona.

City's best chance to win the Champions League

City are 4.47/2 to go all the way this season, behind only defending champions Bayern Munich 4.1 in the betting.

City have never been beyond the quarter-finals under Guardiola and the competition has become something of a hoodoo for the manager. They have been favourites in the past but, with Bayern arguably weaker than they were a year ago and no other obvious leading contender, this could be City's best chance.

They play Borussia Monchengladbach in the round of 16 later this month.

In the meantime, they will try to put clear distance between themselves and their title rivals, with a view to prioritising the Champions League knock-out rounds later in the season.

City's performance at Anfield yesterday showed - if there were any remaining doubts - that they are head and shoulders above the rest in the Premier League right now. United have surpassed expectations so far, and Thomas Tuchel has the tools to build a winning machine at Chelsea, but neither look ready to challenge City this term.

United are 2.186/5 in the title race Winner Without City market. If you don't fancy the Red Devils, who have won just once in their last four in the league, then Liverpool are 2.942/1 and third place Leicester are 8.615/2.

As for individual displays, Phil Foden was outstanding at Anfield and scored City's fourth goal. He's odds-on to be included in England's squad for Euro 2020 this summer.