Liverpool v Arsenal: Reds to shoot down Gunners

Liverpool downed in the capital

Liverpool saw their 25-match unbeaten run come to a close before the international break as the Merseysiders were turned over 3-2 at West Ham. The defeat saw Jurgen Klopp's charges fall four points off the pace in the Premier League with the Reds having won just twice in their last six league outings, lacking their usual creativity and cutting edge.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Divock Origi were on-target for Liverpool in the capital but goalkeeper Alisson was well below-par and at fault for the first and third West Ham goals. Defensively, the Reds have now shipped multiple goals in half of their previous 12 Champions League or Premier League showdowns, whilst injuries also begin to bite.

Roberto Firmino has already been ruled out of action with a serious hamstring injury, and Andrew Robertson is considered a doubt with his own hamstring issue. Elsewhere, Curtis Jones has been ruled out of action and Harvey Elliott remains unavailable. But Sadio Mane, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Joe Gomez are hoping to return here.

Arsenal extend unbeaten streak

Arsenal continued their resurgence with a 1-0 win over Watford before the international break, with Emile-Smith Rowe's controversial strike securing the honours. Rather than return possession after the visitors had put the ball out of play due to an injury, the Gunners chose to attack from the resulting throw-in, leading to the only goal of the game.

Arsenal dominated the early proceedings; Bukayo Saka had an early strike overturned by VAR for offside and, after Danny Rose's blatant foul on Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's penalty was superbly stopped by the impressive Ben Foster 10 minutes before the break. However, the pressure eventually told with Smith Rowe's intervention.

Victory at The Emirates extended the Gunners' unbeaten streak to 10 across all competitions - and six wins from eight Premier League dates. Mikel Arteta's men are up to fifth with the Spaniard saying, "I am really happy for the result and the performance. We should have scored many more goals but today was about being consistent in everything we did".

Reds relish Arsenal encounters

Arsenal are winless at Anfield since 2012 (W0-D2-L6) in the Premier League, shipping a minimum of three goals in seven of those eight visits, and multiple goals in every encounter. Indeed, Liverpool have dispatched the Gunners on Merseyside by a margin of two goals or more in each of the most recent five renewals and by an aggregate of 18-4.

Liverpool 1.528/15 have slipped four points behind table-topping Chelsea after securing top honours just twice in their past six Premier League dates (W2-D3-L1). Jurgen Klopp's troops have conceded multiple goals in four of those fixtures, have returned W1-D3-L1 against top-seven outfits and picked up maximum points just twice at Anfield this term (W2-D3-L0).

Arsenal 7.006/1 have recovered from their disastrous start (W0-D0-L3) to move from rock-bottom to fifth on the back of an impressive run (W6-D2-L0). The Gunners have silenced five of their most recent eight opponents, although four of their recent victories have arrived against the current bottom-five. Arsenal are W1-D2-L2 against the top-half this term.

Goals forecast for Anfield

Liverpool's games have been the Premier League's most entertaining through the first 11 rounds. The Merseysiders' matches are averaging a huge 3.82 goals per-game, with nine breaking the Over 2.5 Goals 1.528/15 barrier and six even featuring four goals or more. The Reds themselves have struck two goals or more in 10 of their 11 league contests.

In contrast, Arsenal's encounters have been much more goal-shy. Only four sides are seeing fewer goals per-game than the Gunners' 2.36. Seven of the capital club's 11 match-ups have fallen below the 2.5 line, including four of their five away days. Nevertheless, tradition suggests goals in this game with 12 of the past 14 Premier League meetings going Over 2.5.

With a straight selection on goals too short to support, it may to back Liverpool to win and Both Teams To Score at 2.6313/8 on the Sportsbook. It's clicked in four of the Reds' last five Anfield triumphs against the Gunners, with BTTS banking in seven of the past eight head-to-heads here in the Premier League.