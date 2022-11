Liverpool aren't back yet but Salah is

Newcastle will beat Chelsea hard

Gunners will be top at Christmas but they need to buy more players

Manchester City v Brentford Scoreline Prediction 3-0

I have no doubts about this, City. They're not that consistent but they keep winning. That's the best part and it's how you know they are a strong team. With City, when there's no Haaland there's no party. That's my worry for them, you can feel the fear factor for teams when they play them is Haaland. They depend so much on him.

Bournemouth v Everton Scoreline Prediction 1-1

Everton must win this, my worry is that if they keep losing the board will think it's time for a change, and Frank Lampard saw what happened to Steven Gerrard. Bournemouth will go with everything in this one and I can see it being a draw.

Liverpool v Southampton Scoreline Prediction 2-1

Liverpool are back, they're not back. Klopp must be asking what is going on with his team and where their consistency is. With those big teams, when you lose consistency you can't trust them. Salah is back, I don't know if I can say Liverpool are back but Salah is back and they needed to deal with the void of Mane because he's a big loss.

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace Scoreline Prediction 0-2

For Jessie Lingard I want them to do something, they need to pick up more points. Crystal Palace are doing well, they got that good win against West Ham last time and I think Patrick Vieira and his team are looking for consistency, I don't see a reason why they won't win this one.

Tottenham v Leeds Scoreline Prediction 2-0

Spurs are on a little bad run, Son is injured. Just before the break I think Conte and his team will give everything. Leeds put a lot of energy into their last match and it's always tough after a big comeback win, I think Tottenham will win.

West Ham v Leicester Scoreline Prediction 1-2

Last time out, West Ham started well but then they conceded two goals against Crystal Palace. This game is tough, I don't think it will be a draw. I don't know if West Ham will recover after the defeat last time. I want West Ham to win but I think Leicester will put on a good display.

Newcastle v Chelsea Scoreline Prediction 3-1

I'm sorry, this is the wrong time to play against Newcastle. They are the team that love to play against sides that are struggling, like Chelsea right now. I think they are going to beat them hard. They have no pity for anyone. I know there's a lot of talk about Chelsea's forward players, but for me the midfield isn't solid because N'Golo Kante is a big miss, he did the running for everyone.

Wolves v Arsenal Scoreline Prediction 1-3

Arsenal are going to finish this half of the season top of the table. What a team. What a game against Chelsea. I want to see what they are going to do in the transfer window. Some teams buy players when they're in a crisis but when you're at your best that's when you have to show that you're the real deal and buy top players. The season is not a sprint, it's a marathon and they need to add some top players just incase they have injuries to key players. I can see them finishing strong and beating Wolves.

Brighton v Aston Villa Scoreline Prediction 1-2

I think Emery will have Aston Villa prepared very well for this one. This is a tough game, but I'm going to say Aston Villa will win. They have a top manager and the Emery effect will continue.

Fulham v Manchester United Scoreline Prediction 0-2

I hope we see Maguire playing, he needs the minutes. For Fulham, a lot depends on if Mitrovic is fit, if he's fit I think Fulham could get a win. I'm glad that Bruno Fernandes is back, that will shut up a lot of critics who said he needed a rest, he wasn't on the pitch against Aston Villa last weekend and we got bullied in the midfield.